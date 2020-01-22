Toronto, Canada and Carlsbad, California, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cority, the most trusted environmental, health, safety, and quality (EHSQ) software provider, today announced the acquisition of Enviance. Based in Carlsbad, California, Enviance is a leader in environmental, chemical management, sustainability and ergonomics software leveraging a SaaS approach to deliver its EHS platform anywhere, anytime, and enterprise-wide. Enviance’s software is used by over 400 organizations across 30 industries.

Cority is a recognized best-in-class EHSQ SaaS platform with a growing global customer base. Enviance’s SaaS solution brings additional breadth and depth of complementary capabilities to Cority, further strengthening the offering for the shared portfolio of clients.

In the 2019 EHS Green Quadrant report by independent analyst firm Verdantix, the combined solutions garnered the highest score, out-ranking all other vendors, in several key functional areas including Air Emissions, Water and Waste Water, Occupational Health, Industrial Hygiene, Audit and Inspections Management, as well as key technology measures such as User Interface and Security. Further, the combined SaaS solutions of the two companies scored above average for 38 of the 39 total categories assessed.

“In today’s EHSQ market, firms are searching for a one-platform solution to manage the bevy of safety, environment and quality requirements that are expected of workers and regulators,” said Bill Pennington, Senior Analyst, Verdantix. “Cority’s acquisition of Enviance merges two leaders in the EHSQ market providing users a comprehensive solution combining Cority’s strong capabilities in IH/OH and worker safety with Enviance’s leading environmental and sustainability capabilities, such as air, water, and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.”

“Combining Cority and Enviance clearly sets us apart as the leader in the EHSQ software industry,” said Amy Stelling, President and CEO of Enviance, which was backed by investment firm Battery Ventures. “Joining forces with Cority with the backing of leading software-focused private equity firm Thoma Bravo affords our clients broader and deeper EHSQ capabilities through exceptionally strong product and customer success investments.”

“We are delighted to welcome the valued clients and talented employees of Enviance to the Cority family,” said Mark Wallace, President and CEO, Cority. “The functional strengths of Enviance and Cority are highly complementary. Moreover, both our companies stand for technology innovation and a relentless focus on customer satisfaction. Our SaaS solutions currently serve global organizations across EHS and Quality and now, our clients will benefit from even more industry-leading capabilities.”

This strategic acquisition follows the recent private equity growth investment in Cority by Thoma Bravo and the recent acquisition by Cority of Axion Health.

About Enviance

Based in Carlsbad, California, Enviance is a leader in Environmental, Health, and Safety (EHS) software leveraging a SaaS approach to deliver its EHS platform anywhere, anytime, and enterprise-wide. Enviance software is in use with over 400 organizations across 30 industries with over 800,000 active profiles. In addition, Enviance has over a million users of its behavior-based office ergonomics software (RSI Guard) to improve employee health and wellness. The Enviance EHS platform simplifies integrating EHS into operations to better measure, manage, and report mission critical EHS results.

About Cority

Cority is the most trusted environmental, health, safety, and quality (EHSQ) software for assuring client success. Cority enables organizations to utilize EHSQ software to advance their journey to sustainability and operational excellence by combining the deepest domain expertise with the most comprehensive and secure true SaaS solutions. With 30+ years of innovation and experience, Cority’s team of close to 500 experts serve more than 1200 clients across 30 industries in 100 countries, supporting millions of end users. The company enjoys the industry’s highest levels of client satisfaction and has received many awards for its strong employee culture and outstanding business performance.

