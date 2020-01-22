ELMIRA, N.Y., Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chemung Financial Corporation (the “Corporation”) (Nasdaq: CHMG), the parent company of Chemung Canal Trust Company (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $4.2 million, or $0.87 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $5.7 million, or $1.18 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2018.



Anders M. Tomson, Chemung Financial Corporation CEO, stated:

“2019 was a year of mixed results for the corporation, largely dominated by the deterioration of two large commercial credits, both of which required a significant reserve allowance earlier in the calendar year. These previously reported, isolated incidents overshadowed our continuing focus on balance sheet quality, expense reduction through operating efficiencies and the increase of fee income generated by the portfolio expansion of our Wealth Management Group,” said Anders M. Tomson, President & CEO. “We are optimistic that our community banking model will yield positive results in the coming year, and when coupled with strategic technology opportunities, continued enhancements to our delivery channels and an even greater emphasis on client attraction and retention, we expect to continue to deliver strong results to our constituent stakeholders,” Tomson added.

2019 Highlights1:

Total shareholders’ equity increased $17.6 million, or 10.7%



Tangible book value per share increased from $29.22 to $32.74, or 12.05%



Average interest earning assets increased $35.9 million to $1.675 billion



Net charge-offs to average loans decreased from .41% to .11%



Total equity to total assets at the end of the period increased from 9.40% to 10.22%

1 Balance sheet comparisons are calculated for December 31, 2019 versus December 31, 2018.



2019 vs 2018

Net Interest Income:

Net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2019 totaled $60.6 million compared with $60.5 million for the prior year, an increase of $0.1 million, or 0.2%, due primarily to a $2.4 million increase in total interest and dividend income, offset by a $2.2 million increase in total interest expense. The increase in total interest and dividend income was due primarily to increases in interest income on interest-earning deposits of $1.5 million, interest and fees of $0.4 million from loans, and interest income from taxable securities of $0.5 million, compared to the prior year. The increase in total interest expense was due primarily to an increase in interest expense of $2.9 million on deposits, offset by decreases in interest expense on securities sold under agreements to repurchase of $0.1 million, and interest expense on borrowed funds of $0.5 million, compared to the prior year. Fully taxable equivalent net interest margin was 3.64% in 2019, compared with 3.72% for the prior year. Average interest-earning assets increased $35.9 million in 2019 compared to the prior year. The average yield on interest-earning assets increased six basis points, while the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased twenty basis points, as compared to the prior year. The increase in interest and dividend income in 2019 was due primarily to a $67.2 million increase in the average balance of interest-earning deposits, and a $9.2 million increase in the average balance of commercial loans, compared to the prior year. The increase in interest expense in 2019 was due primarily to an increase in interest rates on interest-bearing deposit accounts, including promotional interest rates on time deposits.

Non-Interest Income:

Non-interest income for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $20.1 million compared with $23.1 million for the prior year, a decrease of $3.0 million, or 13.0%. The decrease was due primarily to decreases of $1.9 million in the fair value of equity investments, $0.8 million in other non-interest income, $0.2 million in net gains (losses) on sales of other real estate owned, and $0.3 million in service charges on deposit accounts, offset by an increase of $0.2 million in Wealth Management Group (“WMG”) fee income. The decrease in the fair value of equity investments was due primarily to the $2.1 million increase in the fair value of Visa Class B shares in the prior year, and a $0.1 million loss related to an investment in a limited partnership in the current year. Subsequent to the change in fair value, the Visa Class B shares were sold during the third quarter of 2018. The decrease in other non-interest income was due to a $0.4 million state sales tax refund in the prior year, a reduction of $0.1 million in rental income from other property owned in the prior year, and a decrease of $0.1 million in interest rate swap income primarily due to changes in market value in the current year. The increase in WMG fee income can be mostly attributed to an increase in the market value of assets under management and additional fee income from terminating trusts.

Non-Interest Expense:

Non-interest expense for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $55.7 million compared with $56.8 million for the prior year, a decrease of $1.1 million, or 1.9%. The decrease was due primarily to decreases of $1.0 million in legal accruals and settlements, $0.6 million in net occupancy expenses, $0.6 million in FDIC insurance expense, $0.2 million in marketing and advertising expenses, $0.3 million in professional services, $0.3 million in other real estate owned expenses, and $0.1 in furniture and equipment expenses. These items were partially offset by increases of $1.1 million in salaries and wages, $0.4 million in pension and other employee benefits, $0.4 million in data processing expenses, and $0.1 million in other non-interest expenses. The decrease in legal accruals and settlements was due to the resolution of a legal matter in 2018. The decrease in net occupancy and furniture and equipment expenses was mostly attributable to runoff in depreciation expense related to mechanical equipment, the closing of two branches in 2019, and the reduction in non-capitalizable fixed asset purchases as compared to the prior year due to the opening of two new branches in 2018. The decrease in FDIC insurance expense was primarily due to the receipt of a $0.4 million credit related to the Deposit Insurance Fund’s (DIF) minimum reserve ratio assessment. The decrease in marketing and advertising expenses was due to opening two denovo branches during 2018. The decrease in professional services was due to consulting fees incurred in the prior year associated with a sales tax refund in the prior year. The decrease in other real estate owned expenses can be attributed to fewer OREO properties acquired during 2019 as compared to 2018. The increase in salaries and wages can be attributed to annual merit increases and a lower vacancy rate in 2019. The increase in pension and other employee benefits can be attributed to full vesting of stock awards related to an executive retirement. The increase in other non-interest expense can be attributed to the impairment of a fixed asset.

Income Tax Expense:

Income tax expense for 2019 was $3.4 million compared with $4.0 million for the prior year, a decrease of $0.6 million, or 14.3%. The effective tax rate for 2019 increased to 18.0% compared with 17.0% for the prior year. The decrease in income tax expense was primarily due to a decrease in pretax income.

