LOS ANGELES, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Preferred Bank (NASDAQ: PFBC), an independent commercial bank, today reported results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019. Preferred Bank (“the Bank”) reported net income of $19.6 million or $1.31 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2019. This is down slightly from last quarter’s net income of $20.0 million or $1.32 per diluted share but compares quite favorably to net income of $18.7 million or $1.22 per diluted share posted in the fourth quarter of 2018. The decrease from the prior quarter is due to net interest income which decreased mainly due to the Federal Open Market Committee (“FOMC”) rate cuts in September and late October of 2019, which impacted the Bank’s loan yields.
For the year ended December 31, 2019, Preferred Bank posted net income of $78.4 million or $5.16 per diluted share. This compares strongly to the $71.0 million or the $4.64 per diluted share recorded for 2018 and represents an increase in earnings per share of 11.3%. As of December 31, 2019, the Bank’s total assets stood at $4.6 billion.
|Highlights from the fourth quarter of 2019:
|
|2.96%
|
|1.46%
|
|1.74%
|
|16.95%
|
|32.56%
|Highlights from Year:
|
|9.44%
|
|11.75%
|
|1.82%
|
|18.81%
|
|33.26%
Li Yu, Chairman and CEO, commented, “Net income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $19.6 million or $1.31 per diluted share. Net income for all of 2019 was $78.4 million or $5.16 per diluted share. Our quarterly and annual earnings exceeded our internal goals when considering the three rate cuts imposed by the FOMC during the third and fourth quarters.
Fourth quarter loan growth of $53 million, or 1.45% on a linked quarter basis likely reflects sluggish loan activities during the holiday season. For the year 2019, our total loan growth was $392 million or 11.75% increase from the end of 2018.
Fourth quarter deposit growth was $114 million or 3.0%. For the year, total deposit growth was $344 million or 9.4% over year end 2018 totals.
Negatively affected by the FOMC rate cuts in late September and October, our net interest margin for the quarter declined to 3.67%. For the year, the margin came in at 3.92%, a 16 basis point reduction from the 4.08% posted in 2018. Assuming no more rate cuts, we expect the margin to stabilize and gradually expand in early 2020.
Our cost control remains effective, the Bank’s efficiency ratio came in at 32.6% for the fourth quarter and 33.3% for the year, which is among the top in the industry.”
Income Statement Summary
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin. Net interest income before provision for loan and lease losses was $40.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. This is down from the $41.5 million recorded in the third quarter of 2019 and down from the $41.4 million posted in the fourth quarter of 2018. This is due to the three rate cuts imposed by the FOMC in early August, September and late October of 2019. As Preferred Bank’s balance sheet is asset-sensitive, this had the impact of lowering loan yields faster than deposit costs could be lowered. The Bank’s taxable equivalent net interest margin was 3.67%, down from the 3.84% recorded in the third quarter of 2019 and down from the 4.13% posted in the fourth quarter of 2018. The decline in the margin was due to the decline in loan yields mentioned above as well as higher deposit costs than in 2018, although total deposit costs declined in the third quarter and fourth quarter of 2019 and that trend continues.
Noninterest Income. For the fourth quarter of 2019, noninterest income was $1,883,000 compared with $4,405,000 for the same quarter last year and compared to $1,737,000 for the third quarter of 2019. The decline from last year is primarily due to last year’s gain on sale of OREO of $2.04 million and a legal recovery of $610,000 recorded in that period. The increase from the prior quarter is mainly due to other income which was up by $224,000 over the prior quarter due to various credit-related fees.
Noninterest Expense. Total noninterest expense was $13.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, flat when compared to the same period last year and down slightly from the $13.9 million posted in the third quarter of 2019. In comparing this quarter to last year, salary expense was up by $1.1 million but that was offset by a decline in professional services of $651,000, a decline in OREO expenses of $178,000 and a decline in other expense of $289,000. Salary expense increased due to a higher bonus accrual as well as a higher head count over last year. The decrease in professional services was due to lower legal fees and I.T. costs and the decrease in other expense was due to no FDIC premium expense recorded for the quarter when normally that cost would have been approximately $450,000. (As mentioned in the press release in the prior quarter, the FDIC’s Deposit Insurance Fund ratio exceeded its target of 1.35% of insured deposits and so refunds were issued). The decrease in total noninterest expense from the prior quarter was primarily due to professional services which were down by $315.000.
