BENSALEM, Pa., Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in these class actions at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com .

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL )

Class Period: Pursuant and/or traceable to June 2019 IPO

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 24, 2020

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company’s employees received little training on how to spot fake items; (2) that the Company’s strict quotas on its employees exacerbated product authentication issues; (3) that consequently, the potential for counterfeit or mislabeled items to make it through Company’s authentication process was higher than disclosed; and (4) that, as a result, defendants’ statements about RealReal’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Baxter International, Inc. (NYSE: BAX )

Class Period: February 21, 2019 – October 23, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 24, 2020

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that certain intra-Company transactions, undertaken for the purpose of generating foreign exchange gains and losses, used foreign exchange rate conventions that were not in accordance with GAAP and enabled intra-Company transactions to be undertaken after the related exchange rates were already known; (2) that the Company lacked effective internal control over financial reporting; (3) that as a result, the Company’s financial statements were misstated and would likely require correction or amendment; (4) that due to the Company’s internal investigation, Baxter would not be able to file its quarterly report for the period ending September 30, 2019, with the SEC on Form 10-Q in a timely manner; and (5) that as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ statements about the Company’s business and operations lacked a reasonable basis.

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC )

Class Period: February 9, 2019 - November 1, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 14, 2020

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Exelon and/or its employees were engaged in unlawful lobbying activities; (2) that the foregoing increased the risk of a criminal investigation into Exelon; (3) that ComEd's revenues were in part the product of unlawful conduct and thus unsustainable; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company's financial statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTC: TCNNF )

Class Period: September 25, 2018 – December 17, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 28, 2020

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Trulieve overstated its mark-up on its biological assets; (2) that Trulieve's reported gross profit was inflated; (3) that Trulieve engaged in an undisclosed related party real estate sale with Defendant Rivers' husband; and (4) that as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To be a member of these class actions, you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about these class actions, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com , or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com .

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.