MUNSTER, Ind., Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthWest Indiana Bancorp (the “Bancorp” or “NWIN”), the holding company for Peoples Bank SB (the “Bank”), reported record net income of $12.1 million, or $3.53 per share for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019. Net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, increased by $2.8 million (29.6%), from the twelve months ended December 31, 2018. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, the return on average assets (ROA) was 0.94% and the return on average equity (ROE) was 9.54%. In connection with the successful acquisition of AJS Bancorp, Inc., (“AJSB”), which closed on January 24, 2019, the Bancorp incurred one-time expenses of approximately $2.1 million, as expansion into the Chicagoland market continued.



Excluding the one-time AJSB acquisition costs, the Bancorp’s net income, as adjusted, was $13.9 million, or $4.07 per share, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019. Excluding these same one-time AJSB acquisition costs, the Bancorp’s ROA, as adjusted, was 1.08% and its ROE, as adjusted, was 10.99% for 2019. See Table 1 below for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP figures to the Bancorp’s GAAP figures.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2019, the Bancorp’s net income totaled $2.3 million, or $0.66 per share. Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, decreased by $366 thousand (13.9%), from the quarter ended December 31, 2018. For the fourth quarter of 2019, the ROA was 0.69% and the ROE was 6.83%.

During the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, total assets increased by $232.6 million (21.2%), with interest-earning assets increasing by $204.2 million (20.1%). At December 31, 2019, interest-earning assets totaled $1.2 billion compared to $1.0 billion at December 31, 2018. Earning assets represented 92.0% of total assets at December 31, 2019 and 92.9% of total assets at December 31, 2018. The increase in total assets and interest earning assets for the twelve months was primarily the result of the completion of the acquisition of AJSB, as well as organic growth.

“Northwest Indiana Bancorp is proud to announce another year of record earnings and one of the strongest year-over-year earnings increases in company history. Earnings were up 29.6% year-over-year, as we successfully integrated the second acquisition in our Illinois market entry strategy. The Bank effectively navigated a decreasing interest rate environment and took advantage of continued expanding economic conditions throughout the year,” said Benjamin Bochnowski, president and chief executive officer. “We continued to redeploy liquidity into relationship-driven commercial loans. We also acted on opportunities to improve asset quality, and continue to execute on efficiency strategies that support scaling operations and enhance customer service,” added Bochnowski. “Additionally, we are excited to celebrate our 110 year tradition of community banking this January. We have had the sincere honor of serving our customers and communities for over a century. As we continue to grow, we are committed to service and excellence for the long term,” he added.

