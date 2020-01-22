NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of ADMS and EXC. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the court by the lead plaintiff deadlines listed below. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you take no action, you may remain an absent class member.



To discuss the cases below please contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ADMS)

CLASS PERIOD: 08/08/2017-09/30/2019

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: February 10, 2020

Defendants made materially false and misleading statements about: (1) managed care’s acceptance of GOCOVRI; (2) the breadth of insurer coverage for GOCOVRI prescriptions; and (3) the impact of the Company’s commercialization efforts. In addition, it is alleged that Defendants failed to disclose: (1) that health insurers were excluding GOCOVRI from their prescription formularies or requiring patients to use “step therapy” – i.e., making patients try immediate-release amantadine prior to covering GOCOVRI; (2) that the rapid increase in physicians prescribing GOCOVRI during the Class Period was not due to its efficacy; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s financial statements and Defendants’ statements about Adamas’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC)

CLASS PERIOD: 02/09/2019-11/1/2019

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: February 14, 2020

Defendants made materially false and misleading statements about: (i) Exelon and/or its employees were engaged in unlawful lobbying activities; (ii) the foregoing increased the risk of a criminal investigation into Exelon; (iii) ComEds revenues were in part the product of unlawful conduct and thus unsustainable; and (iv) that, as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

