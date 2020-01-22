SOUDERTON, Pa., Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Univest Financial Corporation (“Univest” or the “Corporation”) ( NASDAQ: UVSP ), parent company of Univest Bank and Trust Co. and its insurance, investments and equipment financing subsidiaries, today announced net income for the year ended December 31, 2019 of $65.7 million, or $2.24 diluted earnings per share, compared to net income of $50.5 million, or $1.72 diluted earnings per share, for the year ended December 31, 2018. Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 was $15.5 million, or $0.53 diluted earnings per share, compared to net income of $18.4 million, or $0.63 diluted earnings per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2018.



One-Time Items

The financial results for the year ended December 31, 2019 included a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) small bank assessment credit of $1.1 million (after-tax benefit of $871 thousand) of which $988 thousand was recognized during the third quarter of 2019 and $114 thousand was recognized during the fourth quarter of 2019. The FDIC credit represented a favorable impact to earnings per share of $0.03 during the third quarter of 2019 and for the year ended December 31, 2019. In addition, the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019 included an expense related to a legal settlement with a former Fox Chase Bank customer of $869 thousand (after-tax charge of $687 thousand), or $0.02 diluted earnings per share.

The financial results for the year ended December 31, 2018 included a net provision for loan and lease losses of $10.9 million (after-tax charge of $8.6 million), or $0.29 diluted earnings per share related to fraudulent activities by employees of a borrower. The second quarter of 2018 included a pre-tax charge to the provision for loan and lease losses of $12.7 million (after-tax charge of $10.1 million), or $0.34 diluted earnings per share, related to this relationship, and the quarter ended December 31, 2018 included a recovery of $1.8 million (after-tax recovery of $1.5 million), which represented $0.05 diluted earnings per share.

The year ended December 31, 2018 included two additional items: a tax-free bank owned life insurance (BOLI) death benefit of $446 thousand during the second quarter of 2018, which represented $0.02 diluted earnings per share, and restructuring costs related to financial center closures of $451 thousand, net of tax, recognized in the first quarter of 2018, which represented $0.02 diluted earnings per share.

Loans

Gross loans and leases increased $380.3 million, or 9.5%, from December 31, 2018 and $134.9 million, or 12.7% (annualized), from September 30, 2019 primarily due to growth in commercial real estate and residential real estate loans.

Deposits

Total deposits increased $468.8 million, or 12.1%, from December 31, 2018 primarily due to an increase in public funds deposits of $201.9 million and increases in commercial and consumer deposits. Total deposits increased $16.8 million, or 1.5% (annualized), from September 30, 2019 primarily due to increases in commercial and consumer deposits partially offset by a seasonal decrease in public funds deposits of $166.3 million.

Net Interest Income and Margin

Net interest income of $169.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 increased $11.2 million, or 7.1%, from the prior year. The increase in net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to the prior year was primarily due to a 9.8% increase in average loans during the last year. Net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 3.59% for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to 3.72% for the year ended December 31, 2018. The favorable impact of purchase accounting accretion was two basis points for each of the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018. Excess liquidity reduced net interest margin by approximately eight basis points for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to one basis point for the year ended December 31, 2018. This excess liquidity was primarily driven by strong deposit balance growth during 2019. Excluding purchase accounting accretion and the impact of excess liquidity, the net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 3.65% for the year ended December 31, 2019 and 3.71% for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 3.44% for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to 3.52% for the third quarter of 2019 and 3.72% for the fourth quarter of 2018. The favorable impact of purchase accounting accretion was three basis points for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 compared to no impact for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 and one basis point for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. Excess liquidity reduced net interest margin by approximately 12 basis points for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared to 13 basis points for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, and four basis points for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. Excluding purchase accounting accretion and the impact of excess liquidity, the net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 3.53% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 compared to 3.65% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 and 3.75% for the quarter ended December 31, 2018.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 was $16.2 million, an increase of $1.8 million, or 12.2%, from the fourth quarter of 2018. Noninterest income for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $65.4 million, an increase of $5.2 million, or 8.7%, from the comparable period in the prior year.

