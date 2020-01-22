Dublin, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Data Centre Trends Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 9th edition of the Europe Data Centre Trends Report analyses the key trends impacting the 15 European Data Centre market, including Data Centre space, power, pricing and customer trends. It provides a unique analysis of market sizing and the key customer trends impacting the markets covered using a survey.
The survey also provides a unique analysis of the key trends influencing the EU Data centre markets. The publication also identifies the key aggregated pricing - by standard rack space (without power) and by m2.
Finally, the researcher summarizes the overall Data Centre trends taking place in Europe (15 markets) since mid-2019.
Coverage
The research is based on a survey of Data Centre facilities in the 15 markets including Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden Switzerland, and the UK.
Key Topics Covered
(a review in each country for the topics shown below)
1. European Data Centre Country Market Pricing (Average Data Centre rack space & m2)
2. European Data Centre Country Market Sizing (Data Centre raised floor space & Data Centre Customer Power)
3. Key European Data Centre Country Market Geographical Clusters
4. New European Country Market Data Centre Developments
5. Overall Country Market Data Centre Trends
Methodology
DCP has collated a database of the key Data Centre Country Markets in Europe, with Data Centre Pricing, Data Centre raised floor space, Data Centre Customer Power, the key Geographical locations and the key Data Centre developments across Europe:
