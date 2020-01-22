RUSTON, La., Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Origin Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: OBNK) ("Origin" or the "Company"), the holding company for Origin Bank (the "Bank"), today announced net income of $12.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. This represents a decrease of $1.8 million from the quarter ended September 30, 2019, and a decrease of $351,000 from the quarter ended December 31, 2018. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, was $0.55, down $0.07 from the linked quarter and flat compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2018.

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2019, was $53.9 million, representing an increase of $2.3 million compared to the year ended December 31, 2018, reflecting a year-over-year increase in net interest income, offset by higher provision and noninterest expense. Diluted earnings per share for the year ended December 31, 2019, was $2.28, representing an increase of $0.08 from diluted earnings per share of $2.20 for the year ended December 31, 2018.

"We are pleased with what we have accomplished in 2019, and are proud of how our team was able to adapt to a changing rate environment, grow deposits and loans in a meaningful way and manage our company to build long-term value," said Drake Mills, Chairman, President and CEO of Origin Bancorp, Inc. "We remain committed to the successful execution of our strategy by driving deposit and loan growth, leveraging operational efficiencies and delivering shareholder value in 2020."

Financial Highlights

  • Diluted earnings per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, was $0.55, and $2.28 for the year ended December 31, 2019.

  • Net interest income was $44.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared to $44.6 million for linked quarter and $42.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. The net interest margin, fully tax equivalent, was 3.58% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared to 3.69% for the linked quarter and 3.82% for the quarter ended December 31, 2018.

  • Tangible book value per common share was $24.18 at December 31, 2019, an 11.0% increase from $21.79 at December 31, 2018.

  • Total loans held for investment were $4.14 billion, a decrease of $45.3 million, or 1.1%, from September 30, 2019, and an increase of $354.1 million, or 9.3%, from December 31, 2018.

  • Total deposits decreased by $55.7 million, or 1.3%, from September 30, 2019, and increased by $445.5 million, or 11.8%, from December 31, 2018. Total deposits without brokered deposits increased $122.1 million, or 3.1%, from September 30, 2019, and increased $625.3 million, or 18.1%, from December 31, 2018.

  • For the seventh consecutive year Origin Bank was named one of the best banks to work for in the U.S. by American Banker and Best Companies Group, which identifies U.S. banks for outstanding employee satisfaction.

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2019

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, was $44.1 million, reflecting a decrease of $527,000, or 1.2%, compared to the linked quarter. The decrease was primarily driven by a decline in yields earned on loans held for investment, and was partially offset by a decrease in rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities and an increase in the overall average balance of loans held for investment. The aggregate 75 basis point decrease in the Federal Reserve target fed funds rate during the second half of 2019 have impacted the yields earned on our commercial and industrial and residential real estate loan portfolios.

Interest-bearing deposit expense decreased to $11.1 million during the current quarter, compared to $11.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The $567,000 decrease in interest-bearing deposit expense was primarily driven by falling interest rates and was partially offset by an increase in the average balance of savings and interest-bearing deposit accounts. Average savings and interest-bearing deposit transaction accounts increased by $176.9 million, or 8.5% and $315.9 million, or 16.3%, compared to the linked quarter and quarter ended December 31, 2018, respectively. Average noninterest-bearing deposits increased by $74.0 million, or 6.9%, compared to the linked quarter and by $149.3 million, or 14.9%, compared to December 31, 2018.

