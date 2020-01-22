TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bonnefield Financial today released its latest research paper entitled “The Role of Farmland in Mitigating Climate Change”. This is a timely topic given BlackRock’s recent public statement on environmental sustainability in investment decisions, but is not a new concept for the Canadian investment manager.



“For over ten years, Bonnefield has been committed to maintaining farmland for farming,” said Bonnefield CEO Tom Eisenhauer. “At our inception we identified the importance of promoting and monitoring sustainable agricultural practices and ensuring the ongoing care and enhancement of farmland for long-term productivity and climate resilience. Now, as the climate change discussion gains prominence, we are starting to hear more and more about farmland’s potential role in mitigating the negative impacts of climate change.”

As one of Canada’s largest farmland managers, Bonnefield believes in its responsibility to protect farmland for future generations and to play its part in mitigating climate change. Bonnefield is firmly committed to promoting sustainable farming practices that will contribute to mitigating the climate crisis while ensuring farmers maintain their livelihoods.

Bonnefield’s research paper “The Role of Farmland in Mitigating Climate Change” can be accessed under the resources section of the Bonnefield website at www.bonnefield.com.

About Bonnefield Financial Inc.

Bonnefield is Canada’s foremost provider of land-lease financing for farmers, dedicated to preserving farmland for farming. We partner with progressive, growth-oriented farmers to provide farmland leasing solutions to help them grow, reduce debt and finance retirement and succession. Our investors are individuals and institutional investors who are committed to the long-term future of agriculture. www.bonnefield.com @bonnefield

Contact Andrea Gruza