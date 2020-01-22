DALLAS, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI), the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, announced earnings and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2019.

“We are pleased with our 2019 results as we finished the year with a meaningful improvement in year-over-year EPS, despite headwinds from interest rate decreases, and a continued focus on proactively dealing with credit to strengthen our balance sheet and future earning power," said Keith Cargill, CEO. "Our results this year highlight the continued strength of our organic business model having gained meaningful market share over the past 7 years while more than tripling our balance sheet and more than doubling EPS. We are confident that our pending merger with Independent Bank Group will better position us to drive long-term shareholder value, improve client experience and invest even more effectively in our talent, technology and communities due to the scale advantage and complementary strengths we each offer."

  • Average mortgage finance loans, including mortgage correspondent aggregation ("MCA") loans held for sale ("LHS"), increased 7% on a linked quarter basis and increased 61% from the fourth quarter of 2018.
  • Average demand deposits and average total deposits increased 9% and 6%, respectively, on a linked quarter basis and increased 47% and 35%, respectively from the fourth quarter of 2018.
  • Average loans held for investment ("LHI"), excluding mortgage finance loans, decreased 1% on a linked quarter basis and increased less than 1% from the fourth quarter of 2018, reflecting planned reductions in our leveraged lending and energy balances.
  • Net income and EPS for full year 2019 both increased 7% compared to full year 2018.

FINANCIAL SUMMARY
(Dollars and shares in thousands)

 2019 2018 % Change
ANNUAL OPERATING RESULTS     
Net income$322,866  $300,824  7%
Net income available to common stockholders$313,116  $291,074  8%
Diluted EPS$6.21  $5.79  7%
Diluted shares50,419  50,273  %
ROA1.04% 1.19%  
ROE12.38% 13.14%  
QUARTERLY OPERATING RESULTS     
Net income$73,917  $71,891  3%
Net income available to common stockholders$71,480  $69,454  3%
Diluted EPS$1.42  $1.38  3%
Diluted shares50,462  50,333  %
ROA0.85% 1.09%  
ROE10.68% 11.82%  
BALANCE SHEET     
LHS$2,577,134  $1,969,474  31%
LHI, mortgage finance8,169,849  5,877,524  39%
LHI16,476,413  16,690,550  (1)%
Total LHI24,646,262  22,568,074  9%
Total loans27,223,396  24,537,548  11%
Total assets32,548,069  28,257,767  15%
Demand deposits9,438,459  7,317,161  29%
Total deposits26,478,593  20,606,113  28%
Stockholders’ equity2,832,258  2,500,394  13%
         

DETAILED FINANCIALS

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. reported net income of $322.9 million and net income available to common stockholders of $313.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to net income of $300.8 million and net income available to common stockholders of $291.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. For the fourth quarter of 2019, net income was $73.9 million and net income available to common stockholders was $71.5 million, compared to net income of $71.9 million and net income available to common stockholders of $69.5 million for the same period in 2018. On a fully diluted basis, earnings per common share were $6.21 for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to $5.79 for the same period in 2018. Diluted earnings per common share were $1.42 for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 compared to $1.38 for the same period of 2018. The fourth quarter of 2019 includes $1.3 million, or $.02 per common share, of merger-related expenses.

Return on common equity ("ROE") was 12.38 percent and return on average assets ("ROA") was 1.04 percent for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to 13.14 percent and 1.19 percent, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2018. ROE was 10.68 percent and ROA was 0.85 percent for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to 13.22 percent and 1.06 percent, respectively, for the third quarter of 2019 and 11.82 percent and 1.09 percent, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2018. The linked quarter decreases in ROE and ROA for the fourth quarter of 2019 resulted primarily from increases in non-interest expense and provision for credit losses, as well as from decreases in net interest and non-interest income.

