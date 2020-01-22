WILMINGTON, N.C., Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: LOB) (“Live Oak” or “the Company”) today reported fourth quarter 2019 net earnings available to common shareholders of $6.8 million, or $0.17 per diluted share as the Company continues to execute on our strategic priorities that we believe will deliver long-term earnings for our shareholders.  Net earnings for the year ended totaled $18.0 million, or $0.44 per diluted share.

“Live Oak’s performance in 2019 was highlighted by strong growth, recurring revenues and profitability since making a strategic pivot a year ago to hold more loans on our balance sheet. The fourth quarter showed strength across all key metrics, and we aim to continue that momentum in the quarters to come,” said James S. Mahan, III, Chief Executive Officer of Live Oak. “In 2019, total assets grew by more than $1 billion and our deposit model successfully fired on all cylinders. We believe in our model and will continue to embrace innovation in financial technology while demonstrating a relentless dedication to American entrepreneurs who support our economy.”

Year over Year Highlights

 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)         Increase (Decrease) 
  2019  2018  Dollars  Percent 
Net interest income and servicing revenues $168,116  $137,164  $30,952  23%
Net income  18,034   51,448   (33,414) (65)
Diluted earnings per share  0.44   1.24   (0.80) (65)
Non-GAAP net income (1)  19,306   54,571   (35,265) (65)
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (1)  0.47   1.32   (0.85) (64)
Loan and lease production:               
Loans and leases originated $2,001,886  $1,765,680  $236,206  13%
% Fully funded  51.4%  56.5% n/a  n/a 
Total loans and leases: $3,613,746  $2,530,812   1,082,934  43%
Total assets:  4,814,970   3,670,449   1,144,521  31 
Total deposits:  4,229,122   3,149,583   1,079,539  34 

Fourth Quarter 2019 Key Measures

 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)         Increase (Decrease)     
  Q4 2019  Q4 2018  Dollars  Percent  Q3 2019 
Net interest income and servicing revenues $44,741  $36,547  $8,194  22% $44,362 
Net income  6,832   10,490   (3,658) (35)  3,895 
Diluted earnings per share  0.17   0.26   (0.09) (35)  0.09 
Non-GAAP net income (1)  7,106   10,764   (3,658) (34)  4,169 
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (1)  0.17   0.26   (0.09) (35)  0.10 
Loan and lease production:                   
Loans and leases originated $523,688  $498,987  $24,701  5% $562,259 
% Fully funded  49.0%  49.8% n/a  n/a   51.3%

(1) See accompanying GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.

Loans and Leases

At December 31, 2019, the total loan and lease portfolio increased to $3.61 billion, 42.8% above its level a year ago and 8.0% above its level at September 30, 2019.  Compared to the third quarter of 2019, loans and leases held for investment increased $205.3 million, or 8.4%, to $2.65 billion while loans held for sale increased $63.4 million, or 7.0%, to $966.4 million. Loan and lease originations totaled $523.7 million during the fourth quarter of 2019, a decrease of $38.6 million, or 6.9%, from the third quarter of 2019.  Originations for year ended December 31, 2019, increased by 13.4% to $2.00 billion compared to $1.77 billion for the year ended December 31, 2018.  This continued growth in loan originations was across multiple legacy and new industry verticals as well as in our SBA generalist category.  The total loan and lease portfolio at December 31, 2019, and September 30, 2019, of $3.61 billion and $3.35 billion, respectively, was comprised of approximately 54.4% and 54.7% of unguaranteed loans and leases, respectively.

Average loans and leases were $3.50 billion during the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $3.22 billion during the third quarter of 2019.

