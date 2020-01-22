HOUSTON, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KA Fund Advisors, LLC (“Kayne Anderson”), which serves as the adviser to Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE: KYN) and Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE: KMF) announced today the tax characterization of 2019 distributions to stockholders.



KYN

Common Shares KYN

Series F

MRPS KMF

Common Shares Ordinary dividends - - - Qualified dividends - - - Capital gains distributions - - - Nondividend distributions (return of capital) 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 %

Additional information regarding the tax characterization of the 2019 distributions is available at www.kaynefunds.com .

Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, whose common stock is traded on the NYSE. KYN’s investment objective is to obtain a high after-tax total return by investing at least 85% of its total assets in energy-related master limited partnerships and their affiliates (“MLPs”), and in other companies that, as their principal business, operate assets used in the gathering, transporting, processing, storing, refining, distributing, mining or marketing of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, refined petroleum products or coal (collectively with MLPs, “Midstream Energy Companies”).

Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund, Inc. is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940 whose common stock is traded on the NYSE. KMF’s investment objective is to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on making cash distributions to its stockholders by investing at least 80% of its total assets in securities of companies in the Midstream/Energy Sector, consisting of: (a) Midstream Master Limited Partnerships (“MLPs”), (b) Midstream Companies, (c) Other MLPs and (d) Other Energy Companies. KMF anticipates that the majority of its investments will consist of investments in Midstream MLPs and Midstream Companies. See Glossary of Key Terms in the Fund’s quarterly reports.

This press release is provided for general informational purposes only. It does not constitute, and should not be construed as, tax, legal, investment, or other professional advice and cannot be used or relied upon for the purpose of avoiding tax penalties. Investors should consult their tax adviser or legal counsel for advice and information concerning their particular situation.