4th Quarter 2019 vs 4th Quarter 2018

Net Interest Income:

Net interest income decreased $0.3 million, or 1.8%, to $15.2 million for the current quarter compared to the same period in the prior year, due primarily to a decrease of $0.1 million in interest and dividend income, and a $0.2 million increase in total interest expense. Interest and fees from loans decreased $0.4 million, interest from taxable securities increased $0.4 million, and interest from interest-earning deposits decreased $0.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 as compared to the same period in the prior year. Interest expense on deposits increased $0.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 when compared to the same period in the prior year. Fully taxable equivalent net interest margin was 3.56% in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with 3.68% for the same period in the prior year. Average interest-earning assets increased $25.5 million, compared to the same period in the prior year. The average yield on interest-earning assets decreased 9 basis points, while the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 6 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to the same period in the prior year.

The decrease in interest and dividend income for the current quarter can be mostly attributed to decreases in interest income on consumer loans, commercial loans, and interest-earning deposits, offset by an increase in interest and dividend income on taxable securities. The decrease on consumer loans was primarily due to a decrease of $25.4 million in the average balance. The decrease on commercial loans was primarily due to an 18 basis points decrease in the average yield on commercial loans, offset by a $21.5 million increase in the average balance of commercial loans. The decrease in interest income on interest-earning deposits was primarily due to a 49 basis points decrease in the average yield of interest-earning deposits. The increase in interest and dividend income on taxable securities was due to a 42 basis points increase on the average yield and a $26.9 million increase in the average balance of taxable securities. The increase in interest expense for the current quarter can be mostly attributed to a 47 basis points increase in the average cost of time deposits, and a $15.8 million increase on the average balance of time deposits.

Non-Interest Income:

Non-interest income for the current quarter was $5.1 million compared with $4.9 million for the same period in the prior year, an increase of $0.2 million, or 4.4%. The increase can be mostly attributed to increases of $0.2 million in Wealth Management Group (“WMG”) fee income, and $0.1 million in the change in fair value of equity investments. The increase in WMG fee income can be mostly attributed to an increase in fees from estates and agency accounts, and an increase in the market value of assets under management.

Non-Interest Expense:

Non-interest expense for the current quarter was $14.9 million compared with $14.2 million for the same period in the prior year, an increase of $0.6 million, or 4.5%. The increase can be mostly attributed to increases of $0.7 million in salaries and wages, $0.3 million in pension and other employee benefits, $0.3 million in data processing expenses, and $0.4 million in other non-interest expense, offset by decreases of $0.1 million in net occupancy expense, $0.2 million in FDIC insurance expense, $0.1 in marketing and advertising expenses, and a $0.6 million decrease in other components of net periodic pension and post-retirement benefits. The increase in salaries and wages can be mostly attributed to annual merit increases and a lower vacancy rate. The increase in pension and other employee benefits was due to full vesting of stock awards related to an executive retirement. The increase in other non-interest expense can be partially attributed to the impairment of a fixed asset. The increase in data processing expenses was primarily attributed to timing of various projects. The decrease in marketing and advertising expenses was due to the timing of various projects. The decrease in net occupancy expense was due primarily to the closure of two branches in 2019. The decrease in FDIC insurance expense was primarily due to the receipt of a $0.2 million credit related to the Deposit Insurance Fund’s (DIF) minimum reserve ratio assessment. The decrease in other components of net periodic pension cost (benefits) was primarily due to a lump sum settlement in the fourth quarter of 2018 to terminated, vested employees.

Income Tax Expense:

Income tax expense for the current quarter was $1.0 million compared with $0.7 million for the same period in the prior year. The increase in income tax expense was due primarily to a tax benefit of $0.4 million recorded in December 2018 due to the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. The effective income tax rate increased from 10.3% for the fourth quarter of 2018 to 19.1% for the fourth quarter of 2019.

4th Quarter 2019 vs 3rd Quarter 2019

Net Interest Income:

Net interest income for the current quarter totaled $15.2 million compared with $15.1 million for the prior quarter, an increase of $0.1 million, or 0.4%. Interest and fees from loans decreased $0.1 million and interest and dividend income from investment securities increased $0.1 million. Interest expense on deposits decreased $0.1 million due primarily to a six basis points decrease in the average cost on savings and money market accounts.

Fully taxable equivalent net interest margin was 3.56% in the fourth quarter of 2019, a decrease of seven basis points compared with 3.63% for the prior quarter. Average interest-earning assets increased $40.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, while the average yield on interest-earning assets decreased eleven basis points compared to the prior quarter. The average cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased five basis points in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to the prior quarter.

Non-Interest Income:

Non-interest income for the current quarter was $5.1 million compared with $5.0 million for the prior quarter, an increase of $0.1 million, or 3.0%. The increase in non-interest income can be attributed to a $0.1 million increase in interest rate swap fee income primarily due to changes in market value.

Non-Interest Expense:

Non-interest expense for the current quarter was $14.9 million compared with $13.5 million for the prior quarter, an increase of $1.4 million, or 9.8%. The increase can be mostly attributed to increases of $0.3 million in professional services, $0.2 in salaries and wage expense, $0.5 million in other non-interest expense, $0.2 million in data processing expenses, $0.1 million in net occupancy expenses, and $0.1 million in FDIC insurance expense. The increases in professional services and data processing expenses were related to the timing of various projects. The increase in salaries and wage expenses was primarily due to merit increases and a lower vacancy rate. The increase in other non-interest expense was primarily due to increases in charitable contributions, bank service fees and the impairment of a fixed asset. The increase in FDIC insurance expense was primarily due to the receipt of a credit related to the Deposit Insurance Fund’s (DIF) minimum reserve ratio assessment which fully offset the expense in the third quarter of 2019, and partially offset the expense in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Income Tax Expense:

Income tax expense for the current quarter was $1.0 million compared with $0.2 million for the prior quarter, an increase of $0.8 million. The increase in income tax expense can be attributed to a $3.1 million increase in income before income tax expense for the fourth quarter of 2019, when compared to the prior quarter. The effective income tax rate increased from 8.3% for the third quarter of 2019 to 19.1% for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Asset Quality

Non-performing loans totaled $18.0 million at December 31, 2019, or 1.38% of total loans, compared with $12.3 million at December 31, 2018, or 0.93% of total loans. Non-performing assets, which are comprised of non-performing loans and other real estate owned, were $18.5 million, or 1.04% of total assets, at December 31, 2019, compared with $12.8 million, or 0.73% of total assets, at December 31, 2018. The increase in non-performing loans can be mostly attributed to one commercial mortgage relationship and one participating interest in a commercial credit, offset by decreases in the non-performing residential mortgage, consumer loan, and the remaining commercial loan portfolios.

