LOS ANGELES, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Film and television actress Malinda Williams and her husband journalist and digital media executive, Tariq Walker, are featured on the latest cover of Black Bride magazine. During the interview, the couple discussed their mutual admiration for each other, and their new business venture designed to help others fall in love with traveling to new and exotic destinations.



"We chose Malinda for the cover because she is beautiful, fearless, a trailblazer, and changemaker,” said Mary Chatman, CEO/Editor-in-Chief of Black Bride Magazine. “She knows what she wants, and she carves out her own path. She doesn't follow the traditional Hollywood path. She moves quietly, filled with intention and I love that about her. I just knew she had a love story that would inspire women and men about love and life."

Williams and Walker warmly shared their journey to the alter with the magazine’s readers. They said a mutual friend introduced them thinking that they might do business together. However, a few meetings in, they agreed to explore a relationship that went beyond work. After getting to know each other and dating for several years, Walker popped the question. He described the proposal as a deeply spiritual moment that was also natural and without extra fanfare.

“I was inspired by the fact that Malinda came completely perfect for me,” said Walker. “I did not want for any alteration in who and how she is. I only wanted her to be in my life forever. The day I chose to propose marriage was a normal morning with an extraordinary feeling to it. I wanted it to be intimate, personal, and reflective of the life we would share together. So, I did it one day after breakfast.”

When asked what made her say “yes,” Williams stated, “Knowing that I had truly met my refection in Tariq and knowing that I wanted to care for this man and have him care for me no matter what the future might hold.”

Having decided to share their lives together, the pair returned to the initial reason for their meeting and decided to go into business together. Travel had been an integral part of their relationship and they wanted to share the positive impact their excursions had on their lives. That desire became www.thisisleaving.com

Well-traveled and down to earth, the intrepid duo guides their audience of casual and seasoned travelers through the planning of their next great adventure-- whether it’s a low key "staycation" on the outskirts of Los Angeles, or a five-star resort in the Tuscan countryside.

About Malinda Williams:

Twice nominated for an Image Award for "Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series,” Malinda Williams made a name for herself by grabbing lead roles in films such as “The Wood,” “High School High,” “A Thin Line Between Love and Hate,” and the hit television series “Soul Food.” Her most recent venture is She’s Got A Habit, which was co-founded with her husband Tariq Walker and launched in January 2020. SHESGOTAHABIT.NET is an online lifestyle hub and retail marketplace created to inspire women to connect and support each other while cultivating good habits and wellness. Williams and the She’s Got A Habit Marketplace will become an official partner for the Sistahs in Business Expo, a multi-city women’s empowerment tour that kicks off in Spring 2020 in her home state of New Jersey.

Social Media: @Malinsworld

About Tariq Walker:

Tariq M. Walker has seen the Internet grow from a curiosity to a necessity. With more than 20 years of experience in journalism, online content development, digital advertising, and marketing strategy, Walker has been on the leading edge of technology, content, and innovation for his entire career and often shares his digital expertise as a guest and speaker on broadcast media, trade conferences, and special events.

Prior to Launching This Is Leaving, Walker held several roles at Aol including VP of Video and Operations for Aol’s Partner Studio and VP of Creative Development for BE On, Aol’s branded content division creating programming for the company’s owned and operated properties. He began his career at Black Enterprise as a journalist and eventually transitioned to Director of Digital Media before moving on to Corporate America.

Social Media: @TariqMW #Casuallyobsessedwithstyle

About This is Leaving:

This Is Leaving is a travel and lifestyle brand that celebrates a life well-lived through travel and discovery. Founders Malinda Williams and Tariq Walker inspire others to cultivate a healthy, happy, and good life by delivering high quality information, products and services to travelers around the world. For this intrepid duo, each destination changes their perspectives for the better; and sharing them with their followers through a variety of reviews, travel tips, video, and variety of rich content is a distinct part of the experience. Join Tariq and Malinda as they “spread the gospel of travel” and inspire readers, viewers and visitors to explore the world near and far. Please visit: http://www.thisisleaving.com

Social Media: @ThisIsLeaving

About Black Bride Magazine:

Black Bride is the first on and offline multi-cultural global company serving all brides of color in the $200 billion-dollar international wedding and events industry. Serving brides of color since 1998, we cater to the quintessential bride and the growing multi-cultural wedding and events industry by connecting engaged couples to wedding and event professionals. Serving this niche market also allows us to showcase brides and grooms of color and their unique love stories and elevate event professionals in the very best light. This service is what we are most passionate and proud of.

Our mission is to celebrate, inspire and uplift women of color and their journey to love, marriage and even motherhood. This platform was designed to showcase positive imagery and embody the love that we seek to share, as we invite our readers to partake in the most precious and intimate moments of a woman’s life, marriage and motherhood. We honor all women of color, while celebrating cultural diversity, beauty, style, grace, and regalness. Black Bride above all things is a celebration of love, and the many facets that love can be expressed. We are committed to serving as a resource to women of color as they embark on one of the most important days of their lives, and beyond. We are here for couples before and after the aisle. Please visit us at: https://www.blackbride.com/

