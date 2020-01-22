Key Performance Highlights for the Twelve Months ended December 31, 2019 vs. December 31, 2018
|($ in thousands except per share amounts)
|GAAP / As Reported
|Non-GAAP / As Adjusted1
|12/31/2018
|12/31/2019
|Change
% / bps
|12/31/2018
|12/31/2019
|Change
% / bps
|Total revenue2
|$
|1,070,600
|$
|1,049,788
|(1.9
|)%
|$
|1,085,819
|$
|1,051,395
|(3.2
|)%
|Net income available to common
|439,276
|419,108
|(4.6
|)
|449,645
|426,891
|(5.1
|)
|Diluted EPS available to common
|1.95
|2.03
|4.1
|2.00
|2.07
|3.5
|Net interest margin3
|3.51
|%
|3.43
|%
|(8
|)
|3.57
|%
|3.49
|%
|(8
|)
|Return on average tangible common equity
|17.87
|16.42
|(145
|)
|18.29
|16.73
|(156
|)
|Return on average tangible assets
|1.51
|1.48
|(3
|)
|1.55
|1.51
|(4
|)
|Tangible book value per common share1
|$
|11.78
|$
|13.09
|11.1
|%
|$
|11.78
|$
|13.09
|11.1
|%
Key Performance Highlights for the Three Months ended December 31, 2019 vs. December 31, 2018
|($ in thousands except per share amounts)
|GAAP / As Reported
|Non-GAAP / As Adjusted1
|12/31/2018
12/31/2019
|Change
% / bps
|12/31/2018
|12/31/2019
|Change
% / bps
|Total revenue2
|$
|265,346
|$
|260,638
|(1.8
|)%
|$
|274,247
|$
|264,457
|(3.6
|)%
|Net income available to common
|112,501
|104,722
|(6.9
|)
|116,458
|108,855
|(6.5
|)
|Diluted EPS available to common
|0.51
|0.52
|2.0
|0.52
|0.54
|3.8
|Net interest margin3
|3.48
|%
|3.37
|%
|(11
|)
|3.53
|%
|3.42
|%
|(11
|)
|Return on average tangible common equity
|17.56
|15.94
|(162
|)
|18.17
|16.57
|(160
|)
|Return on average tangible assets
|1.53
|1.45
|(8
|)
|1.58
|1.51
|(7
|)
|1.
|Non-GAAP / as adjusted measures are defined in the non-GAAP tables beginning on page 18.
|2.
|Total revenue is equal to net interest income plus non-interest income. Total revenue as adjusted is equal to tax equivalent net interest income plus non-interest income excluding securities gains and losses and gain on termination of a pension plan.
|3.
|Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest earning assets. Net interest margin as adjusted, or tax equivalent net interest margin, is equal to net interest income plus the tax equivalent adjustment for tax exempt securities divided by average interest earning assets. The tax equivalent adjustment assumes a 21% federal tax rate in all periods presented.
|4.
|Operating efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure. See page 21 for an explanation of the operating efficiency ratio.
1
MONTEBELLO, N.Y., Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sterling Bancorp (NYSE: STL) (the “Company”), the parent company of Sterling National Bank (the “Bank”), today announced results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019. Net income available to common stockholders for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 was $104.7 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, compared to net income available to common stockholders of $120.5 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, for the linked quarter ended September 30, 2019, and net income available to common stockholders of $112.5 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2018.
Net income available to common stockholders for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $419.1 million, or $2.03 per diluted share, compared to net income available to common stockholders of $439.3 million, or $1.95 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2018.
President’s Comments
Jack Kopnisky, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: “We delivered strong operating performance in 2019, continuing to grow our commercial businesses, transitioning our balance sheet, managing our funding costs and driving operational efficiency. In the fourth quarter of 2019, our adjusted net income available to common stockholders was $108.9 million and our adjusted diluted earnings per share available to common stockholders (“adjusted EPS”) was $0.54. Our profitability metrics remained strong, including adjusted return on average tangible assets of 1.51% and adjusted return on average tangible common equity of 16.6%. We continue to deliver on our track record of growth and profitability. Over the past five years, our adjusted EPS has grown at a compound annual growth rate (“CAGR”) of 21.3%, and our tangible book value per common share has grown at a CAGR of 15.1%.
“Our commercial businesses have strong momentum. We grew spot commercial loan balances by $791.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $2.8 billion since December 31, 2018. In the same periods, run-off of residential mortgage loans was $160.1 million and $623.9 million, respectively. At December 31, 2019, our loan portfolio consisted of 88.6% in total commercial loans, in-line with our target of commercial loans representing at least 85.0% of our total loan portfolio. We continue to exercise discipline on new loan originations and have augmented our growth through opportunistic portfolio acquisitions, focusing on diversified commercial asset classes where we can achieve our target risk-adjusted returns.
“We continue to focus on generating deposit growth through full client relationships. Total deposits were $22.4 billion and the cost of total deposits was 0.89% in the fourth quarter of 2019, which represented a three basis points decline in cost compared to the third quarter of 2019. The improving market conditions and competitive dynamics in our deposit markets is evident in our ability to reduce the cost of interest bearing deposits by twelve basis points in the fourth quarter of 2019 relative to the linked quarter. We have also created a more optimal overall funding mix, reducing our total interest expense by $4.7 million relative to the linked quarter. We anticipate the current interest rate environment and pricing strategies we have implemented will allow us to further reduce our cost of total funding liabilities. In the fourth quarter of 2019, our cost of total funding liabilities was 1.06%, a decrease of 10 basis points relative to the linked quarter.
“The low interest rate environment and flat yield curve continued to pressure our interest earning asset and loan origination yields, as our tax equivalent yield excluding accretion income on acquired loans was 3.13% in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 3.15% for the linked quarter. Our net interest margin was impacted by higher average cash balances in the fourth quarter, which increased by $269.0 million relative to the linked quarter and were a result of funding needs for the acquisition of the equipment finance loan and lease portfolio. We estimate the higher cash balances negatively impacted our net interest margin by approximately four basis points. Although net interest margin decreased, our growth, asset mix and funding composition allowed us to grow net interest income by $4.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 relative to the linked quarter.
“We continue to maintain strong controls over operating expenses. During the fourth quarter of 2019, we consolidated five financial centers, bringing our total to 24 financial centers consolidated in 2019. Our financial center count was 82 at December 31, 2019, and we anticipate our total financial centers will decrease below 80 in 2020. In the fourth quarter of 2019, our annualized adjusted operating expenses were $418.7 million and our adjusted operating efficiency ratio was 39.9%.
“We constantly evaluate alternatives to increase our operational efficiency and effectiveness. To that end, we executed several corporate actions during the quarter. First, we completed the issuance of $275.0 million of subordinated notes that will be used in part to redeem the senior notes maturing in June 2020 that we assumed in the merger with Astoria Financial Corp. (the “Astoria Merger”). Second, we completed our previously announced equipment finance portfolio acquisition with total balances at acquisition of $838.9 million in November 2019. This portfolio was integrated into our equipment finance portfolio.
“Our tangible common equity ratio was 9.03% and our estimated Tier 1 Leverage ratio was 9.55% at December 31, 2019. Our tangible book value per common share was $13.09, which represented an increase of 11.1% from a year ago. Our ample capital position and strong internal capital generation will support our growth strategy and allow us to return capital to stockholders. In the fourth quarter of 2019, we repurchased 4,000,000 common shares.
2
“We have created a Company with significant operating flexibility and are confident that our business mix, growth strategy and strong capital position will allow us to continue generating superior returns and earnings per share growth. We would like to thank our clients, colleagues and shareholders for your support and look forward to working with all of our partners as we continue to build a great company.
“Lastly, we have declared a dividend on our common stock of $0.07 per share payable on February 18, 2020 to holders of record as of February 3, 2020.”
Reconciliation of GAAP Results to Adjusted Results (non-GAAP)
The Company’s GAAP net income available to common stockholders of $104.7 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019, included the following items:
Excluding the impact of these items, adjusted net income available to common stockholders was $108.9 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2019.
Non-GAAP financial measures include references to the terms “adjusted” or “excluding”. See the reconciliation of the Company’s non-GAAP financial measures beginning on page 18.