Management performs an ongoing assessment of the adequacy of the allowance for loan losses based upon a number of factors including an analysis of historical loss factors, collateral evaluations, recent charge-off experience, credit quality of the loan portfolio, current economic conditions and loan growth. Based on this analysis, the provision for loan losses for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $0.3 million, an increase of $0.5 million compared with the same period in the prior year. The increase in the provision for loan losses can be mostly attributed to a $0.2 million credit adjustment in the fourth quarter of 2018. Net charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $0.7 million, compared with $0.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.

The allowance for loan losses was $23.5 million at December 31, 2019 compared with $18.9 million at December 31, 2018. The allowance for loan losses was 130.38% of non-performing loans at December 31, 2019 compared with 154.59% at December 31, 2018. The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.79% at December 31, 2019 compared with 1.44% at December 31, 2018. The increase in the allowance for loan losses can be mostly attributed to the aforementioned non-performing commercial mortgage relationship and participating interest in a commercial credit.

Balance Sheet Activity

Total assets were $1.788 billion at December 31, 2019 compared with $1.755 billion at December 31, 2018, an increase of $32.5 million, or 1.9%. The increase can be mostly attributed to increases of $41.8 million in securities available for sale, and $8.0 million in operating lease right-to-use assets related to the adoption of ASU No. 2016-02 Leases (“Topic 842”) as of January 1, 2019, offset by decreases of $7.2 million in total loans, net, $8.1 million in cash and cash equivalents, and $2.6 million in premises and equipment, net.

The decrease in cash and cash equivalents was due to changes in securities, loans, deposits, and borrowings, offset by year to date net income. The decrease in total loans, net, can be mostly attributed to decreases of $14.4 million in indirect consumer loans, $12.9 million in commercial mortgages, and $9.0 million in other consumer loans, offset by increases of $28.0 million in commercial and agriculture loans and $5.6 million in residential mortgages. The increase in securities available for sale can be mostly attributed to purchases in the amount of $118.1 million, offset by $33.7 million in sales of mortgage-backed and municipal securities, and $42.6 million of maturities and paydowns.

Total liabilities were $1.605 billion at December 31, 2019 compared with $1.590 billion at December 31, 2018, an increase of $14.9 million or 0.9%. The increase in total liabilities can be mostly attributed to increases of $2.9 million in total deposits, $8.1 million in operating lease liabilities related to the January 1, 2019 adoption of Topic 842, and $4.1 million in accrued interest payable and other liabilities. The increase in deposits from $1.569 billion at December 31, 2018 to $1.572 billion at December 31, 2019 can be mostly attributed to an increase of $20.5 million in interest-bearing demand deposits and $11.0 million of time deposits, offset by decreases of $7.7 million in money market accounts and $16.2 million in non-interest bearing demand deposits. The decrease in non-interest-bearing demand deposits was mostly attributed to a decrease in personal customer deposits. The decrease in money market accounts can mostly be attributed to a decrease in ICS deposits, offset by an increase in personal customer deposits.

Total shareholders’ equity was $182.6 million at December 31, 2019 compared with $165.0 million at December 31, 2018, an increase of $17.6 million, or 10.7%. The increase in retained earnings of $10.6 million can be mostly attributed to earnings of $15.6 million, offset by $5.0 million in dividends paid. The decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss of $5.6 million can be mostly attributed to the increase in the fair market value of the securities portfolio. Also, treasury stock decreased $0.9 million, due to the issuance of shares to the Corporation’s employee benefit stock plans and directors’ stock plans.

The total equity to total assets ratio was 10.22% at December 31, 2019 compared with 9.40% at December 31, 2018. The tangible equity to tangible assets ratio was 9.07% at December 31, 2019 compared with 8.19% at December 31, 2018. Book value per share increased to $37.35 at December 31, 2019 from $33.99 at December 31, 2018. As of December 31, 2019, the Bank’s capital ratios were in excess of those required to be considered well-capitalized under the regulatory framework for prompt corrective action.

Other Items

The market value of total assets under management or administration in our Wealth Management Group was $1.915 billion at December 31, 2019, including $289.7 million of assets under management or administration for the Corporation, compared to $1.768 billion at December 31, 2018, including $283.0 million of assets under management or administration for the Corporation, an increase of $147.1 million, or 8.3%. The increase in total assets under management or administration can be mostly attributed to increases in the market value of total assets.

About Chemung Financial Corporation

Chemung Financial Corporation is a $1.8 billion financial services holding company headquartered in Elmira, New York and operates 33 retail offices through its principal subsidiary, Chemung Canal Trust Company, a full service community bank with trust powers. Established in 1833, Chemung Canal Trust Company is the oldest locally-owned and managed community bank in New York State. Chemung Financial Corporation is also the parent of CFS Group, Inc., a financial services subsidiary offering non-traditional services including mutual funds, annuities, brokerage services, tax preparation services and insurance, and Chemung Risk Management, Inc., a captive insurance company based in the State of Nevada.