The fully tax-equivalent net interest margin ("NIM") was 3.58% for the fourth quarter of 2019, an 11 basis point decrease from the third quarter of 2019 and a 24 basis point decrease from the fourth quarter of 2018. The decline in the NIM was primarily caused by rate partially offset by a change in the mix of earning asset types. The rate paid on total interest-bearing liabilities for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, was 1.46%, representing a decrease of 19 basis points and an increase of seven basis points compared to the linked quarter and the quarter ended December 31, 2018, respectively. The yield earned on interest-earning assets decreased 25 basis points and 19 basis points compared to the linked quarter and the quarter ended December 31, 2018, respectively. The margin compression the Company experienced on a linked quarter basis was primarily caused by declining loan yields driven by interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve in the second half of 2019 that were more fully reflected in loan yields during the fourth quarter of 2019 than during the third quarter of 2019, causing a linked quarter decline in NIM.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, was $10.8 million, a decrease of $2.1 million, or 16.0%, from the linked quarter. The decrease from the linked quarter was primarily driven by decreases of $1.2 million and $775,000 in swap fee income and insurance commission and fee income, respectively.

Lower transaction volume during the current quarter drove the decline in swap fee income compared to the linked quarter. The decrease in insurance commission and fee income was caused by the seasonality of policy renewals.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, was $36.5 million, an increase of $1.5 million, or 4.2%, compared to the linked quarter. The increase from the linked quarter was largely driven by increases of $1.1 million and $551,000 in regulatory assessments and salaries and employee benefits, respectively. During the linked quarter the Company received a FDIC assessment credit of approximately $1.0 million from the FDIC insurance fund, without the receipt of a comparable credit in the current quarter. The increase in salaries and employee benefits expense over the linked quarter was largely driven by a $755,000 increase in self-insured medical expense, partially offset by a decrease in incentive compensation expense.

Financial Condition

Loans

Total loans held for investment at December 31, 2019, were $4.14 billion, a decrease of $45.3 million, or 1.1%, compared to $4.19 billion at September 30, 2019, and an increase of $354.1 million, or 9.3%, compared to $3.79 billion at December 31, 2018. The decrease in loans held for investment when compared to September 30, 2019, was primarily reflected in Mortgage Warehouse Lines of Credit and Commercial and Industrial loans, which decreased $30.3 million and $24.1 million, respectively. The decrease in Mortgage Warehouse Lines of Credit is primarily due to the seasonality of these loans.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2019, average loans held for investment were $4.17 billion, an increase of $100.6 million, or 2.5%, from $4.07 billion for the linked quarter.

Deposits

Total deposits at December 31, 2019, were $4.23 billion, a decrease of $55.7 million, or 1.3%, compared to $4.28 billion at September 30, 2019, and an increase of $445.5 million, or 11.8%, compared to $3.78 billion, at December 31, 2018. Brokered deposits contributed a decrease of $177.8 million when compared to the linked quarter, and a decrease of $179.8 million when compared to December 31, 2018. The decreases were partially offset by increases in money market deposits of $126.7 million when compared to the linked quarter and $461.1 million when compared to December 31, 2018. Noninterest-bearing deposits decreased $77.0 million, or 6.7%, compared to the linked quarter and increased $126.7 million, or 13.3%, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2018.

Average total deposits for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, increased by $225.3 million, or 5.7%, over the linked quarter, led by increases of $212.1 million in average business deposits.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2019, average noninterest-bearing deposits as a percentage of total average deposits was 27.4%, compared to 27.1% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, and 26.9% for the quarter ended December 31, 2018.

Borrowings

Average borrowings for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, decreased by $133.9 million, or 28.1%, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2019, and decreased by $16.8 million, or 4.7% over the quarter ended December 31, 2018. The decrease in average borrowings in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the linked quarter was due to the calling of the $100.0 million long-term Federal Home Loan Bank advance in the fourth quarter.

Stockholders' Equity

Stockholders' equity was $599.3 million at December 31, 2019, an increase of $10.9 million, or 1.9%, compared to $588.4 million at September 30, 2019, and an increase of $49.5 million, or 9.0%, compared to $549.8 million at December 31, 2018.

Credit Quality

The Company recorded provision expense of $2.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared to provision expense of $4.2 million for the linked quarter and $1.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. The decrease in provision expense from the linked quarter was primarily driven by a decrease in charge-offs and, to a lesser extent, a decrease in the general reserve due to the decrease in the loan portfolio. During the quarter ended December 31, 2019, the Company had net charge-offs of $2.8 million compared to net charge-offs of $3.0 million for the linked quarter.

