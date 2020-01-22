NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Franklin Financial Network, Inc. (NYSE: FSB) to FB Financial Corporation (“FB Financial”) for 0.9650 shares of FB Financial common stock and $2.00 in cash for each share of Franklin Financial stock is fair to Franklin Financial shareholders. On behalf of Franklin Financial shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.



If you are a Franklin Financial shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit Franklin Financial Merger or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com .

The Franklin Financial merger investigation concerns whether Franklin Financial and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to: (1) obtain the best possible price for Franklin Financial shareholders; (2) determine whether FB Financial is underpaying for Franklin Financial; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Franklin Financial shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration.