Chemung Financial Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Dec. 31, (in thousands) 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 ASSETS Cash and due from financial institutions $ 25,203 $ 36,497 $ 32,622 $ 28,153 $ 33,040 Interest-earning deposits in other financial institutions 96,701 109,801 83,838 97,657 96,932 Total cash and cash equivalents 121,904 146,298 116,460 125,810 129,972 Equity investments 2,174 2,065 2,079 2,032 1,909 Securities available for sale 284,090 267,529 269,286 266,721 242,258 Securities held to maturity 3,115 3,420 4,090 3,861 4,875 FHLB and FRB stocks, at cost 3,099 3,091 3,091 3,143 3,138 Total investment securities 290,304 274,040 276,467 273,725 250,271 Commercial 879,085 878,703 855,298 862,597 864,024 Mortgage 188,338 184,013 183,835 181,428 182,724 Consumer 241,796 243,922 249,238 255,012 265,158 Loans, net of deferred loan fees 1,309,219 1,306,638 1,288,371 1,299,037 1,311,906 Allowance for loan losses (23,478 ) (23,923 ) (19,656 ) (19,745 ) (18,944 ) Loans, net 1,285,741 1,282,715 1,268,715 1,279,292 1,292,962 Loans held for sale 1,185 1,313 624 658 502 Premises and equipment, net 22,417 22,962 23,605 24,279 24,980 Operating lease right-of-use assets 8,001 8,051 8,220 8,391 - Goodwill 21,824 21,824 21,824 21,824 21,824 Other intangible assets, net 742 886 1,037 1,188 1,351 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 33,535 33,489 33,966 32,373 31,572 Total assets $ 1,787,827 $ 1,793,643 $ 1,752,997 $ 1,769,572 $ 1,755,343 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Non-interest-bearing demand deposits $ 468,238 $ 472,600 $ 451,985 $ 462,000 $ 484,433 Interest-bearing demand deposits 200,089 208,222 188,843 187,834 179,603 Money market accounts 530,241 510,194 505,084 540,476 537,948 Savings deposits 212,393 215,665 217,434 219,199 217,027 Time deposits 161,177 169,825 177,792 156,993 150,226 Total deposits 1,572,138 1,576,506 1,541,138 1,566,502 1,569,237 FHLB advances and other debt 4,085 4,140 4,195 4,250 4,304 Operating lease liabilities 8,084 8,125 8,250 8,399 - Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 20,893 22,828 21,027 18,887 16,773 Total liabilities 1,605,200 1,611,599 1,574,610 1,598,038 1,590,314 Shareholders' equity Common stock 53 53 53 53 53 Additional-paid-in capital 46,382 46,464 46,284 46,174 45,820 Retained earnings 153,701 150,759 150,063 146,340 143,129 Treasury stock, at cost (11,710 ) (11,956 ) (12,062 ) (12,191 ) (12,562 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,799 ) (3,276 ) (5,951 ) (8,842 ) (11,411 ) Total shareholders' equity 182,627 182,044 178,387 171,534 165,029 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,787,827 $ 1,793,643 $ 1,752,997 $ 1,769,572 $ 1,755,343 Period-end shares outstanding 4,889 4,874 4,868 4,863 4,855





Chemung Financial Corporation Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (in thousands, except December 31, Percent December 31, Percent per share data) 2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change Interest and dividend income: Loans, including fees $ 14,522 $ 14,910 (2.6 ) $ 58,245 $ 57,840 0.7 Taxable securities 1,440 1,051 37.0 5,265 4,804 9.6 Tax exempt securities 280 278 0.7 1,152 1,153 (0.1 ) Interest-earning deposits 535 640 (16.4 ) 2,270 756 200.3 Total interest and dividend income 16,777 16,879 (0.6 ) 66,932 64,553 3.7 Interest expense: Deposits 1,539 1,356 13.5 6,173 3,323 85.8 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase - - N/M - 137 (100.0 ) Borrowed funds 37 39 (5.1 ) 148 613 (75.9 ) Total interest expense 1,576 1,395 13.0 6,321 4,073 55.2 Net interest income 15,201 15,484 (1.8 ) 60,611 60,480 0.2 Provision for loan losses 261 (218 ) (219.7 ) 5,945 3,153 88.6 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 14,940 15,702 (4.9 ) 54,666 57,327 (4.6 ) Non-interest income: Wealth management group fee income 2,388 2,222 7.5 9,503 9,317 2.0 Service charges on deposit accounts 1,130 1,188 (4.9 ) 4,460 4,727 (5.6 ) Interchange revenue from debit card transactions 991 1,027 (3.5 ) 4,104 4,040 1.6 Net gains on securities transactions - - N/M 19 - N/M Change in fair value of equity investments (25 ) (161 ) (84.5 ) 81 2,004 (96.0 ) Net gains on sales of loans held for sale 102 167 (38.9 ) 248 351 (29.3 ) Net gains (losses) on sales of other real estate owned (12 ) (29 ) (58.6 ) (99 ) 90 (210.0 ) Income from bank owned life insurance 15 16 (6.3 ) 63 66 (4.5 ) Other 517 463 11.7 1,694 2,479 (31.7 ) Total non-interest income 5,106 4,893 4.4 20,073 23,074 (13.0 ) Non-interest expense: Salaries and wages 6,045 5,353 12.9 23,420 22,322 4.9 Pension and other employee benefits 1,414 1,086 30.2 5,902 5,524 6.8 Other components of net periodic pension and postretirement benefits (118 ) 454 (126.0 ) (541 ) (770 ) (29.7 ) Net occupancy 1,500 1,628 (7.9 ) 5,969 6,550 (8.9 ) Furniture and equipment 657 609 7.9 2,497 2,550 (2.1 ) Data processing 1,968 1,709 15.2 7,386 6,997 5.6 Professional services 667 642 3.9 1,885 2,169 (13.1 ) Legal accruals and settlements - - N/M - 989 (100.0 ) Amortization of intangible assets 144 176 (18.2 ) 609 734 (17.0 ) Marketing and advertising 288 365 (21.1 ) 932 1,181 (21.1 ) Other real estate owned expense 35 101 (65.3 ) 115 422 (72.7 ) FDIC insurance 61 261 (76.6 ) 537 1,142 (53.0 ) Loan expense 230 248 (7.3 ) 787 863 (8.8 ) Other 1,960 1,573 24.6 6,198 6,093 1.7 Total non-interest expense 14,851 14,205 4.5 55,696 56,766 (1.9 ) Income before income tax expense 5,195 6,390 (18.7 ) 19,043 23,635 (19.4 ) Income tax expense 991 660 50.2 3,434 4,009 (14.3 ) Net income $ 4,204 $ 5,730 (26.6 ) $ 15,609 $ 19,626 (20.5 ) Basic and diluted earnings per share $ 0.87 $ 1.18 $ 3.21 $ 4.06 Cash dividends declared per share 0.26 0.26 1.04 1.04 Average basic and diluted shares outstanding 4,879 4,843 4,869 4,832 N/M - Not meaningful