The Company's net charge-off ratio for the year ended December 31, 2019, is 0.15%, compared to 0.13% for the year ended December 31, 2018. Total nonperforming loans held for investment were $31.1 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $31.5 million and $31.9 million at September 30, 2019, and December 31, 2018, respectively.

Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans held for investment was 0.91% at December 31, 2019, compared to 0.89% and 0.90% at September 30, 2019, and December 31, 2018, respectively. Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans held for investment was 120.46% at December 31, 2019, compared to 117.97% and 107.37% at September 30, 2019, and December 31, 2018, respectively.

Total past due loans held for investment, defined as loans 30 days past due or more, as a percentage of loans held for investment, was 0.72% at both December 31, 2019, and September 30, 2019, and 0.90% at December 31, 2018.

Accounting Standards Update No. 2016-13, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments

The Company expects to recognize a one-time cumulative effect adjustment to the allowance for loan losses at the beginning of the first quarter of 2020 due to the adoption of Accounting Standards Update ("ASU") No. 2016-13, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments, increasing the allowance for credit losses by approximately $1.1 million. The Company does not expect its held-to-maturity or available for sale securities to be materially affected by the adoption of this ASU due to the nature of the portfolios. Our adjustment to the allowance for credit losses at the transition date may vary from our estimate due to refinements in the loss estimation models or factors.

About Origin Bancorp, Inc.

Origin is a financial holding company for Origin Bank, headquartered in Ruston, Louisiana, which provides a broad range of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net-worth individuals and retail clients from 43 banking centers, located from Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas across North Louisiana to Central Mississippi, as well as in Houston, Texas. For more information, www.origin.bank.

Origin Bancorp, Inc.
Selected Financial Data
 
 At and for the three months ended
 December 31,
 2019		 September 30,
 2019		 June 30,
2019		 March 31,
2019		 December 31,
 2018
          
Income statement and share amounts(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)
Net interest income$44,095  $44,622  $42,969  $42,026  $42,061 
Provision for credit losses2,377  4,201  1,985  1,005  1,723 
Noninterest income10,818  12,880  11,176  11,604  10,588 
Noninterest expense36,534  35,064  37,095  35,381  35,023 
Income before income tax expense16,002  18,237  15,065  17,244  15,903 
Income tax expense3,175  3,620  2,782  3,089  2,725 
Net income$12,827  $14,617  $12,283  $14,155  $13,178 
Basic earnings per common share$0.55  $0.62  $0.52  $0.60  $0.56 
Diluted earnings per common share0.55  0.62  0.52  0.60  0.55 
Dividends declared per common share0.0925  0.0925  0.0325  0.0325  0.0325 
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic23,323,292  23,408,499  23,585,040  23,569,576  23,519,778 
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted23,529,862  23,606,956  23,786,646  23,776,349  23,715,919 
          
Balance sheet data         
Total loans held for investment$4,143,195  $4,188,497  $3,984,597  $3,838,343  $3,789,105 
Total assets5,324,626  5,396,928  5,119,625  4,872,201  4,821,576 
Total deposits4,228,612  4,284,317  3,855,012  3,898,248  3,783,138 
Total stockholders' equity599,262  588,363  584,293  568,122  549,779 
          
Performance metrics and capital ratios         
Yield on loans held for investment4.95% 5.23% 5.29% 5.28% 5.17%
Yield on interest earnings assets4.56  4.81  4.85  4.86  4.75 
Rate on interest bearing deposits1.44  1.59  1.61  1.48  1.31 
Rate on total deposits1.04  1.16  1.19  1.11  0.96 
Net interest margin, fully tax equivalent3.58  3.69  3.70  3.80  3.82 
Return on average stockholders' equity (annualized)8.51  9.85  8.54  10.25  9.66 
Return on average assets (annualized)0.97  1.12  0.98  1.18  1.10 
Efficiency ratio (1)66.53  60.98  68.51  65.97  66.52 
Book value per common share$25.52  $25.06  $24.58  $23.92  $23.17 
Common equity tier 1 to risk-weighted assets (2)11.75% 11.43% 11.93% 12.05% 11.94%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (2)11.95  11.63  12.13  12.26  12.16 
Total capital to risk-weighted assets (2)12.77  12.45  12.97  13.10  12.98 
Tier 1 leverage ratio (2)10.91  10.88  11.10  11.23  11.21 

