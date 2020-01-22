ATLANTA, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brian D. Schmitt, Chief Executive Officer of SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. (SCSG:PK) announced today that the Company reported preliminary earnings of $1.32 million or $0.17/share for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019. Excluding non-core expenses, core earnings were $1.48 million, or $0.19/share. This compares favorably with 4Q18 core EPS of $0.17/share, or $1.4 million. 

“We are excited as a team to be able to report another excellent quarter and full year of 2019. With core ROA at 1.0% for the year and the return of over $10 million to our shareholders, we consider this the most successful year in the Company’s history," said Schmitt. "Over the past two years the Company has returned over $16 million to our shareholders, through dividends and buybacks, which equates to almost $2/share. SouthCrest also continues to improve its penetration in the Atlanta MSA with 12% loan growth in the market during the year. We remain confident in the local economies we serve and believe that the credit quality of our loan portfolio will remain excellent for the foreseeable future."

“Finally, we are announcing our standard quarterly dividend of $0.05/share will be paid on February 14, 2020 to all shareholders of record January 30, 2020," added Schmitt.

Total assets increased to $556.0 million vs. $523.7 million in 3Q19, which is in line with standard seasonal growth, and vs. $550.5 million in 4Q18. Loan growth was a bit subdued for the quarter with total loans outstanding finishing at $334.5 million vs. $331.2 million at the end of 3Q19 and $318.9 million in the year ago quarter. The cost of funds was down 2bps due to a decline in the cost of deposits, which decreased by 1bps from 3Q19.

The estimated Tier 1 Leverage ratio at the end of the quarter for SouthCrest Bank decreased to 9.59% from 9.65% as of 3Q19 as a result of the increase in asset size. On a fully converted basis (including the conversion of all preferred equity), TBV/share ended the quarter at $6.83 per share, down from $7.24 at the end of the third quarter. This was due to the payment of the regular and special dividends totaling $0.55/share during the quarter. This metric will continue to be influenced by OCI changes resulting from the swings in interest rates. Currently, the positive impact to TBV by OCI is $0.9/share vs. $0.12/share at the end of 3Q19. The current fully converted share count at the end of the quarter was 7.888 million shares, comprised of 5.833 million common shares and 2.055 million preferred shares. Asset quality ratios improved slightly during the quarter, with NPAs to assets decreasing to 0.84% vs. 1.00% in 3Q19. As of December 31, 2019 the Company’s OREO balances consisted of one home carried at $497,000.

ABOUT SOUTHCREST
SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. is a bank holding company with over half a billion dollars in assets, headquartered in Atlanta, GA. The company operates a 9 branch network throughout Georgia through its subsidiary bank, SouthCrest Bank, N.A. The bank provides a full suite of retail, private, entrepreneurial, high-net-worth and commercial banking services, and online banking services. 

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This presentation may contain certain “forward-looking statements” that are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results and shareholder values to differ materially from those projected. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include economic conditions, government regulation and legislation, changes in interest rates, credit quality, competition, and other risk factors. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements, as they are inherently unlikely to occur, and we do not assume any liability to update or correct any forward-looking statements that we make.

Andy Borrmann
Chief Financial Officer
678.734.3505

Statement of Operations ($000s, Unaudited)  
 Q4 2018Q1 2019Q2 2019Q3 2019Q4 2019 
 Interest Income       
Loans       
Construction and Development$633$609$603$ 636$ 669 
Commercial Real Estate 1,819 1,800 1,834  2,037  2,030 
Commercial Loans  401  458  429  446  645 
Multi Family  20 19 32  27  28 
Residential Mortgage   1,167  1,176  1,101  991 1,029 
Consumer Loans 48 41 41  41  34 
County/Municipal Loans 25 25 22  22  24 
Loss Share Loans 64 62 61  61  58 
Investment Securities       
Federal Funds/Overnight Funds$ 65$ 82$ 88$ 107$ 77 
Bank Owned CDs 7 7 6 6 2 
Investment Securities  1,187  1,168  1,111  950  996  
Total Interest Income $ 5,436$ 5,447$ 5,329$ 5,324$ 5,592 
       