The net gain on mortgage banking activities increased $325 thousand, or 45.6%, for the quarter and $821 thousand, or 26.3%, for the year ended December 31, 2019, primarily due to an increase in mortgage volume partially offset by contraction in margins to remain price competitive. Investment advisory commission and fee income increased $212 thousand, or 5.5%, for the quarter and $842 thousand, or 5.6%, for the year ended December 31, 2019, primarily due to new client relationships and appreciation of assets under management. Insurance commission and fee income increased $194 thousand, or 5.7%, for the quarter and $913 thousand, or 5.8%, for the year ended December 31, 2019, primarily due to an increase in premiums for commercial lines and group life and health for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019 as well as an increase in contingent commission income of $316 thousand for the year ended December 31, 2019. Service charges on deposit accounts increased $314 thousand, or 5.6%, for the year ended December 31, 2019, primarily due to increased fee income on commercial cash management accounts. BOLI income increased $311 thousand for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 primarily due to a decline in the value of the non-qualified annuity portfolio of $287 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Other income increased $853 thousand for the quarter and $2.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. Fees on risk participation agreements increased $407 thousand for the quarter and $1.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, driven by increased customer activity. Gain on sale of small business administration (SBA) loans increased $94 thousand for the quarter and $462 thousand for the year ended December 31, 2019 due to increased SBA loan sale activity. Net loss on valuations and sales of other real estate owned was $28 thousand for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to $626 thousand for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 was $37.5 million, an increase of $4.1 million, or 12.2%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. Noninterest expense for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $146.1 million, an increase of $8.8 million, or 6.4%, from the prior year.

Salaries, benefits and commissions increased $2.4 million, or 12.2%, for the quarter and $7.8 million, or 9.7%, for the year ended December 31, 2019, primarily attributable to additional staff hired to support revenue generation across all business lines, expansion of our commercial lending groups and annual merit increases. During the first quarter of 2019, Univest hired a team of eight commercial lenders and support staff to focus on increasing Univest’s presence in Western Lancaster and York Counties. During the second quarter of 2019, a team of three commercial lenders was hired to help expand Univest’s presence in the New Jersey suburbs of Philadelphia. Data processing expense increased $333 thousand, or 14.2%, for the quarter and $1.4 million, or 15.9%, for the year ended December 31, 2019, primarily due to continued investments in customer relationship management software and internal infrastructure improvements as well as outsourced data processing solutions for the year ended December 31, 2019. Other expense included a charge of $869 thousand related to a legal settlement with a former Fox Chase Bank customer.

These increases were partially offset by a decrease in deposit insurance premiums of $1.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 due to the previously discussed FDIC small bank assessment credit. Intangible expenses decreased by $107 thousand, or 22.2%, for the quarter and $571 thousand, or 26.4%, for the year ended December 31, 2019 due to a run-off of intangible assets from prior acquisitions. In addition, restructuring costs related to financial center closures and staffing rationalization were $571 thousand during the first quarter of 2018. There were no restructuring costs incurred during 2019. Excluding the FDIC small bank assessment credit, the legal settlement charge and restructuring costs, noninterest expense for the year ended December 31, 2019 increased $9.6 million, or 7.1%.

Asset Quality and Provision for Loan and Lease Losses

Nonperforming assets were $39.3 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $40.4 million at September 30, 2019 and $28.1 million at December 31, 2018. The increase in nonperforming assets at December 31, 2019 compared to December 31, 2018 was primarily due to one commercial banking relationship, totaling $11.9 million as of December 31, 2019, which was placed on non-accrual status during 2019.

Net loan and lease charge-offs were $558 thousand during the fourth quarter of 2019 and $2.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. The provision for loan and lease losses was $2.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 and $8.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. Net loan and lease recoveries were $1.9 million during the fourth quarter of 2018, which included the $1.8 million recovery related to the previously discussed commercial loan charge-off. The provision for loan and lease losses was $103 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2018. For the year ended December 31, 2018, net loan and lease charge-offs of $12.5 million and the provision for loan and lease losses of $20.3 million include the previously discussed $10.9 million commercial loan net charge-off.

The allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of loans and leases held for investment, excluding covered loans acquired in the Fox Chase and Valley Green Bank acquisitions, which were recorded at fair value as of the acquisition date, was 0.85% at December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019 and 0.81% at December 31, 2018.