Net Interest Income and Margin
|($ in thousands)
|For the three months ended
|Change % / bps
|12/31/2018
|9/30/2019
|12/31/2019
|Y-o-Y
|Linked Qtr
|Interest and dividend income
|$
|313,197
|$
|295,209
|$
|295,474
|(5.7
|%)
|0.1
|%
|Interest expense
|70,326
|71,888
|67,217
|(4.4
|)
|(6.5
|)
|Net interest income
|$
|242,871
|$
|223,321
|$
|228,257
|(6.0
|)
|2.2
|Accretion income on acquired loans
|$
|27,016
|$
|17,973
|$
|19,497
|(27.8
|)%
|8.5
|%
|Yield on loans
|5.07
|%
|4.97
|%
|4.84
|%
|(23
|)
|(13
|)
|Tax equivalent yield on investment securities
|2.92
|2.85
|2.89
|(3
|)
|4
|Tax equivalent yield on interest earning assets
|4.54
|4.50
|4.41
|(13
|)
|(9
|)
|Cost of total deposits
|0.77
|0.92
|0.89
|12
|(3
|)
|Cost of interest bearing deposits
|0.97
|1.16
|1.10
|13
|(6
|)
|Cost of borrowings
|2.43
|2.41
|2.38
|(5
|)
|(3
|)
|Cost of interest bearing liabilities
|1.28
|1.40
|1.28
|—
|(12
|)
|Total cost of funding liabilities5
|1.07
|1.16
|1.06
|(1
|)
|(10
|)
|Tax equivalent net interest margin6
|3.53
|3.42
|3.42
|(11
|)
|—
|Average commercial loans
|$
|15,741,665
|$
|17,596,552
|$
|18,473,473
|17.4
|%
|5.0
|%
|Average loans, including loans held for sale
|20,389,223
|20,302,887
|21,000,949
|3.0
|3.4
|Average cash balances
|291,460
|304,820
|573,861
|96.9
|88.3
|Average investment securities
|6,685,989
|5,439,886
|5,064,936
|(24.2
|)
|(6.9
|)
|Average total interest earning assets
|27,710,655
|26,354,394
|26,901,439
|(2.9
|)
|2.1
|Average deposits and mortgage escrow
|21,352,428
|20,749,885
|22,289,097
|4.4
|7.4
5 Include interest bearing liabilities and non-interest bearing deposits.
6 Tax equivalent net interest margin is equal to net interest income plus the tax equivalent adjustment for tax exempt securities divided by average interest earning assets. The tax equivalent adjustment is assumed at a 21% federal tax rate in all periods presented.
3
Fourth quarter 2019 compared with fourth quarter 2018
Net interest income was $228.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, a decrease of $14.6 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. This was mainly due to a $809.2 million decline in average total interest earning assets and a decrease in accretion income on acquired loans of $7.5 million. Other key components of the changes in net interest income and net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 were the following:
The tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.42% for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 3.53% for the fourth quarter of 2018. The decrease in tax equivalent net interest margin was mainly due to the increase in the cost of interest bearing liabilities and the decrease in accretion income on acquired loans. Excluding accretion income, tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.13% for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 3.15% for the fourth quarter of 2018.
Fourth quarter 2019 compared with linked quarter ended September 30, 2019
Net interest income increased $4.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 compared to the linked quarter. The increase in net interest income was mainly due to a decrease in interest expense on borrowings as a result of lower rates paid on borrowings and lower average balances. Other key components of the changes in net interest income and net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the linked quarter were the following:
4
The tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.42% in the current quarter and linked quarter. Excluding accretion income on acquired loans, tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.13% compared to 3.15% in the linked quarter. Based on a more normalized level of average cash balances and continued proactive management of funding costs, we anticipate we will be able to maintain a tax equivalent net interest margin excluding accretion income on acquired loans of 3.15% to 3.25% in 2020.
Non-interest Income
|($ in thousands)
|For the three months ended
|Change %
|12/31/2018
|9/30/2019
|12/31/2019
|Y-o-Y
|Linked Qtr
|Total non-interest income
|$
|22,475
|$
|51,830
|$
|32,381
|44.1
|%
|(37.5
|)%
|Net (loss) gain on sale of securities
|(4,886
|)
|6,882
|(76
|)
|NM
|NM
|Gain (loss) on termination of pension plan
|—
|12,097
|(280
|)
|NM
|NM
|Adjusted non-interest income
|$
|27,361
|$
|32,851
|$
|32,737
|19.6
|(0.3
|)
Fourth quarter 2019 compared with fourth quarter 2018
Adjusted non-interest income increased $5.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 to $32.7 million, compared to $27.4 million in the same quarter last year. The change was mainly due to higher loan commissions and fees generated by our commercial banking teams and income from bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”).
In the fourth quarter of 2019, we realized a loss of $76 thousand on the sale of available for sale securities compared to a $4.9 million loss in the year earlier period. We are managing our securities balances relative to our longer-term target of 15% of earning assets over time.
We terminated the defined benefit pension plan assumed in the Astoria Merger during the third quarter of 2019 and recorded a gain of $12.1 million. In fourth quarter of 2019, we incurred professional and administrative fees which reduced income by $280 thousand.
Fourth quarter 2019 compared with linked quarter ended September 30, 2019
Adjusted non-interest income decreased approximately $114 thousand from $32.9 million in the linked quarter to $32.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The decrease was due to a decline in BOLI income. BOLI income was $8.1 million in the third quarter of 2019 and $4.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. BOLI income in the third quarter of 2019 included the restructuring of the BOLI assets acquired in the Astoria Merger. Other commissions and loan fees increased by $2.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, substantially offsetting the decline in BOLI income. The increase in other commissions and loan fees was driven by loan sales and syndications in our public sector finance and equipment finance loan portfolios.
5
Non-interest Expense
|($ in thousands)
|For the three months ended
|Change % / bps
|12/31/2018
|9/30/2019
|12/31/2019
|Y-o-Y
|Linked Qtr
|Compensation and benefits
|$
|54,677
|$
|52,850
|$
|52,453
|(4.1
|)%
|(0.8
|)%
|Stock-based compensation plans
|3,679
|4,565
|5,180
|40.8
|13.5
|Occupancy and office operations
|16,579
|15,836
|15,886
|(4.2
|)
|0.3
|Information technology
|8,761
|8,545
|9,313
|6.3
|9.0
|Amortization of intangible assets
|5,865
|4,785
|4,785
|(18.4
|)
|—
|FDIC insurance and regulatory assessments
|3,608
|3,194
|3,134
|(13.1
|)
|(1.9
|)
|Other real estate owned (“OREO”), net
|15
|79
|(132
|)
|(980.0
|)
|(267.1
|)
|Charge for asset write-downs, systems integration, retention and severance
|—
|—
|5,133
|NM
|NM
|Other expenses
|16,737
|16,601
|19,698
|17.7
|18.7
|Total non-interest expense
|$
|109,921
|$
|106,455
|$
|115,450
|5.0
|8.4
|Full time equivalent employees (“FTEs”) at period end
|1,907
|1,689
|1,639
|(14.1
|)
|(3.0
|)
|Financial centers at period end
|106
|87
|82
|(22.6
|)
|(5.7
|)
|Operating efficiency ratio, as reported
|41.4
|%
|38.7
|%
|44.3
|%
|(290
|)
|(560
|)
|Operating efficiency ratio, as adjusted
|38.0
|39.1
|39.9
|(190
|)
|(80
|)
Fourth quarter 2019 compared with fourth quarter 2018
Total non-interest expense increased $5.5 million relative to the fourth quarter of 2018. Key components of the change in non-interest expense between the periods were the following:
Fourth quarter 2019 compared with linked quarter ended September 30, 2019
Total non-interest expense increased $9.0 million to $115.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. In the fourth quarter, we recorded a charge for asset write-downs, systems integration, retention and severance of $5.1 million related to the equipment finance loan portfolio acquisition. Excluding the charge, non-interest expense increased $3.9 million in the fourth quarter compared to the linked quarter ended September 30, 2019. Key components of the change in non-interest expense were the following:
6
Taxes
We recorded income tax expense at an estimated effective tax rate of 21.0% for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and the year ended December 31, 2019. In the fourth quarter of 2019, we also recorded a reduction in income tax expense of $363 thousand due to vesting of stock-based compensation, which resulted in a tax expense at a rate of 20.7% for the quarter. For the three months ended September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, we recorded income tax expense at an estimated effective income tax rate of 21.0%.
