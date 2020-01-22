EDMONTON, Alberta, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, at a local community event in Edmonton, TELUS announced its commitment to expand the company’s innovative Health for Good TM program in partnership with Boyle McCauley Health Clinic, The Mustard Seed and Mint Health+Drugs. The Boyle McCauley Mobile Health Clinic, powered by TELUS Health, a specially-equipped clinic on wheels, will provide essential primary medical and mental health care, including electronic medical records directly to underserved Canadians in Edmonton.



“At TELUS, the core of our passionate social purpose is our commitment to enabling better outcomes for our fellow Canadians,” says Jill Schnarr, Vice President, Corporate Citizenship at TELUS. “We believe that everyone should have access to healthcare when and where they need it regardless of their socio-economic status, which is why we have committed $10 million to expand our TELUS Health for Good program to communities across Canada over the next five years. We are proud and excited to support our dedicated partners in providing these much needed services to Edmontonians.”

Already active in Montreal, Vancouver, Victoria, Ottawa, Waterloo Region and Calgary, these state-of-the-art Mobile Health Clinics operate in communities where frontline care is urgently needed and act as a vital link between the community and local health authority. The program helps to remove many of the barriers that Canadians living on the streets face in receiving medical care, and will support over 20,000 patient interventions per year nationwide.

Estimates show that 235,000 individuals experience homelessness in Canada in a given year. They also typically lack a documented medical history that can be referenced by healthcare practitioners. By facilitating better continuity of care, these services help those who cannot easily access traditional medical care, yet are in urgent need.

“We are very pleased to be working together with TELUS and our community partners as we launch the Boyle McCauley Mobile Health Clinic, an exciting initiative that expands access to health care for those in Edmonton who need it the most,” says Cecilia Blasetti, Executive Director, Boyle McCauley Health Centre. “This innovative program brings mental health services, primary health care and substance use treatment directly to those who are struggling with poverty and homelessness, removing barriers to care and improving health outcomes for underserved members of our community.”

The Mobile Health Clinics are equipped with TELUS Health’s electronic medical record (EMR) technology and TELUS LTE Wi-Fi network technology. Skilled practitioners will be able to collect and store health data, examine results over time, and provide better continuity of care to patients who previously had undocumented medical histories. The medical clinic is divided into two main areas: one for patient reception and mental health care and a second more spacious area with an examination table and a physician/nursing workstation. This technology allows onboard health care practitioners to collect and store data, examine results over time and treat patients with previously undocumented medical histories for better continuity of care.

For more information about the TELUS Health for Good, and additional All Connected for Good programs visit: telus.com/healthforgood .

About TELUS Health for Good

Since 2014, TELUS Health for Good has been helping to remove many of the barriers Canadians living on the streets face in receiving medical care and reconnecting thousands of patients to the public healthcare system. Mobile Health Clinics, powered by TELUS Health, were originally inspired by the work being done by Doctors of The World . The Mobile Health Clinics powered by TELUS Health, provide essential primary medical care, including electronic medical records, generating over 20,000 patient visits since the program’s inception. Today, through numerous partnerships, volunteers, and the power of technology, TELUS Health for Good is an efficient and innovative mobile healthcare delivery tool to reach communities in need by bringing healthcare directly to the people that need it most.

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications and information technology company with $14.6 billion in annual revenue and 14.5 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video and security. We leverage our global-leading technology to enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. TELUS Health is Canada's largest healthcare IT provider, and TELUS International delivers the most innovative business process solutions to some of the world’s most established brands.

Driven by our passionate social purpose to connect all Canadians for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired our team members and retirees to contribute more than $700 million and 1.3 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world.

For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com , follow us @TELUSNews on Twitter and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.



