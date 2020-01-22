EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVE Corporation (Nasdaq: NVEC) announced today financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2019.

Total revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 increased 3% to $6.46 million from $6.27 million in the prior-year quarter. The increase was due to a 3% increase in product sales and a 9% increase in contract research and development revenue. Product sales increased to $6.16 million from $5.99 million in the prior-year quarter. Net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 increased 9% to $3.73 million, or $0.77 per diluted share, compared to $3.42 million, or $0.71 per share, for the prior-year quarter.



For the first nine months of fiscal 2020, total revenue decreased 8% to $19.3 million from $20.9 million for the first nine months of the prior year. The decrease was due to a 7% decrease in product sales and a 14% decrease in contract research and development revenue. Net income decreased 4% to $11.2 million, or $2.30 per diluted share, compared to $11.6 million, or $2.40 per diluted share, for the first nine months of fiscal 2019.



The company also announced a quarterly cash dividend to shareholders of $1.00 per share of common stock, payable February 28, 2020 to shareholders of record as of February 3, 2020.



“We are pleased to report solid growth in revenue and net income for the quarter,” said NVE President and Chief Executive Officer Daniel A. Baker, Ph.D.



NVE is a leader in the practical commercialization of spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store and transmit information. The company manufactures high-performance spintronic products including sensors and couplers that are used to acquire and transmit data.



Statements used in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results or performance are forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties including, among others, such factors as risks and uncertainties related to future sales and revenues, risks related to changes in tariffs and other trade barriers, uncertainties related to the impacts of the Federal Tax Reform Act enacted in 2017, as well as the risk factors listed from time to time in our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 and other reports filed with the SEC.



###

NVE CORPORATION

STATEMENTS OF INCOME

QUARTERS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019 AND 2018 (Unaudited)

Quarter Ended Dec. 31 2019 2018 Revenue Product sales $ 6,160,967 $ 5,991,241 Contract research and development 303,629 278,164 Total revenue 6,464,596 6,269,405 Cost of sales 1,263,806 1,169,406 Gross profit 5,200,790 5,099,999 Expenses Research and development 771,468 1,126,975 Selling, general, and administrative 327,989 268,905 Total expenses 1,099,457 1,395,880 Income from operations 4,101,333 3,704,119 Interest income 443,478 457,204 Income before taxes 4,544,811 4,161,323 Provision for income taxes 814,147 739,918 Net income $ 3,730,664 $ 3,421,405 Net income per share – basic $ 0.77 $ 0.71 Net income per share – diluted $ 0.77 $ 0.71 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 4,846,010 4,845,010 Diluted 4,847,436 4,850,507







NVE CORPORATION

STATEMENTS OF INCOME

NINE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019 AND 2018 (Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended Dec. 31 2019 2018 Revenue Product sales $ 18,434,039 $ 19,916,864 Contract research and development 827,198 966,522 Total revenue 19,261,237 20,883,386 Cost of sales 3,701,941 3,918,256 Gross profit 15,559,296 16,965,130 Expenses Research and development 2,671,131 3,087,964 Selling, general, and administrative 1,026,448 975,114 Total expenses 3,697,579 4,063,078 Income from operations 11,861,717 12,902,052 Interest income 1,358,826 1,325,299 Income before taxes 13,220,543 14,227,351 Provision for income taxes 2,060,398 2,578,287 Net income $ 11,160,145 $ 11,649,064 Net income per share – basic $ 2.30 $ 2.41 Net income per share – diluted $ 2.30 $ 2.40 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 4,846,010 4,843,355 Diluted 4,848,506 4,850,120





NVE CORPORATION

BALANCE SHEETS

DECEMBER 31 AND MARCH 31, 2019

(Unaudited)

Dec. 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 10,153,173 $ 6,877,304 Marketable securities, short-term 12,055,363 12,487,821 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for uncollectible accounts of $15,000 2,119,037 2,995,638 Inventories 4,159,742 4,264,876 Prepaid expenses and other assets 845,194 816,045 Total current assets 29,332,509 27,441,684 Fixed assets Machinery and equipment 9,381,906 9,365,806 Leasehold improvements 1,797,245 1,787,269 11,179,151 11,153,075 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization 10,529,317 10,258,240 Net fixed assets 649,834 894,835 Deferred tax assets 63,467 353,735 Marketable securities, long-term 50,920,291 54,925,633 Right-of-use asset – operating lease 151,749 - Total assets $ 81,117,850 $ 83,615,887 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 153,470 $ 375,188 Accrued payroll and other 558,762 460,488 Operating lease 174,916 - Total current liabilities 887,148 835,676 Shareholders’ equity Common stock 48,460 48,460 Additional paid-in capital 19,958,918 19,910,558 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 697,291 (82,725 ) Retained earnings 59,526,033 62,903,918 Total shareholders’ equity 80,230,702 82,780,211 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 81,117,850 $ 83,615,887





