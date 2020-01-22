BATON ROUGE, La., Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: BFST) (Business First), parent company of b1BANK, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, today announced its unaudited results for the year ended December 31, 2019, including net income of $23.8 million, or $1.74 per diluted share, increases of $9.7 million and $0.52, respectively, from the prior year. Core net income for the year ended December 31, 2019, which excludes noncore income and expenses, was $24.6 million, or $1.80 per diluted share, which reflects increases of $7.8 million and $0.35, respectively, from the prior year. 

 “2019 was a year of successful transition for our company,” said Jude Melville, president and CEO. “We rebranded, we opened new locations in growth markets, we solidified relationships from our two most recent acquisitions and we increased core earnings per share year-over-year by almost 25%, while growing organically at a healthy, well capitalized rate and maintaining sound asset quality. I really couldn’t have asked for more from our team over the past year and we take the field just as excited about our opportunities in 2020 as we are celebratory of the year we had in 2019.”

On January 22, 2020, Business First’s board of directors declared a quarterly dividend based upon financial performance for the fourth quarter in the amount of $0.10 per share, same as the prior quarter, to the common shareholders of record as of February 15, 2020. The dividend will be paid on February 28, 2020, or as soon thereafter as practicable.

Quarterly Highlights

  • Improved Credit Quality.  Ratios of nonperforming loans compared to loans held for investment and nonperforming assets compared to total assets decreased from 0.70% and 0.64%, respectively, at September 30, 2019, to 0.53% and 0.58% at December 31, 2019. Nonperforming assets for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 were impacted by $566,000 in write-downs on other real estate owned properties; however, excluding this impact, credit quality still improved compared to prior quarter.
  • Loan Growth. Total loans held for investment at December 31, 2019, were $1.7 billion, an increase of $15.5 million compared to September 30, 2019. Loan growth was 3.7% (annualized) for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, and 11.9% for year ended December 31, 2019. Loan growth for the quarter was tempered due to higher than anticipated paydowns and delayed closings due to the holiday calendar.
  • Net Interest Margin and Spread. Net interest margin and spread were negatively impacted due to the federal funds rate cut of an additional 25 basis points during the quarter ended December 31, 2019.  Net interest margin and net interest spread were 4.08% and 3.65%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared to 4.10% and 3.66% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Excluding loan discount accretion, net interest margin and spread were 3.92% and 3.49%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared to 3.99% and 3.55% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. 
  • Dallas Branch Network Expansion.  Business First opened its second full-service banking center in the Dallas, Texas metropolitan area in December 2019.

Financial Condition

December 31, 2019, Compared to September 30, 2019

Balance Sheet

As of December 31, 2019, Business First had total assets of $2.3 billion, total loans of $1.7 billion, total deposits of $1.8 billion and total shareholders’ equity of $285.1 million, compared to $2.2 billion, $1.7 billion, $1.7 billion and $280.3 million, respectively, as of September 30, 2019.

Total loans held for investment increased by $15.5 million compared to September 30, 2019, or 3.7% annualized, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. Loan growth was tempered during the quarter due to higher than anticipated payoffs and delayed closings due to the holiday calendar.

Book value per common share was $21.47 at December 31, 2019, compared to $21.12 at September 30, 2019. Tangible book value per common share was $17.31 at December 31, 2019, compared to $16.96 at September 30, 2019.

Credit Quality

Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans held for investment decreased from 0.70% as of September 30, 2019, to 0.53% as of December 31, 2019. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets decreased from 0.64% as of September 30, 2019, to 0.58% as of December 31, 2019. A portion of the decrease in nonperforming assets was associated with $566,000 in write-downs on other real estate owned properties during the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

December 31, 2019, Compared to December 31, 2018

Balance Sheet

As of December 31, 2019, Business First had total assets of $2.3 billion, total loans of $1.7 billion, total deposits of $1.8 billion and total shareholders’ equity of $285.1 million, compared to $2.1 billion, $1.5 billion, $1.7 billion and $260.1 million, respectively, as of December 31, 2018. The balance sheet increases were largely attributable to organic growth in loans and funding sources.