Tax Provision

The effective income tax rate was 17.9% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared to an effective income tax rate of 17.6% for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. The effective income tax rate was 17.9% for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to an effective income tax rate of 16.7% for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Dividend

On December 9, 2019, Univest declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share, payable on January 2, 2020. This represented a 3.01% annualized yield based on the closing price of Univest’s stock on the date the dividend was paid.

Conference Call

Univest will host a conference call to discuss fourth quarter and year end 2019 results on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. EST. Participants may preregister at http://dpregister.com/10137953. The general public can access the call by dialing 1-888-338-6515. A replay of the conference call will be available through February 23, 2020 by dialing 1-877-344-7529; using Conference ID: 10137953.

About Univest Financial Corporation

Univest Financial Corporation (UVSP), including its wholly-owned subsidiary Univest Bank and Trust Co., Member FDIC, has approximately $5.4 billion in assets and $3.8 billion in assets under management and supervision through its Wealth Management lines of business at December 31, 2019. Headquartered in Souderton, Pa. and founded in 1876, the Corporation and its subsidiaries provide a full range of financial solutions for individuals, businesses, municipalities and nonprofit organizations primarily in the Mid-Atlantic Region. Univest delivers these services through a network of more than 50 offices in southeastern Pennsylvania extending to the Lehigh Valley and Lancaster, as well as in New Jersey and Maryland and online at www.univest.net .

This press release of Univest and the reports Univest files with the Securities and Exchange Commission often contain "forward-looking statements" relating to present or future trends or factors affecting the financial services industry and, specifically, the financial operations, markets and products of Univest. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. There are a number of important factors that could cause Univest’s future results to differ materially from historical performance or projected performance. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) competitive pressures among financial institutions; (2) changes in the interest rate environment; (3) changes in asset quality, prepayment speeds, loan sale volumes, charge-offs and loan loss provisions; (4) general economic conditions; (5) legislative or regulatory changes that may adversely affect the businesses in which Univest is engaged; (6) technological issues that may adversely affect Univest financial operations or customers; (7) changes in the securities markets or (8) risk factors mentioned in the reports and registration statements Univest files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Univest undertakes no obligation to revise these forward-looking statements or to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

Univest Financial Corporation Consolidated Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) December 31, 2019 (Dollars in thousands) Balance Sheet (Period End) 12/31/19 09/30/19 06/30/19 03/31/19 12/31/18 Assets $ 5,375,614 $ 5,353,611 $ 5,154,298 $ 5,035,527 $ 4,984,347 Investment securities 441,599 448,447 468,833 466,883 473,306 Loans held for sale 5,504 2,893 1,498 921 1,754 Loans and leases held for investment, gross 4,386,836 4,251,933 4,167,904 4,067,879 4,006,574 Allowance for loan and lease losses 35,331 33,662 32,600 31,602 29,364 Loans and leases held for investment, net 4,351,505 4,218,271 4,135,304 4,036,277 3,977,210 Total deposits 4,354,765 4,337,991 4,122,110 4,003,153 3,885,933 Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,279,681 1,198,425 1,166,301 1,103,674 1,055,919 NOW, money market and savings 2,469,074 2,421,466 2,246,372 2,260,795 2,159,937 Time deposits 606,010 718,100 709,437 638,684 670,077 Borrowings 263,596 273,855 304,241 313,083 429,672 Shareholders' equity 675,122 664,299 651,670 637,606 624,133 Balance Sheet (Average) For the three months ended, For the twelve months ended, 12/31/19 09/30/19 06/30/19 03/31/19 12/31/18 12/31/19 12/31/18 Assets $ 5,400,533 $ 5,317,867 $ 5,170,448 $ 5,004,253 $ 4,890,519 $ 5,224,569 $ 4,737,772 Investment securities 445,932 460,099 471,422 470,196 464,684 461,841 456,612 Loans and leases, gross 4,280,430 4,170,485 4,123,069 4,017,362 3,894,298 4,148,619 3,776,940 Deposits 4,374,528 4,288,170 4,145,411 3,931,199 3,938,378 4,186,325 3,696,264 Shareholders' equity 672,647 659,523 645,538 631,574 619,204 652,453 612,197 Asset Quality Data (Period End) 12/31/19 09/30/19 06/30/19 03/31/19 12/31/18 Nonaccrual loans and leases, including nonaccrual troubled debt restructured loans and leases $ 38,578 $ 37,368 $ 25,147 $ 25,952 $ 26,208 Accruing loans and leases 90 days or more past due 143 2,488 1,379 636 192 Accruing troubled debt restructured loans and leases 54 54 55 270 542 Total nonperforming loans and leases 38,775 39,910 26,581 26,858 26,942 Other real estate owned 516 495 540 540 1,187 Total nonperforming assets 39,291 40,405 27,121 27,398 28,129 Nonaccrual loans and leases / Loans and leases held for investment 0.88 % 0.88 % 0.60 % 0.64 % 0.65 % Nonperforming loans and leases / Loans and leases held for investment 0.88 % 0.94 % 0.64 % 0.66 % 0.67 % Nonperforming assets / Total assets 0.73 % 0.75 % 0.53 % 0.54 % 0.56 % Allowance for loan and lease losses 35,331 33,662 32,600 31,602 29,364 Allowance for loan and lease losses / Loans and leases held for investment 0.81 % 0.79 % 0.78 % 0.78 % 0.73 % Allowance for loan and lease losses / Loans and leases held for investment 0.85 % 0.85 % 0.85 % 0.85 % 0.81 % (excluding acquired loans at period-end) Allowance for loan and lease losses / Nonaccrual loans and leases held for investment 91.58 % 90.08 % 129.64 % 121.77 % 112.04 % Allowance for loan and lease losses / Nonperforming loans and leases held for investment 91.12 % 84.34 % 122.64 % 117.66 % 108.99 % Acquired credit impaired loans $ 264 $ 568 $ 569 $ 693 $ 695 For the three months ended, For the twelve months ended, 12/31/19 09/30/19 06/30/19 03/31/19 12/31/18 12/31/19 12/31/18 Net loan and lease charge-offs (recoveries) $ 558 $ 468 $ 1,078 $ 447 $ (1,890 ) $ 2,551 $ 12,501 Net loan and lease charge-offs (recoveries) (annualized)/Average loans and leases 0.05% 0.04% 0.10% 0.05% (0.19% ) 0.06% 0.33%





