Developments in the restaurant technology space will continue influencing change in 2020 as QSRs face a host of supply chain and food safety challenges. Choosing the right technology solution based on the unique business needs of restaurant operators is critical to an organization’s supply chain success. And as consumer demand for transparency grows and regulatory standards become more stringent, the industry must strive to meet these expectations while maximizing efficiency across their operations. An increasing number of restaurants are turning to technology to help automate and improve their supplier engagement, traceability, case-level labeling and food safety efforts.

“FoodLogiQ has longstanding partnerships with some of the most trusted food and beverage brands in the world, and we are pleased to welcome Caribou Coffee to our growing list of customers,” said Sean O’Leary, FoodLogiQ CEO. “Caribou’s quality commitment to its customers is evidenced not only by its 100% Clean Label Ingredients, but also through its investment in a technology solution that will enable Caribou to provide the highest level of product and process transparency for their consumers. We look forward to celebrating their continued success.”



With FoodLogiQ Connect, QSRs are working to:

Transition out of spreadsheets and emails and to engage with suppliers in a centralized, online communications platform

Manage supplier approvals, keep notes on suppliers, and message directly with them

Build and monitor a Supplier Dashboard to see exactly which suppliers have expired documentation and failed audits and which suppliers have the most quality incidents

Take advantage of visual and analytical reporting that will help drive strategic decisions for their businesses

Ease compliance woes with streamlined supplier documentation and template workflows to assemble food safety plans, implement corrective actions, support supplier verification, and centralize required recordkeeping

Capture and track quality issues with FoodLogiQ’s mobile app to document quality issues when products are received

A FoodLogiQ Customer Use Case Study: Red Lobster

In 2018, Red Lobster’s Total Quality and Food Safety team scrapped their antiquated data management system and embraced new technology opportunities to streamline their supplier management processes. That’s no small feat for an organization with more than 700 restaurants and 170 suppliers worldwide. Learn more...

About FoodLogiQ

FoodLogiQ® LLC is the leading SaaS provider of traceability, food safety and supply chain transparency solutions. FoodLogiQ Connect is the most comprehensive, data-driven software solution that enables supplier management, food safety compliance, quality incident management, recall management and whole chain traceability – all on a single platform built exclusively for the food industry. To meet mounting regulatory requirements and consumer demands for transparency, food companies are leveraging FoodLogiQ Connect to validate supplier compliance with food safety and act with confidence in the event of a food safety or quality issue. To request a demo, please visit http://www.FoodLogiQ.com/demo.