“The 2019 annual record earnings were driven by net interest income, increasing 25.6%, and noninterest income, increasing 17.3%. The increase in net interest income is attributable to a strategy of growing the commercial loan portfolio organically and core deposits from the markets we serve. In addition, with the decline in market interest rates, the Bancorp’s management is actively managing the mix of its assets and liabilities, asset yields and funding costs to lessen the impact to the net interest margin. The increase in noninterest income benefited from continued expansion of mortgage banking, wealth management, and retail banking services,” said Robert Lowry, executive vice president and chief financial officer. “The increased earnings capacity and improved asset quality allows the Bancorp to create organic capital to execute on its strategic objectives. At the end of 2019, the Bancorp’s tangible capital ratio stood at 10.1%,” said Lowry.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $43.2 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, an increase of $8.8 million (25.6%), compared to $34.4 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018. The Bancorp’s net interest margin on a tax-adjusted basis was 3.73% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, compared to 3.81% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018. The increased net interest income for the twelve months was primarily the result of the acquisitions of AJSB and First Personal Financial Corp. (“First Personal”), organic loan growth, and the recognition of one-time gains from excess reserves associated with purchase credit impaired loans from the former acquisitions of First Federal Savings & Loan Association of Hammond and Liberty Savings Bank. The one-time gains totaled $429 thousand and were the result of being able to work out purchase credit impaired loans with better results than were originally anticipated at the time of acquisition. Net interest income was $10.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, an increase of $932 thousand (9.7%), compared to $9.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. The Bancorp’s net interest margin on a tax-adjusted basis was 3.53% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared to 3.96% for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. The Bancorp’s lower net interest margin was impacted by the lower interest rate environment and increased balance sheet liquidity.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income from banking activities totaled $10.7 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, compared to $9.1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, an increase of $1.6 million or 17.3%. Noninterest income from banking activities totaled $2.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared to $2.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, an increase of $311 thousand or 14.0%. The increase in noninterest income for the twelve months and the quarter is the result of the Bancorp’s continued focus on competitively pricing its banking services as well as increasing mortgage banking and wealth management activities. The increase in the cash value of bank owned life insurance income was primarily the result of cash surrender value appreciation related to the policies acquired through AJSB and First Personal. The increase in other noninterest income was primarily the result of gains made on the sale of fixed assets.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense totaled $37.4 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, compared to $31.4 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, an increase of $6.0 million or 19.1%. Noninterest expense totaled $9.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared to $8.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, an increase of $953 thousand or 11.3%. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, one-time expenses of $2.1 million have been incurred in connection with the acquisition of AJSB. The increase in compensation and benefits for the twelve months and the quarter ended December 31, 2019, is primarily the result of increased compensation due to the acquisition of AJSB. Additionally, increases to compensation and benefits can be attributed to management’s continued focus on talent management and retention. The increase in occupancy and equipment for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, is primarily related to the AJSB acquisition and the procurement of related assets. The increase in data processing expense for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, was primarily related to the costs associated with data conversion for the acquisition of AJSB and increased system utilization. The increase in marketing expense for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, is a result of the acquisition of AJSB as well as the Bancorp’s regular marketing initiatives. The decrease in federal deposit insurance premiums for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, is the result of the application of the Small Bank Assessment Credit that was applied to the second and third quarter assessment periods. The increase in other operating expenses was primarily related to the acquisition of AJSB.

The Bancorp’s efficiency ratio was 69.46% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, compared to 72.21% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018. Excluding the one-time acquisition expenses associated with the AJSB transaction, the efficiency ratio would have further decreased to 65.53% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019. See Table 1 below for a reconciliation of the non-GAAP figure to the Bancorp’s GAAP efficiency ratio. The efficiency ratio is determined by dividing total noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income and total noninterest income for the period. The Bancorp’s efficiency ratio was 71.81% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared to 71.30% for the quarter ended December 31, 2018.

Lending

The Bancorp’s loan portfolio totaled $906.9 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $764.4 million at December 31, 2018, an increase of $142.5 million or 18.6%. The increase is the result of the acquisition of AJSB, as well as organic loan portfolio growth net of loan payoffs. During the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, the Bancorp originated $249.9 million in new commercial loans. During the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, the Bancorp originated $74.9 million in new fixed rate mortgage loans for sale, compared to $55.5 million during the twelve months ended December 31, 2018. The loan portfolio represents 74.2% of earning assets and is comprised of 57.9% commercial related credits.

Investing

The Bancorp’s securities portfolio totaled $277.2 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $241.8 million at December 31, 2018, an increase of $35.5 million or 14.7%. The securities portfolio represents 22.7% of earning assets and provides a consistent source of liquidity and earnings to the Bancorp. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $47.3 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $17.1 million at December 31, 2018, an increase of $30.1 million or 175.7%. The increase in cash and cash equivalents is the result of the acquisition of AJSB, strong demand for deposit products and payments from the loan portfolio.

Funding

At December 31, 2019, core deposits totaled $826.7 million, compared to $670.9 million at December 31, 2018, an increase of $155.8 million or 23.2%. The increase is the result of the acquisition of AJSB as well as the Bancorp’s efforts to maintain core deposits. Core deposits include checking, savings, and money market accounts and represented 71.6% of the Bancorp’s total deposits at December 31, 2019. The increase in these core deposits is a result of the AJSB acquisition, and management’s sales efforts along with customer preferences for competitively priced short-term deposits. At December 31, 2019, balances for certificates of deposit totaled $327.7 million, compared to $258.9 million at December 31, 2018, an increase of $68.8 million or 26.6%. In addition, at December 31, 2019, borrowings and repurchase agreements totaled $25.5 million, compared to $54.6 million at December 31, 2018, a decrease of $29.1 million or 53.3%. The decrease in short-term borrowings was a result of FHLB advance maturities.