Net interest income was $248.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $252.2 million for the third quarter of 2019 and $240.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. The linked quarter decrease is due primarily to decreases in loan yields and the year over year increase is primarily due to growth in total loans, offset by decreases in loan yields. Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 2.95 percent, a decrease of 21 basis points from the third quarter of 2019 and a decrease of 83 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2018. LHI, excluding mortgage finance loans, yields were down 37 basis points from the third quarter of 2019, and were down 56 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. Mortgage finance, excluding MCA, yields for the fourth quarter of 2019 decreased 18 basis points compared to the third quarter of 2019 and decreased 54 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. Total cost of deposits for the fourth quarter of 2019 decreased 22 basis points to 0.99 percent compared to 1.21 percent for the third quarter of 2019, and decreased 18 basis points from 1.17 percent for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Average LHI, excluding mortgage finance loans, for the year ended December 31, 2019 were $16.8 billion, an increase of $728.9 million, or 5 percent, from the same period in 2018. Average LHI, excluding mortgage finance loans, for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $16.7 billion, a decrease of $234.1 million, or 1 percent, from the third quarter of 2019 and an increase of $23.7 million, less than 1 percent, from the fourth quarter of 2018. The linked quarter decrease in average LHI, excluding mortgage finance loans, reflects slower loan growth and planned reductions in our leveraged lending and energy balances. Average total mortgage finance loans, including MCA loans, for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $11.4 billion, an increase of $765.4 million, or 7 percent, from the third quarter of 2019 and an increase of $4.3 billion, or 61 percent, from the fourth quarter of 2018. The linked quarter and year-over-year increases in total mortgage finance loans were due to increases in volumes from continued lower long-term interest rates.

Average total deposits for the year ended December 31, 2019 were $24.7 billion, an increase of $4.4 billion, or 22 percent, from the same period in 2018. Average demand deposits for the year ended December 31, 2019 were $9.0 billion, an increase of $1.1 billion, or 14 percent, from the same period in December 31, 2018. Average total deposits for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased $1.7 billion, or 6 percent, from the third quarter of 2019 and increased $7.4 billion, or 35 percent, from the fourth quarter of 2018. Average demand deposits for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased $941.5 million, or 9 percent, to $10.9 billion from $10.0 billion for the third quarter of 2019, and increased $3.5 billion, or 47 percent, from the fourth quarter of 2018.

We recorded a $17.0 million provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $11.0 million for the third quarter of 2019 and $35.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. The provision for the fourth quarter of 2019 was driven by the consistent application of our methodology. The linked quarter increase in the provision resulted from an increase in non-performing assets partially offset by a decline in charge-offs, while the year-over-year decrease resulted from decreases in charge-offs and LHI, excluding mortgage finance, balances. The total allowance for credit losses at December 31, 2019 increased to 0.83 percent of total LHI, compared to 0.81 percent at September 30, 2019 and decreased from 0.90 percent at December 31, 2018. In management’s opinion, the allowance is appropriate and is derived from consistent application of the methodology for establishing reserves for the loan portfolio.

Non-performing assets ("NPAs") increased in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the third quarter of 2019 and fourth quarter of 2018, primarily related to our energy and leveraged lending portfolios. The ratio of NPAs to total LHI plus other real estate owned ("OREO") for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 0.91 percent, compared to 0.49 percent for the third quarter of 2019 and 0.36 percent for the fourth quarter of 2018. Net charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $12.8 million compared to $36.9 million for the third quarter of 2019 and $32.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. Of the $12.8 million charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2019, $588,000 related to energy and $6.2 million related to leveraged lending. For the fourth quarter of 2019, net charge-offs were 0.21 percent of average total LHI, compared to 0.58 percent for the third quarter of 2019 and 0.60 percent for the same period in 2018.

Non-interest income decreased $2.5 million, or 13 percent, during the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the third quarter of 2019, and increased $2.5 million, or 16 percent, compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. The linked quarter decrease is primarily related to decreases in net gain/loss on sale of LHS and other non-interest income, partially offset by increases in servicing income and swap fees. The year-over-year increase is primarily related to increases in brokered loan fees and servicing income, partially offset by a decrease in other non-interest income.

Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased $9.3 million, or 6 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2019, and increased $28.8 million, or 22 percent, compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. The linked quarter increase in non-interest expense was primarily related to increases in legal and professional expense and communications and technology expense, partially offset by a decrease in servicing related expenses. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to increases in salaries and employee benefits, legal and professional expense, communications and technology expense and marketing expense. The linked quarter and year-over-year increases in legal and professional expense included $1.3 million in merger-related expenses, as well as increases related to investment in Bask Bank and new commercial loan verticals, specifically $6.0 million that is not recurring.