Chemung Financial Corporation Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) As of or for the As of or for the Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (in thousands, except Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, per share data) 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 RESULTS OF OPERATIONS Interest income $ 16,777 $ 16,808 $ 16,682 $ 16,665 $ 16,879 $ 66,932 $ 64,553 Interest expense 1,576 1,666 1,581 1,498 1,395 6,321 4,073 Net interest income 15,201 15,142 15,101 15,167 15,484 60,611 60,480 Provision (credit) for loan losses 261 4,441 150 1,093 (218 ) 5,945 3,153 Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses 14,940 10,701 14,951 14,074 15,702 54,666 57,327 Non-interest income 5,106 4,956 5,086 4,925 4,893 20,073 23,074 Non-interest expense 14,851 13,525 13,823 13,497 14,205 55,696 56,766 Income before income tax expense 5,195 2,132 6,214 5,502 6,390 19,043 23,635 Income tax expense 991 176 1,233 1,034 660 3,434 4,009 Net income $ 4,204 $ 1,956 $ 4,981 $ 4,468 $ 5,730 $ 15,609 $ 19,626 Basic and diluted earnings per share $ 0.87 $ 0.40 $ 1.02 $ 0.92 $ 1.18 $ 3.21 $ 4.06 Average basic and diluted shares outstanding 4,879 4,871 4,866 4,860 4,843 4,869 4,832 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets 0.93 % 0.44 % 1.15 % 1.03 % 1.29 % 0.88 % 1.14 % Return on average equity 9.14 % 4.29 % 11.51 % 10.83 % 14.29 % 8.86 % 12.76 % Return on average tangible equity (a) 10.43 % 4.91 % 13.27 % 12.56 % 16.74 % 10.18 % 15.07 % Efficiency ratio (unadjusted) (f) 73.13 % 67.30 % 68.47 % 67.18 % 69.71 % 69.03 % 67.94 % Efficiency ratio (adjusted) (a) (b) 72.08 % 66.21 % 67.44 % 66.04 % 68.49 % 67.95 % 67.22 % Non-interest expense to average assets 3.28 % 3.05 % 3.18 % 3.12 % 3.21 % 3.16 % 3.31 % Loans to deposits 83.28 % 82.88 % 83.60 % 82.93 % 83.60 % 83.28 % 83.60 % YIELDS / RATES - Fully Taxable Equivalent Yield on loans 4.43 % 4.50 % 4.54 % 4.54 % 4.54 % 4.50 % 4.39 % Yield on investments 2.29 % 2.36 % 2.41 % 2.42 % 2.16 % 2.37 % 2.19 % Yield on interest-earning assets 3.92 % 4.03 % 4.07 % 4.07 % 4.01 % 4.02 % 3.96 % Cost of interest-bearing deposits 0.55 % 0.60 % 0.57 % 0.54 % 0.48 % 0.56 % 0.31 % Cost of borrowings 3.58 % 3.53 % 3.52 % 3.52 % 3.58 % 3.53 % 2.37 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 0.56 % 0.61 % 0.58 % 0.55 % 0.50 % 0.57 % 0.37 % Interest rate spread 3.36 % 3.42 % 3.49 % 3.52 % 3.51 % 3.45 % 3.59 % Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent 3.56 % 3.63 % 3.69 % 3.71 % 3.68 % 3.64 % 3.72 % CAPITAL Total equity to total assets at end of period 10.22 % 10.15 % 10.18 % 9.69 % 9.40 % 10.22 % 9.40 % Tangible equity to tangible assets at end of period (a) 9.07 % 9.00 % 8.99 % 8.50 % 8.19 % 9.07 % 8.19 % Book value per share $ 37.35 $ 37.35 $ 36.64 $ 35.27 $ 33.99 $ 37.35 $ 33.99 Tangible book value per share (a) 32.74 32.69 31.95 30.54 29.22 32.74 29.22 Period-end market value per share 42.50 42.00 48.34 46.93 41.31 42.50 41.31 Dividends declared per share 0.26 0.26 0.26 0.26 0.26 1.04 1.04 AVERAGE BALANCES Loans and loans held for sale (c) $ 1,303,349 $ 1,295,167 $ 1,290,923 $ 1,296,200 $ 1,306,556 $ 1,296,426 $ 1,320,059 Interest earning assets 1,705,766 1,665,793 1,654,156 1,671,063 1,680,269 1,674,668 1,638,803 Total assets 1,798,385 1,760,385 1,744,599 1,753,788 1,756,765 1,764,401 1,716,992 Deposits 1,581,645 1,545,858 1,539,739 1,565,371 1,576,629 1,558,164 1,515,658 Total equity 182,522 180,896 173,534 167,385 159,032 176,138 153,793 Tangible equity (a) 159,889 158,111 150,598 144,293 135,766 153,278 130,256 ASSET QUALITY Net charge-offs $ 698 $ 174 $ 239 $ 292 $ 472 $ 1,403 $ 5,369 Non-performing loans (d) 18,008 23,468 19,505 15,099 12,254 18,008 12,254 Non-performing assets (e) 18,525 23,679 19,719 15,304 12,828 18,525 12,828 Allowance for loan losses 23,478 23,923 19,656 19,745 18,944 23,478 18,944 Annualized net charge-offs to average loans 0.21 % 0.05 % 0.07 % 0.09 % 0.14 % 0.11 % 0.41 % Non-performing loans to total loans 1.38 % 1.80 % 1.51 % 1.16 % 0.93 % 1.38 % 0.93 % Non-performing assets to total assets 1.04 % 1.32 % 1.12 % 0.86 % 0.73 % 1.04 % 0.73 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.79 % 1.83 % 1.53 % 1.52 % 1.44 % 1.79 % 1.44 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 130.38 % 101.94 % 100.77 % 130.77 % 154.59 % 130.38 % 154.59 % (a) See the GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations. (b) Efficiency ratio (adjusted) is non-interest expense less amortization of intangible assets less legal reserve divided by the total of fully taxable equivalent net interest income plus non-interest income less net gains or losses on securities transactions. (c) Loans and loans held for sale do not reflect the allowance for loan losses. (d) Non-performing loans include non-accrual loans only. (e) Non-performing assets include non-performing loans plus other real estate owned. (f) Efficiency ratio (unadjusted) is non-interest expense divided by the total of net interest income plus non-interest income.