Univest Financial Corporation Consolidated Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) December 31, 2019 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) For the three months ended, For the twelve months ended, For the period: 12/31/19 09/30/19 06/30/19 03/31/19 12/31/18 12/31/19 12/31/18 Interest income $ 53,369 $ 54,300 $ 54,060 $ 52,364 $ 51,239 $ 214,093 $ 190,488 Interest expense 10,940 11,655 11,425 10,841 9,862 44,861 32,426 Net interest income 42,429 42,645 42,635 41,523 41,377 169,232 158,062 Provision for loan and lease losses 2,227 1,530 2,076 2,685 103 8,518 20,310 Net interest income after provision 40,202 41,115 40,559 38,838 41,274 160,714 137,752 Noninterest income: Trust fee income 1,912 1,973 2,054 1,887 1,882 7,826 7,882 Service charges on deposit accounts 1,551 1,513 1,447 1,435 1,516 5,946 5,632 Investment advisory commission and fee income 4,064 4,032 4,055 3,789 3,852 15,940 15,098 Insurance commission and fee income 3,609 3,877 3,941 5,144 3,415 16,571 15,658 Other service fee income 2,229 2,255 2,590 2,267 2,448 9,341 9,332 Bank owned life insurance income 741 743 743 952 430 3,179 3,174 Net gain on sales of investment securities 13 33 7 1 - 54 10 Net gain on mortgage banking activities 1,038 1,629 796 483 713 3,946 3,125 Other income 1,013 544 723 339 160 2,619 262 Total noninterest income 16,170 16,599 16,356 16,297 14,416 65,422 60,173 Noninterest expense: Salaries, benefits and commissions 21,933 22,758 22,052 21,546 19,544 88,289 80,488 Net occupancy 2,534 2,475 2,601 2,611 2,455 10,221 10,260 Equipment 1,027 1,088 1,065 990 1,014 4,170 4,146 Data processing 2,685 2,624 2,627 2,514 2,352 10,450 9,014 Professional fees 1,475 1,517 1,307 1,264 1,335 5,563 5,391 Marketing and advertising 710 558 786 540 655 2,594 2,642 Deposit insurance premiums 342 (444 ) 430 452 449 780 1,836 Intangible expenses 374 378 417 426 481 1,595 2,166 Restructuring charges - - - - - - 571 Other expense 6,398 5,316 5,493 5,214 5,111 22,421 20,725 Total noninterest expense 37,478 36,270 36,778 35,557 33,396 146,083 137,239 Income before taxes 18,894 21,444 20,137 19,578 22,294 80,053 60,686 Income tax expense 3,384 3,782 3,669 3,499 3,922 14,334 10,143 Net income $ 15,510 $ 17,662 $ 16,468 $ 16,079 $ 18,372 $ 65,719 $ 50,543 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.53 $ 0.60 $ 0.56 $ 0.55 $ 0.63 $ 2.24 $ 1.72 Diluted $ 0.53 $ 0.60 $ 0.56 $ 0.55 $ 0.63 $ 2.24 $ 1.72 Dividends declared per share $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.80 $ 0.80 Weighted average shares outstanding 29,327,169 29,305,524 29,287,754 29,277,339 29,319,664 29,299,599 29,370,217 Period end shares outstanding 29,334,629 29,312,534 29,294,942 29,272,502 29,270,852 29,334,629 29,270,852