Stockholders’ equity increased by 13 percent from $2.5 billion at December 31, 2018 to $2.8 billion at December 31, 2019, primarily due to the retention of net income. Texas Capital Bank is well capitalized under regulatory guidelines. At December 31, 2019, our ratio of tangible common equity to total tangible assets was 8.2 percent.

About Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ®: TCBI), a member of the Russell 1000® Index and the S&P MidCap 400®, is the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, a commercial bank that delivers highly personalized financial services to businesses and entrepreneurs. Headquartered in Dallas, the bank has full-service locations in Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. On December 9, 2019, Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (“TCBI”), announced that it had entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger with Independent Bank Group, Inc. (“IBTX”), which provides that, upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth therein, TCBI will merge with and into IBTX (the “Merger”), with IBTX as the surviving entity in the Merger. For additional information see the related filings by TCBI with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

Forward Looking Statements

This communication may be deemed to include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding the financial condition, results of operations, business plans and the future performance of TCBI. These statements are not historical in nature and can generally be identified by such words as “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “forecast,” “could,” “projects,” “intend” and similar expressions. Because forward-looking statements relate to future results and occurrences, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. A number of factors, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the credit quality of our loan portfolio, general economic conditions in the United States and in our markets, including the continued impact on our customers from volatility in oil and gas prices, delays in completing the pending merger between TCBI and IBTX, the failure to obtain necessary regulatory approvals and shareholder approvals or to satisfy any of the other conditions to the merger on a timely basis or at all, the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the merger are not realized when expected or at all, expectations regarding rates of default and loan losses, volatility in the mortgage industry, our business strategies, and our expectations about future financial performance, future growth and earnings, the appropriateness of our allowance for loan losses and provision for credit losses, the impact of changing regulatory requirements and legislative changes on our business, increased competition, interest rate risk, the inability to realize cost savings or improved revenues or to implement integration plans and other consequences associated with the proposed merger or new lines of business, new product or service offerings and new technologies. These and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, as well as a discussion of the risks and uncertainties that may affect our business, can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The information contained in this communication speaks only as of its date. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, TCBI disclaims any obligation to update such factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments.

Additional Information About the Merger and Where to Find It

In connection with the proposed merger between IBTX and TCBI, IBTX filed a registration statement on Form S-4 with the SEC on January 21, 2020 to register the shares of IBTX’s capital stock to be issued in connection with the merger. The registration statement includes a joint proxy statement/prospectus. The registration statement has not yet become effective. After the Form S-4 is effective, a definitive joint proxy statement/prospectus will be sent to the shareholders of IBTX and TCBI seeking their approval of the proposed transaction.

INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM S-4, THE JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS INCLUDED WITHIN THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM S-4 AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED OR TO BE FILED WITH THE SEC IN CONNECTION WITH THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION BECAUSE THESE DOCUMENTS DO AND WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT IBTX, TCBI AND THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION.

Investors and security holders may obtain copies of these documents free of charge through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov or from IBTX at its website, www.ibtx.com, or from TCBI at its website, www.texascapitalbank.com. Documents filed with the SEC by IBTX will be available free of charge by accessing the Investor Relations page of IBTX’s website at www.ibtx.com or, alternatively, by directing a request by telephone or mail to Independent Bank Group, Inc., 7777 Henneman Way, McKinney, Texas 75070, (972) 562-9004, and documents filed with the SEC by TCBI will be available free of charge by accessing TCBI’s website at www.texascapitalbank.com under the tab “About Us,” and then under the heading “Investor Relations” or, alternatively, by directing a request by telephone or mail to Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc., 2000 McKinney Avenue, Suite 700, Dallas, Texas 75201, (214) 932-6600.

Participants in the Solicitation

IBTX, TCBI and certain of their respective directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the shareholders of IBTX and TCBI in connection with the proposed transaction under the rules of the SEC. Certain information regarding the interests of these participants and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will be included in the joint proxy statement/prospectus regarding the proposed transaction when it becomes available. Additional information about IBTX, and its directors and executive officers, may be found in IBTX’s definitive proxy statement relating to its 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders filed with the SEC on April 23, 2019, and other documents filed by IBTX with the SEC. Additional information about TCBI, and its directors and executive officers, may be found in TCBI’s definitive proxy statement relating to its 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders filed with the SEC on March 7, 2019, and other documents filed by TCBI with the SEC. These documents can be obtained free of charge from the sources described above.

TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands except per share data)
 4th Quarter3rd Quarter2nd Quarter1st Quarter4th Quarter
 20192019201920192018
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME     
Interest income$337,757 $355,101 $346,893 $325,561 $321,718 
Interest expense89,372 102,933 103,340 89,947 81,045 
Net interest income248,385 252,168 243,553 235,614 240,673 
Provision for credit losses17,000 11,000 27,000 20,000 35,000 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses231,385 241,168 216,553 215,614 205,673 
Non-interest income17,761 20,301 24,364 30,014 15,280 
Non-interest expense158,690 149,370 141,561 140,378 129,862 
Income before income taxes90,456 112,099 99,356 105,250 91,091 
Income tax expense16,539 23,958 21,387 22,411 19,200 
Net income73,917 88,141 77,969 82,839 71,891 
Preferred stock dividends2,437 2,438 2,437 2,438 2,437 
Net income available to common stockholders$71,480 $85,703 $75,532 $80,401 $69,454 
      
Diluted EPS$1.42 $1.70 $1.50 $1.60 $1.38 
Diluted shares50,461,723 50,416,402 50,383,870 50,345,399 50,333,412 
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA     
Total assets$32,548,069 $33,526,437 $29,970,384 $28,383,111 $28,257,767 
LHI16,476,413 16,772,824 16,924,535 17,061,590 16,690,550 
LHI, mortgage finance8,169,849 7,951,432 7,415,363 6,299,710 5,877,524 
LHS2,577,134 2,674,225 1,057,586 1,901,637 1,969,474 
Liquidity assets(1)4,263,766 4,993,185 3,480,902 2,154,155 2,865,874 
Investment securities239,871 238,022 240,851 230,749 120,216 
Demand deposits9,438,459 10,289,572 7,685,340 6,743,607 7,317,161 
Total deposits26,478,593 27,413,303 22,999,077 20,650,127 20,606,113 
Other borrowings2,541,766 2,639,967 3,607,234 4,497,892 4,541,174 
Subordinated notes282,129 282,038 281,948 281,858 281,767 
Long-term debt113,406 113,406 113,406 113,406 113,406 
Stockholders’ equity2,832,258 2,757,433 2,668,452 2,581,942 2,500,394 
      
End of period shares outstanding50,337,741 50,317,654 50,297,552 50,263,611 50,200,710 
Book value$53.29 $51.82 $50.07 $48.38 $46.82 
Tangible book value(2)$52.93 $51.46 $49.71 $48.02 $46.45 
SELECTED FINANCIAL RATIOS     
Net interest margin2.95%3.16%3.41%3.73%3.78%
Return on average assets0.85%1.06%1.05%1.26%1.09%
Return on average common equity10.68%13.22%12.20%13.58%11.82%
Non-interest income to average earning assets0.21%0.25%0.34%0.47%0.24%
Efficiency ratio(3)59.6%54.8%52.8%52.8%50.7%
Efficiency ratio, adjusted(4)57.7%51.2%49.5%50.1%48.7%
Non-interest expense to average earning assets1.87%1.86%1.97%2.21%2.03%
Tangible common equity to total tangible assets(5)8.2%7.7%8.3%8.5%8.3%
Common Equity Tier 18.9%8.6%8.7%8.6%8.6%
Tier 1 capital9.8%9.5%9.6%9.6%9.5%
Total capital11.4%11.1%11.3%11.4%11.3%
Leverage8.4%8.6%9.2%10.0%9.9%
           


(1)Liquidity assets include Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits in other banks.
(2)Stockholders’ equity excluding preferred stock, less goodwill and intangibles, divided by shares outstanding at period end.
(3)Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.
(4)Non-interest expense, excluding deposit-related marketing fees and servicing related expenses, divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income, net of deposit-related marketing fees and servicing related expenses. Deposit-related marketing fees totaled $9.4 million, $11.9 million, $11.6 million, $9.1 million and $7.7 million for the fourth, third, second and first quarters of 2019, as well as for the fourth quarter of 2018, respectively.
(5)Stockholders’ equity excluding preferred stock and accumulated other comprehensive income, less goodwill and intangibles, divided by total assets, less accumulated other comprehensive income and goodwill and intangibles.
  

