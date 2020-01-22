SEMINOLE, Fla., Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Office Gurus®, the Business Process Outsource division of Superior Group of Companies™ (NASDAQ: SGC), has been awarded Best Global Call Center and Business Process Outsourcing Provider 2019 by Latin America News (https://www.latinamerica-news.com/issues/business-awards-2019/8/).

The Latin America Business Awards acknowledge the success of businesses from diverse sectors and markets across the region. These awards pay tribute to the thriving and innovative companies that drive Latin America to greater and greater success.

Dominic Leide, President of The Office Gurus, commented, “I can’t think of a better way to kick off 2020! We are honored and extremely excited to be recognized by Latin America News as a leader in our industry. This award is a testament to the passion that the thousands of employees at The Office Gurus in El Salvador, Belize, Jamaica and Florida bring to work with them every day in support of our clients’ brands.”

“The Office Gurus continues to raise the bar in terms of the support it provides to its diverse client base. Being recognized for such a prestigious award is a terrific affirmation of the quality of work that The Office Gurus provides to our US customer base from our nearshore locations. Congratulations to all of the Gurus,” noted Michael Benstock, Chief Executive Officer of Superior Group of Companies™.

Superior Group of Companies™ , formerly Superior Uniform Group, established in 1920, is a combination of companies that help customers unlock the power of their brands by creating extraordinary brand experiences for employees and customers. It provides customized support for each of its divisions through its shared services model.

The Office Gurus® is a global provider of custom call and contact center support. As a true strategic partner, The Office Gurus® implements customized solutions for its customers in order to accelerate their growth and improve their customers’ service experiences.

Visit www.superiorgroupofcompanies.com or www.TheOfficeGurus.com for more information.