Univest Financial Corporation Consolidated Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) December 31, 2019 For the three months ended, For the twelve months ended, Profitability Ratios (annualized) 12/31/19 09/30/19 06/30/19 03/31/19 12/31/18 12/31/19 12/31/18 Return on average assets 1.14 % 1.32 % 1.28 % 1.30 % 1.49 % 1.26 % 1.07 % Return on average assets, excluding restructuring charges (1), (2) 1.14 % 1.32 % 1.28 % 1.30 % 1.49 % 1.26 % 1.08 % Return on average shareholders' equity 9.15 % 10.62 % 10.23 % 10.32 % 11.77 % 10.07 % 8.26 % Return on average shareholders' equity, excluding restructuring charges (1), (2) 9.15 % 10.62 % 10.23 % 10.32 % 11.77 % 10.07 % 8.33 % Return on average tangible common equity, excluding restructuring charges (1), (2) 12.40 % 14.52 % 14.10 % 14.36 % 16.52 % 13.82 % 11.77 % Net interest margin (FTE) 3.44 % 3.52 % 3.67 % 3.75 % 3.72 % 3.59 % 3.72 % Efficiency ratio (3) 63.0 % 60.4 % 61.5 % 60.5 % 59.0 % 61.4 % 61.9 % Efficiency ratio, excluding restructuring charges (1), (3), (4) 63.0 % 60.4 % 61.5 % 60.5 % 59.0 % 61.4 % 61.6 % Capitalization Ratios Dividends declared to net income 37.8 % 33.2 % 35.6 % 36.4 % 31.9 % 35.7 % 46.5 % Shareholders' equity to assets (Period End) 12.56 % 12.41 % 12.64 % 12.66 % 12.52 % 12.56 % 12.52 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 9.60 % 9.42 % 9.54 % 9.47 % 9.29 % 9.60 % 9.29 % Common equity book value per share $ 23.01 $ 22.66 $ 22.25 $ 21.78 $ 21.32 $ 23.01 $ 21.32 Tangible common equity book value per share (1) $ 17.01 $ 16.64 $ 16.20 $ 15.72 $ 15.25 $ 17.01 $ 15.25 Regulatory Capital Ratios (Period End) Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.02 % 9.97 % 10.01 % 10.10 % 10.13 % 10.02 % 10.13 % Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.03 % 11.03 % 10.99 % 10.93 % 10.88 % 11.03 % 10.88 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.03 % 11.03 % 10.99 % 10.93 % 10.88 % 11.03 % 10.88 % Total risk-based capital ratio 13.78 % 13.81 % 13.79 % 13.77 % 13.70 % 13.78 % 13.70 % (1 ) This consolidated selected financial data schedule contains supplemental financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). The management of Univest Financial Corporation uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Corporation's performance. These measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures nor should they be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Management believes the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures, which exclude the impact of the specified items, provides useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the financial results of the Corporation. See below table for additional information. (a) Restructuring charges $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 571 Tax effect on restructuring charges - - - - - - (120 ) (b) Restructuring charges, net of tax $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 451 (c) Shareholders' equity $ 675,122 $ 664,299 $ 651,670 $ 637,606 $ 624,133 $ 675,122 $ 624,133 Goodwill (172,559 ) (172,559 ) (172,559 ) (172,559 ) (172,559 ) (172,559 ) (172,559 ) Other intangibles (i) (3,658 ) (4,026 ) (4,396 ) (4,805 ) (5,222 ) (3,658 ) (5,222 ) (d) Tangible common equity $ 498,905 $ 487,714 $ 474,715 $ 460,242 $ 446,352 $ 498,905 $ 446,352 (e) Total assets $ 5,375,614 $ 5,353,611 $ 5,154,298 $ 5,035,527 $ 4,984,347 $ 5,375,614 $ 4,984,347 Goodwill (172,559 ) (172,559 ) (172,559 ) (172,559 ) (172,559 ) (172,559 ) (172,559 ) Other intangibles (i) (3,658 ) (4,026 ) (4,396 ) (4,805 ) (5,222 ) (3,658 ) (5,222 ) (f) Tangible assets $ 5,199,397 $ 5,177,026 $ 4,977,343 $ 4,858,163 $ 4,806,566 $ 5,199,397 $ 4,806,566 (g) Average shareholders' equity $ 672,647 $ 659,523 $ 645,538 $ 631,574 $ 619,204 $ 652,453 $ 612,197 Average goodwill (172,559 ) (172,559 ) (172,559 ) (172,559 ) (172,559 ) (172,559 ) (172,559 ) Average other intangibles (i) (3,853 ) (4,234 ) (4,615 ) (5,031 ) (5,473 ) (4,430 ) (6,233 ) (h) Average tangible common equity $ 496,235 $ 482,730 $ 468,364 $ 453,984 $ 441,172 $ 475,464 $ 433,405 (i) Amount does not include servicing rights (2 ) Net income in this ratio excludes restructuring charges, net of tax. See (1)(b) above. (3 ) Noninterest expense to net interest income before loan loss provision plus noninterest income adjusted for tax equivalent income. (4 ) Noninterest expense in this ratio excludes restructuring charges. See (1)(a) above.