 

TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)
 December 31, 2019December 31, 2018%
Change
Assets   
Cash and due from banks$161,817 $214,191 (24)%
Interest-bearing deposits4,233,766 2,815,684 50%
Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements30,000 50,190 (40)%
Securities, available-for-sale239,871 120,216 100%
LHS ($2,571.3 million and $1,969.2 million at December 2019 and 2018, respectively, at fair value)2,577,134 1,969,474 31%
LHI, mortgage finance8,169,849 5,877,524 39%
LHI (net of unearned income)16,476,413 16,690,550 (1)%
Less:  Allowance for loan losses195,047 191,522 2%
LHI, net24,451,215 22,376,552 9%
Mortgage servicing rights, net64,904 42,474 53%
Premises and equipment, net31,212 23,802 31%
Accrued interest receivable and other assets740,051 626,614 18%
Goodwill and intangibles, net18,099 18,570 (3)%
Total assets$32,548,069 $28,257,767 15%
    
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity   
Liabilities:   
Deposits:   
Non-interest bearing$9,438,459 $7,317,161 29%
Interest bearing17,040,134 13,288,952 28%
Total deposits26,478,593 20,606,113 28%
    
Accrued interest payable12,760 20,675 (38)%
Other liabilities287,157 194,238 48%
Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements141,766 641,174 (78)%
Other borrowings2,400,000 3,900,000 (38)%
Subordinated notes, net282,129 281,767 %
Trust preferred subordinated debentures113,406 113,406 %
Total liabilities29,715,811 25,757,373 15%
    
Stockholders’ equity:   
Preferred stock, $.01 par value, $1,000 liquidation value:   
Authorized shares - 10,000,000   
Issued shares - 6,000,000 shares issued at December 31, 2019 and 2018150,000 150,000 %
Common stock, $.01 par value:   
Authorized shares - 100,000,000   
Issued shares - 50,338,158 and 50,201,127 at December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively503 502 %
Additional paid-in capital978,205 967,890 1%
Retained earnings1,694,608 1,381,492 23%
Treasury stock (shares at cost: 417 at December 31, 2019 and 2018)(8)(8)%
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of taxes8,950 518 1,628%
Total stockholders’ equity2,832,258 2,500,394 13%
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$32,548,069 $28,257,767 15%
         


TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.    
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)    
(Dollars in thousands except per share data)    
 Three Months Ended December 31,Year Ended December 31,
 2019201820192018
Interest income    
Interest and fees on loans$312,147 $310,470 $1,284,036 $1,124,970 
Investment securities2,618 1,274 8,654 2,834 
Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements439 984 1,529 3,792 
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks22,553 8,990 71,093 32,597 
Total interest income337,757 321,718 1,365,312 1,164,193 
Interest expense    
Deposits70,987 61,773 293,537 185,116 
Federal funds purchased1,319 2,097 11,872 6,531 
Other borrowings11,712 11,726 58,393 36,207 
Subordinated notes4,191 4,191 16,764 16,764 
Trust preferred subordinated debentures1,163 1,258 5,026 4,715 
Total interest expense89,372 81,045 385,592 249,333 
Net interest income248,385 240,673 979,720 914,860 
Provision for credit losses17,000 35,000 75,000 87,000 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses231,385 205,673 904,720 827,860 
Non-interest income    
Service charges on deposit accounts2,785 3,168 11,320 12,787 
Wealth management and trust fee income2,342 2,152 8,810 8,148 
Brokered loan fees8,645 5,408 29,738 22,532 
Servicing income4,030 2,861 13,439 18,307 
Swap fees1,559 1,356 4,387 5,625 
Net gain/(loss) on sale of LHS(7,757)(8,087)(20,259)(15,934)
Other6,157 8,422 45,005 26,559 
Total non-interest income17,761 15,280 92,440 78,024 
Non-interest expense    
Salaries and employee benefits80,262 69,500 315,080 291,768 
Net occupancy expense9,075 7,390 32,989 30,342 
Marketing12,807 10,208 53,355 39,335 
Legal and professional22,402 13,042 53,830 42,990 
Communications and technology13,801 8,845 44,826 30,056 
FDIC insurance assessment5,613 5,423 20,093 24,307 
Servicing related expenses2,960 2,555 22,573 14,934 
Other11,770 12,899 47,253 51,364 
Total non-interest expense158,690 129,862 589,999 525,096 
Income before income taxes90,456 91,091 407,161 380,788 
Income tax expense16,539 19,200 84,295 79,964 
Net income73,917 71,891 322,866 300,824 
Preferred stock dividends2,437 2,437 9,750 9,750 
Net income available to common stockholders$71,480 $69,454 $313,116 $291,074 
     
