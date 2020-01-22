Washington, D.C., Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Aspen Institute’s Project Play and Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes’ Mission Tiger launched the first-ever search for the best middle school sports programs. Given the prevalence of defunded middle school sports programs[1], The Great Middle School Sports Search aims to find inclusive and quality programs schools can adopt — regardless of available funding.

“Middle school is a time when many kids start to fall away from sports,” said Tom Farrey, Aspen Institute Sports & Society Program executive director. “Through The Great Middle School Sports Search, our goal is to revitalize middle school sports by inspiring leaders to adopt models that serve the broadest reach of the student population.”

Launched in August 2019, Mission Tiger is an initiative from Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes dedicated to helping save middle school sports nationwide. Mission Tiger aspires to not only help fund at-risk middle school sports but also develop a proven model for schools to adopt — a mission made possible with guidance from the Aspen Institute’s Project Play.

“Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes has long been dedicated to helping kids stay active, and just six months into Mission Tiger, we’ve helped more than 261,000 students gain better access to sports,” said Brant Wheaton, marketing director of Kellogg U.S. Ready-To-Eat Cereal segment. “We cannot solve the lack of access to middle school sports by ourselves, which is why we’re proud to partner with the Aspen Institute’s Project Play to develop a much-needed model for schools and communities to use as a guide and positively impact middle school sports programs.”

One grand prize winner will receive $10,000 and four runner ups will win $2,500 each. All middle school staff members are invited to complete an initial application now until March 30 at aspenprojectplay.org/mssports. Qualified schools will advance to the next round, and the winners will be announced at the 2020 Project Play Summit this fall.

###

About Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes® Mission Tiger™

Mission Tiger launched in August 2019 with a $1 million commitment to DonorsChoose, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting public schools nationwide. For every Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes® box purchased, a $1 donation* is sparked by uploading a receipt to Kellogg’s Family Rewards™ via MissionTiger.com. Thanks to fans coast to coast, students at middle schools nationwide have better access to play sports. If a favorite athletic program has been cut or a local team needs new uniforms, visit MissionTiger.com today to see requests from middle schools seeking funds and join our team. Mission Tiger middle school sports projects are fulfilled by Tony’s partner, DonorsChoose.

* Kellogg Co. is donating $1 per purchase to DonorsChoose.org with Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes® receipt upload. Minimum donation $500,000; maximum donation $1,000,000. Go to MissionTiger.com for instructions. Applies to purchases between 8/5/19 and 8/5/20; must upload within 30 days of purchase.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), we strive to enrich and delight the world through foods and brands that matter. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg’s Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR® and more. Net sales in 2018 were approximately $13.5 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal and frozen foods. Kellogg brands are beloved in markets around the world. We are also a company with Heart & Soul, committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030 through our Kellogg’s® Better Days global purpose platform. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com.

About Aspen Institute

The Aspen Institute is a global nonprofit organization committed to realizing a free, just, and equitable society. Founded in 1949, the Institute drives change through dialogue, leadership, and action to help solve the most important challenges facing the United States and the world. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., the Institute has a campus in Aspen, Colorado, and an international network of partners. For more information, visit

www.aspeninstitute.org.

About Project Play

An initiative of the Aspen Institute Sports & Society Program, Project Play develops, applies and shares knowledge that helps stakeholders build healthy communities through sports. Visit www.ProjectPlay.us to give sports back to kids.

[1] According to a 2019 DonorsChoose survey of middle school faculty. The survey found 6 in 10 feel their middle school athletic programs are barely funded or underfunded and that a lack of funding accounts for 47% of cuts to middle school sports programs.

