However, the high cost of connected toys can hinder the market growth.



Among interactive devices, the app-connected drones segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Traditionally, kids were likely to play with remote control toys that operates with the help of controllers.With the rapid development in technology, smart devices are growing rapidly as they are easy to carry.



In the tech-savvy world, children love to play with app-connected drones.For instance, DJI announced the launch of Mavic Air, which is a compact folding drone that combines the best of the Mavic Pro and Spark into one.



Mavic Air uses hand gestures and a mobile app to fly.



9–12 years age group to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

9–12 years age group children can understand and learn innovative connected toys, which include advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and speech and voice recognition. Children in the age group of 9–12 years are more likely to play fast-paced games, capable of learning and playing musical instruments, and effectively use tablets. STEM toys for the age group of 9–12 years allow children to solve difficult problem-solving games and therefore help them to enhance their creative thinking skills.



Asia Pacific (APAC) to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period

APAC is expected to hold the highest growth rate during the forecast period, due to the growing economies of countries, such as China, Japan, India, Australia, and New Zealand, and Singapore provides enormous opportunities for connected toys.Moreover, high-tech electronic toys have become increasingly popular in recent years.



Interactive, electronic toys with relatively high technology content have emerged as mainstream items. Furthermore, North America is projected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period.