Key Balance Sheet Highlights as of December 31, 2019
|($ in thousands)
|As of
|Change % / bps
|12/31/2018
|9/30/2019
|12/31/2019
|Y-o-Y
|Linked Qtr
|Total assets
|$
|31,383,307
|$
|30,077,665
|$
|30,586,497
|(2.5
|)%
|1.7
|%
|Total portfolio loans, gross
|19,218,530
|20,830,163
|21,440,212
|11.6
|2.9
|Commercial & industrial (“C&I”) loans
|6,533,386
|7,792,569
|8,232,719
|26.0
|5.6
|Commercial real estate loans (including multi-family)
|9,406,541
|9,977,839
|10,295,518
|9.5
|3.2
|Acquisition, development and construction (“ADC”) loans
|267,754
|433,883
|467,331
|74.5
|7.7
|Total commercial loans
|16,207,681
|18,204,291
|18,995,568
|17.2
|4.3
|Residential mortgage loans
|2,705,226
|2,370,216
|2,210,112
|(18.3
|)
|(6.8
|)
|BOLI
|653,995
|609,720
|613,848
|(6.1
|)
|0.7
|Core deposits7
|19,998,967
|20,296,395
|20,548,459
|2.7
|1.2
|Total deposits
|21,214,148
|21,579,324
|22,418,658
|5.7
|3.9
|Municipal deposits (included in core deposits)
|1,751,670
|2,234,630
|1,988,047
|13.5
|(11.0
|)
|Investment securities
|6,667,180
|5,047,011
|5,075,309
|(23.9
|)
|0.6
|Total borrowings
|5,214,183
|3,174,224
|2,885,958
|(44.7
|)
|(9.1
|)
|Loans to deposits
|90.6
|%
|96.5
|%
|95.6
|%
|500
|(90
|)
|Core deposits to total deposits
|94.3
|94.1
|91.7
|(260
|)
|(240
|)
|Investment securities to earning assets
|25.2
|19.1
|18.8
|(640
|)
|(30
|)
7 Core deposits include retail, commercial and municipal transaction, money market, savings accounts and certificates of deposit accounts, and reciprocal Certificate of Deposit Account Registry balances and exclude brokered and wholesale deposits.
Highlights in balance sheet items as of December 31, 2019 were the following:
7
Credit Quality
|($ in thousands)
|For the three months ended
|Change % / bps
|12/31/2018
|9/30/2019
|12/31/2019
|Y-o-Y
|Linked Qtr
|Provision for loan losses
|$
|10,500
|$
|13,700
|$
|10,585
|0.8
|%
|(22.7
|)%
|Net charge-offs
|6,188
|13,629
|9,082
|46.8
|(33.4
|)
|Allowance for loan losses
|95,677
|104,735
|106,238
|11.0
|1.4
|Non-performing loans
|168,822
|190,966
|179,161
|6.1
|(6.2
|)
|Loans 30 to 89 days past due
|97,201
|64,756
|52,880
|(45.6
|)
|(18.3
|)
|Annualized net charge-offs to average loans
|0.12
|%
|0.27
|%
|0.17
|%
|5
|(10
|)
|Special mention loans
|113,180
|136,972
|159,976
|41.3
|16.8
|Substandard loans
|266,047
|277,975
|295,428
|11.0
|6.3
|Allowance for loan losses to total loans
|0.50
|0.50
|0.50
|—
|—
|Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans
|56.7
|54.8
|59.3
|260
|450
Provision for loan losses was $10.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, which was $1.5 million greater than net charge-offs. Net charge-offs of $9.1 million included charge-offs related to the work-out of two asset-based lending relationships that were fully exited and resolved during the quarter. Other charge-off activity was mainly due to equipment finance loans. Allowance coverage ratios were 0.50% of total loans and 59.3% of non-performing loans at December 31, 2019. Note that due to our various acquisitions and mergers, a significant portion of our loan portfolio does not carry an allowance for loan losses, as the acquired loans were recorded at their estimated fair value on the acquisition date.
Non-performing loans decreased by $11.8 million to $179.2 million at December 31, 2019 compared to the linked quarter, and net charge-offs were 17 basis points of total loans on an annualized basis. Loans 30 to 89 days past due decreased $11.9 million from the linked quarter.
Special mention loans increased $23.0 million and substandard loans increased $17.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the linked quarter. The increase in special mention and substandard loans was mainly due to loans in our commercial real estate and asset-based lending which are performing and well secured by collateral.
8
Capital
|($ in thousands, except share and per share data)
|As of
|Change % / bps
|12/31/2018
|9/30/2019
|12/31/2019
|Y-o-Y
|Linked Qtr
|Total stockholders’ equity
|$
|4,428,853
|$
|4,520,967
|$
|4,530,113
|2.3
|%
|0.2
|%
|Preferred stock
|138,423
|137,799
|137,581
|(0.6
|)
|(0.2
|)
|Goodwill and other intangible assets
|1,742,578
|1,772,963
|1,793,846
|2.9
|1.2
|Tangible common stockholders’ equity 8
|$
|2,547,852
|$
|2,610,205
|$
|2,598,686
|2.0
|(0.4
|)
|Common shares outstanding
|216,227,852
|202,392,884
|198,455,324
|(8.2
|)
|(1.9
|)
|Book value per common share
|$
|19.84
|$
|21.66
|$
|22.13
|11.5
|2.2
|Tangible book value per common share 8
|11.78
|12.90
|13.09
|11.2
|1.5
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8
|8.60
|%
|9.22
|%
|9.03
|%
|43
|(19
|)
|Estimated Tier 1 leverage ratio - Company
|9.50
|9.78
|9.55
|5
|(23
|)
|Estimated Tier 1 leverage ratio - Bank
|9.94
|10.08
|10.11
|17
|3
|8 See a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures beginning on page 18.
Total stockholders’ equity increased $9.1 million to $4.5 billion as of December 31, 2019 compared to September 30, 2019 and increased $101.3 million compared to December 31, 2018. For the fourth quarter of 2019, net income available to common stockholders of $104.7 million was offset by a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income of $4.9 million, common dividends of $14.1 million, preferred dividends of $2.2 million and common stock repurchases of $81.9 million.
Total goodwill and other intangible assets were $1.8 billion at December 31, 2019, an increase of $20.9 million compared to September 30, 2019, which was due to the equipment finance loan and lease portfolio acquisition.
Basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding declined relative to the linked quarter by approximately 3.4 million shares and were 199.7 million shares and 200.3 million shares, respectively. Total common shares outstanding at December 31, 2019 were approximately 198.5 million. In the fourth quarter of 2019, we repurchased 4,000,000 shares of common stock at a weighted average price of $20.49 per share. Under our Board of Directors approved repurchase program, we have 1,572,535 shares remaining for repurchase at December 31, 2019.
Tangible book value per common share was $13.09 at December 31, 2019, which represented an increase of 11.2% over a year ago and an increase of 1.5% over September 30, 2019.
Conference Call Information
Sterling Bancorp will host a teleconference and webcast on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 10:30 AM Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s results. Analysts, investors and interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast and view accompanying slides on the Company’s website at www.sterlingbancorp.com or by dialing (866) 548-4713, Conference ID #6117623. A replay of the teleconference can be accessed through the Company’s website.
About Sterling Bancorp
Sterling Bancorp, whose principal subsidiary is Sterling National Bank, specializes in the delivery of services and solutions to business owners, their families and consumers within the communities it serves through teams of dedicated and experienced relationship managers. Sterling National Bank offers a complete line of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services. For more information, visit the Sterling Bancorp website at www.sterlingbancorp.com.
9
CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This release may contain “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may concern Sterling Bancorp’s current expectations about its future results, plans, operations and prospects and involve certain risks, including the following: business disruption; a failure to grow revenues faster than we grow expenses; a deterioration in general economic conditions, either nationally, internationally, or in our market areas, including extended declines in the real estate market and constrained financial markets; inflation; the effects of, and changes in, trade; changes in asset quality and credit risk; introduction, withdrawal, success and timing of business initiatives; capital management activities; customer disintermediation; and the success of Sterling Bancorp in managing those risks. Other factors that could cause Sterling Bancorp’s actual results to differ from those indicated in forward-looking statements are included in the “Risk Factors” section of Sterling Bancorp’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and we undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date on which such statements were made.
Financial information contained in this release should be considered to be an estimate pending the filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019. While the Company is not aware of any need to revise the results disclosed in this release, accounting literature may require information received by management between the date of this release and the filing of the Annual Report on Form 10-K to be reflected in the results of the fiscal period, even though the new information was received by management subsequent to the date of this release.