Balance Sheet Summary
Total gross loans and leases (including loans held for sale) at December 31, 2019 were $3.72 billion, an increase of $391.2 million or 11.7% over the total of $3.33 billion as of December 31, 2018. On a linked-quarter basis, total loans grew by $53.5 million or 1.5%. Total deposits increased by $343.6 million or 9.4% over the $3.64 billion as of December 31, 2018. Total deposits for the third quarter increased by $114.3 million or 3.0% on a linked quarter basis. Total assets reached $4.63 billion as of December 31, 2019, an increase of $411.7 million or 9.8% over the total of $4.22 billion as of December 31, 2018.
Income Taxes
The Bank recorded a provision for income taxes of $8.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. This represents an effective tax rate (“ETR”) of 30.1% and slightly higher than the 29.5% ETR recorded in the third quarter of 2019. The Bank’s ETR may fluctuate slightly from quarter to quarter within a limited range due to the timing of taxable events throughout the year.
Asset Quality
As of December 31, 2019, nonaccrual loans totaled $2.1 million, a decrease from the $3.8 million as of September 30, 2019 and down significantly from the total of $44.8 million as of December 31, 2018 due to the sale of two large non-performing assets in New York in the second quarter of 2019.
Total net recoveries were $99,000 for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to net charge-offs of $430,000 for the third quarter of 2019 and compared to net charge-offs of $6.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. The Bank recorded a provision for loan loss of $450,000 for the fourth quarter of 2019, which is somewhat reflective of the overall loan growth for the quarter. This compares to $900,000 recorded in the third quarter of 2019 and compared to $5.55 million recorded in the fourth quarter of 2018. The allowance for loan loss at December 31, 2019 was $34.8 million or 0.94% of total loans compared to $31.1million or 0.93% of total loans at December 31, 2018.
Capitalization
As of December 31, 2019, the Bank’s tier 1 leverage ratio was 10.25%, the common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 10.51% and the total capital ratio was 13.63%. As of December 31, 2018, the Bank’s leverage ratio was 10.16%, the common equity tier 1 ratio was 10.43% and the total risk based capital ratio was 13.72%. Tangible book value per share was $31.28 per share as of December 31, 2019 compared to $27.22 as of December 31, 2018, a 15.0% increase.
Conference Call and Webcast
A conference call with simultaneous webcast to discuss Preferred Bank’s fourth quarter 2019 financial results will be held tomorrow, January 23, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern / 11:00 a.m. Pacific. Interested participants and investors may access the conference call by dialing 844-826-3037 (domestic) or 412-317-5182 (international) and referencing “Preferred Bank.” There will also be a live webcast of the call available at the Investor Relations section of Preferred Bank's website at www.preferredbank.com. Web participants are encouraged to go to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software.
Preferred Bank's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Li Yu, President and Chief Operating Officer Wellington Chen, Chief Financial Officer Edward J. Czajka, and Chief Credit Officer Nick Pi will be present to discuss Preferred Bank's financial results, business highlights and outlook. After the live webcast, a replay will remain available in the Investor Relations section of Preferred Bank's website. A replay of the call will also be available at 877-344-7529 (domestic) or 412-317-0088 (international) through February 6, 2020; the passcode is 10138207.