Book value per common share was $21.47 at December 31, 2019, compared to $19.68 at December 31, 2018. Tangible book value per common share was $17.31 at December 31, 2019, compared to $15.34 at December 31, 2018.

Credit Quality

Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans held for investment decreased from 0.89% as of December 31, 2018, to 0.53% as of December 31, 2019. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets decreased from 0.74% as of December 31, 2018, to 0.58% as of December 31, 2019. The decreases were mainly attributable to improved credit quality in relation to the size of the loan portfolio and total assets of Business First.

Results of Operations

Fourth Quarter 2019 Compared to Third Quarter 2019

Net Income and Diluted Earnings Per Share

For the quarter ended December 31, 2019, net income was $5.8 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, compared to net income of $5.5 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The increase was largely attributable to additional interest and fee income on loans and a reduction in provision expense, offset by an adjustment to estimated income tax expense associated with the sale of the Mangham banking center and write-downs on other real estate owned properties.

Core net income, which excludes noncore income and expenses, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, was $6.1 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, compared to core net income of $6.3 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Notable noncore events impacting earnings for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, included the incurrence of $125,000 in losses associated with the disposal of former bank premises and equipment in noninterest income related to the rebranding of b1BANK and a $216,000 adjustment to estimated income tax expense associated with the sale of the Mangham banking center, compared to $594,000 in losses associated with the disposal of former bank premises and equipment in noninterest income and $288,000 of acquisition-related expenses in noninterest expense for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Return on Assets and Equity

Return on average assets and equity, each on an annualized basis, increased to 1.04% and 8.18%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared to 1.02% and 7.93%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.  

As adjusted, core return on average assets and core return on average equity, each on an annualized basis, were 1.11% and 8.69%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared to 1.16% and 9.01%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.  

Interest Income

For the quarter ended December 31, 2019, net interest income totaled $20.6 million and net interest margin and net interest spread were 4.08% and 3.65%, respectively, compared to $20.3 million, 4.10% and 3.66% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. 

Net interest margin and net interest spread (excluding loan discount accretion of $800,000) were 3.92% and 3.49%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared to 3.99% and 3.55% (excluding loan discount accretion of $544,000) for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The ratios were negatively impacted by lower yielding loans due to the federal funds rate cut of 25 basis points at the end of October, offset by a reduction in cost of funds.

The average yield on the loan portfolio was 5.82% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared to 5.87% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The average yield on total interest-earning assets was 5.28% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared to 5.32% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Interest Expense

For the quarter ended December 31, 2019, overall cost of funds (which includes noninterest-bearing deposits) decreased by four basis points, from 1.31% to 1.27%, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The decrease in cost of funds was largely attributable to an overall reduction in interest rates on Business First’s deposit offerings and increase in noninterest-bearing deposits, offset partially by an increase in interest rates on other borrowings.

Provision for Loan Losses

During the quarter ended December 31, 2019, Business First recorded a provision for loan losses of $192,000, compared to $479,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The reserve for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, was impacted by lower net loan growth.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Compared to Fourth Quarter 2018

Net Income and Diluted Earnings Per Share

For the quarter ended December 31, 2019, net income was $5.8 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, compared to net income of $3.4 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. The increase in net income and diluted earnings per share resulted from the overall growth and improved efficiency of Business First over the past 12 months, mainly attributable to growth in net interest income and partially offset by increases in noninterest expenses and income taxes. Both the growth in net interest income and increase in noninterest expenses and income taxes were impacted by the acquisition of Richland State Bank which occurred in December 2018.

Core net income, which excludes noncore income and expenses, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, was $6.1 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, compared to core net income of $4.7 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. Notable noncore events impacting earnings for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, included the incurrence of $125,000 in losses associated with the disposal of former bank premises and equipment in noninterest income related to the rebranding of b1BANK and a $216,000 adjustment to estimated income tax expense associated with the sale of the Mangham banking center, compared to $2.1 million in noninterest expenses related to acquisition-related activities and $588,000 related to gains associated with former premises and equipment, investment and impaired loan sales for the quarter ended December 31, 2018.