10
|Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)
|Assets:
|12/31/2018
|9/30/2019
|12/31/2019
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|438,110
|$
|545,603
|$
|329,151
|Investment securities
|6,667,180
|5,047,011
|5,075,309
|Loans held for sale
|1,565,979
|4,627
|8,125
|Portfolio loans:
|Commercial and industrial (“C&I”)
|6,533,386
|7,792,569
|8,232,719
|Commercial real estate (including multi-family)
|9,406,541
|9,977,839
|10,295,518
|ADC
|267,754
|433,883
|467,331
|Residential mortgage
|2,705,226
|2,370,216
|2,210,112
|Consumer
|305,623
|255,656
|234,532
|Total portfolio loans, gross
|19,218,530
|20,830,163
|21,440,212
|Allowance for loan losses
|(95,677
|)
|(104,735
|)
|(106,238
|)
|Total portfolio loans, net
|19,122,853
|20,725,428
|21,333,974
|FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank Stock, at cost
|369,690
|276,929
|251,805
|Accrued interest receivable
|107,111
|104,881
|100,312
|Premises and equipment, net
|264,194
|238,723
|227,070
|Goodwill
|1,613,033
|1,657,814
|1,683,482
|Other intangibles
|129,545
|115,149
|110,364
|BOLI
|653,995
|609,720
|613,848
|Other real estate owned
|19,377
|13,006
|12,189
|Other assets
|432,240
|738,774
|840,868
|Total assets
|$
|31,383,307
|$
|30,077,665
|$
|30,586,497
|Liabilities:
|Deposits
|$
|21,214,148
|$
|21,579,324
|$
|22,418,658
|FHLB borrowings
|4,838,772
|2,800,907
|2,245,653
|Other borrowings
|21,338
|26,544
|22,678
|Senior notes
|181,130
|173,652
|173,504
|Subordinated notes - Company
|—
|—
|270,941
|Subordinated notes - Bank
|172,943
|173,121
|173,182
|Mortgage escrow funds
|72,891
|84,595
|58,316
|Other liabilities
|453,232
|718,555
|693,452
|Total liabilities
|26,954,454
|25,556,698
|26,056,384
|Stockholders’ equity:
|Preferred stock
|138,423
|137,799
|137,581
|Common stock
|2,299
|2,299
|2,299
|Additional paid-in capital
|3,776,461
|3,762,046
|3,766,716
|Treasury stock
|(213,935
|)
|(501,814
|)
|(583,408
|)
|Retained earnings
|791,550
|1,075,503
|1,166,709
|Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
|(65,945
|)
|45,134
|40,216
|Total stockholders’ equity
|4,428,853
|4,520,967
|4,530,113
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|31,383,307
|$
|30,077,665
|$
|30,586,497
|Shares of common stock outstanding at period end
|216,227,852
|202,392,884
|198,455,324
|Book value per common share
|$
|19.84
|$
|21.66
|$
|22.13
|Tangible book value per common share1
|11.78
|12.90
|13.09
|1 See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures beginning on page 18.
11
|Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)
|For the Quarter Ended
|For the Year ended
|12/31/2018
|9/30/2019
|12/31/2019
|12/31/2018
|12/31/2019
|Interest and dividend income:
|Loans and loan fees
|$
|260,417
|$
|254,414
|$
|256,377
|$
|1,006,496
|$
|1,029,369
|Securities taxable
|30,114
|21,977
|20,367
|115,971
|94,823
|Securities non-taxable
|15,104
|13,491
|13,031
|61,062
|55,802
|Other earning assets
|7,562
|5,327
|5,699
|24,944
|22,546
|Total interest and dividend income
|313,197
|295,209
|295,474
|1,208,473
|1,202,540
|Interest expense:
|Deposits
|41,450
|48,330
|49,907
|130,096
|192,361
|Borrowings
|28,876
|23,558
|17,310
|110,974
|91,256
|Total interest expense
|70,326
|71,888
|67,217
|241,070
|283,617
|Net interest income
|242,871
|223,321
|228,257
|967,403
|918,923
|Provision for loan losses
|10,500
|13,700
|10,585
|46,000
|45,985
|Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|232,371
|209,621
|217,672
|921,403
|872,938
|Non-interest income:
|Deposit fees and service charges
|6,511
|6,582
|6,506
|26,830
|26,398
|Accounts receivable management / factoring commissions and other related fees
|6,480
|6,049
|6,572
|22,772
|23,837
|BOLI
|4,060
|8,066
|4,770
|15,651
|20,670
|Loan commissions and fees
|4,066
|6,285
|8,698
|16,181
|24,129
|Investment management fees
|1,901
|1,758
|1,597
|7,790
|7,305
|Net (loss) gain on sale of securities
|(4,886
|)
|6,882
|(76
|)
|(10,788
|)
|(6,905
|)
|Gain on sale of residential mortgage loans
|—
|—
|—
|—
|8,313
|Gain (loss) on termination of pension plan
|—
|12,097
|(280
|)
|—
|11,817
|Gain on sale of fixed assets
|—
|—
|—
|11,800
|—
|Other
|4,343
|4,111
|4,594
|12,961
|15,301
|Total non-interest income
|22,475
|51,830
|32,381
|103,197
|130,865
|Non-interest expense:
|Compensation and benefits
|54,677
|52,850
|52,453
|220,340
|215,766
|Stock-based compensation plans
|3,679
|4,565
|5,180
|12,984
|19,473
|Occupancy and office operations
|16,579
|15,836
|15,886
|68,536
|64,363
|Information technology
|8,761
|8,545
|9,313
|41,174
|35,580
|Amortization of intangible assets
|5,865
|4,785
|4,785
|23,646
|19,181
|FDIC insurance and regulatory assessments
|3,608
|3,194
|3,134
|20,493
|12,660
|Other real estate owned, net
|15
|79
|(132
|)
|1,650
|622
|Impairment related to financial centers and real estate consolidation strategy
|—
|—
|—
|—
|14,398
|Charge for asset write-downs, systems integration, retention and severance
|—
|—
|5,133
|13,132
|8,477
|Other
|16,737
|16,601
|19,698
|56,415
|73,317
|Total non-interest expense
|109,921
|106,455
|115,450
|458,370
|463,837
|Income before income tax expense
|144,925
|154,996
|134,603
|566,230
|539,966
|Income tax expense
|30,434
|32,549
|27,905
|118,976
|112,925
|Net income
|114,491
|122,447
|106,698
|447,254
|427,041
|Preferred stock dividend
|1,990
|1,982
|1,976
|7,978
|7,933
|Net income available to common stockholders
|$
|112,501
|$
|120,465
|$
|104,722
|$
|439,276
|$
|419,108
|Weighted average common shares:
|Basic
|222,319,682
|203,090,365
|199,719,747
|224,299,488
|205,679,874
|Diluted
|222,769,369
|203,566,582
|200,252,542
|224,816,996
|206,131,628
|Earnings per common share:
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|0.51
|$
|0.59
|$
|0.52
|$
|1.96
|$
|2.04
|Diluted earnings per share
|0.51
|0.59
|0.52
|1.95
|2.03
|Dividends declared per share
|0.07
|0.07
|0.07
|0.28
|0.28
12
|Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)
|As of and for the Quarter Ended
|End of Period
|12/31/2018
|3/31/2019
|6/30/2019
|9/30/2019
|12/31/2019
|Total assets
|$
|31,383,307
|$
|29,956,607
|$
|30,237,545
|$
|30,077,665
|$
|30,586,497
|Tangible assets 1
|29,640,729
|28,174,074
|28,459,797
|28,304,702
|28,792,651
|Securities available for sale
|3,870,563
|3,847,799
|3,843,112
|3,061,419
|3,095,648
|Securities held to maturity
|2,796,617
|2,067,251
|2,015,753
|1,985,592
|1,979,661
|Loans held for sale2
|1,565,979
|248,972
|27,221
|4,627
|8,125
|Portfolio loans
|19,218,530
|19,908,473
|20,370,306
|20,830,163
|21,440,212
|Goodwill
|1,613,033
|1,657,814
|1,657,814
|1,657,814
|1,683,482
|Other intangibles
|129,545
|124,719
|119,934
|115,149
|110,364
|Deposits
|21,214,148
|21,225,639
|20,948,464
|21,579,324
|22,418,658
|Municipal deposits (included above)
|1,751,670
|2,027,563
|1,699,824
|2,234,630
|1,988,047
|Borrowings
|5,214,183
|3,633,480
|4,133,986
|3,174,224
|2,885,958
|Stockholders’ equity
|4,428,853
|4,419,223
|4,459,158
|4,520,967
|4,530,113
|Tangible common equity 1
|2,547,852
|2,498,472
|2,543,399
|2,610,205
|2,598,686
|Quarterly Average Balances
|Total assets
|30,925,281
|30,742,943
|29,666,951
|29,747,603
|30,349,691
|Tangible assets 1
|29,179,942
|28,986,437
|27,886,066
|27,971,485
|28,569,589
|Loans, gross:
|Commercial real estate (includes multi-family)
|9,341,579
|9,385,420
|9,486,333
|9,711,619
|10,061,625
|ADC
|279,793
|284,299
|307,290
|387,072
|459,372
|C&I:
|Traditional C&I
|2,150,644
|2,418,027
|2,446,676
|2,435,644
|2,399,901
|Asset-based lending3
|812,903
|876,218
|1,070,841
|1,151,793
|1,137,719
|Payroll finance3
|223,061
|197,809
|196,160
|202,771
|228,501
|Warehouse lending3
|690,277
|710,776
|990,843
|1,180,132
|1,307,645
|Factored receivables3
|267,986
|250,426
|246,382
|248,150
|258,892
|Equipment financing3
|1,147,269
|1,245,051
|1,285,095
|1,191,944
|1,430,715
|Public sector finance3
|828,153
|869,829
|967,218
|1,087,427
|1,189,103
|Total C&I
|6,120,293
|6,568,136
|7,203,215
|7,497,861
|7,952,476
|Residential mortgage
|4,336,083
|3,878,991
|2,635,903
|2,444,101
|2,284,419
|Consumer
|311,475
|295,428
|280,098
|262,234
|243,057
|Loans, total4
|20,389,223
|20,412,274
|19,912,839
|20,302,887
|21,000,949
|Securities (taxable)
|4,133,456
|3,833,690
|3,453,858
|3,189,027
|2,905,545
|Securities (non-taxable)
|2,552,533
|2,501,004
|2,429,411
|2,250,859
|2,159,391
|Other interest earning assets
|635,443
|667,256
|580,945
|611,621
|835,554
|Total interest earning assets
|27,710,655
|27,414,224
|26,377,053
|26,354,394
|26,901,439
|Deposits:
|Non-interest bearing demand
|4,324,247
|4,247,389
|4,218,000
|4,225,258
|4,361,642
|Interest bearing demand
|4,082,526
|4,334,266
|4,399,296
|4,096,744
|4,359,767
|Savings (including mortgage escrow funds)
|2,535,098
|2,460,247
|2,448,132
|2,375,882
|2,614,523
|Money market
|7,880,331
|7,776,501
|7,538,890
|7,341,822
|7,681,491
|Certificates of deposit
|2,530,226
|2,497,723
|2,544,554
|2,710,179
|3,271,674
|Total deposits and mortgage escrow
|21,352,428
|21,316,126
|21,148,872
|20,749,885
|22,289,097
|Borrowings
|4,716,522
|4,466,172
|3,544,661
|3,872,840
|2,890,407
|Stockholders’ equity
|4,426,118
|4,415,449
|4,423,910
|4,489,167
|4,524,417
|Tangible common stockholders’ equity 1
|2,542,256
|2,520,595
|2,504,883
|2,575,199
|2,606,617
|1 See a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures beginning on page 18.