Univest Financial Corporation Average Balances and Interest Rates (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended, Tax Equivalent Basis December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 Average Income/ Average Average Income/ Average (Dollars in thousands) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets: Interest-earning deposits with other banks $ 205,645 $ 860 1.66 % $ 213,623 $ 1,178 2.19 % U.S. government obligations 7,297 37 2.01 14,154 62 1.74 Obligations of state and political subdivisions 35,938 324 3.58 42,465 316 2.95 Other debt and equity securities 402,697 2,684 2.64 403,480 2,519 2.48 Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal Reserve Bank and other stock 30,653 514 6.65 30,857 519 6.67 Total interest-earning deposits, investments and other interest-earning assets 682,230 4,419 2.57 704,579 4,594 2.59 Commercial, financial, and agricultural loans 830,757 9,197 4.39 800,006 9,952 4.94 Real estate—commercial and construction loans 2,040,442 23,526 4.57 1,966,593 23,439 4.73 Real estate—residential loans 966,370 11,566 4.75 956,224 11,570 4.80 Loans to individuals 31,694 458 5.73 31,504 490 6.17 Municipal loans and leases 325,939 3,323 4.04 333,734 3,413 4.06 Lease financings 85,228 1,528 7.11 82,424 1,482 7.13 Gross loans and leases 4,280,430 49,598 4.60 4,170,485 50,346 4.79 Total interest-earning assets 4,962,660 54,017 4.32 4,875,064 54,940 4.47 Cash and due from banks 50,794 53,019 Reserve for loan and lease losses (34,392 ) (33,152 ) Premises and equipment, net 57,043 57,881 Operating lease right-of-use assets 34,693 35,238 Other assets 329,735 329,817 Total assets $ 5,400,533 $ 5,317,867 Liabilities: Interest-bearing checking deposits $ 566,904 $ 941 0.66 % $ 497,185 $ 678 0.54 % Money market savings 1,074,066 3,749 1.38 1,004,806 4,112 1.62 Regular savings 798,087 870 0.43 805,632 963 0.47 Time deposits 648,726 3,261 1.99 715,520 3,681 2.04 Total time and interest-bearing deposits 3,087,783 8,821 1.13 3,023,143 9,434 1.24 Short-term borrowings 30,404 63 0.82 32,375 94 1.15 Long-term debt 153,049 795 2.06 167,338 866 2.05 Subordinated notes 94,786 1,261 5.28 94,724 1,261 5.28 Total borrowings 278,239 2,119 3.02 294,437 2,221 2.99 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,366,022 10,940 1.29 3,317,580 11,655 1.39 Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,286,745 1,265,027 Operating lease liabilities 37,867 38,364 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 37,252 37,373 Total liabilities 4,727,886 4,658,344 Shareholders' Equity: Common stock 157,784 157,784 Additional paid-in capital 294,731 294,138 Retained earnings and other equity 220,132 207,601 Total shareholders' equity 672,647 659,523 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,400,533 $ 5,317,867 Net interest income $ 43,077 $ 43,285 Net interest spread 3.03 3.08 Effect of net interest-free funding sources 0.41 0.44 Net interest margin 3.44 % 3.52 % Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 147.43 % 146.95 % Note 1: For rate calculation purposes, average loan and lease categories include deferred fees and costs, purchase accounting adjustments and unearned discount. Nonaccrual loans and leases have been included in the average loan and lease balances. Loans held for sale have been included in the average loan balances. Tax-equivalent amounts for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019 have been calculated using the Corporation’s federal applicable rate of 21.0%.