Return on Assets and Equity

Return on average assets and return on average equity, each on an annualized basis, increased to 1.04% and 8.18%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, from 0.75% and 6.03%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 31, 2018.  

As adjusted, core return on average assets and core return on average equity, each on an annualized basis, were 1.11% and 8.69%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared to 1.03% and 8.23%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 31, 2018.  

Interest Income

For the quarter ended December 31, 2019, net interest income totaled $20.6 million and net interest margin and net interest spread were 4.08% and 3.65%, respectively, compared to $17.1 million, 4.07% and 3.70% for the quarter ended December 31, 2018.

Net interest margin and net interest spread (excluding loan discount accretion of $800,000) were 3.92% and 3.49%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared to 4.01% and 3.63% (excluding loan discount accretion of $283,000) for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. The reductions were largely attributable to the three federal funds rate cuts of 25 basis points which occurred throughout the second half of 2019.

The average yield on the loan portfolio was 5.82% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared to 5.72% for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. The average yield on total interest-earning assets was 5.28% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared to 5.13% for the quarter ended December 31, 2018.

Interest Expense

For the quarter ended December 31, 2019, overall cost of funds (which includes noninterest-bearing deposits) increased by 15 basis points, from 1.12% to 1.27%, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2018. The increase was largely attributable to an overall increase in interest rates on interest-bearing deposits over the past 12 months and the issuance of subordinated debt in December 2018.

Provision for Loan Losses

During the quarter ended December 31, 2019, Business First recorded a provision for loan losses of $192,000, compared to $939,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. The large provision for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 was attributable to a single loan.

Business First Bancshares, Inc. 
Selected Financial Information 
(Unaudited) 
       
 December 31,September 30,June 30,March 31,December 31, 
(Dollars in thousands) 2019  2019  2019  2019  2018  
       
Balance Sheet Ratios      
       
Loans (HFI) to Deposits 95.97% 97.77% 96.46% 90.93% 88.15% 
Shareholders' Equity to Assets Ratio 12.54% 12.62% 12.88% 12.81% 12.41% 
       
       
Loans Receivable Held for Investment      
       
Commercial$390,398 $415,163 $411,256 $389,855 $363,640  
Real Estate:      
Construction and Land 244,181  220,524  227,102  211,888  211,054  
Farmland 48,681  45,809  47,245  44,066  45,989  
1-4 Family Residential 293,142  281,413  278,610  275,610  270,583  
Multi-Family Residential 36,454  31,448  38,698  39,548  39,273  
Nonfarm Nonresidential 612,608  620,427  561,149  550,103  518,660  
Total Real Estate 1,235,066  1,199,621  1,152,804  1,121,215  1,085,559  
Consumer 84,801  79,943  78,513  75,112  79,270  
Total Loans$1,710,265 $1,694,727 $1,642,573 $1,586,182 $1,528,469  
       
       
Allowance for Loan Losses      
       
Balance, Beginning of Period$12,090 $11,603 $11,818 $11,220 $10,273  
Charge-offs – Quarterly (190) (13) (1,565) (57) (19) 
Recoveries – Quarterly 32  21  48  22  27  
Provision for Loan Losses – Quarterly 192  479  1,302  633  939  
Balance, End of Period$12,124 $12,090 $11,603 $11,818 $11,220  
       
Allowance for Loan Losses to Total Loans (HFI) 0.71% 0.71% 0.71% 0.75% 0.73% 
Net Charge-offs (Recoveries) to Average Total Loans 0.01% 0.00% 0.09% 0.00% 0.00% 
       
       
Nonperforming Assets      
       
Nonperforming Loans:      
Nonaccrual Loans$8,977 $11,577 $9,363 $13,183 $11,691  
Loans Past Due 90 Days or More 72  277  727  77  1,876  
Total Nonperforming Loans 9,049  11,854  10,090  13,260  13,567  
Other Nonperforming Assets:      
Other Real Estate Owned 4,036  2,326  2,324  1,683  1,909  
Other Nonperforming Assets 160  5  6  11  11  
Total Other Nonperforming Assets 4,196  2,331  2,330  1,694  1,920  
Total Nonperforming Assets$13,245 $14,185 $12,420 $14,954 $15,487  
       