Total Interest Expense $ 728$ 746$ 759$ 658$ 699 
Net Interest Income $ 4,708 $ 4,701 $ 4,570 $ 4,666 $ 4,893 
Provision for Loan Losses 0 0 0 39 0 
Net Interest Income after Loan Losses $ 4,708 $ 4,701 $ 4,570 $ 4,627 $ 4,893  
 Other Income      
Service Charges on Deposits$ 164$ 156$ 153$ 148$ 144 
NSF/Overdraft Fees  396  309  310  356  348 
Other Service Charges  65  65  70  78  95 
ATM/Billpay/DR Card Income  260  255  284  278  271 
Other Income 172 204 131 308 268 
Total Other Income $1,057$989$947$1,169$1,186 
Non-Interest Expense       
Salaries, Other Comp (+ FAS123R) $ 1,822$ 1,849$ 1,842$ 1,856$ 2,140 
Employee Benefits 458 419 370 391 379 
Occupancy & FF&E Expense 588 621 570 564 529 
Professional Fees 136 170 274 152 149 
Data Processing 476 481 488 497 502 
Other Expense 724 649 613 505 667 
Total Noninterest Expenses $ 4,204$ 4,189$ 4,157$ 3,963$ 4,366 
Pre-Tax Income (Loss) $ 1,561$ 1,501$ 1,360$ 1,832$ 1,713 
Income Taxes 289 321 315 417 389 
Net Income$ 1,272$ 1,180$ 1,045$ 1,414$ 1,323 
 

Balance Sheet ($000s, Unaudited)		  


Assets		Q4 2018Q1 2019Q2 2019Q3 2019Q4 2019
Current Assets     
Cash & Due from Bank$20,168$20,243$30,930$13,758$38,555
Federal Funds/Overnight Funds 6,070 1,718 0 0 5,215
Bank Owned CDs 1,322 1,322 1,322 1,069 77
Investment Securities 162,936 161,561 141,013 139,907 139,880
Total Current Assets$190,496$184,844$173,265$154,733$183,727
 

Loans		     
Construction and Development$40,420$41,777$40,040$43,661$47,593
Commercial Real Estate 144,329 144,178 153,527 155,397 146,287
Commercial Loans 29,452 28,177 28,036 42,921 53,833
Multi Family 1,466 1,438 1,970 1,939 1,611
Residential Mortgage 94,199 92,405 85,064 80,391 77,772
Consumer Loans 2,579 1,086 1,384 1,022 830
County/Municipal Loans 2,438 2,301 2,037 2,037 3,109
Loss Share Loans 4,030 3,975 3,933 3,859 3,601
Total Loans$318,914$315,337$315,991$331,227$334,488
Allowance for Loss (3,042) (2,968) (3,022) (3,073) (3,039)
Net Loans$315,872$312,369$312,698$328,154$331,596
OREO 821 670 575 0 497
FDIC Indemnification 0 0 0 0 0
BOLI 21,909 22,039 22,186 22,323 22,456
Fixed Assets, net 9,511 9,268 9,180 8,982 8,862
Intangible Assets 116 107 100 96 84
Other Assets 11,759 13,336 10,083 9,424 8,740
Total Assets$550,484$542,633$528,503$523,711$555,960


Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity		     
Liabilities     
Deposits     
DDAs$106,821$99,896$98,229$94,680$103,154
Interest Bearing Demand 62,829 59,270 59,606 63,386 87,685
Celebration Checking 99,694 102,617 100,950 97,277 98,558
Money Market Accts 55,836 49,584 33,080 32,382 33,888
Savings 43,574 44,152 44,407 44,383 44,370
CDs Less Than $100k 56,864 56,664 56,256 56,543 54,228
CDs Greater than $100k 38,007 39,867 38,854 41,846 43,404
Total Deposits$463,625$452,054$431,382$430,497$465,288


Other Liabilities1,4932,4922,5832,5162,143
Net Borrowings (Wholesale Funding)30,00030,00033,79533,42934,697
Total Liabilities495,118 484,546 467,760 466,443 502,127
Total Equity55,36658,08760,74357,26853,833
Total Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity550,484542,633528,503523,711555,960


Ratios   
 Q4 2018Q1 2019Q2 2019Q3 2019Q4 2019
ROAA0.93%0.86%0.78%1.09%0.98%
ROAE9.41%8.32%7.04%10.10%9.52%
NPAs/Assets (Core)0.92%0.92%1.09%1.00%0.84%
Est. T1 Leverage (Bank) 9.16%9.46%9.95%9.65%9.64%
Total Common Shares6,198,632 6,198,632 6,360,273 5,849,101 5,832,793 
Total Preferred Shares2,223,360 2,223,360 2,061,719 2,058,121 2,054,759 
Total Common Equiv.
Shares		8,421,992 8,421,992 8,421,992 7,907,222 7,887,552 
NIM (Bank)3.79%3.86%3.75%3.91%3.97%
Cost of Deposits0.44%0.49%0.51%0.54%0.53%
Loan/Deposit68.8%69.5%73.4%76.9%73.8%
Employees106 105 106 103 105 
Loans in Atlanta MSA65.3%66.0%67.4% 76.8% 78.4%