Deposits

Total deposits increased by $209.9 million to $4.23 billion at December 31, 2019 from $4.02 billion at September 30, 2019, in support of the growing loan and lease portfolio. Average total interest-bearing deposits for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased $247.4 million, or 6.5%, to $4.08 billion, compared to $3.83 billion for the third quarter of 2019. The ratio of average total loans and leases to average interest-bearing deposits was 85.8% for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to 83.1% for the third quarter of 2019.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2019 rose to $38.0 million compared to $28.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 and $37.5 million for the third quarter of 2019. The increase from the prior year was driven by the significant growth in the total loan and lease portfolios along with higher investment security holdings reflecting the Company's ongoing initiative to grow recurring revenue sources and strengthen its liquidity profile.  The slight increase from the third quarter of 2019 arose from a higher average loan and lease portfolio balance that was mitigated by a nineteen basis point decline in the net interest margin to 3.55%. The margin decline reflected the cumulative impact of recent Fed rate cuts that put pressure on earning asset yields coupled with the timing of repricing the Company’s variable rate loans. The decrease in earning asset yields outpaced the reduction in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

Net interest income for the year ending December 31, 2019 totaled $140.1 million, a $32.0 million increase from the prior year due to the increases in the volume of interest earning assets.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased to $21.5 million compared to $18.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 and $18.6 million for the third quarter of 2019.  The primary driver of the increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 was higher revenue from the net gains on sales of loans. The Company’s net gains on sales of loans increased $5.7 million to $11.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $5.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 and increased $3.9 million compared to $7.4 million in the third quarter of 2019.  The volume of guaranteed loan sales in the fourth quarter of 2019 remained relatively flat at $105.0 million compared to $104.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 and $100.5 million in the third quarter of 2019.

The average net gain on guaranteed loan sales increased to $106.2 thousand per million sold in the fourth quarter of 2019 versus $59.8 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2018 and $80.5 thousand in the third quarter of 2019.  The increase in average loan sale pricing from the fourth quarter of 2018 was driven by the mix of loans sold by the Company, continued strength of market conditions for the purchase of guaranteed loans, and favorable fair value adjustments for exchange-traded interest rate lock commitments. The Company recorded $1.2 million in fair value net gains in exchange-traded interest rate lock commitments during the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $1.5 million in fair value net losses during the third quarter of 2019.  Excluding fair value fluctuations in exchange-traded interest rate lock commitments, the average net gain on guaranteed loan sales was $94.9 thousand and $77.4 thousand per million sold in the fourth quarters of 2019 and 2018, respectively, and $95.0 thousand per million sold in the third quarter of 2019. 

Partially offsetting the increase in noninterest income compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 were decreased levels of loan servicing revenue and increased flow-through losses from investments accounted for under the equity method.   Loan servicing revenues of $6.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 decreased $1.0 million from the fourth quarter of 2018 as the outstanding balance of sold loans serviced has declined with the Company’s strategic shift to hold more guaranteed loans on balance sheet. Flow-through losses from investments accounted for under the equity method of $1.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 increased $2.8 million from income of $1.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. 

Partially offsetting the increase in noninterest income compared to the third quarter of 2019 was a decline in revenue from equity security investments following a $3.3 million gain in the prior quarter.  This gain was driven by observable fair market value changes in orderly transactions of underlying equity security investments.

The Company’s equity method and equity security portfolio is largely comprised of investments in strategic financial technology start-ups.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased to $44.4 million compared to $32.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 and $42.7 million for the third quarter of 2019.

Salaries and employee benefits for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased to $24.1 million compared to $14.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 and $22.7 million for the third quarter of 2019 as the Company invested in its workforce to support growth and a variety of initiatives.  The increase in salaries and benefits of $9.6 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 was largely influenced by the Company’s reversal of accrued incentive compensation in the fourth quarter of 2018 due to not meeting internal performance metrics for that year.

Also largely contributing to the increase in noninterest expense was FDIC insurance expense of $2.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of $1.5 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 and $1.9 million from the third quarter of 2019.  The year over year increase in FDIC insurance was related to increased premiums while the increase over the third quarter of 2019 was related to a large credit received in that quarter.   

The increase in noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 was mitigated in part by a decrease in travel expense of $1.0 million. 

Partially offsetting the increase in noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the third quarter of 2019 were decreases in professional services, data processing, and loan related expenses of $1.1 million, $1.2 million, and $1.1 million, respectively.