About Preferred Bank
Preferred Bank is one of the larger independent commercial banks headquartered in California. The Bank is chartered by the State of California, and its deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC, to the maximum extent permitted by law. The Bank conducts its banking business from its main office in Los Angeles, California, and through eleven full-service branch banking offices in California (Alhambra, Century City, City of Industry, Torrance, Arcadia, Irvine, Diamond Bar, Pico Rivera, Tarzana and San Francisco (2)) and one branch in Flushing, New York. Preferred Bank offers a broad range of deposit and loan products and services to both commercial and consumer customers. The Bank provides personalized deposit services as well as real estate finance, commercial loans and trade finance to small and mid-sized businesses, entrepreneurs, real estate developers, professionals and high net worth individuals. Although originally founded as a Chinese-American Bank, Preferred Bank now derives most of its customers from the diversified mainstream market but does continue to benefit from the significant migration to California of ethnic Chinese from China and other areas of East Asia.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Bank’s future financial and operating results, the Bank's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Bank’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: changes in economic conditions; changes in the California real estate market; the loss of senior management and other employees; natural disasters or recurring energy shortage; changes in interest rates; competition from other financial services companies; ineffective underwriting practices; inadequate allowance for loan and lease losses to cover actual losses; risks inherent in construction lending; adverse economic conditions in Asia; downturn in international trade; inability to attract deposits; inability to raise additional capital when needed or on favorable terms; inability to manage growth; inadequate communications, information, operating and financial control systems, technology from third party service providers; the U.S. government’s monetary policies; government regulation; environmental liability with respect to properties to which the bank takes title; and the threat of terrorism. Additional factors that could cause the Bank's results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the Bank’s 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation which can also be found on Preferred Bank’s website. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of the press release, and the Bank assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. For additional information about Preferred Bank, please visit the Bank’s website at www.preferredbank.com.
Financial Tables to Follow
|PREFERRED BANK
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|(unaudited)
|(in thousands, except for net income per share and shares)
|For the Quarter Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2019
|2019
|2018
|Interest income:
|Loans, including fees
|$
|51,052
|$
|52,862
|$
|49,027
|Investment securities
|4,269
|4,875
|4,892
|Fed funds sold
|162
|222
|454
|Total interest income
|55,483
|57,959
|54,373
|Interest expense:
|Interest-bearing demand
|3,490
|4,904
|4,258
|Savings
|16
|13
|13
|Time certificates
|10,038
|10,034
|7,117
|FHLB borrowings
|-
|-
|12
|Subordinated debit
|1,530
|1,531
|1,531
|Total interest expense
|15,074
|16,482
|12,931
|Net interest income
|40,409
|41,477
|41,442
|Provision for loan losses
|450
|900
|5,550
|Net interest income after provision for
|loan losses
|39,959
|40,577
|35,892
|Noninterest income:
|Fees & service charges on deposit accounts
|392
|401
|290
|Letters of credit fee income
|806
|874
|956
|BOLI income
|93
|94
|91
|Net gain on sale of other real estate owned
|-
|-
|2,038
|Other income
|592
|368
|1,030
|Total noninterest income
|1,883
|1,737
|4,405
|Noninterest expense:
|Salary and employee benefits
|9,746
|9,801
|8,640
|Net occupancy expense
|1,374
|1,329
|1,326
|Business development and promotion expense
|258
|109
|282
|Professional services
|834
|1,149
|1,485
|Office supplies and equipment expense
|448
|483
|373
|Net (gain) loss on sale of other real estate owned and expense
|3
|(129
|)
|181
|Other
|1,107
|1,156
|1,396
|Total noninterest expense
|13,770
|13,898
|13,683
|Income before provision for income taxes
|28,072
|28,416
|26,614
|Income tax expense
|8,456
|8,383
|7,960
|Net income
|$
|19,616
|$
|20,033
|$
|18,654
|Dividend and earnings allocated to participating securities
|(164
|)
|(168
|)
|(304
|)
|Net income available to common shareholders
|$
|19,452
|$
|19,865
|$
|18,350
|Income per share available to common shareholders