|2 At December 31, 2018 and March 31, 2019, loans held for sale included $1.54 billion and $222 million of residential mortgage loans, respectively; the other balances of loans held for sale are commercial syndication loans.
|3 Asset-based lending, payroll finance, warehouse lending, factored receivables, equipment finance and public sector finance comprise our commercial finance loan portfolio.
|4 Includes loans held for sale, but excludes allowance for loan losses.
13
|Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA AND PERFORMANCE RATIOS
(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)
|As of and for the Quarter Ended
|Per Common Share Data
|12/31/2018
|3/31/2019
|6/30/2019
|9/30/2019
|12/31/2019
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|0.51
|$
|0.47
|$
|0.46
|$
|0.59
|$
|0.52
|Diluted earnings per share
|0.51
|0.47
|0.46
|0.59
|0.52
|Adjusted diluted earnings per share, non-GAAP 1
|0.52
|0.50
|0.51
|0.52
|0.54
|Dividends declared per common share
|0.07
|0.07
|0.07
|0.07
|0.07
|Book value per common share
|19.84
|20.43
|21.06
|21.66
|22.13
|Tangible book value per common share1
|11.78
|11.92
|12.40
|12.90
|13.09
|Shares of common stock o/s
|216,227,852
|209,560,824
|205,187,243
|202,392,884
|198,455,324
|Basic weighted average common shares o/s
|222,319,682
|213,157,090
|206,932,114
|203,090,365
|199,719,747
|Diluted weighted average common shares o/s
|222,769,369
|213,505,842
|207,376,239
|203,566,582
|200,252,542
|Performance Ratios (annualized)
|Return on average assets
|1.44
|%
|1.31
|%
|1.28
|%
|1.61
|%
|1.37
|%
|Return on average equity
|10.08
|9.13
|8.57
|10.65
|9.18
|Return on average tangible assets
|1.53
|1.39
|1.36
|1.71
|1.45
|Return on average tangible common equity
|17.56
|16.00
|15.13
|18.56
|15.94
|Return on average tangible assets, adjusted 1
|1.58
|1.48
|1.51
|1.50
|1.51
|Return on avg. tangible common equity, adjusted 1
|18.17
|17.04
|16.83
|16.27
|16.57
|Operating efficiency ratio, as adjusted 1
|38.0
|40.5
|40.9
|39.1
|39.9
|Analysis of Net Interest Income
|Accretion income on acquired loans
|$
|27,016
|$
|25,580
|$
|23,745
|$
|17,973
|$
|19,497
|Yield on loans
|5.07
|%
|5.17
|%
|5.20
|%
|4.97
|%
|4.84
|%
|Yield on investment securities - tax equivalent 2
|2.92
|2.99
|2.92
|2.85
|2.89
|Yield on interest earning assets - tax equivalent 2
|4.54
|4.64
|4.66
|4.50
|4.41
|Cost of interest bearing deposits
|0.97
|1.09
|1.14
|1.16
|1.10
|Cost of total deposits
|0.77
|0.88
|0.91
|0.92
|0.89
|Cost of borrowings
|2.43
|2.53
|2.54
|2.41
|2.38
|Cost of interest bearing liabilities
|1.28
|1.39
|1.38
|1.40
|1.28
|Net interest rate spread - tax equivalent basis 2
|3.26
|3.25
|3.28
|3.10
|3.13
|Net interest margin - GAAP basis
|3.48
|3.48
|3.53
|3.36
|3.37
|Net interest margin - tax equivalent basis 2
|3.53
|3.54
|3.58
|3.42
|3.42
|Capital
|Tier 1 leverage ratio - Company 3
|9.50
|%
|9.21
|%
|9.57
|%
|9.78
|%
|9.55
|%
|Tier 1 leverage ratio - Bank only 3
|9.94
|9.58
|9.98
|10.08
|10.11
|Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio - Bank only 3
|13.53
|13.10
|12.67
|12.74
|12.42
|Total risk-based capital ratio - Bank only 3
|14.78
|14.39
|13.94
|13.99
|13.63
|Tangible common equity - Company 1
|8.60
|8.87
|8.94
|9.22
|9.03
|Condensed Five Quarter Income Statement
|Interest and dividend income
|$
|313,197
|$
|309,400
|$
|302,457
|$
|295,209
|$
|295,474
|Interest expense
|70,326
|73,894
|70,618
|71,888
|67,217
|Net interest income
|242,871
|235,506
|231,839
|223,321
|228,257
|Provision for loan losses
|10,500
|10,200
|11,500
|13,700
|10,585
|Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|232,371
|225,306
|220,339
|209,621
|217,672
|Non-interest income
|22,475
|19,597
|27,058
|51,830
|32,381
|Non-interest expense
|109,921
|114,992
|126,940
|106,455
|115,450
|Income before income tax expense
|144,925
|129,911
|120,457
|154,996
|134,603
|Income tax expense
|30,434
|28,474
|23,997
|32,549
|27,905
|Net income
|$
|114,491
|$
|101,437
|$
|96,460
|$
|122,447
|$
|106,698
|1 See a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures beginning on page 18.
|2 Tax equivalent basis represents interest income earned on tax exempt securities divided by the applicable Federal tax rate of 21%.
|3 Regulatory capital amounts and ratios are preliminary estimates pending filing of the Company’s and Bank’s regulatory reports.
