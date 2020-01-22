Dublin, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East and North Africa Pay TV Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Pay-TV revenues for the 20 countries in the Middle East and North Africa region fell by 12% between 2016 and 2019 to just under $3 billion. Given the hangover from the beIN ban and generally falling ARPUs, revenues in 2025 ($2.81 billion) will still be lower than in 2019.
For the 13 Arabic-speaking countries, pay-TV revenues fell by 15% from $1,241 million in 2016 to $1,053 million in 2019. However, the total will recover to reach $1,269 million by 2025. Pay-TV subscriptions fell by 5% between 2016 and 2019 to 3.58 million, but will progress to 4.71 million by 2025.
This 182-page PDF and excel report is the ninth edition.
The report comes in three parts:
