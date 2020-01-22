SANTA ANA, Calif., Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE: DCO) today announced that its Coxsackie, New York Performance Center received an award for hot form titanium products from Northrop Grumman, a new customer for the site.

“We are thrilled to see our Coxsackie Performance Center win this award, and it continues the strong momentum of the company adding new work within our structures business. We have an excellent team at this site providing substantial value for current and new customers. The company is also honored to have Northrop Grumman put their trust in another operation at Ducommun,” said Stephen G. Oswald, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Ducommun Incorporated.

“This type of award is similar to other recent wins in our structures business, such as Airbus and Raytheon, and the new business has allowed us to redeploy part of our workforce impacted by the Boeing 737 MAX,” Oswald said. “The structures team has also been very proactive regarding managing the 737 MAX situation and, during the week of January 6th, furloughed less than 3% of the workforce who were supporting the program and could not be reassigned. We continue to monitor the situation working closely with our customers and when required will be able to ramp back up and meet the new rates.”

About Ducommun Incorporated

Ducommun Incorporated delivers value-added, innovative manufacturing solutions to customers in the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Founded in 1849, the company specializes in two core areas –Electronic Systems and Structural Systems – to produce complex products and components for commercial aircraft platforms, mission-critical military and space programs, and sophisticated industrial applications. For more information, visit Ducommun.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including relating to the facilities and programs discussed above. We generally use the words “believe,” “estimate,” “continue” and similar expressions in this press release to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on assumptions currently believed to be valid, but they involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward looking statements. Important uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ from those expressed in the forward looking statements are identified in our reports filed with the SEC, including our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, and our Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and Ducommun does not undertake any obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update the forward looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

CONTACT:

Christopher D. Wampler, Vice President, Interim Chief Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer, 657.335.3665