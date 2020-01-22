INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) announced today the allocations of the company's 2019 dividend distributions on its common stock. The allocations as they will be reported on Form 1099-DIV are as follows:
|Common Shares
|CUSIP
|Record
Date
|Payable
Date
|Total
Distribution
per Share
|Ordinary
Dividend
|Capital
Gain
Distribution
|Non-Taxable
Distribution 1
|Section
199A
Dividends 2
|49803T300
|1/4/2019
|1/11/2019
|$ 0.3175
|$ 0.09439
|$ 0.11141
|$ 0.11170
|$ 0.09439
|49803T300
|3/22/2019
|3/29/2019
|0.3175
|0.09439
|0.11141
|0.11170
|0.09439
|49803T300
|6/21/2019
|6/28/2019
|0.3175
|0.09439
|0.11141
|0.11170
|0.09439
|49803T300
|9/20/2019
|9/27/2019
|0.3175
|0.09439
|0.11141
|0.11170
|0.09439
|49803T300
|12/20/2019
|12/27/2019
|0.3175
|0.09439
|0.11141
|0.11170
|0.09439
|$ 1.5875
|$ 0.47195
|$ 0.55705
|$ 0.55850
|$ 0.47195
|29.73
|%
|35.09
|%
|35.18
|%
About Kite Realty Group Trust
Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers. Using operational, development, and redevelopment expertise, we continuously optimize our portfolio to maximize value and return to our shareholders. For more information, please visit our website at kiterealty.com.
Contact Information:
Kite Realty Group Trust
David Buell, Chief Accounting Officer
(317) 713-5467
dbuell@kiterealty.com
Kite Realty Group Trust
Indianapolis, Indiana, UNITED STATES