____________________________
(1) Calculated by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income.
(2) December 31, 2019, ratios are estimated and calculated at the Company level, which is subject to the capital adequacy requirements of the Federal Reserve Board.


 
Origin Bancorp, Inc.
Selected Financial Data
 
 Twelve Months Ended December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)2019 2018
Income statement and share amounts(Unaudited)  
Net interest income$173,712  $153,452 
Provision (benefit) for credit losses9,568  1,014 
Noninterest income46,478  41,240 
Noninterest expense144,074  131,236 
Income before income tax expense66,548  62,442 
Income tax expense12,666  10,837 
Net income$53,882  $51,605 
Basic earnings per common share (1)$2.30  $2.21 
Diluted earnings per common share(1)2.28  2.20 
Dividends declared per common share0.25  0.13 
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic23,470,746  21,995,990 
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted23,674,065  22,194,429 
    
Performance metrics   
Yield on loans held for investment5.18% 4.96%
Yield on interest earnings assets4.77  4.53 
Rate on interest bearing deposits1.53  1.10 
Rate on total deposits1.12  0.81 
Net interest margin, fully tax equivalent3.69  3.75 
Return on average stockholders' equity9.27  10.07 
Return on average assets1.06  1.16 
Efficiency ratio (2)65.43  67.41 

____________________________
(1) Due to the combined impact of the repurchase of common stock on the quarterly average common shares outstanding calculation compared to the impact of the repurchase of common stock shares on the year-to-date average common outstanding calculation, and the effect of rounding, the sum of the 2019 quarterly earnings per common share will not equal the 2019 year-to-date earnings per common share amount. Additionally, due to the impact of average preferred shares outstanding on the calculation of earnings per share for the 2018 period, the sum of quarterly periods may not agree to the amount disclosed for the 2018 year-to-date period.
(2) Calculated by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income.


 
Origin Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
 
(Dollars in thousands)December 31,
 2019		 September 30,
 2019		 June 30,
 2019		 March 31,
 2019		 December 31,
 2018
Assets(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)  
Cash and due from banks$62,160  $79,005  $75,204  $66,312  $71,008 
Interest-bearing deposits in banks229,358  229,757  124,356  44,928  45,670 
Total cash and cash equivalents291,518  308,762  199,560  111,240  116,678 
Securities:         
Available for sale501,070  492,461  548,980  563,826  575,644 
Held to maturity28,620  28,759  28,897  19,033  19,169 
Securities carried at fair value through income11,513  11,745  11,615  11,510  11,361 
Total securities541,203  532,965  589,492  594,369  606,174 
Non-marketable equity securities held in other financial institutions39,808  49,205  49,008  42,314  42,149 
Loans held for sale64,837  67,122  58,408  42,265  52,210 
Loans4,143,195  4,188,497  3,984,597  3,838,343  3,789,105 
Less: allowance for loan losses37,520  37,126  36,683  35,578  34,203 
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses4,105,675  4,151,371  3,947,914  3,802,765  3,754,902 
Premises and equipment, net80,457  80,921  80,672  78,684  75,014 
Mortgage servicing rights20,697  19,866  21,529  23,407  25,114 
Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance37,961  37,755  33,070  32,888  32,706 
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net31,540  31,842  32,144  32,497  32,861 
Accrued interest receivable and other assets110,930  117,119  107,828  111,772  83,768 
Total assets$5,324,626  $5,396,928  $5,119,625  $4,872,201  $4,821,576 
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity         
Noninterest-bearing deposits$1,077,706  $1,154,660  $1,003,499  $977,919  $951,015 
Interest-bearing deposits2,360,096  2,309,387  2,011,719  2,101,706  2,027,720 
Time deposits790,810  820,270  839,794  818,623  804,403 
Total deposits4,228,612  4,284,317  3,855,012  3,898,248  3,783,138 
FHLB advances and other borrowings417,190  419,681  601,346  335,053  445,224 
Junior subordinated debentures9,671  9,664  9,657  9,651  9,644 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities69,891  94,903  69,317  61,127  33,791 
Total liabilities4,725,364  4,808,565  4,535,332  4,304,079  4,271,797 
Commitments and contingencies         
Stockholders' equity         
Common stock117,405  117,409  118,871  118,730  118,633 
Additional paid-in capital235,623  235,018  243,002  242,579  242,041 
Retained earnings239,901  229,246  216,801  205,289  191,585 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)6,333  6,690  5,619  1,524  (2,480)
Total stockholders' equity599,262  588,363  584,293  568,122  549,779 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$5,324,626  $5,396,928  $5,119,625  $4,872,201  $4,821,576 