|Basic
|$
|1.31
|$
|1.32
|$
|1.22
|Diluted
|$
|1.31
|$
|1.32
|$
|1.22
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding
|Basic
|14,836,374
|15,091,270
|15,064,875
|Diluted
|14,836,374
|15,091,270
|15,064,875
|Dividends per share
|$
|0.30
|$
|0.30
|$
|0.30
|PREFERRED BANK
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|(unaudited)
|(in thousands, except for net income per share and shares)
|For the Year Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|Change
|2019
|2018
|%
|Interest income:
|Loans, including fees
|$
|207,218
|$
|178,420
|16.1
|%
|Investment securities
|18,542
|14,877
|24.6
|%
|Fed funds sold
|961
|1,868
|-48.5
|%
|Total interest income
|226,721
|195,165
|16.2
|%
|Interest expense:
|Interest-bearing demand
|17,956
|13,934
|28.9
|%
|Savings
|54
|60
|-10.7
|%
|Time certificates
|37,932
|20,753
|82.8
|%
|FHLB borrowings
|19
|65
|-70.3
|%
|Subordinated debit
|6,123
|6,124
|-0.0
|%
|Total interest expense
|62,084
|40,936
|51.7
|%
|Net interest income
|164,637
|154,229
|6.7
|%
|Provision for loan losses
|3,450
|10,130
|-65.9
|%
|Net interest income after provision for
|loan losses
|161,187
|144,099
|11.9
|%
|Noninterest income:
|Fees & service charges on deposit accounts
|1,579
|1,201
|31.5
|%
|Letters of credit fee income
|3,821
|3,927
|-2.7
|%
|BOLI income
|370
|361
|2.7
|%
|Net gain on sale of other real estate owned
|-
|2,038
|-100.0
|%
|Net gain on called and sale of investment securities
|-
|112
|-100.0
|%
|Other income
|1,696
|1,762
|-3.8
|%
|Total noninterest income
|7,466
|9,401
|-20.6
|%
|Noninterest expense:
|Salary and employee benefits
|38,807
|34,741
|11.7
|%
|Net occupancy expense
|5,121
|5,299
|-3.4
|%
|Business development and promotion expense
|840
|816
|3.0
|%
|Professional services
|4,417
|5,989
|-26.2
|%
|Office supplies and equipment expense
|1,853
|1,464
|26.5
|%
|Net loss on sale of other real estate owned and expense
|1,220
|615
|98.4
|%
|Other
|4,989
|5,879
|-15.1
|%
|Total noninterest expense
|57,247
|54,802
|4.5
|%
|Income before provision for income taxes
|111,406
|98,698
|12.9
|%
|Income tax expense
|33,035
|27,705
|19.2
|%
|Net income
|$
|78,371
|$
|70,993
|10.4
|%
|Dividend and earnings allocated to participating securities
|(666
|)
|(1,166
|)
|-42.9
|%
|Net income available to common shareholders
|$
|77,705
|$
|69,827
|11.3
|%
|Income per share available to common shareholders
|Basic
|$
|5.16
|$
|4.64
|11.3
|%
|Diluted
|$
|5.16
|$
|4.64
|11.3
|%
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding
|Basic
|15,060,476
|15,056,919
|0.0
|%
|Diluted
|15,060,476
|15,059,845
|0.0
|%
|Dividends per share
|$
|1.20
|$
|1.02
|17.6
|%
|PREFERRED BANK
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
|(unaudited)
|(in thousands)
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2019
|2018
|(Unaudited)
|(Audited)
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|498,645
|$
|526,759
|Fed funds sold
|37,000
|76,000
|Cash and cash equivalents
|535,645
|602,759
|Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost
|7,310
|8,007
|Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
|240,640
|182,413
|Loans and leases
|3,724,922
|3,333,377
|Less allowance for loan and lease losses
|(34,830
|)
|(31,065
|)
|Less net deferred loan fees
|(3,028
|)
|(2,323
|)
|Net loans and leases
|3,687,064
|3,299,989
|Customers' liability on acceptances
|7,379
|10,074
|Bank furniture and fixtures, net
|12,236
|7,497
|Bank-owned life insurance
|9,571
|9,317
|Accrued interest receivable
|14,961
|14,266
|Investment in affordable housing
|53,142
|43,848
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|13,101
|11,933
|Deferred tax assets
|17,368
|19,640
|Income tax receivable
|5,561
|-
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|17,103
|-
|Other assets
|7,400
|6,692
|Total assets
|$
|4,628,481
|$
|4,216,435
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|Liabilities:
|Deposits:
|Demand
|$
|835,790
|$
|730,096
|Interest-bearing demand
|1,328,863
|1,397,006
|Savings
|23,784
|20,369
|Time certificates of $250,000 or more
|976,727
|738,626
|Other time certificates
|818,130
|753,588
|Total deposits
|3,983,294
|3,639,685
|Acceptances outstanding
|7,379
|10,074
|Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank
|-
|1,307
|Subordinated debt issuance
|99,211
|99,087
|Commitments to fund investment in affordable housing partnership
|24,149
|19,530
|Operating lease liabilities
|20,497
|-
|Accrued interest payable
|3,324
|6,839
|Other liabilities
|23,432
|23,262
|Total liabilities
|4,161,286
|3,799,784
|Shareholders' equity:
|Common stock, no par value. Authorized 100,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 14,933,768 at December 31, 2019 and 15,308,688 at December 31, 2018, respectively.
