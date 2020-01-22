BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office in Brevard County, Florida, has selected Corizon Health to provide medical services to inmates under a new contract beginning on Feb. 1, 2020 and running through Jan. 31, 2023. Corizon, which currently cares for patients in five additional county jails across Florida and has been serving clients in the state for more than 25 years, was chosen following a competitive bidding process.



The Brevard jail complex, located on the east coast in the county seat of Titusville, encompasses an adult detention center, an annex female facility, and a farm labor facility with an average daily inmate population of approximately 1,700 in 2019.

In decades of serving Florida sheriffs’ departments and jail patients, Corizon has demonstrated a commitment to quality via innovative clinical programs and achievement of multiple accreditations. The company also focuses on partnering with community organizations to help bridge re-entry and reduce recidivism. In addition to Brevard, Corizon currently cares for patients in jails in Okaloosa, Leon, Polk, Alachua, and Charlotte counties.

“We look forward to working with Sheriff Ivey’s team as their partners in providing care for patients in the Brevard facilities,” said Karen Davies, vice president of operations for Corizon.

About Corizon Health

Corizon Health is a leading provider of correctional healthcare services in the United States, providing quality healthcare services to states and municipalities across the country for more than forty years. Corizon offers comprehensive solutions for medical care, behavioral care, pharmaceutical and re-entry services. For more information, please visit www.corizonhealth.com .