TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DREAM HARD ASSET ALTERNATIVES TRUST (TSX: DRA.UN) (“Dream Alternatives”) today announced its January 2020 monthly distribution in the amount of 3.333 cents per Unit (40 cents annualized). The January distribution will be payable on February 14, 2020 to unitholders of record as at January 31, 2020.



Dream Alternatives provides investors with access to an exceptional portfolio of real estate development opportunities and alternative assets that would not be otherwise available in a public and fully transparent vehicle, managed by an experienced team with a successful track record in these areas. The objectives of Dream Alternatives are to build and maintain a growth-oriented portfolio, provide predictable cash distributions to unitholders on a tax efficient basis, and grow and reposition the portfolio to increase NAV per Unit over time. For more information, please visit: www.dreamalternatives.ca

For further information, please contact:

DREAM HARD ASSET ALTERNATIVES TRUST