Univest Financial Corporation Average Balances and Interest Rates (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended December 31, Tax Equivalent Basis 2019 2018 Average Income/ Average Average Income/ Average (Dollars in thousands) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets: Interest-earning deposits with other banks $ 205,645 $ 860 1.66 % $ 89,784 $ 480 2.12 % U.S. government obligations 7,297 37 2.01 22,307 89 1.58 Obligations of state and political subdivisions 35,938 324 3.58 65,134 553 3.37 Other debt and equity securities 402,697 2,684 2.64 377,243 2,494 2.62 Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal Reserve Bank and other stock 30,653 514 6.65 30,175 468 6.15 Total interest-earning deposits, investments and other interest-earning assets 682,230 4,419 2.57 584,643 4,084 2.77 - Commercial, financial, and agricultural loans 830,757 9,197 4.39 782,666 10,322 5.23 Real estate—commercial and construction loans 2,040,442 23,526 4.57 1,766,543 21,309 4.79 Real estate—residential loans 966,370 11,566 4.75 910,620 11,102 4.84 Loans to individuals 31,694 458 5.73 31,902 511 6.35 Municipal loans and leases 325,939 3,323 4.04 323,904 3,160 3.87 Lease financings 85,228 1,528 7.11 78,663 1,407 7.10 Gross loans and leases 4,280,430 49,598 4.60 3,894,298 47,811 4.87 Total interest-earning assets 4,962,660 54,017 4.32 4,478,941 51,895 4.60 Cash and due from banks 50,794 47,429 Reserve for loan and lease losses (34,392 ) (28,499 ) Premises and equipment, net 57,043 60,448 Operating lease right-of-use assets 34,693 - Other assets 329,735 332,200 Total assets $ 5,400,533 $ 4,890,519 Liabilities: Interest-bearing checking deposits $ 566,904 $ 941 0.66 % $ 491,749 $ 708 0.57 % Money market savings 1,074,066 3,749 1.38 889,165 3,372 1.50 Regular savings 798,087 870 0.43 768,825 637 0.33 Time deposits 648,726 3,261 1.99 676,256 2,958 1.74 Total time and interest-bearing deposits 3,087,783 8,821 1.13 2,825,995 7,675 1.08 Short-term borrowings 30,404 63 0.82 56,215 233 1.64 Long-term debt 153,049 795 2.06 140,597 694 1.96 Subordinated notes 94,786 1,261 5.28 94,542 1,260 5.29 Total borrowings 278,239 2,119 3.02 291,354 2,187 2.98 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,366,022 10,940 1.29 3,117,349 9,862 1.26 Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,286,745 1,112,383 Operating lease liabilities 37,867 - Accrued expenses and other liabilities 37,252 41,583 Total liabilities 4,727,886 4,271,315 Shareholders' Equity: Common stock 157,784 157,784 Additional paid-in capital 294,731 292,342 Retained earnings and other equity 220,132 169,078 Total shareholders' equity 672,647 619,204 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,400,533 $ 4,890,519 Net interest income $ 43,077 $ 42,033 Net interest spread 3.03 3.34 Effect of net interest-free funding sources 0.41 0.38 Net interest margin 3.44 % 3.72 % Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 147.43 % 143.68 % Note 1: For rate calculation purposes, average loan and lease categories include deferred fees and costs, purchase accounting adjustments and unearned discount. Nonaccrual loans and leases have been included in the average loan and lease balances. Loans held for sale have been included in the average loan balances. Tax-equivalent amounts for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 have been calculated using the Corporation’s federal applicable rate of 21.0%.