Asset Quality

At December 31, 2019, non-performing loans totaled $7.4 million, compared to $6.9 million at December 31, 2018, an increase of $457 thousand or 6.6%. The Bancorp’s ratio of non-performing loans to total loans was 0.81% at December 31, 2019, compared to 0.90% at December 31, 2018. The increase in the nonperforming loans for the twelve months ending December 31, 2019, is due primarily to the residential real estate loans received from the AJSB acquisition. The Bancorp’s ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 0.72% at December 31, 2019, compared to 0.97% at December 31, 2018. The improvement in the non-performing assets ratio is related to management’s focus on improving asset quality. During 2019, securities in nonaccrual status decreased by 48% to $1.1 million and foreclosed real estate decreased by 33% to $1.1 million.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, $2.6 million in provisions to the ALL were required, compared to $1.3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, an increase of $1.3 million or 97.6%. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, charge-offs, net of recoveries, totaled $1.5 million. At December 31, 2019, the allowance for loan losses totaled $9.0 million and is considered adequate by management. During the three months ended December 31, 2019, net charge-offs of $1.4 million were recorded. Included in the $1.4 million, was a charge-off of $965 thousand to one commercial and industrial borrower with two loans. The Bancorp’s increased earnings level was able to adequately provide for the additional 2019 provisions to the ALL. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 0.99% at December 31, 2019, compared to 1.04% at December 31, 2018. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of non-performing loans, or coverage ratio, was 121.8% at December 31, 2019, compared to 115.1% at December 31, 2018.

Management also considers reserves that are not part of the ALL that have been established from acquisition activity. The Bancorp acquired loans for which there was evidence of credit quality deterioration since origination and it was determined that it was probable that the Bancorp would be unable to collect all contractually required principal and interest payments. At December 31, 2019, total purchase credit impaired loan accretable and nonaccretable discount totaled $2.2 million compared to $3.1 million at December 31, 2018. Additionally, the Bancorp has acquired loans where there was no evidence of credit quality deterioration since origination and has marked these loans to their fair values. As part of the fair value of loans receivable, a net fair value discount was established for loans acquired and totaled $3.8 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $1.5 million at December 31, 2018. The increase in the fair value discount and purchase credit impaired discounts, as of December 31, 2019, is the result of the AJSB acquisition. When these additional reserves are included on a proforma basis, the allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.66% at December 31, 2019, and the allowance for loan losses as a percentage of non-performing loans, or coverage ratio, was 203.56% at December 31, 2019. See Table 1 below for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP figures to the Bancorp’s GAAP figures.

Capital Adequacy

At December 31, 2019, shareholders’ equity stood at $134.1 million, and tangible capital represented 10.1% of total assets. The Bancorp’s regulatory capital ratios at December 31, 2019, were 12.7% for total capital to risk-weighted assets, 11.8% for both common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets and tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets, and 8.5% for tier 1 leverage capital to adjusted average assets. Under all regulatory capital requirements, the Bancorp is considered well capitalized. The book value of the Bancorp’s stock stood at $38.85 per share at December 31, 2019.

NorthWest Indiana Bancorp Financial Report Key Ratios Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 December 31, 2019 December 31, (Unaudited) 2018 (Unaudited) 2018 Return on equity 6.83% 10.96% 9.54% 9.88% Return on assets 0.69% 0.97% 0.94% 0.93% Basic earnings per share $0.66 $0.86 $3.53 $3.17 Diluted earnings per share $0.66 $0.86 $3.53 $3.17 Yield on loans 4.91% 5.02% 5.07% 4.71% Yield on security investments 2.49% 2.94% 2.64% 2.86% Total yield on earning assets 4.28% 4.51% 4.43% 4.22% Cost of deposits 0.81% 0.56% 0.75% 0.45% Cost of repurchase agreements 1.57% 1.50% 1.80% 1.38% Cost of borrowings 2.61% 2.71% 2.67% 2.25% Total cost of funds 0.84% 0.72% 0.80% 0.57% Net interest margin - tax equivalent 3.53% 3.96% 3.73% 3.81% Noninterest income / average assets 0.76% 0.82% 0.83% 0.91% Noninterest expense / average assets 2.83% 3.10% 2.91% 3.13% Net noninterest margin / average assets -2.07% -2.28% -2.08% -2.22% Efficiency ratio 71.81% 71.30% 69.46% 72.21% Effective tax rate 6.46% 13.30% 12.69% 13.28% Dividend declared per common share $0.31 $0.30 1.23 $1.19 December 31, 2019