Chemung Financial Corporation Average Consolidated Balance Sheets & Net Interest Income Analysis and Rate/Volume Analysis of Net Interest Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, 2019 Three Months Ended

December 31, 2018 Three Months Ended

December 31, 2019 vs. 2018 (in thousands) Average

Balance Interest Yield /

Rate Average

Balance Interest Yield /

Rate Total

Change Due to

Volume Due to

Rate Interest earning assets: Commercial loans $ 872,992 $ 10,066 4.57 % $ 851,484 $ 10,203 4.75 % $ (137 ) $ 251 $ (388 ) Mortgage loans 186,780 1,775 3.77 % 186,116 1,762 3.76 % 13 22 (9 ) Consumer loans 243,577 2,708 4.41 % 268,956 2,982 4.40 % (274 ) (254 ) (20 ) Taxable securities 242,828 1,446 2.36 % 215,883 1,057 1.94 % 389 142 247 Tax-exempt securities 44,240 345 3.09 % 48,860 340 2.76 % 5 (34 ) 39 Interest-earning deposits 115,349 535 1.84 % 108,970 640 2.33 % (105 ) 36 (141 ) Total interest earning assets 1,705,766 16,875 3.92 % 1,680,269 16,984 4.01 % (109 ) 163 (272 ) Non- interest earnings assets: Cash and due from banks 26,322 26,424 Other assets 90,454 69,878 Allowance for loan losses (24,157 ) (19,806 ) Total assets $ 1,798,385 $ 1,756,765 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing checking $ 207,878 $ 214 0.41 % $ 194,639 $ 224 0.46 % (10 ) 15 (25 ) Savings and money market 741,044 694 0.37 % 768,656 738 0.38 % (44 ) (25 ) (19 ) Time deposits 163,170 631 1.53 % 147,327 394 1.06 % 237 46 191 FHLB advances, other debt and repurchase agreements 4,104 37 3.58 % 4,327 39 3.58 % (2 ) (2 ) - Total int.-bearing liabilities 1,116,196 1,576 0.56 % 1,114,949 1,395 0.50 % 181 34 147 Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 469,553 466,007 Other liabilities 30,114 16,777 Total liabilities 1,615,863 1,597,733 Shareholders' equity 182,522 159,032 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,798,385 $ 1,756,765 Fully taxable equivalent net interest income 15,299 15,589 $ (290 ) $ 129 $ (419 ) Net interest rate spread (1) 3.36 % 3.51 % Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent (2) 3.56 % 3.68 % Taxable equivalent adjustment (98 ) (105 ) Net interest income $ 15,201 $ 15,484 (1) Net interest rate spread is the difference in the average yield on interest-earning assets less the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities. (2) Net interest margin is the ratio of fully taxable equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.





Chemung Financial Corporation Average Consolidated Balance Sheets & Net Interest Income Analysis and Rate/Volume Analysis of Net Interest Income (Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2019 Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2018 Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2019 vs. 2018 (in thousands) Average

Balance Interest Yield /

Rate Average

Balance Interest Yield /

Rate Total

Change Due to

Volume Due to

Rate Interest earning assets: Commercial loans $ 862,479 $ 40,250 4.67 % $ 853,240 $ 39,166 4.59 % $ 1,084 $ 415 $ 669 Mortgage loans 183,696 6,998 3.81 % 191,668 7,197 3.75 % (199 ) (310 ) 111 Consumer loans 250,251 11,133 4.45 % 275,151 11,625 4.22 % (492 ) (1,097 ) 605 Taxable securities 230,263 5,276 2.29 % 234,407 4,815 2.05 % 461 (87 ) 548 Tax-exempt securities 47,464 1,408 2.97 % 51,036 1,414 2.77 % (6 ) (103 ) 97 Interest-earning deposits 100,515 2,270 2.26 % 33,301 756 2.27 % 1,514 1,517 (3 ) Total interest earning assets 1,674,668 67,335 4.02 % 1,638,803 64,973 3.96 % 2,362 335 2,027 Non-interest earnings assets: Cash and due from banks 25,976 27,122 Other assets 84,643 71,601 Allowance for loan losses (20,886 ) (20,534 ) Total assets $ 1,764,401 $ 1,716,992 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing checking $ 191,759 $ 767 0.40 % $ 156,432 $ 365 0.23 % $ 402 $ 94 $ 308 Savings and money market 739,417 3,073 0.42 % 764,420 2,044 0.27 % 1,029 (71 ) 1,100 Time deposits 164,604 2,333 1.42 % 134,837 914 0.68 % 1,419 239 1,180 FHLB advances, other debt and repurchase agreements 4,187 148 3.53 % 31,590 750 2.37 % (602 ) (853 ) 251 Total int.-bearing liabilities 1,099,967 6,321 0.57 % 1,087,279 4,073 0.37 % 2,248 (591 ) 2,839 Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 462,384 459,969 Other liabilities 25,912 15,951 Total liabilities 1,588,263 1,563,199 Shareholders' equity 176,138 153,793 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,764,401 $ 1,716,992 Fully taxable equivalent net interest income 61,014 60,900 $ 114 $ 926 $ (812 ) Net interest rate spread (1) 3.45 % 3.59 % Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent (2) 3.64 % 3.72 % Taxable equivalent adjustment (403 ) (420 ) Net interest income $ 60,611 $ 60,480 (1) Net interest rate spread is the difference in the average yield on interest-earning assets less the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities. (2) Net interest margin is the ratio of fully taxable equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

