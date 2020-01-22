New York, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Class D Audio Amplifier Market by Device, Amplifier Type, End-user Industry And Geography - Global Forecast to 2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04182973/?utm_source=GNW

However, reduced price margin due to highly fragmented market environments is restraining the market growth.



Home audio systems to register highest CAGR in overall market during forecast period

Large adoption of class D audio amplifiers in home audio systems can be attributed to the continuous technological innovations in these systems and increasing consumer demand for high-performance home theaters, which is associated with their rising disposable income. In addition, developments in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth speakers, and dedicated speaker docks are expected to increase consumer spending on audio equipment for enhanced audio quality.

2-channel audio amplifiers to hold largest size of class D audio amplifier market throughout forecast period

2-channel class D audio amplifiers basically comprise 2 mono-channel amplifiers in a single unit that can operate 2 channels separately. A preference for bridgeable 2-channel amplifiers is attributed to their ability to provide higher audio quality with less susceptibility to damages in a bridged state. The use of 2-channel amplifiers in the automotive and consumer electronics sectors, in devices such as in-car audio systems, and television and home audio systems, respectively, has led to the growth of this market. A few of the manufacturers of 2-channel class D audio amplifiers are Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), ICEpower A/S (Denmark), Texas Instruments (US), and Cirrus Logic (US).



Class D audio amplifier market in RoW expected to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period

The growing adoption of consumer electronics such as television sets, smart speakers, and smart home devices in South America, Israel, and the UAE; and the continuous developments pertaining to class D audio amplifiers by the companies in the Middle East and Africa are likely to drive the growth of this market in RoW. Moreover, rising investments in the automotive sector in Brazil, Israel, the Middle East, and North Africa is a key factor driving the growth of the market for the automotive industry in this region.



Breakdown of Profile of Primary Participants:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 27%, Tier 2 – 41%, and Tier 3 – 32%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives – 26%, Directors – 40%, and Others – 34%

• By Region: North America – 47%, Europe – 28%, APAC – 19%, and RoW – 6%



Texas Instruments (US), Qualcomm (US), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Cirrus Logic (US), Analog Devices (US), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), Infineon Technologies (Germany) Maxim Integrated (US), Silicon Labs (US), ON Semiconductor (US), and ROHM Semiconductor (Japan) are a few key players in the class D audio amplifier market.



Research Coverage:

• The study covers the class D audio amplifier market. It aims to estimate the size and growth potential of this market, across different segments, such as by device, amplifier type, end-user industry, and geography. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key market players, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying This Report:

The report will help leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of revenue numbers for the overall class D audio amplifier market and the market based on segments covered in this report.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report will also help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