|210,882
|210,882
|Treasury stock
|(55,054
|)
|(34,529
|)
|Additional paid-in-capital
|52,350
|47,425
|Retained earnings
|255,050
|194,855
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss):
|Unrealized gain (loss) on securities, available-for-sale, net of tax of $1,546 and $(725) at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively
|3,967
|(1,982
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|467,195
|416,651
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|4,628,481
|$
|4,216,435
|PREFERRED BANK
|Selected Consolidated Financial Information
|(unaudited)
|(in thousands, except for ratios)
|For the Quarter Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2018
|Unaudited historical quarterly operations data:
|Interest income
|$
|55,483
|$
|57,959
|$
|57,822
|$
|55,457
|$
|54,373
|Interest expense
|15,074
|16,482
|15,981
|14,547
|12,931
|Interest income before provision for credit losses
|40,409
|41,477
|41,841
|40,910
|41,442
|Provision for credit losses
|450
|900
|1,600
|500
|5,550
|Noninterest income
|1,883
|1,737
|1,985
|1,861
|4,405
|Noninterest expense
|13,770
|13,898
|13,885
|15,694
|13,683
|Income tax expense
|8,456
|8,383
|8,362
|7,834
|7,960
|Net income
|$
|19,616
|$
|20,033
|$
|19,979
|$
|18,743
|$
|18,654
|Earnings per share
|Basic
|$
|1.31
|$
|1.32
|$
|1.31
|$
|1.23
|$
|1.22
|Diluted
|$
|1.31
|$
|1.32
|$
|1.31
|$
|1.23
|$
|1.22
|Ratios for the period:
|Return on average assets
|1.74
|%
|1.81
|%
|1.89
|%
|1.83
|%
|1.82
|%
|Return on beginning equity
|16.95
|%
|17.61
|%
|18.54
|%
|18.24
|%
|18.50
|%
|Net interest margin (Fully-taxable equivalent)
|3.67
|%
|3.84
|%
|4.07
|%
|4.12
|%
|4.13
|%
|Noninterest expense to average assets
|1.22
|%
|1.25
|%
|1.31
|%
|1.54
|%
|1.33
|%
|Efficiency ratio
|32.56
|%
|32.16
|%
|31.68
|%
|36.69
|%
|29.84
|%
|Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized)
|-0.01
|%
|0.05
|%
|-0.04
|%
|-0.04
|%
|0.80
|%
|Ratios as of period end:
|Tier 1 leverage capital ratio
|10.25
|%
|10.27
|%
|10.50
|%
|10.32
|%
|10.16
|%
|Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|10.51
|%
|10.40
|%
|10.53
|%
|10.54
|%
|10.43
|%
|Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|10.51
|%
|10.40
|%
|10.53
|%
|10.54
|%
|10.43
|%
|Total risk-based capital ratio
|13.63
|%
|13.53
|%
|13.74
|%
|13.82
|%
|13.77
|%
|Allowances for credit losses to loans and leases at end of period
|0.94
|%
|0.93
|%
|0.94
|%
|0.94
|%
|0.93
|%
|Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans and leases
|1631.42
|%
|895.30
|%
|981.65
|%
|887.75
|%
|69.29
|%
|Average balances:
|Total securities
|$
|248,904
|$
|249,060
|$
|241,664
|$
|189,684
|$
|184,168
|Total loans and leases *
|$
|3,614,621
|$
|3,534,283
|$
|3,450,583
|$
|3,327,005
|$
|3,217,850
|Total earning assets
|$
|4,381,206
|$
|4,298,523
|$
|4,134,320
|$
|4,034,284
|$
|3,988,970
|Total assets
|$
|4,482,210
|$
|4,395,357
|$
|4,235,612
|$
|4,142,906
|$
|4,068,592
|Total time certificate of deposits
|$
|1,756,480
|$
|1,650,965
|$
|1,627,953
|$
|1,521,209
|$
|1,446,661