14
|Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries
ASSET QUALITY INFORMATION
(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)
|As of and for the Quarter Ended
|Allowance for Loan Losses Roll Forward
|12/31/2018
|3/31/2019
|6/30/2019
|9/30/2019
|12/31/2019
|Balance, beginning of period
|$
|91,365
|$
|95,677
|$
|98,960
|$
|104,664
|$
|104,735
|Provision for loan losses
|10,500
|10,200
|11,500
|13,700
|10,585
|Loan charge-offs1:
|Traditional commercial & industrial
|(452
|)
|(4,839
|)
|(754
|)
|(123
|)
|(470
|)
|Asset-based lending
|(4,936
|)
|—
|(3,551
|)
|(9,577
|)
|(5,856
|)
|Payroll finance
|(21
|)
|—
|(84
|)
|—
|(168
|)
|Factored receivables
|(23
|)
|(32
|)
|(27
|)
|(14
|)
|(68
|)
|Equipment financing
|(1,060
|)
|(1,249
|)
|(1,335
|)
|(2,711
|)
|(1,739
|)
|Commercial real estate
|(56
|)
|(17
|)
|(238
|)
|(53
|)
|(583
|)
|Multi-family
|(140
|)
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Acquisition development & construction
|—
|—
|—
|(6
|)
|—
|Residential mortgage
|(694
|)
|(1,085
|)
|(689
|)
|(1,984
|)
|(334
|)
|Consumer
|(335
|)
|(443
|)
|(467
|)
|(241
|)
|(401
|)
|Total charge offs
|(7,717
|)
|(7,665
|)
|(7,145
|)
|(14,709
|)
|(9,619
|)
|Recoveries of loans previously charged-off1:
|Traditional commercial & industrial
|404
|139
|445
|136
|232
|Payroll finance
|10
|1
|3
|8
|5
|Factored receivables
|7
|121
|4
|3
|9
|Equipment financing
|604
|131
|79
|422
|91
|Commercial real estate
|185
|9
|649
|187
|—
|Multi-family
|276
|103
|6
|90
|105
|Residential mortgage
|11
|1
|1
|126
|5
|Consumer
|32
|243
|162
|108
|90
|Total recoveries
|1,529
|748
|1,349
|1,080
|537
|Net loan charge-offs
|(6,188
|)
|(6,917
|)
|(5,796
|)
|(13,629
|)
|(9,082
|)
|Balance, end of period
|$
|95,677
|$
|98,960
|$
|104,664
|$
|104,735
|$
|106,238
|Asset Quality Data and Ratios
|Non-performing loans (“NPLs”) non-accrual
|$
|166,400
|$
|166,746
|$
|192,109
|$
|190,011
|$
|179,051
|NPLs still accruing
|2,422
|3,669
|538
|955
|110
|Total NPLs
|168,822
|170,415
|192,647
|190,966
|179,161
|Other real estate owned
|19,377
|16,502
|13,628
|13,006
|12,189
|Non-performing assets (“NPAs”)
|$
|188,199
|$
|186,917
|$
|206,275
|$
|203,972
|$
|191,350
|Loans 30 to 89 days past due
|$
|97,201
|$
|64,260
|$
|76,364
|$
|64,756
|$
|52,880
|Net charge-offs as a % of average loans (annualized)
|0.12
|%
|0.14
|%
|0.12
|%
|0.27
|%
|0.17
|%
|NPLs as a % of total loans
|0.88
|0.86
|0.95
|0.92
|0.84
|NPAs as a % of total assets
|0.60
|0.62
|0.68
|0.68
|0.63
|Allowance for loan losses as a % of NPLs
|56.7
|58.1
|54.3
|54.8
|59.3
|Allowance for loan losses as a % of total loans
|0.50
|0.50
|0.51
|0.50
|0.50
|Special mention loans
|$
|113,180
|$
|128,054
|$
|118,940
|$
|136,972
|$
|159,976
|Substandard loans
|266,047
|288,694
|311,418
|277,975
|295,428
|Doubtful loans
|59
|—
|—
|—
|—
|1 There were no charge-offs or recoveries on warehouse lending or public sector finance loans during the periods presented. There were no asset-based lending or acquisition development and construction recoveries during the periods presented.
15
|Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries
QUARTERLY YIELD TABLE
(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)
|For the Quarter Ended
|September 30, 2019
|December 31, 2019
|Average
balance
|Interest
|Yield/
Rate
|Average
balance
Interest
|Yield/
Rate
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Interest earning assets:
|Traditional C&I and commercial finance loans
|$
|7,497,861
|$
|95,638
|5.06
|%
|$
|7,952,476
|$
|97,221
|4.85
|%
|Commercial real estate (includes multi-family)
|9,711,619
|118,315
|4.83
|10,061,625
|122,435
|4.83
|ADC
|387,072
|5,615
|5.76
|459,372
|5,924
|5.12
|Commercial loans
|17,596,552
|219,568
|4.95
|18,473,473
|225,580
|4.84
|Consumer loans
|262,234
|3,799
|5.75
|243,057
|3,290
|5.37
|Residential mortgage loans
|2,444,101
|31,047
|5.08
|2,284,419
|27,507
|4.82
|Total gross loans 1
|20,302,887
|254,414
|4.97
|21,000,949
|256,377
|4.84
|Securities taxable
|3,189,027
|21,977
|2.73
|2,905,545
|20,367
|2.78
|Securities non-taxable
|2,250,859
|17,077
|3.03
|2,159,391
|16,494
|3.06
|Interest earning deposits
|304,820
|1,802
|2.35
|573,861
|2,423
|1.68
|FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank Stock
|306,801
|3,525
|4.56
|261,693
|3,276
|4.97
|Total securities and other earning assets
|6,051,507
|44,381
|2.91
|5,900,490
|42,560
|2.86
|Total interest earning assets
|26,354,394
|298,795
|4.50
|26,901,439
|298,937
|4.41
|Non-interest earning assets
|3,393,209
|3,448,252
|Total assets
|$
|29,747,603
|$
|30,349,691
|Interest bearing liabilities:
|Demand and savings 2 deposits
|$
|6,472,626
|$
|13,033
|0.80
|%
|$
|6,974,290
|$
|13,670
|0.78
|%
|Money market deposits
|7,341,822
|22,426
|1.21
|7,681,491
|20,867
|1.08
|Certificates of deposit
|2,710,179
|12,871
|1.88
|3,271,674
|15,370
|1.86
|Total interest bearing deposits
|16,524,627
|48,330
|1.16
|17,927,455
|49,907
|1.10
|Senior notes
|173,750
|1,369
|3.15
|173,601
|1,369
|3.15
|Other borrowings
|3,526,009
|19,832
|2.23
|2,496,546
|13,112
|2.08
|Subordinated debentures - Bank
|173,081
|2,357
|5.45
|173,142
|2,358
|5.45
|Subordinated debentures - Company
|—
|—
|—
|47,118
|471
|4.00
|Total borrowings
|3,872,840
|23,558
|2.41
|2,890,407
|17,310
|2.38
|Total interest bearing liabilities
|20,397,467
|71,888
|1.40
|20,817,862
|67,217
|1.28
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|4,225,258
|4,361,642
|Other non-interest bearing liabilities
|635,711
|645,770
|Total liabilities
|25,258,436
|25,825,274
|Stockholders’ equity
|4,489,167
|4,524,417
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|29,747,603
|$
|30,349,691
|Net interest rate spread 3
|3.10
|%
|3.13
|%
|Net interest earning assets 4
|$
|5,956,927
|$
|6,083,577
|Net interest margin - tax equivalent
|226,907
|3.42
|%
|231,720
|3.42
|%
|Less tax equivalent adjustment
|(3,586
|)
|(3,463
|)
|Net interest income
|223,321
|228,257
|Accretion income on acquired loans
|17,973
|19,497
|Tax equivalent net interest margin excluding accretion income on acquired loans
|$
|208,934
|3.15
|%
|$
|212,223
|3.13
|%
|Ratio of interest earning assets to interest bearing liabilities
|129.2
|%
|129.2
|%
|1 Average balances include loans held for sale and non-accrual loans. Interest includes prepayment fees and late charges.
|2 Includes club accounts and interest bearing mortgage escrow balances.
|3 Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax equivalent yield on average interest earning assets and the cost of average interest bearing liabilities.
|4 Net interest earning assets represents total interest earning assets less total interest bearing liabilities.