Asset Quality

Net charge-offs decreased to $905 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $2.3 million in the third quarter of 2019 and $1.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.  Net charge-offs as a percentage of average held for investment loans and leases, annualized, for the quarters ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, was 0.14% and 0.28%, respectively.  Net charge-offs for the year ended December 31, 2019 totaled $3.8 million compared to $4.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2018.  Net charge-offs as a percentage of total average held for investment loans and leases for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 were 0.17% and 0.31%, respectively.

The unguaranteed exposure of nonperforming (nonaccrual) loans decreased to $17.9 million, or 0.68% of loans and leases held for investment, at December 31, 2019, compared to $19.8 million, or 0.81%, at September 30, 2019.  Total nonperforming loans decreased to $76.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 from $80.8 million at the end of the prior quarter.

The unguaranteed exposure of foreclosed assets decreased $22 thousand to $1.1 million at December 31, 2019 compared to September 31, 2019.  Foreclosed assets decreased $90 thousand to $5.6 million at December 31, 2019, from $5.7 million at September 30, 2019.

Provision for Loan and Lease Losses

The provision for loan and lease losses for the fourth quarter of 2019 totaled $6.2 million compared to $7.2 million for the third quarter of 2019 and $6.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.  The provision expense is driven by growth in the loan and lease portfolio combined with ongoing changes in net charge-offs and criticized and classified loans and leases.

The allowance for loan and lease losses totaled $48.2 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $42.9 million at September 30, 2019. The allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans and leases held for investment was 1.82% and 1.76% at December 31, 2019, and September 30, 2019, respectively.

Income Tax

Income tax expense was $2.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to a net income tax benefit in the fourth quarter of 2018 of $3.0 million and an income tax expense of $2.4 million in the third quarter of 2019.  During the year ended December 31, 2018, the Company’s effective tax rate was predominantly driven by the leasing of renewable energy assets which generated investment tax credits.  For the year ended December 31, 2019, investment tax credits were less of a driver of the Company’s effective tax rate.

Shareholders’ Equity

During the fourth quarter of 2019, 900,000 shares of Class B common stock (non-voting) were converted to Class A common stock (voting) in connection with private sales. The conversion decreased the value of Class B common stock (non-voting) and increased the value of Class A common stock (voting) by $9.5 million.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.
Quarterly Statements of Income (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

  Three months ended  
  4Q 2019  3Q 2019  2Q 2019  1Q 2019  4Q 2018 
Interest income                    
Loans and fees on loans $57,017  $55,939  $49,914  $44,966  $40,628 
Investment securities, taxable  3,911   4,001   4,116   3,317   2,558 
Other interest earning assets  885   1,167   1,108   1,639   1,568 
Total interest income  61,813   61,107   55,138   49,922   44,754 
Interest expense                    
Deposits  23,801   23,576   21,203   19,317   15,959 
Borrowings  1             
Total interest expense  23,802   23,576   21,203   19,317   15,959 
Net interest income  38,011   37,531   33,935   30,605   28,795 
Provision for loan and leases losses  6,208   7,160   3,463   2,742   6,822 
Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses  31,803   30,371   30,472   27,863   21,973 
Noninterest income                    
Loan servicing revenue  6,730   6,831   7,063   7,410   7,752 
Loan servicing asset revaluation  (1,304)  (859)  (403)  (2,246)  (627)
Net gains on sales of loans  11,364   7,425   6,015   4,198   5,687 
Equity method investments income (loss)  (1,769)  (2,370)  (1,736)  (2,014)  1,011 
Equity security investments gains (losses), net  54   3,343   32   103   79 
Gain on sale of investment securities available-for-sale  528   87      5    
Lease income  2,600   2,361   2,369   2,325   2,244 
Construction supervision fee income  240   360   386   779   323 
Other noninterest income  3,081   1,450   975   2,467   1,596 
Total noninterest income  21,524   18,628   14,701   13,027   18,065 
Noninterest expense                    
Salaries and employee benefits  24,072   22,717   21,990   21,855   14,503 
Travel expense  2,246   1,934   1,541   1,200   3,269 
Professional services expense  983   2,073   1,621   2,182   1,233 
Advertising and marketing expense  1,630   1,277   1,665   1,364   1,023 
Occupancy expense  2,528   2,131   1,848   1,609   1,738 
Data processing expense  1,847   3,072   1,947   2,399   2,606 
Equipment expense  4,402   4,361   4,239   3,325   3,630 
Other loan origination and maintenance expense  2,390   3,535   1,708   1,639   1,482 
Renewable energy tax credit investment impairment        602       
FDIC insurance  2,012   101   699   635   547 
Other expense  2,300   1,536   1,716   1,993   2,527 
Total noninterest expense  44,410   42,737   39,576   38,201   32,558 
Income before taxes  8,917   6,262   5,597   2,689   7,480 
Income tax expense (benefit)  2,085   2,367   662   317   (3,010)
Net income $6,832  $3,895  $4,935  $2,372  $10,490 
Earnings per share                    
Basic $0.17  $0.10  $0.12  $0.06  $0.26 
Diluted $0.17  $0.09  $0.12  $0.06  $0.26 
Weighted average shares outstanding                    
Basic  40,291,867   40,240,740   40,196,662   40,160,118   40,148,115 
Diluted  41,178,472   41,113,575   40,998,541   40,921,823   41,075,864 


Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.
Quarterly Balance Sheets (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

  As of the quarter ended 
  4Q 2019  3Q 2019  2Q 2019  1Q 2019  4Q 2018 
Assets                    
Cash and due from banks $126,752  $159,527  $115,292  $221,159  $316,823 
Federal funds sold  96,787   88,919   68,153   64,708    
Certificates of deposit with other banks  7,250   7,250   7,250   7,250   7,250 
Investment securities available-for-sale  540,045   570,795   576,275   569,739   380,490 
Loans held for sale  966,447   903,095   857,837   772,481   687,393 
Loans and leases held for investment  2,647,299   2,441,953   2,225,473   2,002,124   1,843,419 
Allowance for loan and lease losses  (48,247)  (42,944)  (38,048)  (35,111)  (32,434)
Net loans and leases  2,599,052   2,399,009   2,187,425   1,967,013   1,810,985 
Premises and equipment, net  279,099   280,942   281,126   271,810   262,524 
Foreclosed assets  5,612   5,702   6,044   1,374   1,094 
Servicing assets  35,365   37,583   41,687   44,324   47,641 
Operating lease right-of-use assets  2,427   1,890   1,996   2,136    
Other assets  156,134   148,985   131,216   136,053   156,249 
Total assets $4,814,970  $4,603,697  $4,274,301  $4,058,047  $3,670,449 
Liabilities and Shareholders Equity                    
Liabilities                    
Deposits:                    
Noninterest-bearing $54,107  $56,373  $55,416  $53,843  $53,993 
Interest-bearing  4,175,015   3,962,894   3,666,181   3,474,562   3,095,590 
Total deposits  4,229,122   4,019,267   3,721,597   3,528,405   3,149,583 
Borrowings  14   1,310   1,361   1,410   1,457 
Operating lease liabilities  2,619   2,041   2,162   2,314    
Other liabilities  50,829   52,860   30,195   25,538   25,849 
Total liabilities  4,282,584   4,075,478   3,755,315   3,557,667   3,176,889 
Shareholders equity                    
Preferred stock, no par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding               
Class A common stock (voting)  309,526   296,925   284,987   281,994   278,945 
Class B common stock (non-voting)  30,871   40,401   49,168   49,168   49,168 
Retained earnings  180,265   174,641   171,954   168,225   167,124 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)  11,724   16,252   12,877   993   (1,677)
Total equity  532,386   528,219   518,986   500,380   493,560 
Total liabilities and shareholders equity $4,814,970  $4,603,697  $4,274,301  $4,058,047  $3,670,449 


Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.
Statements of Income (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