 
Origin Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Quarterly Statements of Income
 
 Three months ended
 December 31,
 2019		 September 30,
 2019		 June 30,
2019		 March 31,
2019		 December 31,
 2018
          
Interest and dividend income(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)
Interest and fees on loans$52,331  $53,932  $51,461  $49,175  $47,819 
Investment securities-taxable2,640  2,786  3,208  3,341  3,292 
Investment securities-nontaxable772  826  871  858  996 
Interest and dividend income on assets held in other financial institutions976  1,262  1,523  1,120  951 
Total interest and dividend income56,719  58,806  57,063  54,494  53,058 
Interest expense         
Interest-bearing deposits11,056  11,623  11,540  10,497  8,980 
FHLB advances and other borrowings1,428  2,420  2,415  1,834  1,878 
Junior subordinated debentures140  141  139  137  139 
Total interest expense12,624  14,184  14,094  12,468  10,997 
Net interest income44,095  44,622  42,969  42,026  42,061 
Provision for credit losses2,377  4,201  1,985  1,005  1,723 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses41,718  40,421  40,984  41,021  40,338 
Noninterest income         
Service charges and fees3,488  3,620  3,435  3,316  3,349 
Mortgage banking revenue3,359  3,092  3,252  2,606  2,288 
Insurance commission and fee income2,428  3,203  3,036  3,510  2,481 
Gain (loss) on sales of securities, net  20      (8)
Gain (loss) on sales and disposals of other assets, net(38) (132) (166) 3  (23)
Limited partnership investment (loss) income(267) 279  (418) 400  745 
Swap fee income151  1,351  172  511  299 
Change in fair value of equity investments    367     
Other fee income440  414  360  276  592 
Other income1,257  1,033  1,138  982  865 
Total noninterest income10,818  12,880  11,176  11,604  10,588 
Noninterest expense         
Salaries and employee benefits22,074  21,523  22,764  22,613  21,333 
Occupancy and equipment, net4,241  4,274  4,200  4,044  3,830 
Data processing1,801  1,763  1,810  1,587  1,839 
Electronic banking936  924  892  689  699 
Communications454  411  647  586  513 
Advertising and marketing991  930  1,089  798  1,351 
Professional services878  956  839  904  1,024 
Regulatory assessments679  (387) 691  711  666 
Loan related expenses1,400  1,315  790  669  810 
Office and operations1,632  1,712  1,849  1,481  1,516 
Intangible asset amortization302  302  353  364  367 
Franchise tax expense496  683  492  489  309 
Other expenses650  658  679  446  766 
Total noninterest expense36,534  35,064  37,095  35,381  35,023 
Income before income tax expense16,002  18,237  15,065  17,244  15,903 
Income tax expense3,175  3,620  2,782  3,089  2,725 
Net income$12,827  $14,617  $12,283  $14,155  $13,178 
Basic earnings per common share$0.55  $0.62  $0.52  $0.60  $0.56 
Diluted earnings per common share0.55  0.62  0.52  0.60  0.55 


