Greenville, S.C., Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive MD, a leader in advanced primary care, recently received recognition from the Validation Institute, an independent, objective, third-party organization focused on changing health care, confirming the provider’s Care Beyond the Walls™ model saves patients money despite continually rising health care costs.

“By practicing medicine the way it was meant to be — compassionate, committed and comprehensive — our physicians and clinical care team are truly reinventing primary care for patients and employers, which ultimately leads to cost savings,” said John Collier, CEO and founder of Proactive MD. “When health care is too expensive, patients may delay or skip appointments, which has an impact on patient health. The Validation Institute is recognizing our dedication to reducing costs and making health care more budget-friendly. As an advanced primary care company, it is an incredible honor to be the first and only primary care provider to achieve this distinction.”

Proactive MD passionately partners with clients and their employers to help people live healthier lives by prioritizing the doctor-patient relationship, removing obstacles to care and reducing costs. The company’s Care Beyond the Walls model combines a personalized patient-provider relationship, care coordinators, chronic disease management and proprietary health analytics to provide broad-scope advanced primary care that extends beyond typical boundaries of primary care and into patients’ daily lives.

The award comes in light of the Validation Institute’s peer review of a Proactive MD study, “Proactive MD Cost Savings: A Multi-Year Study on an Employer’s Healthcare Costs,” showing significant cost savings for patients. The study revealed members engaged with the Proactive MD health center after two years cost $42 less per member per month (PMPM) than those members did at baseline two years earlier. Meanwhile, patients that did not engage ended up costing $129 more PMPM than they had at baseline. The study employed propensity score matching (PSM) to account for the effects of different variables and reduce bias within the study.

“Employers face challenges when offering health care to employees and often wonder which investments in their members’ health are actually working,” said Jeremy VanderKnyff, Ph.D., Proactive MD’s executive vice president, Health Data Science, Value and Validation. “At Proactive MD, data shows that by centering everything around our patients’ greatest good, cost curves flatten and actually invert over time, solidifying trust in our commitment to Care without Compromise.”

Proactive MD is also a finalist for the Health Value Award in the peer-reviewed Primary Care category. Now in its third year, the Health Value Awards recognize outstanding services, products and programs across 30-plus categories spanning the health care industry. Health Value Award candidates complete a lengthy and rigorous application process, particularly those nominated in a peer-review category who participate in an in-depth evaluation to ensure the accuracy of performance claims. Winners will be announced live at the Health Value Awards Ceremony at the World Healthcare Congress in Washington, D.C. Mar. 29.

For more information about Proactive MD’s total health care and population health management solution, please visit https://proactive-md.com.

About Proactive MD

Patients and employers benefit from Proactive MD’s total health care and population health management solution, which offers advanced primary care health and on-site wellness centers at member companies. By elevating the standard of primary care and going above and beyond the typical boundaries of health care, Proactive MD meets each employee’s unique mental, emotional, social and physical needs. Proactive MD’s care model is built on the foundation of strong physician-patient relationships and on-site patient advocates, empowered by advanced population health insights, who personally guide and advise employees through the full health care system. Coupled with reduced-rate access to the nation’s leading specialists for complex and catastrophic diagnoses, the Proactive MD model removes obstacles to care, reduces risk and dramatically improves the quality of care for employees while simultaneously lowering health care costs for employers. For more information, please visit https://proactive-md.com.

