STURGIS, Mich., Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: STBI) today announced record net income of $4.9 million for 2019 and $1.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.



Key Highlights:

The Company paid off its holding company loan in 2019.



Net income increased 13% for 2019 to $4,927,000, compared to $4,373,000 for 2018, primarily due to higher net interest income.



The Bank maintained strong capital ratios, exceeding “well-capitalized” requirements, with Tier 1 leverage capital at 8.41%. Total capital at December 31, 2019 was 12.67% of risk-weighted assets.



Total assets increased 10.5% to $473.3 million, primarily in loans. The Bank's risk-weighted assets were $336.6 million at December 31, 2019.



Net loans increased 13.3% to $352.5 million.



Total deposits increased 3.0% to $352.9 million, despite $18.9 million decrease in brokered CDs.



Allowance for loan losses was 1.0% of loans.

Year ended December 31, 2019 vs. Year ended December 31, 2018 - Net income for 2019 was $4,927,000, or $2.34 per share, compared to net income of $4,373,000, or $2.08 per share. in 2018. The tax equivalent net interest margin increased to 3.96% in 2019 from 3.85% in 2018.

Net interest income increased to $16.0 million in 2019 from $14.6 million in 2018. The growth was primarily due to loan interest income, which increased by $2.2 million. Total interest income increased $2.2 million to $19.4 million in 2019, and interest expense only increased $704,000 to $3.4 million in 2019.

The Company provided $284,000 to the allowance for loan losses in 2019, compared to $161,000 in 2018. Net charge-offs were $60,000 in 2019, compared to $5,000 in 2018.

Noninterest income was $5.3 million in 2019, compared to $5.1 million in the same period of 2018, primarily due to $197,000 increase in mortgage banking activities. Gain on sale of real estate owned also decreased by $120,000.

Noninterest expense was $15.2 million in 2019, compared to $14.5 million in 2018. Salaries and employee benefits, the largest component of noninterest expense, increased $676,000, or 7.9%.

Three months ended December 31, 2019 vs. three months ended December 31, 2018 - Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was $1,221,000, or $0.58 per share, compared to net income of $1,205,000, or $0.58 per share, for the same period in 2018. The tax equivalent net interest margin decreased to 3.85% in the fourth third quarter of 2019 from 3.94% in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Net interest income increased to $4.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 from $3.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. The growth was primarily due to loan interest income, which increased by $423,000 to $4.4 million. Total interest income increased $413,000 to $5.0 million in 2019, and interest expense only increased $126,000 to $883,000 in 2019.

The Company provided $68,000 to the allowance for loan losses in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to ($8,000) in the same quarter of 2018. Net charge-offs were $4,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $18,000 in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Noninterest income was $1.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $1.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Noninterest income from mortgage banking activities increased $76,000, to $189,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Noninterest expense was $3.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $3.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Salaries and employee benefits, the largest component of noninterest expense, increased $139,000, or 6.4%.

Total assets increased to $473.4 million at December 31, 2019 from $431.6 million at December 31, 2018, primarily in loans. Loans increased $41.2 million from December 31, 2018, including $22.8 million increase in commercial real estate loans.

Interest-bearing deposits increased to $263.2 million at December 31, 2019 from $260.1 million at December 31, 2018. Brokered deposits, a component of interest-bearing deposits, decreased $18.9 million in 2019, to $15.9 million at December 31, 2019. The growth in deposits, along with $27.5 million additional borrowed funds, provided the funding for the loan growth realized in 2019.

Total equity was $43.6 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $40.2 million at December 31, 2018. The regular quarterly dividend was continued at a record-high $0.15 per share in the fourth quarter of 2019. Book value per share increased to $20.61 ($17.27 tangible) at December 31, 2019 from $19.11 ($15.70 tangible) at December 31, 2018.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) Dec. 31, Dec. 31, 2019 2018 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 13,301 $ 12,267 Other short-term investments 9,896 13,133 Total cash and cash equivalents 23,197 25,400 Interest-earning deposits in banks 2,720 7,350 Securities - available for sale 55,850 46,205 Securities - held to maturity - 5,472 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 3,612 3,393 Loans held for sale, at fair value 2,977 67 Loans, net of allowance of $3,451 and $3,228 352,531 311,050 Premises and equipment, net 9,367 9,274 Goodwill 5,834 5,834 Core deposit intangibles 113 155 Originated mortgage servicing rights 1,112 1,171 Real estate owned 193 193 Bank-owned life insurance 10,797 10,515 Accrued interest receivable 1,610 1,550 Other assets 3,458 3,946 Total assets $ 473,371 $ 431,575 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 89,747 $ 82,442 Interest-bearing 263,189 260,058 Total deposits 352,936 342,500 Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings 70,000 44,109 Accrued interest payable 438 375 Other liabilities 6,425 4,391 Total liabilities 429,799 391,375 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock - $1 par value: authorized - 1,000,000 shares issued and outstanding – 0 shares - - Common stock – $1 par value: authorized – 9,000,000 shares issued and outstanding 2,113,691 shares at December 31, 2019 and 2,103,991 at December 31, 2018 2,114 2,104 Additional paid-in capital 7,893 7,683 Retained earnings 34,190 30,526 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (625 ) (113 ) Total stockholders' equity 43,572 40,200 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 473,371 $ 431,575





