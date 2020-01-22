SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mocana Corporation (Mocana) recently announced the company has been awarded a Phase I Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract in the Open Topic Category by the United States Air Force. The Air Force Research Lab (AFRL) and AFWERX have partnered to streamline the SBIR process in an attempt to speed up the experience, broaden the pool of potential applicants and decrease bureaucratic overhead.

Under this contract, Mocana will provide Cyber Protection Solutions for Air Force strategic and mission critical systems.

Mocana provides on-device protection with a services platform to protect devices, manage the security lifecycle of the devices, and collect and analyze data derived from the device to provide trusted device intelligence.

The Department of Defense (DoD) plans to spend approximately $1.66 Trillion dollars to develop its portfolio of major weapons systems. Yet, a recent Government Accountability Office (GAO) report stated that every software enabled weapon system tested between 2012-2017 can be hacked. In a mission critical environment, it is imperative that the systems relied upon by warfighters remain available, operational and functionally sound. Mocana’s Cyber Protection solutions protect these mission critical infrastructures and IOT devices.

Utilizing Mocana’s TrustCenter™ and TrustPoint™ solutions:

Protect mission critical IoT devices and infrastructure from the inside-out, creating self-defending, tamper-resistant devices that resist exploits.

mission critical IoT devices and infrastructure from the inside-out, creating self-defending, tamper-resistant devices that resist exploits. Manage the security lifecycle of the systems from device-build, deployment, operations, update through end-of-life thereby maintaining security for the entire supply chain with device integrity for the lifecycle of the devices.

the security lifecycle of the systems from device-build, deployment, operations, update through end-of-life thereby maintaining security for the entire supply chain with device integrity for the lifecycle of the devices. Analyze and monitor security data from the devices to provide trustworthy device intelligence.

Dave Smith, President of Mocana said, “Mocana is very proud of its long-standing relationship with the US government and this win is another testament to the completeness of the Mocana solution.”

About Mocana

Mocana protects families, companies, cities and countries by securing the mission- critical connected devices of our modern world. Through on-device cyber protection software and a comprehensive lifecycle management platform, Mocana empowers both commercial enterprises and governments to build self-defending, tamper-resistant devices that are trusted end-to-end.

Mocana safeguards more than 100 million devices and is trusted by 200 of the largest industrial manufacturing, aerospace, defense, utility, energy, medical and transportation companies globally www.mocana.com .

Media Contact: Dinese Christopher Senior Director Marketing, Mocana 111 W Evelyn Ave Suite 210 Sunnyvale, CA 94086 +1.408.206.4940