PLANO, Texas, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute (PBMI) will host its 25th Annual National Conference at the Rosen Shingle Creek hotel in Orlando, Florida, March 2-4, 2020. The meeting will draw more than 400 pharmaceutical manufacturers, PBMs, pharmacists, payors and other healthcare stakeholders to discuss the latest industry strategies for managing drug benefits.



In addition, the conference will include the annual awards ceremony for the PBMI Excellence Awards , presented to organizations for their contributions in promoting innovative and best-in-class strategies that address the challenges of drug cost management, quality improvement, care management and substance abuse.

“For 25 years, PBMI has provided an open forum to exchange ideas, advance best practices and drive appropriate changes in the pharmacy benefit management marketplace,” said Dr. Sharon Frazee, Senior Vice President of Research and Data Innovation. “Educating healthcare stakeholders on changes and new approaches in pharmacy management is the cornerstone of our annual event. Attendees benefit from insights into a wide variety of industry topics and multiple networking opportunities.”

Keynote speaker, Barry Meier, author, Pulitzer-winning former reporter for The New York Times and two-time winner of the prestigious George Polk Award for investigative reporting, will kick off the conference by covering one of healthcare’s most important topics: America’s opioid crisis.

Other highlights of the three-day conference agenda include:



Wall Street’s Outlook on the PBM Industry, presented by George Hill, Managing Director, Equity Research Analyst, Deutsche Bank Securities

The U.S. Pharmaceutical Market: Trends, Issues and Outlook, presented by Doug Long, Vice President Industry Relations, IQVIA

Aligning a Drug’s Price to its Benefit: A 12-Month Review and Forecast of Value-Based Pricing in the U.S., presented by Steven D. Pearson, MD, MSc, President, Institute for Clinical Economic Review

Panel: The Journey of an Oncology Specialty Pharmacy Patient through the Lens of the Patient, PBM, Specialty Pharmacy and Patient Advocacy Organization, presented by Jennifer Mellum, MBA, Senior Director, Customer Experience & Insights, Prime Therapeutics; Rick Miller, MS, MBA, RPh, CSP, Vice President, Clinical and Professional Services, AllianceRx Walgreens Prime; and Seth Berkowitz, LCSW, CCLS, Senior Manager Patient and Community Outreach, Leukemia and Lymphoma Society

To learn more about the event visit: https://pbmi.com/AC20

NOTE: Members of the media may register for a complimentary conference pass by contacting marketing@pbmi.com.

About PBMI

The Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute (PBMI) is the nation’s leading provider of research and education that informs, advises and influences the industry on drug cost management. For more information about PBMI visit www.pbmi.com .