Basic earnings per common share$1.42 $1.38 $6.23 $5.83 
Diluted earnings per common share$1.42 $1.38 $6.21 $5.79 
             


TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
SUMMARY OF LOAN LOSS EXPERIENCE (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)
 4th Quarter3rd Quarter2nd Quarter1st Quarter4th Quarter
 20192019201920192018
Allowance for loan losses:     
Beginning balance$190,138 $214,572 $208,573 $191,522 $190,306 
Loans charged-off:     
Commercial14,280 37,760 20,053 4,865 34,419 
Real estate485  177   
Construction     
Consumer     
Leases 19    
Total charge-offs14,765 37,779 20,230 4,865 34,419 
Recoveries:     
Commercial1,953 870 201 266 1,399 
Real estate    26 
Construction     
Consumer9 27 23 10 360 
Leases1 9  1 1 
Total recoveries1,963 906 224 277 1,786 
Net charge-offs12,802 36,873 20,006 4,588 32,633 
Provision for loan losses17,711 12,439 26,005 21,639 33,849 
Ending balance$195,047 $190,138 $214,572 $208,573 $191,522 
      
Allowance for off-balance sheet credit losses:     
Beginning balance$9,351 $10,790 $9,795 $11,434 $10,283 
Provision for off-balance sheet credit losses(711)(1,439)995 (1,639)1,151 
Ending balance$8,640 $9,351 $10,790 $9,795 $11,434 
      
Total allowance for credit losses$203,687 $199,489 $225,362 $218,368 $202,956 
      
Total provision for credit losses$17,000 $11,000 $27,000 $20,000 $35,000 
      
Allowance for loan losses to LHI0.79%0.77%0.88%0.89%0.85%
Allowance for loan losses to average LHI0.79%0.76%0.90%0.96%0.88%
Net charge-offs to average LHI(1)0.21%0.58%0.34%0.09%0.60%
Net charge-offs to average LHI for last twelve months(1)0.31%0.41%0.27%0.36%0.37%
Total provision for credit losses to average LHI(1)0.27%0.17%0.45%0.37%0.64%
Total allowance for credit losses to LHI0.83%0.81%0.93%0.93%0.90%
           


(1)Interim period ratios are annualized.
  

                 

TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.     
SUMMARY OF NON-PERFORMING ASSETS AND PAST DUE LOANS (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)     
 4th Quarter3rd Quarter2nd Quarter1st Quarter4th Quarter
 20192019201920192018
      
Non-performing assets (NPAs):     
Non-accrual loans$225,384 $120,686 $114,084 $133,690 $80,375 
Other real estate owned (OREO)    79 
Total LHI NPAs$225,384 $120,686 $114,084 $133,690 $80,454 
      
Non-accrual loans to LHI0.91%0.49%0.47%0.57%0.36%
Total LHI NPAs to LHI plus OREO0.91%0.49%0.47%0.57%0.36%
Total LHI NPAs to earning assets0.71%0.37%0.39%0.49%0.29%
Allowance for loan losses to non-accrual loans.9x1.6x1.9x1.6x2.4x
      
Loans past due 90 days and still accruing(1)$17,584 $29,648 $15,212 $12,245 $9,353 
Loans past due 90 days to LHI0.07%0.12%0.06%0.05%0.04%
LHS past due 90 days and still accruing(2)$8,207 $9,187 $11,665 $13,693 $16,829 
                


(1)At December 31, 2019, loans past due 90 days and still accruing includes premium finance loans of $8.5 million. These loans are primarily secured by obligations of insurance carriers to refund premiums on canceled insurance policies. The refund of premiums from the insurance carriers can take 180 days or longer from the cancellation date.
(2)Includes loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies that were repurchased out of Ginnie Mae securities. Loans are recorded as LHS and carried at fair value on the balance sheet. Interest on these past due loans accrues at the debenture rate guaranteed by the U.S. government. Also includes loans that, pursuant to Ginnie Mae servicing guidelines, we have the unilateral right, but not obligation, to repurchase and thus must record as LHS on our balance sheet regardless of whether the repurchase option has been exercised.
  


TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)
      
 4th Quarter3rd Quarter2nd Quarter1st Quarter4th Quarter
 20192019201920192018
Interest income     
Interest and fees on loans$312,147 $329,344 $329,842 $312,703 $310,470 
Investment securities2,618 2,316 2,260 1,460 1,274 
Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements439 554 157 379 984 
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks22,553 22,887 14,634 11,019 8,990 
Total interest income337,757 355,101 346,893 325,561 321,718 
Interest expense     
Deposits70,987 80,967 72,529 69,054 61,773 
Federal funds purchased1,319 1,835 5,202 3,516 2,097 
Other borrowings11,712 14,703 20,124 11,854 11,726 
Subordinated notes4,191 4,191 4,191 4,191 4,191 
Trust preferred subordinated debentures1,163 1,237 1,294 1,332 1,258 
Total interest expense89,372 102,933 103,340 89,947 81,045 
Net interest income248,385 252,168 243,553 235,614 240,673 
Provision for credit losses17,000 11,000 27,000 20,000 35,000 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses231,385 241,168 216,553 215,614 205,673 
Non-interest income     
Service charges on deposit accounts2,785 2,707 2,849 2,979 3,168 
Wealth management and trust fee income2,342 2,330 2,129 2,009 2,152 
Brokered loan fees8,645 8,691 7,336 5,066 5,408 
Servicing income4,030 3,549 3,126 2,734 2,861 
Swap fees1,559 1,196 601 1,031 1,356 
Net gain/(loss) on sale of LHS(7,757)(6,011)(5,986)(505)(8,087)
Other6,157 7,839 14,309 16,700 8,422 
Total non-interest income17,761 20,301 24,364 30,014 15,280 
Non-interest expense     
Salaries and employee benefits80,262 80,106 76,889 77,823 69,500 
Net occupancy expense9,075 8,125 7,910 7,879 7,390 
Marketing12,807 14,753 14,087 11,708 10,208 
Legal and professional22,402 11,394 10,004 10,030 13,042 
Communications and technology13,801 10,805 11,022 9,198 8,845 
FDIC insurance assessment5,613 5,220 4,138 5,122 5,423 
Servicing related expenses2,960 8,165 6,066 5,382 2,555 
Other11,770 10,802 11,445 13,236 12,899 
Total non-interest expense158,690 149,370 141,561 140,378 129,862 
Income before income taxes90,456 112,099 99,356 105,250 91,091 
Income tax expense16,539 23,958 21,387 22,411 19,200 
Net income73,917 88,141 77,969 82,839 71,891 
Preferred stock dividends2,437 2,438 2,437 2,438 2,437 
Net income available to common shareholders$71,480 $85,703 $75,532 $80,401 $69,454 
                


TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED DAILY AVERAGE BALANCES, AVERAGE YIELDS AND RATES - UNAUDITED
(Dollars in thousands)
 4th Quarter 2019 3rd Quarter 2019 2nd Quarter 2019 1st Quarter 2019 4th Quarter 2018
 Average
Balance		Revenue/
Expense		Yield/
Rate		 Average
Balance		Revenue/
Expense		Yield/
Rate		 Average
Balance		Revenue/
Expense		Yield/
Rate		 Average
Balance		Revenue/
Expense		Yield/
Rate		 Average
Balance		Revenue/
Expense		Yield/
Rate
Assets                   
Investment securities - Taxable$40,904 $693 6.72% $39,744 $357 3.56% $38,887 $287 2.96% $30,625 $274 3.62% $23,977 $259 4.29%
Investment securities - Non-taxable(2)197,591 2,437 4.89% 200,090 2,480 4.92% 192,115 2,498 5.21% 114,341 1,501 5.33% 93,394 1,285 5.46%
Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements102,320 439 1.70% 100,657 554 2.18% 28,436 157 2.22% 63,652 379 2.41% 173,654 984 2.25%
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks5,387,000 22,553 1.66% 4,184,217 22,887 2.17% 2,491,827 14,634 2.36% 1,823,106 11,019 2.45% 1,585,763 8,990 2.25%
LHS, at fair value3,567,836 33,411 3.72% 2,555,269 26,206 4.07% 2,494,883 27,607 4.44% 2,122,302 25,303 4.84% 2,049,395 24,407 4.72%
LHI, mortgage finance loans7,870,888 63,114 3.18% 8,118,025 68,660 3.36% 7,032,963 63,523 3.62% 4,931,879 46,368 3.81% 5,046,540 47,305 3.72%
LHI(1)(2)16,667,259 216,686 5.16% 16,901,391 235,557 5.53% 16,781,733 239,829 5.73% 16,866,456 242,155 5.82% 16,643,559 239,995 5.72%
Less allowance for loan losses189,353    212,898    206,654    192,122    182,814   
LHI, net of allowance24,348,794 279,800 4.56% 24,806,518 304,217 4.87% 23,608,042 303,352 5.15% 21,606,213 288,523 5.42% 21,507,285 287,300 5.30%
Total earning assets33,644,445 339,333 4.00% 31,886,495 356,701 4.44% 28,854,190 348,535 4.84% 25,760,239 326,999 5.15% 25,433,468 323,225 5.04%
Cash and other assets974,866    1,000,117    940,793    894,797    828,156   
Total assets$34,619,311    $32,886,612    $29,794,983    $26,655,036    $26,261,624   
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity                   
Transaction deposits$3,817,294 $16,428 1.71% $3,577,905 $18,442 2.04% $3,475,404 $18,037 2.08% $3,263,976 $16,001 1.99% $3,233,960 $15,150 1.86%
Savings deposits11,111,326 40,603 1.45% 10,331,078 45,586 1.75% 8,896,537 40,994 1.85% 8,751,200 41,673 1.93% 8,354,332 36,913 1.75%
Time deposits2,453,655 13,956 2.26% 2,706,434 16,939 2.48% 2,227,460 13,498 2.43% 2,010,476 11,380 2.30% 1,886,016 9,710 2.04%
Total interest bearing deposits17,382,275 70,987 1.62% 16,615,417 80,967 1.93% 14,599,401 72,529 1.99% 14,025,652 69,054 2.00% 13,474,308 61,773 1.82%
Other borrowings2,822,465 13,031 1.83% 2,896,477 16,538 2.27% 4,018,231 25,326 2.53% 2,412,254 15,370 2.58% 2,290,520 13,823 2.39%
Subordinated notes282,074 4,191 5.89% 281,979 4,191 5.90% 281,889 4,191 5.96% 281,799 4,191 6.03% 281,708 4,191 5.90%
Trust preferred subordinated debentures113,406 1,163 4.07% 113,406 1,237 4.33% 113,406 1,294 4.58% 113,406 1,332 4.76% 113,406 1,258 4.40%
Total interest bearing liabilities20,600,220 89,372 1.72% 19,907,279 102,933 2.05% 19,012,927 103,340 2.18% 16,833,111 89,947 2.17% 16,159,942 81,045 1.99%
Demand deposits10,933,887    9,992,406    7,929,266    7,047,120    7,462,392   
Other liabilities278,964    264,506    220,305    223,142    157,278   
Stockholders’ equity2,806,240    2,722,421    2,632,485    2,551,663    2,482,012   
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$34,619,311    $32,886,612    $29,794,983    $26,655,036    $26,261,624   
Net interest income(2) $249,961    $253,768    $245,195    $237,052    $242,180  
Net interest margin  2.95%   3.16%   3.41%   3.73%   3.78%
                         


(1)The loan averages include loans on which the accrual of interest has been discontinued and are stated net of unearned income.
(2)Taxable equivalent rates used where applicable.
  
INVESTOR CONTACT
Julie Anderson, 214.932.6773


MEDIA CONTACT
Shannon Wherry, 469.399.8527