Nonperforming Loans to Total Loans (HFI) 0.53% 0.70% 0.61% 0.84% 0.89% 
Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets 0.58% 0.64% 0.58% 0.71% 0.74% 
       


  
Business First Bancshares, Inc. 
Selected Financial Information 
(Unaudited) 
          
 Quarter Ended Year Ended 
 December 31,September 30,June 30,March 31,December 31, December 31,December 31, 
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2019  2019  2019  2019  2018   2019  2018  
          
Per Share Data         
          
Basic Earnings per Common Share$0.43 $0.41 $0.51 $0.43 $0.28  $1.79 $1.27  
Diluted Earnings per Common Share$0.42  0.40  0.50  0.41  0.28   1.74  1.22  
Dividends per Common Share 0.10  0.10  0.10  0.08  0.08   0.38  0.30  
Book Value per Common Share 21.47  21.12  20.77  20.14  19.68   21.47  19.68  
Tangible Book Value per Common Share (Non-GAAP) 17.31  16.96  16.60  15.86  15.34   17.31  15.34  
          
          
Average Common Shares Outstanding 13,277,968  13,315,351  13,361,482  13,287,560  12,099,659   13,310,577  11,124,585  
Average Diluted Shares Outstanding 13,638,168  13,669,370  13,740,937  13,653,125  12,521,017   13,670,777  11,545,943  
End of Period Common Shares Outstanding 13,279,363  13,274,823  13,361,482  13,361,482  13,213,280   13,279,363  13,213,280  
          
          
Annualized Performance Ratios         
          
Return on Average Assets 1.04% 1.02% 1.30% 1.09% 0.75%  1.11% 0.84% 
Return on Average Equity 8.18% 7.93% 10.13% 8.62% 6.03%  8.70% 7.04% 
Net Interest Margin 4.08% 4.10% 4.19% 4.01% 4.07%  4.10% 4.02% 
Net Interest Spread 3.65% 3.66% 3.75% 3.61% 3.70%  3.67% 3.71% 
Efficiency Ratio (1) 66.50% 67.16% 59.85% 64.35% 73.51%  64.37% 71.78% 
          
          
Other Operating Expenses         
          
Salaries and Employee Benefits$9,025 $8,793 $8,756 $8,552 $7,444  $35,126 $27,862  
Occupancy and Bank Premises 920  1,230  1,079  1,103  877   4,332  3,509  
Depreciation and Amortization 588  645  633  628  484   2,494  1,730  
Data Processing 477  380  576  616  397   2,049  1,557  
FDIC Assessment Fees (15) (105) 248  150  276   278  1,221  
Legal and Other Professional Fees 302  346  353  318  456   1,319  1,695  
Advertising and Promotions 385  544  279  327  422   1,535  1,239  
Utilities and Communications 316  397  323  298  238   1,334  1,073  
Ad Valorem Shares Tax 388  345  345  345  170   1,423  1,135  
Directors' Fees 119  121  125  205  92   570  436  
Other Real Estate Owned Expenses and Write-Downs 632  19  72  27  -   750  9  
Merger and Conversion-Related Expenses (1) 350  235  (254) 1,959   330  3,024  
Other 2,067  1,813  1,553  1,475  1,594   6,908  5,758  
Total Other Expenses$15,203 $14,878 $14,577 $13,790 $14,409  $58,448 $50,248  
          
(1) Noninterest expense (excluding provision for loan losses) divided by noninterest income plus net interest income less gain/loss on sales of securities.  
          