|Total interest bearing deposits
|$
|3,050,318
|$
|3,051,007
|$
|2,924,526
|$
|2,874,045
|$
|2,787,788
|Total deposits
|$
|3,849,825
|$
|3,772,097
|$
|3,625,021
|$
|3,555,981
|$
|3,498,226
|Total interest bearing liabilities
|$
|3,149,511
|$
|3,150,167
|$
|3,024,452
|$
|2,974,442
|$
|2,888,171
|Total equity
|$
|463,849
|$
|460,452
|$
|445,101
|$
|428,136
|$
|411,249
|*Incudes loans held for sale
|PREFERRED BANK
|Selected Consolidated Financial Information
|(unaudited)
|(in thousands, except for ratios)
|For the Year Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2019
|2018
|Interest income
|$
|226,721
|$
|195,165
|Interest expense
|62,084
|40,936
|Interest income before provision for credit losses
|164,637
|154,229
|Provision for credit losses
|3,450
|10,130
|Noninterest income
|7,466
|9,401
|Noninterest expense
|57,247
|54,802
|Income tax expense
|33,035
|27,705
|Net income
|$
|78,371
|$
|70,993
|Earnings per share
|Basic
|$
|5.16
|$
|4.64
|Diluted
|$
|5.16
|$
|4.64
|Ratios for the period:
|Return on average assets
|1.82
|%
|1.84
|%
|Return on beginning equity
|18.81
|%
|20.00
|%
|Net interest margin (Fully-taxable equivalent)
|3.92
|%
|4.08
|%
|Noninterest expense to average assets
|1.33
|%
|1.42
|%
|Efficiency ratio
|33.26
|%
|33.49
|%
|Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans
|-0.01
|%
|0.29
|%
|Average balances:
|Total loans and leases *
|$
|3,482,555
|$
|3,114,132
|Earning assets
|$
|4,213,271
|$
|3,790,757
|Total assets
|$
|4,315,174
|$
|3,868,579
|Total deposits
|$
|3,701,732
|$
|3,323,295
|*Includes loans held for sale
|PREFERRED BANK
|Selected Consolidated Financial Information
|(unaudited)
|(in thousands, except for ratios)
|As of
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2018
|Unaudited quarterly statement of financial position data:
|Assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|535,645
|$
|465,189
|$
|351,121
|$
|623,002
|$
|602,759
|Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost
|7,310
|7,545
|7,702
|7,861
|8,007
|Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
|240,640
|242,655
|238,589
|182,280
|182,413
|Loans and Leases:
|Real estate - Single and multi-family residential
|686,906
|642,824
|646,830
|625,416
|587,562
|Real estate - Land
|7,838
|7,950
|9,330
|9,352
|10,646
|Real estate - Commercial
|1,504,594
|1,533,566
|1,419,224
|1,395,074
|1,358,821
|Real estate - For sale housing construction
|173,951
|179,651
|171,584
|152,418
|138,815
|Real estate - Other construction
|218,562
|216,812
|212,988
|228,174
|207,849
|Commercial and industrial, trade finance and other
|1,133,071
|1,090,647
|1,125,730
|994,571
|1,029,684
|Gross loans
|3,724,922
|3,671,450
|3,585,686
|3,405,005
|3,333,377
|Allowance for loan and lease losses
|(34,830
|)
|(34,281
|)
|(33,811
|)
|(31,896
|)
|(31,065
|)
|Net deferred loan fees
|(3,028
|)
|(2,518
|)
|(1,401
|)
|(1,501
|)
|(2,323
|)
|Net loans, excluding loans held for sale
|$
|3,687,064
|$
|3,634,651
|$
|3,550,474
|$
|3,371,608
|$
|3,299,989
|Loans held for sale
|$
|-
|$
|2,999