December 31, (Unaudited) 2018

Net worth / total assets 10.09% 9.26% Book value per share $38.85 $33.50 Non-performing assets to total assets 0.72% 0.97% Non-performing loans to total loans 0.81% 0.90% Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 122.05% 115.12% Allowance for loan losses to loans outstanding 0.99% 1.04% Foreclosed real estate to total assets 0.08% 0.15% Consolidated Statements of Income (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 December 31, 2019 December 31, (Unaudited) 2018 (Unaudited) 2018 Interest income: Loans $ 11,092 $ 9,589 $ 44,455 $ 32,392 Securities & short-term investments 1,947 1,797 7,795 7,058 Total interest income 13,039 11,386 52,250 39,450 Interest expense: Deposits 2,323 1,268 8,359 3,799 Borrowings 152 486 733 1,292 Total interest expense 2,475 1,754 9,092 5,091 Net interest income 10,564 9,632 43,158 34,359 Provision for loan losses 1,262 358 2,584 1,308 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 9,302 9,274 40,574 33,051 Noninterest income: Fees and service charges 1,129 1,036 4,737 3,866 Wealth management operations 489 443 1,915 1,696 Gain on sale of loans held-for-sale, net 562 598 1,885 1,619 Increase in cash value of bank owned life insurance (66 ) 45 688 494 Gain on sale of securities, net 102 136 621 1,200 Benefit from bank owned life insurance - - 205 - Gain on sale of foreclosed real estate (5 ) (100 ) 78 54 Other 324 66 541 170 Total noninterest income 2,535 2,224 10,670 9,099 Noninterest expense: Compensation and benefits 5,284 4,367 19,617 16,412 Occupancy and equipment 1,026 1,129 4,548 3,653 Data processing 214 391 2,967 2,467 Marketing 143 184 926 707 Federal deposit insurance premiums 14 160 300 410 Other 2,725 2,222 9,030 7,734 Total noninterest expense 9,406 8,453 37,388 31,383 Income before income taxes 2,431 3,045 13,856 10,767 Income tax expenses 157 405 1,759 1,430 Net income $ 2,274 $ 2,640 $ 12,097 $ 9,337