  
Business First Bancshares, Inc. 
Consolidated Balance Sheets 
(Unaudited) 
       
 December 31,September 30,June 30,March 31,December 31, 
(Dollars in thousands) 2019  2019  2019  2019  2018  
       
Assets      
       
Cash and Due From Banks$89,371 $63,356 $64,043 $52,606 $96,072  
Federal Funds Sold 61,372  43,705  20,809  30,093  41,836  
Securities Available for Sale, at Fair Values 278,193  288,231  294,981  304,122  309,516  
Mortgage Loans Held for Sale 251  256  443  753  58  
Loans and Lease Receivable 1,710,265  1,694,727  1,642,573  1,586,182  1,528,469  
Allowance for Loan Losses (12,124) (12,090) (11,603) (11,818) (11,220) 
Net Loans and Lease Receivable 1,698,141  1,682,637  1,630,970  1,574,364  1,517,249  
Premises and Equipment, Net 29,280  27,092  27,577  27,014  15,114  
Accrued Interest Receivable 8,025  7,513  7,957  7,054  8,223  
Other Equity Securities 12,565  12,697  11,717  8,508  9,282  
Other Real Estate Owned 4,036  2,326  2,324  1,683  1,909  
Cash Value of Life Insurance 32,568  32,398  32,223  32,050  31,882  
Deferred Taxes, Net 2,145  2,674  2,527  3,077  3,848  
Goodwill 48,495  48,333  48,503  49,534  49,488  
Core Deposit Intangible 6,694  6,916  7,139  7,655  7,885  
Other Assets 2,699  2,706  2,395  2,887  2,534  
       
Total Assets$2,273,835 $2,220,840 $2,153,608 $2,101,400 $2,094,896  
       
       
Liabilities      
       
Deposits:      
Noninterest-Bearing$398,847 $406,146 $394,848 $396,775 $382,354  
Interest-Bearing 1,383,163  1,327,244  1,308,054  1,347,608  1,351,580  
Total Deposits 1,782,010  1,733,390  1,702,902  1,744,383  1,733,934  
       
Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase 67,989  31,037  16,096  11,070  12,229  
Subordinated Debt 25,000  25,000  25,000  25,000  25,000  
Federal Home Loan Bank Borrowings 93,000  128,000  108,000  30,000  55,000  
Accrued Interest Payable 1,533  1,837  1,924  2,039  1,374  
Other Liabilities 19,206  21,236  22,217  19,764  7,301  
       
Total Liabilities 1,988,738  1,940,500  1,876,139  1,832,256  1,834,838  
       
Shareholders' Equity      
       
Common Stock 13,279  13,275  13,361  13,361  13,213  
Additional Paid-In Capital 212,505  212,104  213,823  213,537  212,332  
Retained Earnings 56,700  52,265  48,087  42,576  37,982  
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss 2,613  2,696  2,198  (330) (3,469) 
       
Total Shareholders' Equity 285,097  280,340  277,469  269,144  260,058  
       
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity$2,273,835 $2,220,840 $2,153,608 $2,101,400 $2,094,896  
       



  
Business First Bancshares, Inc. 
Consolidated Statements of Income 
(Unaudited) 
          
   Quarter Ended   Year Ended 
 December 31,September 30,June 30,March 31,December 31, December 31,December 31, 
(Dollars in thousands) 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018  2019 2018 
          
Interest Income:         
Interest and Fees on Loans$24,732$24,408$23,870$22,423$19,778 $95,433$69,780 
Interest and Dividends on Securities 1,739 1,783 1,829 1,874 1,611  7,225 5,834 
Interest on Federal Funds Sold and Due From Banks 193 129 197 290 164  809 581 
Total Interest Income 26,664 26,320 25,896 24,587 21,553  103,467 76,195 
          
Interest Expense:         
Interest on Deposits 4,908 5,050 5,038 4,757 3,853  19,753 11,833 
Interest on Borrowings 1,129 1,012 665 710 583  3,516 2,133 
Total Interest Expense 6,037 6,062 5,703 5,467 4,436  23,269 13,966 
          
Net Interest Income 20,627 20,258 20,193 19,120 17,117  80,198 62,229 
          
Provision for Loan Losses 192 479 1,302 633 939  2,606 2,390 
          
Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses 20,435 19,779 18,891 18,487 16,178  77,592 59,839 
          
Other Income:         
Service Charges on Deposit Accounts 1,028 1,035 1,034 938 869  4,035 2,810 
Gain (Loss) on Sales of Securities 22 26 58 - 7  106 7 
Other Income 1,206 861 3,127 1,373 1,615  6,567 4,962 
Total Other Income 2,256 1,922 4,219 2,311 2,491  10,708 7,779 
          