  Twelve months ended 
  December 31, 2019  December 31, 2018 
Interest income        
Loans and fees on loans $207,836  $147,310 
Investment securities, taxable  15,345   8,733 
Other interest earning assets  4,799   6,600 
Total interest income  227,980   162,643 
Interest expense        
Deposits  87,897   54,469 
Borrowings  1   131 
Total interest expense  87,898   54,600 
Net interest income  140,082   108,043 
Provision for loan and lease losses  19,573   13,058 
Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses  120,509   94,985 
Noninterest income        
Loan servicing revenue  28,034   29,121 
Loan servicing asset revaluation  (4,812)  (18,765)
Net gains on sales of loans  29,002   75,170 
Equity method investments income (loss)  (7,889)  (386)
Equity security investments gains (losses), net  3,532   213 
Gain on sale of investment securities available-for-sale  620    
Lease income  9,655   7,966 
Construction supervision fee income  1,765   2,277 
Title insurance income     2,775 
Other noninterest income  7,973   5,394 
Total noninterest income  67,880   103,765 
Noninterest expense        
Salaries and employee benefits  90,634   77,411 
Travel expense  6,921   9,156 
Professional services expense  6,859   4,878 
Advertising and marketing expense  5,936   6,015 
Occupancy expense  8,116   7,065 
Data processing expense  9,265   12,010 
Equipment expense  16,327   13,724 
Other loan origination and maintenance expense  9,272   5,967 
Renewable energy tax credit investment impairment  602    
FDIC insurance  3,447   3,234 
Title insurance closing services expense     912 
Impairment expense on goodwill and other intangibles, net     2,680 
Other expense  7,545   9,652 
Total noninterest expense  164,924   152,704 
Income before taxes  23,465   46,046 
Income tax expense (benefit)  5,431   (5,402)
Net income $18,034  $51,448 
Earnings per share        
Basic $0.45  $1.28 
Diluted $0.44  $1.24 
Weighted average shares outstanding        
Basic  40,222,758   40,056,230 
Diluted  41,053,514   41,446,750 


Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.
Quarterly Selected Financial Data
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

  As of and for the three months ended 
  4Q 2019  3Q 2019  2Q 2019  1Q 2019  4Q 2018 
Income Statement Data                    
Net income $6,832  $3,895  $4,935  $2,372  $10,490 
Per Common Share                    
Net income, basic $0.17  $0.10  $0.12  $0.06  $0.26 
Net income, diluted  0.17   0.09   0.12   0.06   0.26 
Dividends declared  0.03   0.03   0.03   0.03   0.03 
Book value  13.20   13.12   12.90   12.45   12.29 
Tangible book value (1)  13.20   13.12   12.90   12.45   12.29 
Performance Ratios                    
Return on average assets (annualized)  0.58%  0.35%  0.48%  0.25%  1.20%
Return on average equity (annualized)  5.06   2.94   3.85   1.88   8.64 
Net interest margin  3.55   3.74   3.70   3.63   3.72 
Efficiency ratio (1)  75.26   76.22   81.37   87.56   69.48 
Noninterest income to total revenue  35.58   33.07   30.23   29.85   38.55 
Selected Loan Metrics                    
Loans and leases originated $523,688  $562,259  $525,088  $390,851  $498,987 
Guaranteed loans sold  105,002   100,498   71,934   62,940   104,646 
Average net gain on sale of guaranteed loans  106.16   80.51   80.12   61.30   59.83 
Adjusted average net gain on sale of guaranteed loans (2)  94.86   94.98   93.74   89.04   77.42 
Outstanding balance of sold loans serviced:                    
Guaranteed  2,746,480   2,802,073   2,870,108   2,952,774   3,045,460 
Unguaranteed  224,127   211,095   183,991   179,307   174,066 
Total  2,970,607   3,013,168   3,054,099   3,132,081   3,219,526 
Asset Quality Ratios                    
Allowance for loan losses to loans and leases held for investment  1.82%  1.76%  1.71%  1.75%  1.76%
Net charge-offs $905  $2,264  $526  $65  $1,185 
Net charge-offs to average loans and leases held for investment (3)  0.14%  0.39%  0.10%  0.01%  0.28%
Nonperforming loans $76,307  $80,757  $65,473  $70,692  $57,690 
Foreclosed assets  5,612   5,702   6,044   1,374   1,094 
Nonperforming loans (unguaranteed exposure)  17,908   19,817   18,352   20,186   14,488 
Foreclosed assets (unguaranteed exposure)  1,120   1,142   1,228   170   148 
Nonperforming loans not guaranteed by the SBA and foreclosures $19,028  $20,959  $19,580  $20,356  $14,636 
Nonperforming loans and foreclosures, not guaranteed by the SBA, to total assets  0.40%  0.46%  0.46%  0.50%  0.40%
Capital Ratios                    
Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)  14.85%  15.22%  15.94%  16.68%  17.10%
Total capital (to risk-weighted assets)  16.10   16.47   17.19   17.92   18.28 
Tier 1 risk based capital (to risk-weighted assets)  14.85   15.22   15.94   16.68   17.10 
Tier 1 leverage capital (to average assets)  10.65   11.12   11.77   12.34   13.40 