Chemung Financial Corporation



GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)

The Corporation prepares its Consolidated Financial Statements in accordance with GAAP. See the Corporation’s unaudited consolidated balance sheets and statements of income contained within this press release. That presentation provides the reader with an understanding of the Corporation’s results that can be tracked consistently from period-to-period and enables a comparison of the Corporation’s performance with other companies’ GAAP financial statements.

In addition to analyzing the Corporation’s results on a reported basis, management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, because it believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information to investors about the underlying operational performance and trends of the Corporation and, therefore, facilitate a comparison of the Corporation with the performance of its competitors. Non-GAAP financial measures used by the Corporation may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

The SEC has adopted Regulation G, which applies to all public disclosures, including earnings releases, made by registered companies that contain “non-GAAP financial measures.” Under Regulation G, companies making public disclosures containing non-GAAP financial measures must also disclose, along with each non-GAAP financial measure, certain additional information, including a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure to the closest comparable GAAP financial measure and a statement of the Corporation’s reasons for utilizing the non-GAAP financial measure as part of its financial disclosures. The SEC has exempted from the definition of “non-GAAP financial measures” certain commonly used financial measures that are not based on GAAP. When these exempted measures are included in public disclosures, supplemental information is not required. The following measures used in this Report, which are commonly utilized by financial institutions, have not been specifically exempted by the SEC and may constitute "non-GAAP financial measures" within the meaning of the SEC's rules, although we are unable to state with certainty that the SEC would so regard them.

Fully Taxable Equivalent Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income is commonly presented on a tax-equivalent basis. That is, to the extent that some component of the institution's net interest income, which is presented on a before-tax basis, is exempt from taxation (e.g., is received by the institution as a result of its holdings of state or municipal obligations), an amount equal to the tax benefit derived from that component is added to the actual before-tax net interest income total. This adjustment is considered helpful in comparing one financial institution's net interest income to that of other institutions or in analyzing any institution’s net interest income trend line over time, to correct any analytical distortion that might otherwise arise from the fact that financial institutions vary widely in the proportions of their portfolios that are invested in tax-exempt securities, and that even a single institution may significantly alter over time the proportion of its own portfolio that is invested in tax-exempt obligations. Moreover, net interest income is itself a component of a second financial measure commonly used by financial institutions, net interest margin, which is the ratio of net interest income to average interest-earning assets. For purposes of this measure as well, fully taxable equivalent net interest income is generally used by financial institutions, as opposed to actual net interest income, again to provide a better basis of comparison from institution to institution and to better demonstrate a single institution’s performance over time. The Corporation follows these practices.

As of or for the Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (in thousands, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, except per share data) 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 NET INTEREST MARGIN - FULLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT Net interest income (GAAP) $ 15,201 $ 15,142 $ 15,101 $ 15,167 $ 15,484 $ 60,611 $ 60,480 Fully taxable equivalent adjustment 98 101 104 100 105 403 420 Fully taxable equivalent net interest income (non-GAAP) $ 15,299 $ 15,243 $ 15,205 $ 15,267 $ 15,589 $ 61,014 $ 60,900 Average interest-earning assets (GAAP) $ 1,705,766 $ 1,665,793 $ 1,654,156 $ 1,671,063 $ 1,680,269 $ 1,674,668 $ 1,638,803 Net interest margin - fully taxable equivalent (non-GAAP) 3.56 % 3.63 % 3.69 % 3.71 % 3.68 % 3.64 % 3.72 %

Efficiency Ratio



The unadjusted efficiency ratio is calculated as non-interest expense divided by total revenue (net interest income and non-interest income). The adjusted efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure which represents the Corporation’s ability to turn resources into revenue and is calculated as non-interest expense divided by total revenue (fully taxable equivalent net interest income and non-interest income), adjusted for one-time occurrences and amortization. This measure is meaningful to the Corporation, as well as investors and analysts, in assessing the Corporation’s productivity measured by the amount of revenue generated for each dollar spent.

As of or for the As of or for the Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (in thousands, except Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, per share data) 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 EFFICIENCY RATIO Net interest income (GAAP) $ 15,201 $ 15,142 $ 15,101 $ 15,167 $ 15,484 $ 60,611 $ 60,480 Fully taxable equivalent adjustment 98 101 104 100 105 403 420 Fully taxable equivalent net interest income (non-GAAP) $ 15,299 $ 15,243 $ 15,205 $ 15,267 $ 15,589 $ 61,014 $ 60,900 Non-interest income (GAAP) $ 5,106 $ 4,956 $ 5,086 $ 4,925 $ 4,893 $ 20,073 $ 23,074 Less: changes in fair value of equity investments - - - - - - (2,093 ) Less: net (gains) losses on security transactions - - (19 ) - - (19 ) - Adjusted non-interest income (non-GAAP) $ 5,106 $ 4,956 $ 5,067 $ 4,925 $ 4,893 $ 20,054 $ 20,981 Non-interest expense (GAAP) $ 14,851 $ 13,525 $ 13,823 $ 13,497 $ 14,205 $ 55,696 $ 56,766 Less: amortization of intangible assets (144 ) (151 ) (151 ) (163 ) (176 ) (609 ) (734 ) Less: legal reserve - - - - - - (989 ) Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 14,707 $ 13,374 $ 13,672 $ 13,334 $ 14,029 $ 55,087 $ 55,043 Efficiency ratio (unadjusted) 73.13 % 67.30 % 68.47 % 67.18 % 69.71 % 69.03 % 67.94 % Efficiency ratio (adjusted) 72.08 % 66.21 % 67.44 % 66.04 % 68.49 % 67.95 % 67.22 %

Tangible Equity and Tangible Assets (Period-End)



Tangible equity, tangible assets, and tangible book value per share are each non-GAAP financial measures. Tangible equity represents the Corporation’s stockholders’ equity, less goodwill and intangible assets. Tangible assets represents the Corporation’s total assets, less goodwill and other intangible assets. Tangible book value per share represents the Corporation’s tangible equity divided by common shares at period-end. These measures are meaningful to the Corporation, as well as investors and analysts, in assessing the Corporation’s use of equity.

As of or for the As of or for the Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (in thousands, except per share Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, and ratio data) 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 TANGIBLE EQUITY AND TANGIBLE ASSETS (PERIOD END) Total shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 182,627 $ 182,044 $ 178,387 $ 171,534 $ 165,029 $ 182,627 $ 165,029 Less: intangible assets (22,566 ) (22,710 ) (22,861 ) (23,012 ) (23,175 ) (22,566 ) (23,175 ) Tangible equity (non-GAAP) $ 160,061 $ 159,334 $ 155,526 $ 148,522 $ 141,854 $ 160,061 $ 141,854 Total assets (GAAP) $ 1,787,827 $ 1,793,643 $ 1,752,997 $ 1,769,572 $ 1,755,343 $ 1,787,827 $ 1,755,343 Less: intangible assets (22,566 ) (22,710 ) (22,861 ) (23,012 ) (23,175 ) (22,566 ) (23,175 ) Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 1,765,261 $ 1,770,933 $ 1,730,136 $ 1,746,560 $ 1,732,168 $ 1,765,261 $ 1,732,168 Total equity to total assets at end of period (GAAP) 10.22 % 10.15 % 10.18 % 9.69 % 9.40 % 10.22 % 9.40 % Book value per share (GAAP) $ 37.35 $ 37.35 $ 36.64 $ 35.27 $ 33.99 $ 37.35 $ 33.99 Tangible equity to tangible assets at end of period (non-GAAP) 9.07 % 9.00 % 8.99 % 8.50 % 8.19 % 9.07 % 8.19 % Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 32.74 $ 32.69 $ 31.95 $ 30.54 $ 29.22 $ 32.74 $ 29.22

Tangible Equity (Average)



Average tangible equity and return on average tangible equity are each non-GAAP financial measures. Average tangible equity represents the Corporation’s average stockholders’ equity, less average goodwill and intangible assets for the period. Return on average tangible equity measures the Corporation’s earnings as a percentage of average tangible equity. These measures are meaningful to the Corporation, as well as investors and analysts, in assessing the Corporation’s use of equity.

As of or for the As of or for the Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (in thousands, except Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, ratio data) 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 TANGIBLE EQUITY (AVERAGE) Total average shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 182,522 $ 180,896 $ 173,534 $ 167,385 $ 159,032 $ 176,138 $ 153,793 Less: average intangible assets (22,633 ) (22,785 ) (22,936 ) (23,092 ) (23,266 ) (22,860 ) (23,537 ) Average tangible equity (non-GAAP) $ 159,889 $ 158,111 $ 150,598 $ 144,293 $ 135,766 $ 153,278 $ 130,256 Return on average equity (GAAP) 9.14 % 4.29 % 11.51 % 10.83 % 14.29 % 8.86 % 12.76 % Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 10.43 % 4.91 % 13.27 % 12.56 % 16.74 % 10.18 % 15.07 %

Adjustments for Certain Items of Income or Expense



In addition to disclosures of certain GAAP financial measures, including net income, EPS, ROA, and ROE, we may also provide comparative disclosures that adjust these GAAP financial measures for a particular period by removing from the calculation thereof the impact of certain transactions or other material items of income or expense occurring during the period, including certain nonrecurring items. The Corporation believes that the resulting non-GAAP financial measures may improve an understanding of its results of operations by separating out any such transactions or items that may have had a disproportionate positive or negative impact on the Corporation’s financial results during the particular period in question. In the Corporation’s presentation of any such non-GAAP (adjusted) financial measures not specifically discussed in the preceding paragraphs, the Corporation supplies the supplemental financial information and explanations required under Regulation G.

As of or for the As of or for the Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (in thousands, except per share Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, and ratio data) 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 NON-GAAP NET INCOME Reported net income (GAAP) $ 4,204 $ 1,956 $ 4,981 $ 4,468 $ 5,730 $ 15,609 $ 19,626 Net changes in fair value of investments (net of tax) - - - - - - (1,559 ) Net (gains) losses on security transactions (net of tax) - - (14 ) - - (14 ) - Legal reserve (net of tax) - - - - - - 737 Revaluation of net deferred tax asset - - - (445 ) - (445 ) Net income (non-GAAP) $ 4,204 $ 1,956 $ 4,967 $ 4,468 $ 5,285 $ 15,595 $ 18,359 Average basic and diluted shares outstanding 4,879 4,871 4,866 4,860 4,843 4,869 4,832 Reported basic and diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.87 $ 0.40 $ 1.02 $ 0.92 $ 1.18 $ 3.21 $ 4.06 Reported return on average assets (GAAP) 0.93 % 0.44 % 1.15 % 1.03 % 1.29 % 0.88 % 1.14 % Reported return on average equity (GAAP) 9.14 % 4.29 % 11.51 % 10.83 % 14.29 % 8.86 % 12.76 % Basic and diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.87 $ 0.40 $ 1.02 $ 0.92 $ 1.09 $ 3.20 $ 3.80 Return on average assets (non-GAAP) 0.93 % 0.44 % 1.14 % 1.03 % 1.19 % 0.88 % 1.07 % Return on average equity (non-GAAP) 9.14 % 4.29 % 11.48 % 10.83 % 13.18 % 8.85 % 11.94 %