Other Expenses:         
Salaries and Employee Benefits 9,025 8,793 8,756 8,552 7,444  35,126 27,862 
Occupancy and Equipment Expense 1,715 2,135 1,884 1,894 1,523  7,628 5,865 
Other Expenses 4,463 3,950 3,937 3,344 5,442  15,694 16,521 
Total Other Expenses 15,203 14,878 14,577 13,790 14,409  58,448 50,248 
          
Income Before Income Taxes 7,488 6,823 8,533 7,008 4,260- 29,852 17,370 
          
Provision for Income Taxes 1,729 1,312 1,690 1,349 815  6,080 3,279 
          
Net Income$5,759$5,511$6,843$5,659$3,445 $23,772$14,091 
          



  
Business First Bancshares, Inc. 
Consolidated Net Interest Margin 
(Unaudited) 
             
             
 Quarter Ended 
 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 
 Average   Average   Average   
 OutstandingInterest Earned /Average OutstandingInterest Earned /Average OutstandingInterest Earned /Average 
(Dollars in thousands)BalanceInterest PaidYield / Rate BalanceInterest PaidYield / Rate BalanceInterest PaidYield / Rate 
             
Assets            
             
Interest-Earning Assets            
Total Loans$1,698,947 $24,7325.82% $1,664,283 $24,4085.87% $1,383,526 $19,7785.72% 
Securities Available for Sale 290,034  1,7392.40%  297,121  1,7832.40%  270,511  1,6112.38% 
Interest-Bearing Deposit in Other Banks 31,648  1932.44%  16,070  1293.21%  27,203  1642.41% 
Total Interest-Earning Assets 2,020,629  26,6645.28%  1,977,474  26,3205.32%  1,681,240  21,5535.13% 
Allowance for Loan Losses (12,174)    (11,783)    (10,451)   
Noninterest-Earning Assets 200,727     191,068     156,809    
Total Assets$2,209,182 $26,664  $2,156,759 $26,320  $1,827,598 $21,553  
             
             
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity            
             
Interest-Bearing Liabilities            
Interest-Bearing Deposits$1,295,791 $4,9081.52% $1,300,740 $5,0501.55% $1,138,786 $3,8531.35% 
Subordinated Debt 25,000  4226.75%  25,000  4226.75%  8,333  693.31% 
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") 96,763  5162.13%  105,588  5602.12%  82,419  4622.24% 
Other Borrowings 67,087  1911.14%  23,718  300.51%  11,466  521.81% 
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 1,484,641  6,0371.63%  1,455,046  6,0621.67%  1,241,004  4,4361.43% 
             
Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities            
Noninterest-Bearing Deposits$419,231     398,748     349,915    
Other Liabilities 23,721     24,937     8,183    
Total Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities 442,952     423,685     358,098    
Shareholders' Equity 281,589     278,028     228,496    
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity$2,209,182    $2,156,759    $1,827,598    
             
Net Interest Spread  3.65%   3.66%   3.70% 
Net Interest Income $20,627   $20,258   $17,117  
Net Interest Margin  4.08%   4.10%   4.07% 
             
Overall Cost of Funds  1.27%   1.31%   1.12% 
             
NOTE: Average outstanding balances are determined utilizing monthly averages and average yield/rate is calculated utilizing a 30/360 day count convention.   
             



   
Business First Bancshares, Inc.  
Consolidated Net Interest Margin  
(Unaudited)  
          
          
 For the Year Ended December 31,  
  2019   2018   
 Average   Average    
 OutstandingInterest Earned /Average OutstandingInterest Earned /Average  
(Dollars in thousands)BalanceInterest PaidYield / Rate BalanceInterest PaidYield / Rate  
          
Assets         
          
Interest-Earning Assets         
Total Loans$1,628,803 $95,4335.86% $1,258,178 $69,7805.55%  
Securities Available for Sale 300,038  7,2252.41%  258,153  5,8342.26%  
Interest-Bearing Deposit in Other Banks 27,878  8092.90%  31,475  5811.85%  
Total Interest-Earning Assets 1,956,719  103,4675.29%  1,547,806  76,1954.92%  
Allowance for Loan Losses (11,762)    (9,749)    
Noninterest-Earning Assets 191,124     144,120     
Total Assets$2,136,081 $103,467  $1,682,177 $76,195   
          
