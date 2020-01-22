New York, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global epoxy resins market is forecast to reach USD 11.86 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Epoxy resin is a molecule that contains more than one epoxide group.
Epoxy resins are thermosetting polymers and are used as high-performance coatings, adhesives, and potting and encapsulating materials. They also have excellent electrical properties, low shrinkage, and good adhesion to many metals and are resistant to moisture, thermal, and mechanical shock. Viscosity, epoxide equivalent weight, and molecular weight are the important properties of epoxy resins.
Increasing demand for the resin in paints and coatings industry owing to the positive growth of automotive and construction globally has driven the epoxy resins market. Growth in end-use industries such as marine coatings, aerospace, transportation, decorative powder coatings, electrical & electronic laminates, and composites, are affecting the market positively. An increase in research and development by key participants, along with technology innovation in the field of modified resins, are expected to provide ample opportunities for growth of epoxy resins.
The growth in the infrastructure in the U.S. has driven the market for epoxy resin in the region. The steady growth of the commercial sector, majorly office space construction, is expected to have a positive impact on the market demand.
Further key findings from the report suggest
Segments covered in the report:
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Epoxy Resins market on the basis of type, form, applications, end-users, and region:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)
Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)
Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)
End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)
Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