 
Origin Bancorp, Inc.
Loan Data
 
 At and for the three months ended
Loans held for investmentDecember 31,
 2019		 September 30,
 2019		 June 30,
 2019		 March 31,
 2019		 December 31,
 2018
          
Loans secured by real estate:(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)
Commercial real estate$1,296,847  $1,305,006  $1,219,470  $1,202,269  $1,228,402 
Construction/land/land development517,688  509,905  524,999  488,167  429,660 
Residential real estate689,555  680,803  651,988  638,064  629,714 
Total real estate2,504,090  2,495,714  2,396,457  2,328,500  2,287,776 
Commercial and industrial1,343,475  1,367,595  1,341,652  1,287,300  1,272,566 
Mortgage warehouse lines of credit274,659  304,917  224,939  202,744  207,871 
Consumer20,971  20,271  21,549  19,799  20,892 
Total loans held for investment4,143,195  4,188,497  3,984,597  3,838,343  3,789,105 
Less: Allowance for loan losses37,520  37,126  36,683  35,578  34,203 
Loans held for investment, net$4,105,675  $4,151,371  $3,947,914  $3,802,765  $3,754,902 
          
Nonperforming assets         
Nonperforming loans held for investment         
Commercial real estate$6,994  $7,460  $9,423  $8,622  $8,281 
Construction/land/land development4,337  860  1,111  922  935 
Residential real estate5,132  5,254  4,978  5,196  6,668 
Commercial and industrial14,520  17,745  14,810  15,309  15,792 
Consumer163  153  156  206  180 
Total nonperforming loans held for investment31,146  31,472  30,478  30,255  31,856 
Nonperforming loans held for sale927  1,462  2,049  1,390  741 
Total nonperforming loans32,073  32,934  32,527  31,645  32,597 
Repossessed assets4,753  4,565  3,554  3,659  3,739 
Total nonperforming assets$36,826  $37,499  $36,081  $35,304  $36,336 
Classified assets$69,870  $73,516  $80,124  $77,619  $82,914 
Past due loans held for investment (1)29,980  29,965  31,884  37,841  34,085 
          
Allowance for loan losses         
Balance at beginning of period$37,126  $36,683  $35,578  $34,203  $35,727 
Provision for loan losses3,167  3,435  1,782  823  1,886 
Loans charged off3,268  5,415  840  608  3,583 
Loan recoveries495  2,423  163  1,160  173 
Net charge-offs (recoveries)2,773  2,992  677  (552) 3,410 
Balance at end of period$37,520  $37,126  $36,683  $35,578  $34,203 
          
Credit quality ratios         
Total nonperforming assets to total assets0.69% 0.69% 0.70% 0.72% 0.75%
Total nonperforming loans to total loans0.76  0.77  0.80  0.82  0.85 
Nonperforming loans held for investment to loans held for investment0.75  0.75  0.76  0.79  0.84 
Past due loans held for investment to loans held for investment0.72  0.72  0.80  0.99  0.90 
Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans held for investment120.46  117.97  120.36  117.59  107.37 
Allowance for loan losses to total loans held for investment0.91  0.89  0.92  0.93  0.90 
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to total average loans held for investment (annualized)0.26  0.29  0.07  (0.06) 0.37 

____________________________
(1) Past due loans held for investment are defined as loans 30 days past due or more.


 
Origin Bancorp, Inc.
Average Balances and Yields/Rates
 
 Three months ended
 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018
 Average
Balance		 Yield/Rate Average
Balance		 Yield/Rate Average
Balance		 Yield/Rate
            
