STURGIS, Mich., Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: STBI) today announced record net income of $4.9 million for 2019 and $1.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Sturgis Bancorp is the holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company (Bank), and its subsidiaries Oakleaf Financial Services, Inc., Oak Mortgage, LLC, Oak Insurance Services, LLC, and Oak Title Services, LLC.  The Bank provides a full array of trust, commercial and consumer banking services from banking centers in Sturgis, Bangor, Bronson, Centreville, Climax, Colon, South Haven, Three Rivers and White Pigeon, MI. The Bank also has loan production offices in Portage and St. Joseph, Michigan.  Oakleaf Financial Services offers a complete range of investment and financial-advisory services.  Oak Mortgage offers residential mortgages in all markets of the Bank.  Oak Insurance Services offers various competitive commercial and consumer insurance products.  Oak Title Services offers commercial and consumer title insurance.

Key Highlights:

  • The Company paid off its holding company loan in 2019.
  • Net income increased 13% for 2019 to $4,927,000, compared to $4,373,000 for 2018, primarily due to higher net interest income.
  • The Bank maintained strong capital ratios, exceeding “well-capitalized” requirements, with Tier 1 leverage capital at 8.41%.  Total capital at December 31, 2019 was 12.67% of risk-weighted assets. 
  • Total assets increased 10.5% to $473.3 million, primarily in loans. The Bank's risk-weighted assets were $336.6 million at December 31, 2019.
  • Net loans increased 13.3% to $352.5 million.
  • Total deposits increased 3.0% to $352.9 million, despite $18.9 million decrease in brokered CDs.
  • Allowance for loan losses was 1.0% of loans.

Year ended December 31, 2019 vs. Year ended December 31, 2018 - Net income for 2019 was $4,927,000, or $2.34 per share, compared to net income of $4,373,000, or $2.08 per share. in 2018.  The tax equivalent net interest margin increased to 3.96% in 2019 from 3.85% in 2018. 

Net interest income increased to $16.0 million in 2019 from $14.6 million in 2018.  The growth was primarily due to loan interest income, which increased by $2.2 million.  Total interest income increased $2.2 million to $19.4 million in 2019, and interest expense only increased $704,000 to $3.4 million in 2019.

The Company provided $284,000 to the allowance for loan losses in 2019, compared to $161,000 in 2018.  Net charge-offs were $60,000 in 2019, compared to $5,000 in 2018. 

Noninterest income was $5.3 million in 2019, compared to $5.1 million in the same period of 2018, primarily due to $197,000 increase in mortgage banking activities. Gain on sale of real estate owned also decreased by $120,000.

Noninterest expense was $15.2 million in 2019, compared to $14.5 million in 2018.  Salaries and employee benefits, the largest component of noninterest expense, increased $676,000, or 7.9%. 

Three months ended December 31, 2019 vs. three months ended December 31, 2018 - Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was $1,221,000, or $0.58 per share, compared to net income of $1,205,000, or $0.58 per share, for the same period in 2018.  The tax equivalent net interest margin decreased to 3.85% in the fourth third quarter of 2019 from 3.94% in the fourth quarter of 2018. 

Net interest income increased to $4.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 from $3.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.  The growth was primarily due to loan interest income, which increased by $423,000 to $4.4 million.  Total interest income increased $413,000 to $5.0 million in 2019, and interest expense only increased $126,000 to $883,000 in 2019.

The Company provided $68,000 to the allowance for loan losses in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to ($8,000) in the same quarter of 2018.  Net charge-offs were $4,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $18,000 in the fourth quarter of 2018. 

Noninterest income was $1.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $1.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.  Noninterest income from mortgage banking activities increased $76,000, to $189,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019. 

Noninterest expense was $3.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $3.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.  Salaries and employee benefits, the largest component of noninterest expense, increased $139,000, or 6.4%. 

Total assets increased to $473.4 million at December 31, 2019 from $431.6 million at December 31, 2018, primarily in loans.  Loans increased $41.2 million from December 31, 2018, including $22.8 million increase in commercial real estate loans.

Interest-bearing deposits increased to $263.2 million at December 31, 2019 from $260.1 million at December 31, 2018.  Brokered deposits, a component of interest-bearing deposits, decreased $18.9 million in 2019, to $15.9 million at December 31, 2019.  The growth in deposits, along with $27.5 million additional borrowed funds, provided the funding for the loan growth realized in 2019.

Total equity was $43.6 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $40.2 million at December 31, 2018. The regular quarterly dividend was continued at a record-high $0.15 per share in the fourth quarter of 2019.  Book value per share increased to $20.61 ($17.27 tangible) at December 31, 2019 from $19.11 ($15.70 tangible) at December 31, 2018. 