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2019 2018 Interest income $ Loans $ 4,428 4,005 Investment securities: Taxable 245 244 Tax-exempt 210 267 Dividends 102 56 Total interest income 4,985 4,572 Interest expense Deposits 517 472 Borrowed funds 366 285 Total interest expense 883 757 Net interest income 4,102 3,815 Provision (benefit) for loan losses 68 (8 ) Net interest income after provision (benefit) for loan losses 4,034 3,823 Noninterest income: Service charges and other fees 315 344 Interchange income 211 204 Investment brokerage commission income 352 324 Mortgage banking activities 189 113 Trust fee income 127 86 Earnings on cash value of bank-owned life insurance 75 64 Gain on sale of real estate owned 44 88 Loss on sale of securities (4 ) (159 ) Other income 24 23 Total noninterest income 1,333 1,087 Noninterest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 2,325 2,186 Occupancy and equipment 479 420 Interchange expenses 105 92 Data processing 197 194 Professional services 95 84 Real estate owned expense 8 6 Advertising 81 46 FDIC premiums 36 46 Other expenses 569 441 Total noninterest expenses 3,895 3,515 Income before income tax expense 1,472 1,395 Income tax expense 251 190 Net income $ 1,221 $ 1,205 Earnings per share $ 0.58 $ 0.57 Dividends per share 0.15 0.15





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) Year Ended Dec. 31, 2019 2018 Interest income Loans $ 17,203 $ 14,960 Investment securities: Taxable 1,075 988 Tax-exempt 850 1,095 Dividends 280 194 Total interest income 19,408 17,237 Interest expense Deposits 2,056 1,726 Borrowed funds 1,311 937 Total interest expense 3,367 2,663 Net interest income 16,041 14,574 Provision (benefit) for loan losses 284 161 Net interest income after provision (benefit) for loan losses 15,757 14,413 Noninterest income: Service charges and other fees 1,274 1,360 Interchange income 862 812 Investment brokerage commission income 1,300 1,368 Mortgage banking activities 860 663 Trust fee income 485 451 Earnings on cash value of bank-owned life insurance 282 254 Gain on sale of real estate owned 104 224 Loss on sale of securities - (159 ) Other income 116 111 Total noninterest income 5,283 5,084 Noninterest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 9,280 8,604 Occupancy and equipment 1,971 1,708 Interchange expenses 394 366 Data processing 776 740 Professional services 340 399 Real estate owned expense 24 111 Advertising 314 342 FDIC premiums 78 249 Other expenses 2,004 1,986 Total noninterest expenses 15,181 14,505 Income before income tax expense 5,859 4,992 Income tax expense 932 619 Net income $ 4,927 $ 4,373 Earnings per share $ 2.34 $ 2.08 Dividends per share 0.60 0.57





OTHER FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2019 2018 Sturgis Bank & Trust Company: Average noninterest-bearing deposits $ 95,914 $ 86,063 Average interest-bearing deposits 262,879 265,620 Average total assets 470,724 434,854 Total risk-weighted assets 336,608 294,145 Sturgis Bancorp: Average equity 42,758 40,287 Average total assets 470,790 436,708 Total risk-weighted assets 336,542 294,364 Financial ratios for Sturgis Bancorp: Return on average assets 1.03 % 1.09 % Return on average equity 11.61 % 11.86 % Net interest margin 3.79 % 3.86 % Tax equivalent net interest margin 3.85 % 4.02 % Year Ended Dec. 31, 2019 2018 Sturgis Bank & Trust Company: Average noninterest-bearing deposits $ 88,173 $ 83,002 Average interest-bearing deposits 264,615 270,645 Average total assets 452,821 432,327 Sturgis Bancorp: Average equity 41,683 39,081 Average total assets 452,924 432,519 Financial ratios for Sturgis Bancorp: Return on average assets 1.20 % 1.01 % Return on average equity 11.84 % 11.19 % Net interest margin 3.89 % 3.77 % Tax equivalent net interest margin 3.96 % 3.93 %