16
| Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries
QUARTERLY YIELD TABLE
(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)
|For the Quarter Ended
|December 31, 2018
|December 31, 2019
Average
balance
Interest
|Yield/
Rate
Average
balance
Interest
|Yield/
Rate
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Interest earning assets:
|Traditional C&I and commercial finance loans
|$
|6,120,293
|$
|82,992
|5.38
|%
|$
|7,952,476
|$
|97,221
|4.85
|%
|Commercial real estate (includes multi-family)
|9,341,579
|112,266
|4.77
|10,061,625
|122,435
|4.83
|ADC
|279,793
|4,377
|6.21
|459,372
|5,924
|5.12
|Commercial loans
|15,741,665
|199,635
|5.03
|18,473,473
|225,580
|4.84
|Consumer loans
|311,475
|4,794
|6.11
|243,057
|3,290
|5.37
|Residential mortgage loans
|4,336,083
|55,989
|5.16
|2,284,419
|27,507
|4.82
|Total gross loans 1
|20,389,223
|260,418
|5.07
|21,000,949
|256,377
|4.84
|Securities taxable
|4,133,456
|30,114
|2.89
|2,905,545
|20,367
|2.78
|Securities non-taxable
|2,552,533
|19,118
|3.00
|2,159,391
|16,494
|3.06
|Interest earning deposits
|291,460
|1,063
|1.45
|573,861
|2,423
|1.68
|FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank stock
|343,983
|6,499
|7.50
|261,693
|3,276
|4.97
|Total securities and other earning assets
|7,321,432
|56,794
|3.08
|5,900,490
|42,560
|2.86
|Total interest earning assets
|27,710,655
|317,212
|4.54
|26,901,439
|298,937
|4.41
|Non-interest earning assets
|3,214,626
|3,448,252
|Total assets
|$
|30,925,281
|$
|30,349,691
|Interest bearing liabilities:
|Demand and savings 2 deposits
|$
|6,617,624
|$
|11,513
|0.69
|%
|$
|6,974,290
|$
|13,670
|0.78
|%
|Money market deposits
|7,880,331
|21,204
|1.07
|7,681,491
|20,867
|1.08
|Certificates of deposit
|2,530,226
|8,733
|1.37
|3,271,674
|15,370
|1.86
|Total interest bearing deposits
|17,028,181
|41,450
|0.97
|17,927,455
|49,907
|1.10
|Senior notes
|183,499
|1,600
|3.49
|173,601
|1,369
|3.15
|Other borrowings
|4,360,118
|24,921
|2.27
|2,496,546
|13,112
|2.08
|Subordinated debentures - Bank
|172,905
|2,355
|5.45
|173,142
|2,358
|5.45
|Subordinated debentures - Company
|—
|—
|—
|47,118
|471
|4.00
|Total borrowings
|4,716,522
|28,876
|2.43
|2,890,407
|17,310
|2.38
|Total interest bearing liabilities
|21,744,703
|70,326
|1.28
|20,817,862
|67,217
|1.28
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|4,324,247
|4,361,642
|Other non-interest bearing liabilities
|430,213
|645,770
|Total liabilities
|26,499,163
|25,825,274
|Stockholders’ equity
|4,426,118
|4,524,417
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|30,925,281
|$
|30,349,691
|Net interest rate spread 3
|3.26
|%
|3.13
|%
|Net interest earning assets 4
|$
|5,965,952
|$
|6,083,577
|Net interest margin - tax equivalent
|246,886
|3.53
|%
|231,720
|3.42
|%
|Less tax equivalent adjustment
|(4,015
|)
|(3,463
|)
|Net interest income
|242,871
|228,257
|Accretion income on acquired loans
|27,016
|19,497
|Tax equivalent net interest margin excluding accretion income on acquired loans
|$
|219,870
|3.15
|%
|$
|212,223
|3.13
|%
|Ratio of interest earning assets to interest bearing liabilities
|127.4
|%
|129.2
|%
|1 Average balances include loans held for sale and non-accrual loans. Interest includes prepayment fees and late charges.
|2 Includes club accounts and interest bearing mortgage escrow balances.
|3 Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax equivalent yield on average interest earning assets and the cost of average interest bearing liabilities.
|4 Net interest earning assets represents total interest earning assets less total interest bearing liabilities.
17
|Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)
|The Company provides supplemental reporting of non-GAAP/adjusted financial measures as management believes this information is useful to investors. See legend beginning on page 21.
|As of and for the Quarter Ended
|12/31/2018
|3/31/2019
|6/30/2019
|9/30/2019
|12/31/2019
|The following table shows the reconciliation of stockholders’ equity to tangible common equity and the tangible common equity ratio1:
|Total assets
|$
|31,383,307
|$
|29,956,607
|$
|30,237,545
|$
|30,077,665
|$
|30,586,497
|Goodwill and other intangibles
|(1,742,578
|)
|(1,782,533
|)
|(1,777,748
|)
|(1,772,963
|)
|(1,793,846
|)
|Tangible assets
|29,640,729
|28,174,074
|28,459,797
|28,304,702
|28,792,651
|Stockholders’ equity
|4,428,853
|4,419,223
|4,459,158
|4,520,967
|4,530,113
|Preferred stock
|(138,423
|)
|(138,218
|)
|(138,011
|)
|(137,799
|)
|(137,581
|)
|Goodwill and other intangibles
|(1,742,578
|)
|(1,782,533
|)
|(1,777,748
|)
|(1,772,963
|)
|(1,793,846
|)
|Tangible common stockholders’ equity
|2,547,852
|2,498,472
|2,543,399
|2,610,205
|2,598,686
|Common stock outstanding at period end
|216,227,852
|209,560,824
|205,187,243
|202,392,884
|198,455,324
|Common stockholders’ equity as a % of total assets
|13.67
|%
|14.29
|%
|14.29
|%
|14.57
|%
|14.36
|%
|Book value per common share
|$
|19.84
|$
|20.43
|$
|21.06
|$
|21.66
|$
|22.13
|Tangible common equity as a % of tangible assets
|8.60
|%
|8.87
|%
|8.94
|%
|9.22
|%
|9.03
|%
|Tangible book value per common share
|$
|11.78
|$
|11.92
|$
|12.40
|$
|12.90
|$
|13.09
|The following table shows the reconciliation of reported return on average tangible common equity and adjusted return on average tangible common equity2:
|Average stockholders’ equity
|$
|4,426,118
|$
|4,415,449
|$
|4,423,910
|$
|4,489,167
|$
|4,524,417
|Average preferred stock
|(138,523
|)
|(138,348
|)
|(138,142
|)
|(137,850
|)
|(137,698
|)
|Average goodwill and other intangibles
|(1,745,339
|)
|(1,756,506
|)
|(1,780,885
|)
|(1,776,118
|)
|(1,780,102
|)
|Average tangible common stockholders’ equity
|2,542,256
|2,520,595
|2,504,883
|2,575,199
|2,606,617
|Net income available to common
|112,501
|99,448
|94,473
|120,465
|104,722
|Net income, if annualized
|446,335
|403,317
|378,930
|477,932
|415,473
|Reported return on avg tangible common equity
|17.56
|%
|16.00
|%
|15.13
|%
|18.56
|%
|15.94
|%
|Adjusted net income (see reconciliation on page 19)
|$
|116,458
|$
|105,902
|$
|105,124
|$
|105,629
|$
|108,855
|Annualized adjusted net income
|462,034
|429,492
|421,651
|419,072
|431,870
|Adjusted return on average tangible common equity
|18.17
|%
|17.04
|%
|16.83
|%
|16.27
|%
|16.57
|%
|The following table shows the reconciliation of reported return on average tangible assets and adjusted return on average tangible assets3:
|Average assets
|$
|30,925,281
|$
|30,742,943
|$
|29,666,951
|$
|29,747,603
|$
|30,349,691
|Average goodwill and other intangibles
|(1,745,339
|)
|(1,756,506
|)
|(1,780,885
|)
|(1,776,118
|)
|(1,780,102
|)
|Average tangible assets
|29,179,942
|28,986,437
|27,886,066
|27,971,485
|28,569,589
|Net income available to common
|112,501
|99,448
|94,473
|120,465
|104,722
|Net income, if annualized
|446,335
|403,317
|378,930
|477,932
|415,473
|Reported return on average tangible assets
|1.53
|%
|1.39
|%
|1.36
|%
|1.71
|%
|1.45
|%
|Adjusted net income (see reconciliation on page 19)
|$
|116,458
|$
|105,902
|$
|105,124
|$
|105,629
|$
|108,855
|Annualized adjusted net income
|462,034
|429,492
|421,651
|419,072
|431,870
|Adjusted return on average tangible assets
|1.58
|%
|1.48
|%
|1.51
|%
|1.50
|%
|1.51
|%
18
|Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)
|The Company provides supplemental reporting of non-GAAP/adjusted financial measures as management believes this information is useful to investors. See legend beginning on page 21.