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
        
  Dec. 31,   Dec. 31, 
  2019   2018 
        
ASSETS       
Cash and due from banks $    13,301  $12,267 
Other short-term investments   9,896   13,133 
Total cash and cash equivalents 23,197   25,400 
Interest-earning deposits in banks 2,720   7,350 
Securities - available for sale 55,850   46,205 
Securities - held to maturity -   5,472 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost  3,612   3,393 
Loans held for sale, at fair value 2,977   67 
Loans, net of allowance of $3,451 and $3,228 352,531   311,050 
Premises and equipment, net 9,367    9,274 
Goodwill 5,834   5,834 
Core deposit intangibles 113   155 
Originated mortgage servicing rights 1,112   1,171 
Real estate owned 193    193 
Bank-owned life insurance 10,797   10,515 
Accrued interest receivable 1,610   1,550 
Other assets 3,458   3,946 
        
Total assets  $473,371  $431,575 
        
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY       
Liabilities       
Deposits       
Noninterest-bearing$89,747  $82,442 
Interest-bearing 263,189   260,058 
Total deposits  352,936   342,500 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings 70,000   44,109 
Accrued interest payable 438   375 
Other liabilities  6,425   4,391 
Total liabilities 429,799   391,375 
        
Stockholders' equity       
        
Preferred stock - $1 par value: authorized - 1,000,000 shares issued and outstanding – 0 shares  -   - 
Common stock – $1 par value:  authorized – 9,000,000 shares issued and outstanding 2,113,691 shares at December 31, 2019 and 2,103,991 at December 31, 2018 2,114   2,104 
Additional paid-in capital 7,893    7,683 
Retained earnings 34,190   30,526 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (625)  (113)
Total stockholders' equity 43,572   40,200 
        
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $473,371  $431,575 
        


 
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
 (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
  
 Three Months Ended Dec. 31,
  2019   2018 
Interest income    $  
Loans$4,428   4,005 
Investment securities:       
Taxable 245   244 
Tax-exempt 210    267 
Dividends 102   56 
Total interest income 4,985   4,572 
        
Interest expense       
Deposits 517   472 
Borrowed funds 366   285 
Total interest expense 883   757 
        
Net interest income 4,102   3,815 
        
Provision (benefit) for loan losses 68   (8)
        
Net interest income after provision (benefit) for loan losses 4,034    3,823 
        
Noninterest income:       
Service charges and other fees 315   344 
Interchange income 211   204 
Investment brokerage commission income 352   324 
Mortgage banking activities 189   113 
Trust fee income 127    86 
Earnings on cash value of bank-owned life insurance 75   64 
Gain on sale of real estate owned 44   88 
Loss on sale of securities (4)  (159)
Other income 24   23 
Total noninterest income 1,333   1,087 
        
Noninterest expenses:       
Salaries and employee benefits 2,325   2,186 
Occupancy and equipment 479   420 
Interchange expenses 105   92 
Data processing 197   194 
Professional services 95   84 
Real estate owned expense 8    6 
Advertising 81   46 
FDIC premiums 36    46 
Other expenses 569   441 
Total noninterest expenses 3,895   3,515 
        
Income before income tax expense  1,472   1,395 
        
Income tax expense 251   190 
        
Net income$1,221  $1,205 
        
Earnings per share $0.58  $0.57 
Dividends per share 0.15   0.15 
        


 
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
 (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
 
 Year Ended Dec. 31,
  2019   2018 
Interest income       
Loans$17,203  $14,960 
Investment securities:       
Taxable 1,075   988 
Tax-exempt  850   1,095 
Dividends 280   194 
Total interest income 19,408   17,237 
        
Interest expense       
Deposits 2,056   1,726 
Borrowed funds 1,311   937 
Total interest expense 3,367   2,663 
        
Net interest income 16,041   14,574 
        
Provision (benefit) for loan losses 284   161 
        
Net interest income after provision (benefit) for loan losses  15,757   14,413 
        
Noninterest income:       
Service charges and other fees 1,274   1,360 
Interchange income 862    812 
Investment brokerage commission income 1,300   1,368 
Mortgage banking activities 860    663 
Trust fee income 485   451 
Earnings on cash value of bank-owned life insurance 282   254 
Gain on sale of real estate owned 104   224 
Loss on sale of securities -    (159)
Other income  116   111 
Total noninterest income 5,283   5,084 
        
Noninterest expenses:       
Salaries and employee benefits 9,280   8,604 
Occupancy and equipment 1,971   1,708 
Interchange expenses 394   366 
Data processing 776   740 
Professional services 340   399 
Real estate owned expense 24   111 
Advertising 314   342 
FDIC premiums 78    249 
Other expenses 2,004   1,986 
Total noninterest expenses 15,181   14,505 
        
Income before income tax expense 5,859   4,992 
        
Income tax expense 932   619 
        
Net income$4,927  $4,373 
        
Earnings per share$2.34  $2.08 
Dividends per share 0.60   0.57 
        


 
OTHER FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(Amounts in thousands)
 
 Three Months Ended Dec. 31,
  2019   2018 
Sturgis Bank & Trust Company:       
Average noninterest-bearing deposits$95,914  $86,063 
Average interest-bearing deposits 262,879   265,620 
Average total assets 470,724   434,854 
Total risk-weighted assets 336,608   294,145 
Sturgis Bancorp:       
Average equity 42,758   40,287 
Average total assets 470,790   436,708 
Total risk-weighted assets  336,542   294,364 
        
Financial ratios for Sturgis Bancorp:       
Return on average assets 1.03%  1.09%
Return on average equity 11.61%  11.86%
Net interest margin 3.79%  3.86%
Tax equivalent net interest margin  3.85%  4.02%
        
 Year Ended Dec. 31,
  2019    2018 
Sturgis Bank & Trust Company:       
Average noninterest-bearing deposits$88,173  $83,002 
Average interest-bearing deposits 264,615   270,645 
Average total assets 452,821   432,327 
Sturgis Bancorp:       
Average equity 41,683   39,081 
Average total assets 452,924   432,519 
        
Financial ratios for Sturgis Bancorp:       
Return on average assets 1.20%  1.01%
Return on average equity  11.84%  11.19%
Net interest margin 3.89%  3.77%
Tax equivalent net interest margin 3.96%  3.93%
        

