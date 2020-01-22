FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The FAIR Foundation (“the Foundation”) a Florida-based non-profit and champion for creating safer, stronger and more resilient communities through consumer education and empowerment, today announced that FedNat Insurance Company (“FNIC”), a wholly owned subsidiary of FedNat Holding Company (“FedNat”) (NASDAQ: FNHC), will return as its 2020 Educational Underwriter.



For a third year, FNIC will return as the FAIR Foundation’s 2020 Educational Underwriter. The educational alliance will continue to provide resources aimed at educating property owners on mitigation, disaster evacuation, protecting homes and businesses through wind, flood and homeowner’s insurance, and the risks of wind, hurricanes, and sea-level rise.

"We look forward to continuing our support of the FAIR Foundation’s mission through this partnership,” said FedNat’s President and CEO, Michael Braun. “We remain dedicated and committed to empowering consumers with the education to protect their homes, businesses, and families.”

“We are grateful to FedNat for their continued partnership, leadership, and commitment to protecting and educating the community,” said FAIR Foundation’s President and CEO Jay Neal. “This partnership will help enable us to continue our mission of advocacy, education, resiliency, closing the insurance protection gap, and establishing a culture of preparedness.”

For more information, please visit www.FAIRFound.org and www.FedNat.com .

About the FAIR Foundation

The FAIR Foundation, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, was conceived to create safer, stronger and more resilient communities by educating consumers on the risks of water, wind and other natural disasters, promoting wind and flood mitigation and reducing uninsured risk. The Foundation’s work enables and promotes practical solutions and protections by bringing consumers together with the best and brightest in industry and academia. Follow the FAIR Foundation online at FAIRFound.org , on Facebook ( facebook.com/thefairfoundation ), Twitter ( @FAIRwatch ), or LinkedIn .

About FedNat Insurance Company

FNIC is licensed as an admitted carrier in Florida, Texas, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana and South Carolina and is authorized to underwrite Homeowners and Flood.

About FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ: FNHC)

FedNat is a super-regional insurance holding company that controls substantially all aspects of the insurance underwriting, distribution and claims processes through our subsidiaries and contractual relationships with independent agents and general agents. The Company, through our wholly owned subsidiaries, is authorized to underwrite, and/or place homeowners multi-peril, federal flood and other lines of insurance in Florida and other states. We market, distribute and service our own and third-party insurers’ products and other services through a network of independent and general agents.