Univest Financial Corporation Average Balances and Interest Rates (Unaudited) For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, Tax Equivalent Basis 2019 2018 Average Income/ Average Average Income/ Average (Dollars in thousands) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets: Interest-earning deposits with other banks $ 141,760 $ 2,876 2.03 % $ 56,984 $ 1,101 1.93 % U.S. government obligations 14,665 254 1.73 22,930 364 1.59 Obligations of state and political subdivisions 50,360 1,693 3.36 69,842 2,330 3.34 Other debt and equity securities 396,816 10,406 2.62 363,840 9,024 2.48 Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal Reserve Bank and other stock 31,446 2,154 6.85 30,786 1,965 6.38 Total interest-earning deposits, investments and other interest-earning assets 635,047 17,383 2.74 544,382 14,784 2.72 Commercial, financial, and agricultural loans 815,472 40,496 4.97 793,028 39,156 4.94 Real estate—commercial and construction loans 1,936,073 91,634 4.73 1,689,983 78,498 4.64 Real estate—residential loans 950,743 46,031 4.84 870,846 41,270 4.74 Loans to individuals 31,912 1,976 6.19 30,242 1,866 6.17 Municipal loans and leases 331,831 13,262 4.00 316,280 12,049 3.81 Lease financings 82,588 5,904 7.15 76,561 5,514 7.20 Gross loans and leases 4,148,619 199,303 4.80 3,776,940 178,353 4.72 Total interest-earning assets 4,783,666 216,686 4.53 4,321,322 193,137 4.47 Cash and due from banks 48,877 45,979 Reserve for loan and lease losses (32,389 ) (25,154 ) Premises and equipment, net 58,237 61,006 Operating lease right-of-use assets 35,712 - Other assets 330,466 334,619 Total assets $ 5,224,569 $ 4,737,772 Liabilities: Interest-bearing checking deposits $ 500,295 $ 2,790 0.56 % $ 461,676 $ 1,924 0.42 % Money market savings 995,403 15,843 1.59 764,777 9,137 1.19 Regular savings 802,851 3,660 0.46 798,332 2,357 0.30 Time deposits 677,199 13,276 1.96 601,674 8,768 1.46 Total time and interest-bearing deposits 2,975,748 35,569 1.20 2,626,459 22,186 0.84 Short-term borrowings 56,882 1,012 1.78 144,312 2,420 1.68 Long-term debt 156,366 3,236 2.07 150,032 2,777 1.85 Subordinated notes 94,695 5,044 5.33 94,451 5,043 5.34 Total borrowings 307,943 9,292 3.02 388,795 10,240 2.63 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,283,691 44,861 1.37 3,015,254 32,426 1.08 Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,210,577 1,069,805 Operating lease liabilities 38,791 - Accrued expenses and other liabilities 39,057 40,516 Total liabilities 4,572,116 4,125,575 Shareholders' Equity: Common stock 157,784 157,784 Additional paid-in capital 293,784 291,148 Retained earnings and other equity 200,885 163,265 Total shareholders' equity 652,453 612,197 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,224,569 $ 4,737,772 Net interest income $ 171,825 $ 160,711 Net interest spread 3.16 3.39 Effect of net interest-free funding sources 0.43 0.33 Net interest margin 3.59 % 3.72 % Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 145.68 % 143.32 % Note 1: For rate calculation purposes, average loan and lease categories include deferred fees and costs, purchase accounting adjustments and unearned discount. Nonaccrual loans and leases have been included in the average loan and lease balances. Loans held for sale have been included in the average loan balances. Tax-equivalent amounts for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 have been calculated using the Corporation’s federal applicable rate of 21.0%.

CONTACT: Brian J. Richardson UNIVEST FINANCIAL CORPORATION Chief Financial Officer 215-721-2446,