          
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity         
          
Interest-Bearing Liabilities         
Interest-Bearing Deposits$1,316,896 $19,7531.50% $1,051,932 $11,8331.12%  
Subordinated Debt 25,000  1,6886.75%  2,083  693.31%  
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") 69,183  1,5812.29%  84,187  1,8492.20%  
Other Borrowings 29,419  2470.84%  17,766  2151.21%  
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 1,440,498  23,2691.62%  1,155,968  13,9661.21%  
          
Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities         
Noninterest-Bearing Deposits 402,147     319,623     
Other Liabilities 20,231     6,393     
Total Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities 422,378     326,016     
Shareholders' Equity 273,205     200,193     
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity$2,136,081    $1,682,177     
          
Net Interest Spread  3.67%   3.71%  
Net Interest Income $80,198   $62,229   
Net Interest Margin  4.10%   4.02%  
          
Overall Cost of Funds  1.26%   0.95%  
          
NOTE: Average outstanding balances are determined utilizing monthly averages and average yield/rate is calculated utilizing a 30/360 day count convention. 
          



  
Business First Bancshares, Inc. 
Non-GAAP Measures 
(Unaudited) 
       
       
 December 31,September 30,June 30,March 31,December 31, 
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2019  2019  2019  2019  2018  
       
Tangible Common Equity      
Total Shareholders' Equity$285,097 $280,340 $277,469 $269,144 $260,058  
Adjustments:      
Goodwill (48,495) (48,333) (48,503) (49,534) (49,488) 
Core Deposit Intangible (6,694) (6,916) (7,139) (7,655) (7,885) 
Total Tangible Common Equity$229,908 $225,091 $221,827 $211,955 $202,685  
       
       
Tangible Assets      
Total Assets$2,273,835 $2,220,840 $2,153,608 $2,101,400 $2,094,896  
Adjustments:      
Goodwill (48,495) (48,333) (48,503) (49,534) (49,488) 
Core Deposit Intangible (6,694) (6,916) (7,139) (7,655) (7,885) 
Total Tangible Assets$2,218,646 $2,165,591 $2,097,966 $2,044,211 $2,037,523  
       
       
Common Shares Outstanding 13,279,363  13,274,823  13,361,482  13,361,482  13,213,280  
Book Value per Common Share$21.47 $21.12 $20.77 $20.14 $19.68  
Tangible Book Value per Common Share$17.31 $16.96 $16.60 $15.86 $15.34  
Common Equity to Total Assets 12.54% 12.62% 12.88% 12.81% 12.41% 
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets 10.36% 10.39% 10.57% 10.37% 9.95% 
       


  
Business First Bancshares, Inc. 
Non-GAAP Measures 
(Unaudited) 
          
 Quarter Ended Year Ended 
 December 31,September 30,June 30,March 31,December 31, December 31,December 31, 
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2019  2019  2019  2019  2018   2019  2018  
          
Core Net Income         
Net Income$5,759 $5,511 $6,843 $5,659 $3,445  $23,772 $14,091  
Adjustments: (1)         
Noninterest Income         
Sale of Impaired Credit -  -  (91) -  (87)  (91) (87) 
Tax Impact -  -  19  -  18   19  18  
(Gains) Losses on Former Bank Premises and Equipment 125  594  -  -  (494)  719  (355) 
Tax Impact (26) (125) -  -  104   (151) 75  
(Gains) Losses on Sale of Securities (22) (26) (58) -  (7)  (106) (7) 
Tax Impact 5  5  12  -  1   22  1  
(Gains) Losses on Sale of Banking Center -  12  (593) -  -   (581) -  
Tax Impact 216  (3) 125  -  -   338  -  
Noninterest Expense         
Early Lease Termination Penalty -  87  -  -  -   87  -  
Tax Impact -  (18) -  -  -   (18) -  
Employee Share Awards – NASDAQ Listing -  -  -  -  -   -  118  
Tax Impact -  -  -  -  -   -  (25) 
Acquisition-Related Expenses (2) 76  288  436  (50) 2,132   750  3,568  
Tax Impact (11) (60) (91) 16  (410)  (147) (623) 
Core Net Income$6,121 $6,265 $6,602 $5,625 $4,702  $24,614 $16,774  
          