Assets(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)
Commercial real estate$1,307,023  5.03% $1,259,274  5.22% $1,176,837  5.07%
Construction/land/land development526,494  5.20  533,328  5.48  407,120  5.55 
Residential real estate694,436  4.95  676,650  5.07  604,383  4.87 
Commercial and industrial1,356,316  4.88  1,340,684  5.26  1,251,969  5.22 
Mortgage warehouse lines of credit262,392  4.47  236,042  4.92  187,801  5.54 
Consumer20,889  6.68  20,959  6.90  21,809  6.76 
Loans held for investment4,167,550  4.95  4,066,937  5.23  3,649,919  5.17 
Loans held for sale42,873  2.63  33,814  4.15  22,168  4.70 
Loans Receivable4,210,423  4.93  4,100,751  5.22  3,672,087  5.17 
Investment securities-taxable437,626  2.41  448,766  2.48  499,489  2.64 
Investment securities-nontaxable100,705  3.07  103,053  3.21  113,183  3.52 
Non-marketable equity securities held in other financial institutions48,669  2.88  49,025  2.76  40,176  2.64 
Interest-bearing balances due from banks139,508  1.77  152,580  2.39  108,126  2.51 
Total interest-earning assets4,936,931  4.56% 4,854,175  4.81% 4,433,061  4.75%
Noninterest-earning assets(1)335,048    325,374    308,125   
Total assets$5,271,979    $5,179,549    $4,741,186   
            
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity           
Liabilities           
Interest-bearing liabilities           
Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts$2,248,863  1.21% $2,071,990  1.36% $1,932,958  1.10%
Time deposits803,344  2.08  828,993  2.16  789,816  1.81 
Total interest-bearing deposits3,052,207  1.44  2,900,983  1.59  2,722,774  1.31 
FHLB advances and other borrowings342,000  1.62  475,860  1.96  358,810  1.95 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase18,198  0.65  25,302  1.09  37,075  1.23 
Junior subordinated debentures9,668  5.67  9,661  5.69  9,641  5.66 
Total interest-bearing liabilities3,422,073  1.46% 3,411,806  1.65% 3,128,300  1.39%
Noninterest-bearing deposits1,150,381    1,076,344    1,001,033   
Other liabilities(1)101,600    102,895    70,648   
Total liabilities4,674,054    4,591,045    4,199,981   
Stockholders' Equity597,925    588,504    541,205   
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$5,271,979    $5,179,549    $4,741,186   
Net interest spread  3.10%   3.16%   3.36%
Net interest margin  3.54%   3.65%   3.76%
Net interest income margin - (tax- equivalent)(2)  3.58%   3.69%   3.82%

____________________________
(1) Includes Government National Mortgage Association ("GNMA") repurchase average balances of $24.5 million, $23.7 million and $29.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, and December 31, 2018, respectively. The GNMA repurchase asset and liability are recorded as equal offsetting amounts in the consolidated balance sheets, with the asset included in Loans held for sale and the liability included in FHLB advances and other borrowings.
(2) In order to present pre-tax income and resulting yields on tax-exempt investments comparable to those on taxable investments, a tax-equivalent adjustment has been computed. This adjustment also includes income tax credits received on Qualified School Construction Bonds.

 
Origin Bancorp, Inc.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
 
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)December 31,
 2019		 September 30,
 2019		 June 30,
2019		 March 31,
 2019		 December 31,
 2018
Calculation of Tangible Common Equity:         
Total Common Stockholders' Equity$599,262  $588,363  $584,293  $568,122  $549,779 
Less: Goodwill and Other Intangible Assets, Net31,540  31,842  32,144  32,497  32,861 
Tangible Common Equity$567,722  $556,521  $552,149  $535,625  $516,918 
          
Calculation of Tangible Book Value per Common Share:         
Common Shares Outstanding at the End of the Period23,480,945  23,481,781  23,774,238  23,745,985  23,726,559 
Tangible Book Value per Common Share$24.18  $23.70  $23.22  $22.56  $21.79 