Notes to Quarterly Selected Financial Data

(1) See accompanying GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.

(2) Excludes fair value gain/loss on exchange-traded interest rate lock commitments.

(3) Quarterly net charge-offs as a percentage of quarterly average loans and leases held for investment, annualized.


Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.
Quarterly Average Balances and Net Interest Margin
(Dollars in thousands)

  Three months ended December 31, 2019  Three months ended September 30, 2019 
  Average Balance  Interest  Average Yield/Rate  Average Balance  Interest  Average Yield/Rate 
Interest earning assets:                        
Interest earning balances in other banks $196,717  $885   1.78% $205,342  $1,167   2.25%
Investment securities  549,879   3,911   2.82   554,871   4,001   2.86 
Loans held for sale  954,396   15,539   6.46   910,837   15,982   6.96 
Loans and leases held for investment (1)  2,545,624   41,478   6.46   2,313,615   39,957   6.85 
Total interest earning assets  4,246,616   61,813   5.77   3,984,665   61,107   6.08 
Less: allowance for loan and lease losses  (42,982)          (37,995)        
Non-interest earning assets  527,280           501,369         
Total assets $4,730,914          $4,448,039         
Interest bearing liabilities:                        
Savings $1,096,640  $5,077   1.84% $1,036,858  $5,501   2.10%
Money market accounts  83,540   112   0.53   91,813   179   0.77 
Certificates of deposit  2,897,225   18,612   2.55   2,701,350   17,896   2.63 
Total interest bearing deposits  4,077,405   23,801   2.32   3,830,021   23,576   2.44 
Other borrowings  557   1   0.71   1,359       
Total interest bearing liabilities  4,077,962   23,802   2.32   3,831,380   23,576   2.44 
Non-interest bearing deposits  56,444           51,781         
Non-interest bearing liabilities  56,754           35,654         
Shareholders' equity  539,754           529,224         
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $4,730,914          $4,448,039         
Net interest income and interest rate spread     $38,011   3.45      $37,531   3.64 
Net interest margin          3.55           3.74 
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities          104.14%          104.00%

(1)   Average loan and lease balances include non-accruing loans.


Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
(Dollars in thousands)

  As of and for the three months ended 
  4Q 2019  3Q 2019  2Q 2019  1Q 2019  4Q 2018 
Total shareholders’ equity $532,386  $528,219  $518,986  $500,380  $493,560 
Less:                    
Goodwill               
Other intangible assets               
Tangible shareholders’ equity (a) $532,386  $528,219  $518,986  $500,380  $493,560 
Shares outstanding (c)  40,316,974   40,272,908   40,220,916   40,175,079   40,155,792 
Total assets $4,814,970  $4,603,697  $4,274,301  $4,058,047  $3,670,449 
Less:                    
Goodwill               
Other intangible assets               
Tangible assets (b) $4,814,970  $4,603,697  $4,274,301  $4,058,047  $3,670,449 
Tangible shareholders’ equity to tangible assets (a/b)  11.06%  11.47%  12.14%  12.33%  13.45%
Tangible book value per share (a/c) $13.21  $13.12  $12.90  $12.45  $12.29 
Efficiency ratio:                    
Noninterest expense (d) $44,410  $42,737  $39,576  $38,201  $32,558 
Net interest income  38,011   37,531   33,935   30,605   28,795 
Noninterest income  21,524   18,628   14,701   13,027   18,065 
Less: gain on sale of securities  528   87      5    
Adjusted operating revenue (e) $59,007  $56,072  $48,636  $43,627  $46,860 
Efficiency ratio (d/e)  75.26%  76.22%  81.37%  87.56%  69.48%


Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Continued)
(Dollars in thousands)

  Three months ended  Twelve months ended 
  4Q 2019  3Q 2019  4Q 2018  4Q 2019  4Q 2018 
Reconciliation of net income to non-GAAP net income for non-routine income and expenses:                    
Net income $6,832  $3,895  $10,490  $18,034  $51,448 
Gain on sale of aircraft           (357)   
Stock based compensation expense for restricted
  stock awards with an effective grant date of May
  24, 2016, as discussed in Note 10 of our March
  31, 2016 Form 10-Q		  360   360   360   1,429   1,429 
Impairment expense on goodwill and other intangibles, net              2,680 
Renewable energy tax credit investment, impairment           602    
Income tax effects and adjustments for non-GAAP items *  (86)  (86)  (86)  (402)  (986)
Non-GAAP net income $7,106  $4,169  $10,764  $19,306  $54,571 
* Estimated at 24.0%                    
Non-GAAP earnings per share:                    
Basic $0.18  $0.10  $0.27  $0.48  $1.36 
Diluted $0.17  $0.10  $0.26  $0.47  $1.32 
Weighted-average shares outstanding:                    
Basic  40,291,867   40,240,740   40,148,115   40,222,758   40,056,230 
Diluted  41,178,472   41,113,575   41,075,864   41,053,514   41,446,750 
Reconciliation of financial statement line items as reported to adjusted for non-routine income and expenses:                    
Noninterest income, as reported $21,524  $18,628  $18,065  $67,880  $103,765 
Gain on sale of aircraft           (357)   
Noninterest income, as adjusted $21,524  $18,628  $18,065  $67,523  $103,765 
Noninterest expense, as reported $44,410  $42,737  $32,558  $164,924  $152,704 
Stock based compensation expense  (360)  (360)  (360)  (1,429)  (1,429)
Impairment expense on goodwill and other intangibles, net              (2,680)
Renewable energy tax credit investment, impairment           (602)   
Noninterest expense, as adjusted $44,050  $42,377  $32,198  $162,893  $148,595 
Income before taxes, as reported $8,917  $6,262  $7,480  $23,465  $46,046 
Gain on sale of aircraft           (357)   
Stock based compensation expense  360   360   360   1,429   1,429 
Impairment expense on goodwill and other intangibles, net              2,680 
Renewable energy tax credit investment impairment and loss           602    
Income before taxes, as adjusted $9,277  $6,622  $7,840  $25,139  $50,155 
Income tax expense (benefit), as reported $2,085  $2,367  $(3,010) $5,431  $(5,402)
Income tax effects and adjustments for non-recurring income and expenses  86   86   86   402   986 
Income tax expense (benefit), as adjusted $2,171  $2,453  $(2,924) $5,833  $(4,416)

This press release presents the non-GAAP financial measures previously shown. The adjustments to reconcile from the applicable GAAP financial measure to the non-GAAP financial measures are included where applicable in financial results presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company considers these adjustments to be relevant to ongoing operating results. The Company believes that excluding the amounts associated with these adjustments to present the non-GAAP financial measures provides a meaningful base for period-to-period comparisons, which will assist regulators, investors, and analysts in analyzing the operating results or financial position of the Company. The non-GAAP financial measures are used by management to assess the performance of the Company’s business for presentations of Company performance to investors, and for other reasons as may be requested by investors and analysts. The Company further believes that presenting the non-GAAP financial measures will permit investors and analysts to assess the performance of the Company on the same basis as that applied by management. Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied, and are not audited. Although non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by shareholders to evaluate a company, they have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of results reported under GAAP.

 