Average Common Shares Outstanding 13,277,968  13,315,351  13,361,482  13,287,560  12,099,659   13,310,577  11,124,585  
Average Diluted Shares Outstanding 13,638,168  13,669,370  13,740,937  13,653,125  12,521,017   13,670,777  11,545,943  
          
Earnings per Share - Basic$0.43 $0.41 $0.51 $0.43 $0.28  $1.79 $1.27  
Earnings per Share - Diluted$0.42 $0.40 $0.50 $0.41 $0.28  $1.74 $1.22  
Core Earnings per Share – Basic$0.46 $0.47 $0.49 $0.42 $0.39  $1.85 $1.51  
Core Earnings per Share – Diluted$0.45 $0.46 $0.48 $0.41 $0.38  $1.80 $1.45  
          
Total Quarterly/Year-to-Date Average Assets$2,209,182 $2,156,759 $2,102,692 $2,075,683 $1,827,598  $2,136,081 $1,682,177  
Total Quarterly/Year-to-Date Average Equity$281,589 $278,028 $270,262 $262,681 $228,496  $273,205 $200,193  
          
Return on Average Assets 1.04% 1.02% 1.30% 1.09% 0.75%  1.11% 0.84% 
Return on Average Equity 8.18% 7.93% 10.13% 8.62% 6.03%  8.70% 7.04% 
Core Return on Average Assets 1.11% 1.16% 1.26% 1.08% 1.03%  1.15% 1.00% 
Core Return on Average Equity 8.69% 9.01% 9.77% 8.57% 8.23%  9.01% 8.38% 
          
Core Efficiency Ratio         
Noninterest Expense 15,203  14,878  14,577  13,790  14,409   58,448  50,248  
Core Adjustments (76) (375) (436) 50  (2,132)  (837) (3,686) 
Net Interest and Noninterest Income (3) 22,861  22,154  24,354  21,431  19,601   90,800  70,001  
Core Adjustments 125  606  (684) -  (581)  47  (442) 
          
Efficiency Ratio 66.50% 67.16% 59.85% 64.35% 73.51%  64.37% 71.78% 
Core Efficiency Ratio 65.81% 63.72% 59.74% 64.58% 64.55%  63.42% 66.94% 
          
Net Interest Income          
Net Interest Income$20,627 $20,258 $20,193 $19,120 $17,117  $80,198 $62,229  
Adjustments:         
Loan Discount Accretion (800) (544) (826) (432) (283)  (2,602) (1,278) 
Net Interest Income Excluding Loan Discount Accretion$19,827 $19,714 $19,367 $18,688 $16,834  $77,596 $60,951  
          
Total Average Interest-Earnings Assets$2,020,629 $1,977,474 $1,929,035 $1,904,870 $1,681,240  $1,956,719 $1,547,806  
          
Net Interest Margin (4) 4.08% 4.10% 4.19% 4.01% 4.07%  4.10% 4.02% 
Net Interest Margin Excluding Loan Discount Accretion (4) 3.92% 3.99% 4.02% 3.92% 4.01%  3.97% 3.94% 
Net Interest Spread 3.65% 3.66% 3.75% 3.61% 3.70%  3.67% 3.71% 
Net Interest Spread Excluding Loan Discount Accretion 3.49% 3.55% 3.58% 3.52% 3.63%  3.54% 3.63% 
          
(1) Tax rates, exclusive of certain nondeductible merger-related expenses and goodwill, utilized were 21% for 2019 and 2018. These rates approximated the marginal tax rates. 
(2) Includes merger and conversion-related expenses and salary and employee benefits. 
(3) Excludes gains/losses on sales of securities. 
(4) Calculated utilizing a 30/360 day count convention. 
 

