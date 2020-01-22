Washington, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Iron Workers Union Endorses Joe Biden’s Campaign

Washington – On Wednesday, the International Association of Bridge, Structural and Ornamental Iron Workers endorsed Joe Biden for president. The endorsement was based on key issues that matter to the union members and reflects their values.

Biden is the only presidential candidate who has passed an infrastructure bill in Congress and administered an infrastructure stimulus in the White House. He took the lead on releasing the first infrastructure plan among Democratic candidates, offering the best value for the building trades. The Iron Workers union believes that a Biden administration would invest heavily in transportation infrastructure and manufacturing across the country.

“Vice President Biden has proven again and again that he is a friend to union ironworkers,” said the Iron Workers General President Eric Dean. “We need a president who will defend rights and jobs of American workers, and Joe Biden will be that president.”

Joe Biden will push legislation to repeal Right to Work laws across the country. He will defend time-tested Registered Apprenticeship Programs, stand up to special interests, and work to save the hard-earned benefits that union members deserve. The Trump administration’s continued threats to impose Industry Recognized Apprenticeship Programs on the construction industry makes this move particularly urgent.

"Joe Biden is running for president to rebuild the middle class, and to him that means protecting and growing unions and collective bargaining,” said Biden campaign manager Greg Schultz. “We are proud to have the support of the Iron Workers because unions and the workers who make up their membership, built America and the middle class. Together, we'll restore the dignity of work."

Joe Biden is the best presidential candidate who listened to the unions on how to protect jobs and workers’ rights. As president, he will ensure the building trades are an integral part of the nation’s future.

The Iron Workers (IW) represents 130,000 ironworkers in North America who work in construction on bridges; structural steel; ornamental, architectural, and miscellaneous metals; rebar; and in fabrication shops.