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Net loans and leases
|$
|3,687,064
|$
|3,637,650
|$
|3,550,474
|$
|3,371,608
|$
|3,299,989
|Investment in affordable housing
|53,142
|39,780
|41,136
|42,492
|43,849
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|13,101
|13,101
|13,101
|11,932
|11,933
|Other assets
|91,579
|89,564
|92,302
|89,095
|67,485
|Total assets
|$
|4,628,481
|$
|4,495,484
|$
|4,294,425
|$
|4,328,270
|$
|4,216,435
|Liabilities:
|Deposits:
|Demand
|$
|835,790
|$
|774,869
|$
|718,611
|$
|731,795
|$
|730,096
|Interest-bearing demand
|1,328,863
|1,435,144
|1,279,104
|1,372,760
|1,397,006
|Savings
|23,784
|21,985
|20,927
|20,550
|20,369
|Time certificates of $250,000 or more
|976,727
|849,574
|839,203
|778,020
|738,626
|Other time certificates
|818,130
|787,392
|819,163
|816,678
|753,588
|Total deposits
|$
|3,983,294
|$
|3,868,964
|$
|3,677,008
|$
|3,719,803
|$
|3,639,685
|Advances Outstanding
|$
|7,379
|$
|7,333
|$
|8,074
|$
|8,417
|$
|10,074
|Subordinated debt issuance
|99,211
|99,180
|99,149
|99,118
|99,087
|Commitments to fund investment in affordable housing partnership
|24,149
|12,904
|15,186
|17,340
|19,530
|Other liabilities
|47,253
|48,023
|43,566
|51,460
|31,408
|Total liabilities
|$
|4,161,286
|$
|4,036,404
|$
|3,842,983
|$
|3,896,138
|$
|3,799,784
|Equity:
|Net common stock, no par value
|$
|208,178
|$
|215,123
|$
|224,314
|$
|222,782
|$
|223,778
|Retained earnings
|255,050
|239,914
|224,401
|209,012
|194,855
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|3,967
|4,043
|2,727
|338
|(1,982
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|$
|467,195
|$
|459,080
|$
|451,442
|$
|432,132
|$
|416,651
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|4,628,481
|$
|4,495,484
|$
|4,294,425
|$
|4,328,270
|$
|4,216,435
|Preferred Bank
|Loan and Credit Quality Information
|Allowance For Credit Losses & Loss History
|Year Ended
|Year ended
|December 31, 2019
|December 31, 2018
|(Dollars in 000's)
|Allowance For Credit Losses
|Balance at Beginning of Period
|$
|31,065
|$
|29,921
|Charge-Offs
|Commercial & Industrial
|525
|4,040
|Mini-perm Real Estate
|101
|5,742
|Total Charge-Offs
|626
|9,782
|Recoveries
|Commercial & Industrial
|427
|796
|Mini-perm Real Estate
|415
|-
|Total Recoveries
|842
|796
|Net Loan Charge-Offs
|(216
|)
|8,986
|Provision for Credit Losses
|3,450
|10,130
|Balance at End of Period
|$
|34,731
|$
|31,065
|Average Loans and Leases Held for Investment
|$
|3,482,218
|$
|3,102,428
|Loans and Leases Held for Investment at end of Period
|$
|3,724,922
|$
|3,333,337
|Net Charge-Offs to Average Loans and Leases
|-0.01
|%
|0.29
|%
|Allowances for credit losses to loans and leases at end of period
|0.94
|%
|0.93
|%
|AT THE COMPANY:
|AT FINANCIAL PROFILES:
|Edward J. Czajka
|Tony Rossi
|Executive Vice President
|General Information
|Chief Financial Officer
|(310) 622-8221
|(213) 891-1188
|PFBC@finprofiles.com
Preferred Bank
LOS ANGELES, California, UNITED STATES
Preferred Bank LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: