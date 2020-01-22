EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVE Corporation (Nasdaq: NVEC) announced today financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2019.

Total revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 increased 3% to $6.46 million from $6.27 million in the prior-year quarter. The increase was due to a 3% increase in product sales and a 9% increase in contract research and development revenue. Product sales increased to $6.16 million from $5.99 million in the prior-year quarter. Net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 increased 9% to $3.73 million, or $0.77 per diluted share, compared to $3.42 million, or $0.71 per share, for the prior-year quarter.

For the first nine months of fiscal 2020, total revenue decreased 8% to $19.3 million from $20.9 million for the first nine months of the prior year. The decrease was due to a 7% decrease in product sales and a 14% decrease in contract research and development revenue. Net income decreased 4% to $11.2 million, or $2.30 per diluted share, compared to $11.6 million, or $2.40 per diluted share, for the first nine months of fiscal 2019.

The company also announced a quarterly cash dividend to shareholders of $1.00 per share of common stock, payable February 28, 2020 to shareholders of record as of February 3, 2020.

“We are pleased to report solid growth in revenue and net income for the quarter,” said NVE President and Chief Executive Officer Daniel A. Baker, Ph.D.

NVE is a leader in the practical commercialization of spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store and transmit information. The company manufactures high-performance spintronic products including sensors and couplers that are used to acquire and transmit data.

Statements used in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results or performance are forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties including, among others, such factors as risks and uncertainties related to future sales and revenues, risks related to changes in tariffs and other trade barriers, uncertainties related to the impacts of the Federal Tax Reform Act enacted in 2017, as well as the risk factors listed from time to time in our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 and other reports filed with the SEC.
 

NVE CORPORATION
STATEMENTS OF INCOME
QUARTERS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019 AND 2018 (Unaudited)
 
 Quarter Ended Dec. 31
2019 2018
Revenue
Product sales$6,160,967  $5,991,241 
Contract research and development303,629  278,164 
Total revenue 6,464,596   6,269,405 
Cost of sales1,263,806  1,169,406 
Gross profit 5,200,790   5,099,999 
Expenses
Research and development 771,468   1,126,975 
Selling, general, and administrative327,989  268,905 
Total expenses1,099,457  1,395,880 
Income from operations 4,101,333   3,704,119 
Interest income443,478  457,204 
Income before taxes 4,544,811   4,161,323 
Provision for income taxes814,147  739,918 
Net income$3,730,664  $3,421,405 
Net income per share – basic$0.77  $0.71 
Net income per share – diluted$0.77  $0.71 
Weighted average shares outstanding
Basic 4,846,010   4,845,010 
Diluted 4,847,436   4,850,507 



NVE CORPORATION
STATEMENTS OF INCOME
NINE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019 AND 2018 (Unaudited)
 
 Nine Months Ended Dec. 31
2019 2018
Revenue
Product sales$18,434,039  $19,916,864 
Contract research and development827,198  966,522 
Total revenue 19,261,237   20,883,386 
Cost of sales3,701,941  3,918,256 
Gross profit 15,559,296   16,965,130 
Expenses
Research and development 2,671,131   3,087,964 
Selling, general, and administrative1,026,448  975,114 
Total expenses3,697,579  4,063,078 
Income from operations 11,861,717   12,902,052 
Interest income1,358,826  1,325,299 
Income before taxes 13,220,543   14,227,351 
Provision for income taxes2,060,398  2,578,287 
Net income$11,160,145  $11,649,064 
Net income per share – basic$2.30  $2.41 
Net income per share – diluted$2.30  $2.40 
Weighted average shares outstanding
Basic 4,846,010   4,843,355 
Diluted 4,848,506   4,850,120 

 
 

NVE CORPORATION
BALANCE SHEETS
DECEMBER 31 AND MARCH 31, 2019
 (Unaudited)
Dec. 31, 2019		 March 31, 2019
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents$10,153,173  $6,877,304 
Marketable securities, short-term 12,055,363   12,487,821 
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for uncollectible accounts of $15,000 2,119,037   2,995,638 
Inventories 4,159,742   4,264,876 
Prepaid expenses and other assets845,194  816,045 
Total current assets 29,332,509   27,441,684 
Fixed assets
Machinery and equipment  9,381,906   9,365,806 
Leasehold improvements1,797,245  1,787,269 
  11,179,151   11,153,075 
Less accumulated depreciation and amortization 10,529,317  10,258,240 
Net fixed assets 649,834   894,835 
Deferred tax assets63,467  353,735 
Marketable securities, long-term50,920,291  54,925,633 
Right-of-use asset – operating lease151,749  - 
Total assets$81,117,850  $83,615,887 
 
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable$153,470  $375,188 
Accrued payroll and other558,762  460,488 
Operating lease174,916  - 
Total current liabilities 887,148   835,676 
        
Shareholders’ equity
Common stock 48,460   48,460 
Additional paid-in capital 19,958,918   19,910,558 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 697,291   (82,725)
Retained earnings59,526,033  62,903,918 
Total shareholders’ equity80,230,702  82,780,211 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$81,117,850  $83,615,887 


Curt Reynders (Chief Financial Officer), 952-829-9217