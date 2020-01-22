SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, DesignCon , the nation’s largest event for chip, board, and systems design engineers, announced several leading companies integral to the high-speed communications and semiconductor industries will host live demonstrations of their new technologies and services at the 25th edition of the show. Such products and services span the computer hardware, EDA, software, hardware, power integrity, and test & measurement sectors, among many more. DesignCon returns to Silicon Valley for its 25th year, taking place January 28-30 at the Santa Clara Convention Center. If interested in attending as press, please register at this link: designcon.im.informa.com/2020/registrations/Media .



The chip, board, and systems design industry represent the backbone of many electronics on the market today. In fact, chipmakers are currently standing out as the best-performing industry across sectors and regions according to CNBC Markets . Semiconductors are now powering the most essential technology due to the growing prevalence of internet-connected devices to the next-generation of artificial and machine intelligence. DesignCon will host several new products and services by the top companies powering in-demand devices.

“As the economy begins to favor chips and semiconductors again in 2020, DesignCon represents a valuable opportunity to meet and interact with leading companies succeeding in the market with their innovative products and services,” said Suzanne Deffree, brand director, DesignCon. “In addition to the numerous networking sessions, DesignCon is the ideal forum to learn about the newest trends and opportunities in the electronics today.”

Company announcements at DesignCon 2020 include:

Altair (booth 223) to showcase its comprehensive solution for PCB design automation and manufacturing verification as part of its recent acquisition of Polliwog.

Keysight Technologies (booth 725) will unveil the world’s first design and test workflow solution that reduces product development time and maximizes the reliability and interoperability of the end product with various DDR5 DRAM chip suppliers. Keysight’s comprehensive design and test workflow solution enables hardware engineers to meet their time-to-market window and deliver a high-performance, reliable end-product with new transmitter test methods to measure the signal eye diagram after equalization, new loopback bit-error-rate (BER) receiver tests to validate device and system reliability, and logic analysis to debug complex DDR5 traffic transactions to identify the source of system instability.

Molex (booth 631) will feature several exciting demos showcasing a variety of its latest solutions to optimize the entire high-speed channel including: BiPass Interconnect System for cable assemblies, QSFP-DD for high-speed I/O solutions, high-speed Twinax system NearStack, and Open 19 Infrastructure. Molex can optimize any high-speed channel— without compromising the clean data signal needed.

Samtec (booth 737) to feature demonstrations of several cutting-edge products and services including its 112 Gbps PAM4 front-panel to mid-board Flyover® technology, scalable 32 GT/s Silicon Test Platform for AI, high-performance test solutions up to 70 GHz, 112 Gbps PAM4 mid-board to cabled backplane Flyover technology, as well as Direct Connect™ to silicon package.

TE Connectivity (booth 817) ) to showcase a broad range of industry-leading high-speed data communications connectivity solutions including Octal Small Form-Factor Pluggable (OSFP), Quad Small Form-Factor Pluggable Double Density (QSFP-DD), Quad Small Form-Factor Pluggable (QSFP), Small Form-Factor Pluggable Double Density (SFP-DD), thermal bridge and other high-speed input/output (I/O), sliver internal connectors and cable assemblies, industry-leading STRADA Whisper high speed backplane connectors, ERFV coax connectors, and much more to help optimize the latest data center innovations, delivering the speed, scalability, space-savings, improved thermals, power and reach that may be needed in an industry moving toward higher data rates.

Total Phase, Inc. (booth 602) announces the Advanced Cable Tester v2. The Advanced Cable Tester v2 is the most comprehensive, accurate cable tester on the market. It offers a reduced cost per test and improves the test time by 80 percent versus its predecessor. Additionally, it combines the thorough test coverage from the first-generation tool with new capabilities, including enhanced measurement of Rp/Rd/Ra, full support for PD 3.0, and graphical analysis for shorts, opens, and routings.

Additionally, DesignCon will be hosting a Product Showcase where attendees can see live, interactive demonstrations at participating exhibitor booths as suppliers give a first-hand look at their latest products and features.

The 2020 Product Showcase schedule:

Wednesday, January 29

Royal Circuits (booth 222) will demo its InspectAR from 1:00 pm – 1:15 pm.

Tektronix (booth 519) will demo its Tektronix BSX Series Bit Error Rate Tester from 1:30 pm – 1:45 pm.

ANSYS (booth 745) will demo its ANSYS HFSS 3D Layout from 2:00 pm – 2:15 pm.

Blue Clover Devices (booth 1339) will demo its Production Line Tool from 2:30 pm – 2:45 pm.

Xpeedic Technology Inc. (booth 645) will demo its Xpeedic Simulation-driven chip-package-system solution from 3:00 pm – 3:15 pm.

Murata Software Co., Ltd. (booth 302) will demo its Femtet, CAE software from 3:30 pm – 3:45 pm.

JAE Electronics, Inc. (booth 303) will demo its DZ20 series high performance FFC cable dual row connectors from 4:00 pm – 4:15 pm.

Thursday, January 30

Rohde & Schwarz USA (booth 623) will demo its R&S RTP oscilloscope from 1:00 pm – 1:15 pm.

Tektronix (booth 519) will demo its Tektronix BSX Series Bit Error Rate Tester from 1:30 pm – 1:45 pm.

TSE (booth 1354) will demo its rubber TEST socket from 2:00 pm – 2:15 pm.

To view the full DesignCon exhibitor list, please visit here .

DesignCon is partnered with The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), offering its accreditation to conference attendees. Each conference hour is equivalent to one professional development hour (PDH), and 10 PDHs result in one continuing education unit (CEU) and an official IEEE certificate. IEEE accreditation can be used to meet training requirements, stand out to future employers, and maintain an engineering license.

To view the entire DesignCon conference schedule, please visit here .