NorthWest Indiana Bancorp Financial Report Balance Sheet Data (Dollars in thousands) December 31, 2019 December 31, Change Mix (Unaudited) 2018 % % Total assets $ 1,328,722 $ 1,096,158 21.2 % Cash & cash equivalents 47,258 17,139 175.7 % Securities - available for sale 277,219 241,768 14.7 % Loans receivable: Construction and land development 87,710 64,433 36.1 % 9.7 % 1-4 first liens 299,333 223,323 34.0 % 33.0 % Multifamily 51,286 47,234 8.6 % 5.7 % Commercial real estate 283,108 253,104 11.9 % 31.2 % Commercial business 103,088 103,439 -0.3 % 11.4 % HELOC 49,181 45,483 8.1 % 5.4 % Consumer 1,193 643 85.5 % 0.1 % Manufactured Homes 15,939 5,400 1.8 % Farmland 227 240 -5.4 % 0.0 % Government 15,804 21,101 -25.1 % 1.7 % Total loans 906,869 764,400 18.6 % 100.0 % Deposits: Core deposits: Noninterest bearing checking 172,094 127,277 35.2 % 14.9 % Interest bearing checking 220,230 214,400 2.7 % 19.1 % Savings 209,945 160,490 30.8 % 18.2 % MMDA 224,398 168,727 33.0 % 19.4 % Total core deposits 826,667 670,894 23.2 % 71.6 % Certificates of deposit 327,703 258,892 26.6 % 28.4 % Total deposits 1,154,370 929,786 24.2 % 100.0 % Borrowings and repurchase agreements 25,499 54,628 -53.3 % Stockholder's equity 134,103 101,464 32.2 % Asset Quality (Dollars in thousands) December 31, 2019 December 31, Change (Unaudited) 2018 % Nonaccruing loans $ 6,507 $ 6,595 -1.3 % Accruing loans delinquent more than 90 days 866 321 169.8 % Securities in non-accrual 1,076 2,050 -47.5 % Foreclosed real estate 1,083 1,627 -33.4 % Total nonperforming assets 9,532 10,593 -10.0 % Allowance for loan losses (ALL): ALL specific allowances for impaired loans 165 246 -32.9 % ALL general allowances for loan portfolio 8,834 7,716 14.5 % Total ALL 8,999 7,962 13.0 % Troubled Debt Restructurings: Nonaccruing troubled debt restructurings, non-compliant (1) (2) 163 - 0.0 % Nonaccruing troubled debt restructurings, compliant (2) 161 125 28.8 % Accruing troubled debt restructurings 1,776 1,906 -6.8 % Total troubled debt restructurings 2,100 2,031 3.4 % (1) "non-compliant" refers to not being within the guidelines of the restructuring agreement (2) included in nonaccruing loan balances presented above At December 31, 2019 (Unaudited) Capital Adequacy Actual Required to be Ratio well capitalized(1) Capital Adequacy Bancorp Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 11.8 % N/A Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 11.8 % N/A Total capital to risk-weighted assets 12.7 % N/A Tier 1 capital to adjusted average assets 8.5 % N/A Capital Adequacy Bank Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 11.6 % 6.5% Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 11.6 % 8.0% Total capital to risk-weighted assets 12.5 % 10.0% Tier 1 capital to adjusted average assets 8.3 % 5.0%

Quarter-to-Date (Dollars in thousands) Average Balances, Interest, and Rates December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Average

Balance Interest Rate (%) Average

Balance Interest Rate (%) ASSETS Interest bearing deposits in other financial institutions $ 34,426 $ 166 1.93 $ 1,008 $ 12 4.76 Federal funds sold 6,235 55 3.53 445 10 8.99 Certificates of deposit in other financial institutions 2,170 15 2.76 3,201 21 2.62 Securities available-for-sale 268,868 1,672 2.49 236,791 1,720 2.91 Securities held-to-maturity - - - - Loans receivable 904,011 11,092 4.91 759,730 9,589 5.05 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 3,912 39 3.99 3,331 34 4.08 Total interest earning assets 1,219,622 $ 13,039 4.28 1,004,506 $ 11,386 4.53 Cash and non-interest bearing deposits in other financial institutions 22,470 11,130 Allowance for loan losses (9,310 ) (7,798 ) Other noninterest bearing assets 94,418 79,316 Total assets $ 1,327,200 $ 1,087,154 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Total deposits $ 1,152,045 $ 2,323 0.81 $ 905,834 $ 1,268 0.56 Repurchase agreements 13,794 54 1.57 13,881 52 1.50 Borrowed funds 15,043 98 2.61 57,691 434 3.01 Total interest bearing liabilities 1,180,882 $ 2,475 0.84 977,406 $ 1,754 0.72 Other noninterest bearing liabilities 13,177 13,377 Total liabilities 1,194,059 990,783 Total stockholders' equity 133,141 96,371 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,327,200 $ 1,087,154 Return on average assets 0.69 % 0.97 % Return on average equity 6.83 % 10.96 % Net interest margin (average earning assets) 3.46 % $ 10,564 3.84 % $ 9,632 Net interest margin (average earning assets) - tax equivalent 3.53 % 4.03 % Year-to-Date (Dollars in thousands) Average Balances, Interest, and Rates December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Average

