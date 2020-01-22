New York, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Application Delivery Controller Market by Type, Service, Organization Size, Vertical And Region - Global Forecast to 2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05791878/?utm_source=GNW

4 billion in 2019 to USD 3.9 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.0% during the forecast period. Application delivery controllers are purpose-built networking appliances whose function is to improve the performance, security, and resiliency of applications delivered over the web. These are the next generation of load balancers and are typically located between the firewall/router and the web server. An application delivery controller is a network device that helps sites direct user traffic to remove the excess load from 2 or more servers. They tend to offer more advanced features such as content redirection as well as server health monitoring.



The BFSI vertical to hold a larger market size during the forecast period

The demand for application delivery controllers in BFSI is on the rise due to various developments and reforms, such as online banking and digital transactions, in the sector.With the rise in internet and mobile banking globally, banks and financial organizations need to provide high-speed connectivity to keep the customers satisfied.



The trend makes the vertical prone to anonymous security threats and cyberattacks.



The SMEs segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The SMEs segment is expected to be the faster-growing segment in the application delivery controller market.Enhanced reliability, better scalability, user-friendly capabilities, easy integration, increased agility, and improved efficiency are the main factors that are expected to encourage SMEs to adopt application delivery controller at a rapid pace.



This segment has a huge potential to flourish in the application delivery controller market in the coming years.



North America to hold the largest market size in 2019, while Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

North America is estimated to hold the largest market size in the global application delivery controller market in 2019.North America is the most matured region in the application delivery controller market, as most large enterprises are in the region.



This region is home to some of the leading, well-established suppliers as well as end user verticals in the global application delivery controller market.Organizations shifting toward application delivery controller solutions and services, and the increasing adoption of digital business strategies are the major factors that are expected to drive the adoption of the application delivery controller offerings in North America.



On the other hand, the application delivery controller market in APAC is expected to witness exponential growth to become the fastest-growing region. Rising awareness of data management through common interface at a reduced cost of ownership, growing focus on server virtualization, and the popularity of using infrastructure-as-a-service solutions are major growth drivers for the application delivery controller market in APAC.

The market has been segmented on the basis of type, service, organization size, vertical, and region.The application delivery controller market by type consists of hardware-based application delivery controller and virtual application delivery controller segments.



On the basis of services, the market is segmented into integration and implementation and training, support, and maintenance services.On the basis of organization size, it comprises SMEs and large enterprises.



Based on verticals, the application delivery controller market report covers Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI); IT and telecom; government and public utilities; healthcare and life sciences; manufacturing; retail and consumer goods; energy and utilities; media and entertainment; and others. In terms of region, the report covers 5 major geographic regions: North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America.



