The newer, high-growth applications of 1,6-hexanediol include alkyd resins, epoxy resins, thermoplastic polyurethane elastomers, PU dispersions, polycarbonate diols, and wood & coil coatings. For instance, there is a sharp rise in demand for polycarbonate diol-based polyurethanes that are increasingly favored as new high-performance materials for automotive interior and electronic material applications.



Polyurethane is expected to be the largest application during the forecast period.

The polyurethanes segment is the largest application segment of the global 1,6-hexanediol market, in terms of value and volume.A principal factor for growth of polyurethanes is the demand for its sub-applications or derivatives, such as thermoplastic polyurethanes elastomers, coatings, and foams, across varied regions.



The APAC region with the rising demand for polyurethanes further propels the growth of the global 1,6-hexanediol market.In addition, emerging countries in the APAC region, such as China, Korea, India, and Vietnam have witnessed an increase in the polyurethane production.



Thus, increasing demand for polyurethanes across varied industry verticals has contributed to the growth of the polyurethanes segment.



APAC to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The APAC 1,6-hexanediol market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the rising demand for 1,6-hexanediol from Japan, India, China, and South Korea.China is expected to lead the demand for 1,6-hexanediol due to the increase in the production of polyurethane and coatings due to increase in construction activities.



The construction industry is expected to witness significant growth in the next five years, owing to huge investments in new infrastructure developments, new housing projects, and renovation/repaint of residential and commercial buildings in the US, China, India, and Brazil.The demand for coatings in the APAC region has increased significantly, and this trend is expected to continue in the near future.



The coatings industry is moving towards consolidation as top coating players are acquiring other local and foreign players.

The 1,6-hexanediol market comprises major players, such as BASF SE (Germany), Fushun Tianfu Chemicals Co., Ltd. (China), Lanxess Aktiengesellschaft (Germany), Linshui Nanming Chemical Co., Ltd (China), Perstorp AB (Sweden), Ube Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Shandong Yuanli Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Zhengzhou Meiya Chemical Products Co.,Ltd (China), Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co.,Ltd. (China and Prasol Chemicals Pvt. Ltd (India). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the 1,6-hexanediol market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