Balance Interest Rate (%) Average

Balance Interest Rate (%) ASSETS Interest bearing deposits in other financial institutions $ 33,502 $ 604 1.80 $ 3,394 $ 78 2.30 Federal funds sold 5,170 178 3.44 901 40 4.44 Certificates of deposit in other financial institutions 2,154 65 3.02 2,602 59 2.27 Securities available-for-sale 257,003 6,773 2.64 238,375 6,730 2.82 Loans receivable 876,611 44,455 5.07 684,159 32,392 4.73 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 3,899 175 4.49 3,131 151 4.82 Total interest earning assets 1,178,339 $ 52,250 4.43 932,562 $ 39,450 4.23 Cash and non-interest bearing deposits in other financial institutions 23,237 10,813 Allowance for loan losses (8,660 ) (7,512 ) Other noninterest bearing assets 93,048 66,045 Total assets $ 1,285,964 $ 1,001,908 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Total deposits $ 1,108,687 $ 8,359 0.75 $ 839,479 $ 3,799 0.45 Repurchase agreements 12,928 233 1.80 12,754 176 1.38 Borrowed funds 18,702 500 2.67 44,627 1,116 2.50 Total interest bearing liabilities 1,140,317 $ 9,092 0.80 896,860 $ 5,091 0.57 Other noninterest bearing liabilities 18,802 10,588 Total liabilities 1,159,119 907,448 Total stockholders' equity 126,845 94,460 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,285,964 $ 1,001,908 Return on average assets 0.94 % 0.93 % Return on average equity 9.54 % 9.88 % Net interest margin (average earning assets) 3.66 % $ 43,158 3.68 % $ 34,359 Net interest margin (average earning assets) - tax equivalent 3.73 % 3.87 %

Table 1 - Reconciliation of the Non-GAAP Earnings and Performance Ratios Twelve Months Ended December 31, ($ in thousands) 2019

(Unaudited) GAAP net Income $ 12,097 GAAP income tax expense 1,759 GAAP income before income taxes 13,856 One-time acquisition costs 2,113 Pro forma income before income taxes 15,969 Pro forma income taxes 2,027 Pro forma net income $ 13,942 Pro forma net income change 49.3 % ($ in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) For the twelve months ended, December 31, 2019 GAAP One-time

acquisition

costs - tax

effected Non-GAAP Net income $ 12,097 $ 1,845 $ 13,942 Weighted average common shares outstanding 3,425,056 3,425,056 Earnings per share $ 3.53 $ 4.07 ($ in thousands) (Unaudited) For the twelve months ended, December 31, 2019 GAAP One-time

acquisition

costs - tax

effected Non-GAAP Net income $ 12,097 $ 1,845 $ 13,942 Average assets $ 1,285,964 $ 1,285,964 ROA 0.94 % 1.08 % ($ in thousands) (Unaudited) For the twelve months ended, December 31, 2019 GAAP One-time

acquisition

costs - tax

effected Non-GAAP Net income $ 12,097 $ 1,845 $ 13,942 Average equity $ 126,845 $ 126,845 ROE 9.54 % 10.99 % ($ in thousands) (Unaudited) For the twelve months ended, December 31, 2019 GAAP One-time

acquisition

costs Non-GAAP Noninterest expense 37,388 (2,113 ) 35,275 Interest income 52,250 52,250 Interest expense 9,092 9,092 Noninterest income 10,670 10,670 Efficiency ratio 69.46 % 65.53 % ($ in thousands) (Unaudited) For the twelve months ended, December 31, 2019 GAAP One-time

acquisition

costs - tax

effected Non-GAAP Noninterest expense $ 37,388 $ (2,113 ) $ 35,275 Average assets $ 1,285,964 $ 1,285,964 Non-interest expense as % of average assets 2.91 % 2.74 % ($ in thousands) (Unaudited) For the twelve months ended, December 31, 2019 GAAP Additional

reserves not

part of the ALL Non-GAAP Allowance for loan losses (ALL) $ 8,999 $ 6,042 $ 15,041 Total loans $ 906,869 $ 906,869 ALL to total loans 0.99 % 1.66 % ($ in thousands) (Unaudited) For the twelve months ended, December 31, 2019 GAAP Additional

reserves not

part of the ALL Non-GAAP Allowance for loan losses (ALL) $ 8,999 $ 6,042 $ 15,041 Non-performing loans $ 7,373 $ 7,373 ALL to nonperfroming loans (coverage ratio) 122.05 % 204.00 %