|
|As of and for the Quarter Ended
|12/31/2018
|3/31/2019
|6/30/2019
|9/30/2019
|12/31/2019
|The following table shows the reconciliation of the reported operating efficiency ratio and adjusted operating efficiency ratio4:
|Net interest income
|$
|242,871
|$
|235,506
|$
|231,839
|$
|223,321
|$
|228,257
|Non-interest income
|22,475
|19,597
|27,058
|51,830
|32,381
|Total revenue
|265,346
|255,103
|258,897
|275,151
|260,638
|Tax equivalent adjustment on securities
|4,015
|3,949
|3,834
|3,586
|3,463
|Net loss (gain) on sale of securities
|4,886
|13,184
|528
|(6,882
|)
|76
|(Gain) loss on termination of pension plan
|—
|—
|—
|(12,097
|)
|280
|Net (gain) on sale of residential mtg loans
|—
|(8,313
|)
|—
|—
|—
|Adjusted total revenue
|274,247
|263,923
|263,259
|259,758
|264,457
|Non-interest expense
|109,921
|114,992
|126,940
|106,455
|115,450
|Charge for asset write-downs, systems integration, retention and severance
|—
|(3,344
|)
|—
|—
|(5,133
|)
|Impairment related to financial centers and real estate consolidation strategy
|—
|—
|(14,398
|)
|—
|—
|Gain on extinguishment of borrowings
|172
|46
|—
|—
|—
|Amortization of intangible assets
|(5,865
|)
|(4,826
|)
|(4,785
|)
|(4,785
|)
|(4,785
|)
|Adjusted non-interest expense
|104,228
|106,868
|107,757
|101,670
|105,532
|Reported operating efficiency ratio
|41.4
|%
|45.1
|%
|49.0
|%
|38.7
|%
|44.3
|%
|Adjusted operating efficiency ratio
|38.0
|40.5
|40.9
|39.1
|39.9
|The following table shows the reconciliation of reported net income (GAAP) and earnings per share to adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP) and adjusted diluted earnings per share(non-GAAP)5:
|Income before income tax expense
|$
|144,925
|$
|129,911
|$
|120,457
|$
|154,996
|$
|134,603
|Income tax expense
|30,434
|28,474
|23,997
|32,549
|27,905
|Net income (GAAP)
|114,491
|101,437
|96,460
|122,447
|106,698
|Adjustments:
|Net loss (gain) on sale of securities
|4,886
|13,184
|528
|(6,882
|)
|76
|(Gain) loss on termination of pension plan
|—
|—
|—
|(12,097
|)
|280
|Net (gain) on sale of residential mtg loans
|—
|(8,313
|)
|—
|—
|—
|(Gain) on extinguishment of debt
|(172
|)
|(46
|)
|—
|—
|—
|Impairment related to financial centers and real estate consolidation strategy
|—
|—
|14,398
|—
|—
|Charge for asset write-downs, systems integration, retention and severance
|—
|3,344
|—
|—
|5,133
|Amortization of non-compete agreements and acquired customer list intangible assets
|295
|242
|200
|200
|200
|Total pre-tax adjustments
|5,009
|8,411
|15,126
|(18,779
|)
|5,689
|Adjusted pre-tax income
|149,934
|138,322
|135,583
|136,217
|140,292
|Adjusted income tax expense
|31,486
|30,431
|28,472
|28,606
|29,461
|Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
|118,448
|107,891
|107,111
|107,611
|110,831
|Preferred stock dividend
|1,990
|1,989
|1,987
|1,982
|1,976
|Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP)
|$
|116,458
|$
|105,902
|$
|105,124
|$
|105,629
|$
|108,855
|Weighted average diluted shares
|222,769,369
|213,505,842
|207,376,239
|203,566,582
|200,252,542
|Reported diluted EPS (GAAP)
|$
|0.51
|$
|0.47
|$
|0.46
|$
|0.59
|$
|0.52
|Adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP)
|0.52
|0.50
|0.51
|0.52
|0.54
19
|Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)
|The Company provides supplemental reporting of non-GAAP/adjusted financial measures as management believes this information is useful to investors. See legend beginning on page 21.
|For the Year ended
December 31,
|2018
|2019
|The following table shows the reconciliation of reported net income (GAAP) and earnings per share to adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP) and adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)5:
|Income before income tax expense
|$
|566,230
|$
|539,966
|Income tax expense
|118,976
|112,925
|Net income (GAAP)
|447,254
|427,041
|Adjustments:
|Net loss on sale of securities
|10,788
|6,905
|Net (gain) on termination of pension plan
|—
|(11,817
|)
|Net (gain) on sale of fixed assets
|(11,800
|)
|—
|Net (gain) on sale or residential mortgage loans
|—
|(8,313
|)
|Impairment related to financial centers and real estate consolidation strategy
|—
|14,398
|Charge for asset write-downs, systems integration, retention and severance
|13,132
|8,477
|(Gain) on extinguishment of borrowings
|(172
|)
|(46
|)
|Amortization of non-compete agreements and acquired customer list intangible assets
|1,177
|840
|Total pre-tax adjustments
|13,125
|10,444
|Adjusted pre-tax income
|579,355
|550,410
|Adjusted income tax expense
|121,732
|115,586
|Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
|$
|457,623
|$
|434,824
|Preferred stock dividend
|7,978
|7,933
|Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP)
|$
|449,645
|$
|426,891
|Weighted average diluted shares
|224,816,996
|206,131,628
|Diluted EPS as reported (GAAP)
|$
|1.95
|$
|2.03
|Adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP)
|2.00
|2.07
20
|Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)
|The Company provides supplemental reporting of non-GAAP/adjusted financial measures as management believes this information is useful to investors. See legend below.
|For the Year ended December 31,
|2018
|2109
|The following table shows the reconciliation of reported return on average tangible common equity and adjusted return on average tangible common equity2:
|Average stockholders’ equity
|$
|4,344,096
|$
|4,463,605
|Average preferred stock
|(138,829
|)
|(138,007
|)
|Average goodwill and other intangibles
|(1,746,687
|)
|(1,773,475
|)
|Average tangible common stockholders’ equity
|2,458,580
|2,552,123
|Net income available to common stockholders
|$
|439,276
|$
|419,108
|Reported return on average tangible common equity
|17.87
|%
|16.42
|%
|Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (see reconciliation on page 20)
|$
|449,645
|$
|426,891
|Adjusted return on average tangible common equity
|18.29
|%
|16.73
|%
|The following table shows the reconciliation of reported return on avg tangible assets and adjusted return on avg tangible assets3:
|Average assets
|$
|30,746,916
|$
|30,138,390
|Average goodwill and other intangibles
|(1,746,687
|)
|(1,773,475
|)
|Average tangible assets
|29,000,229
|28,364,915
|Net income available to common stockholders
|439,276
|419,108
|Reported return on average tangible assets
|1.51
|%
|1.48
|%
|Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (see reconciliation on page 20)
|$
|449,645
|$
|426,891
|Adjusted return on average tangible assets
|1.55
|%
|1.51
|%
|The following table shows the reconciliation of the reported operating efficiency ratio and adjusted operating efficiency ratio4:
|Net interest income
|$
|967,403
|$
|918,923
|Non-interest income
|103,197
|130,865
|Total revenues
|1,070,600
|1,049,788
|Tax equivalent adjustment on securities
|16,231
|14,832
|Net loss on sale of securities
|10,788
|6,905
|Net (gain) on termination of pension plan
|—
|(11,817
|)
|Net (gain) on sale of fixed assets
|(11,800
|)
|—
|(Gain) on sale of residential mortgage loans
|—
|(8,313
|)
|Adjusted total net revenue
|1,085,819
|1,051,395
|Non-interest expense
|458,370
|463,837
|Charge for asset write-downs, retention and severance
|(13,132
|)
|(8,477
|)
|Impairment related to financial centers and real estate consolidation strategy
|—
|(14,398
|)
|Gain on extinguishment of borrowings
|172
|46
|Amortization of intangible assets
|(23,646
|)
|(19,181
|)
|Adjusted non-interest expense
|$
|421,764
|$
|421,827
|Reported operating efficiency ratio
|42.8
|%
|44.2
|%
|Adjusted operating efficiency ratio
|38.8
|%
|40.1
|%
The non-GAAP/as adjusted measures presented above are used by our management and the Company’s Board of Directors on a regular basis in addition to our GAAP results to facilitate the assessment of our financial performance and to assess our performance compared to our annual budget and strategic plans. These non-GAAP/adjusted financial measures complement our GAAP reporting and are presented above to provide investors, analysts, regulators and others information that we use to manage and evaluate our performance each period. This information supplements our GAAP reported results, and should not be viewed in isolation from, or as a substitute for, our GAAP results.
21
Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)
When non-GAAP/adjusted measures are impacted by income tax expense, we present the pre-tax amount for the income and expense items that result in the non-GAAP adjustments and present the income tax expense impact at the effective tax rate in effect for the period presented.
1 Stockholders’ equity as a percentage of total assets, book value per common share, tangible common equity as a percentage of tangible assets and tangible book common value per share provides information to help assess our capital position and financial strength. We believe tangible book measures improve comparability to other banking organizations that have not engaged in acquisitions that have resulted in the accumulation of goodwill and other intangible assets.
2 Reported return on average tangible common equity and adjusted return on average tangible common equity measures provide information to evaluate the use of our tangible common equity.
3 Reported return on average tangible assets and adjusted return on average tangible assets measures provide information to help assess our profitability.
4 The reported operating efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing our GAAP non-interest expense by the sum of our GAAP net interest income plus GAAP non-interest income. The adjusted operating efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing non-interest expense adjusted for intangible asset amortization and certain expenses generally associated with discrete merger transactions and non-recurring strategic plans by the sum of net interest income plus non-interest income plus the tax equivalent adjustment on securities income and elimination of the impact of gain or loss on sale of securities. The adjusted operating efficiency ratio is a measure we use to assess our operating performance.
5 Adjusted net income available to common stockholders and adjusted diluted earnings per share present a summary of our earnings, which includes adjustments to exclude certain revenues and expenses (generally associated with discrete merger transactions and non-recurring strategic plans) to help in assessing our profitability.
22
