ATLANTA, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brian D. Schmitt, Chief Executive Officer of SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. (SCSG:PK) announced today that the Company reported preliminary earnings of $1.32 million or $0.17/share for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019. Excluding non-core expenses, core earnings were $1.48 million, or $0.19/share. This compares favorably with 4Q18 core EPS of $0.17/share, or $1.4 million.



“We are excited as a team to be able to report another excellent quarter and full year of 2019. With core ROA at 1.0% for the year and the return of over $10 million to our shareholders, we consider this the most successful year in the Company’s history," said Schmitt. "Over the past two years the Company has returned over $16 million to our shareholders, through dividends and buybacks, which equates to almost $2/share. SouthCrest also continues to improve its penetration in the Atlanta MSA with 12% loan growth in the market during the year. We remain confident in the local economies we serve and believe that the credit quality of our loan portfolio will remain excellent for the foreseeable future."

“Finally, we are announcing our standard quarterly dividend of $0.05/share will be paid on February 14, 2020 to all shareholders of record January 30, 2020," added Schmitt.

Total assets increased to $556.0 million vs. $523.7 million in 3Q19, which is in line with standard seasonal growth, and vs. $550.5 million in 4Q18. Loan growth was a bit subdued for the quarter with total loans outstanding finishing at $334.5 million vs. $331.2 million at the end of 3Q19 and $318.9 million in the year ago quarter. The cost of funds was down 2bps due to a decline in the cost of deposits, which decreased by 1bps from 3Q19.

The estimated Tier 1 Leverage ratio at the end of the quarter for SouthCrest Bank decreased to 9.59% from 9.65% as of 3Q19 as a result of the increase in asset size. On a fully converted basis (including the conversion of all preferred equity), TBV/share ended the quarter at $6.83 per share, down from $7.24 at the end of the third quarter. This was due to the payment of the regular and special dividends totaling $0.55/share during the quarter. This metric will continue to be influenced by OCI changes resulting from the swings in interest rates. Currently, the positive impact to TBV by OCI is $0.9/share vs. $0.12/share at the end of 3Q19. The current fully converted share count at the end of the quarter was 7.888 million shares, comprised of 5.833 million common shares and 2.055 million preferred shares. Asset quality ratios improved slightly during the quarter, with NPAs to assets decreasing to 0.84% vs. 1.00% in 3Q19. As of December 31, 2019 the Company’s OREO balances consisted of one home carried at $497,000.

ABOUT SOUTHCREST

SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. is a bank holding company with over half a billion dollars in assets, headquartered in Atlanta, GA. The company operates a 9 branch network throughout Georgia through its subsidiary bank, SouthCrest Bank, N.A. The bank provides a full suite of retail, private, entrepreneurial, high-net-worth and commercial banking services, and online banking services.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation may contain certain “forward-looking statements” that are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results and shareholder values to differ materially from those projected. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include economic conditions, government regulation and legislation, changes in interest rates, credit quality, competition, and other risk factors. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements, as they are inherently unlikely to occur, and we do not assume any liability to update or correct any forward-looking statements that we make.

Andy Borrmann

Chief Financial Officer

678.734.3505

Statement of Operations ($000s, Unaudited) Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Interest Income Loans Construction and Development $633 $609 $603 $ 636 $ 669 Commercial Real Estate 1,819 1,800 1,834 2,037 2,030 Commercial Loans 401 458 429 446 645 Multi Family 20 19 32 27 28 Residential Mortgage 1,167 1,176 1,101 991 1,029 Consumer Loans 48 41 41 41 34 County/Municipal Loans 25 25 22 22 24 Loss Share Loans 64 62 61 61 58 Investment Securities Federal Funds/Overnight Funds $ 65 $ 82 $ 88 $ 107 $ 77 Bank Owned CDs 7 7 6 6 2 Investment Securities 1,187 1,168 1,111 950 996 Total Interest Income $ 5,436 $ 5,447 $ 5,329 $ 5,324 $ 5,592 Total Interest Expense $ 728 $ 746 $ 759 $ 658 $ 699 Net Interest Income $ 4,708 $ 4,701 $ 4,570 $ 4,666 $ 4,893 Provision for Loan Losses 0 0 0 39 0 Net Interest Income after Loan Losses $ 4,708 $ 4,701 $ 4,570 $ 4,627 $ 4,893 Other Income Service Charges on Deposits $ 164 $ 156 $ 153 $ 148 $ 144 NSF/Overdraft Fees 396 309 310 356 348 Other Service Charges 65 65 70 78 95 ATM/Billpay/DR Card Income 260 255 284 278 271 Other Income 172 204 131 308 268 Total Other Income $1,057 $989 $947 $1,169 $1,186 Non-Interest Expense Salaries, Other Comp (+ FAS123R) $ 1,822 $ 1,849 $ 1,842 $ 1,856 $ 2,140 Employee Benefits 458 419 370 391 379 Occupancy & FF&E Expense 588 621 570 564 529 Professional Fees 136 170 274 152 149 Data Processing 476 481 488 497 502 Other Expense 724 649 613 505 667 Total Noninterest Expenses $ 4,204 $ 4,189 $ 4,157 $ 3,963 $ 4,366 Pre-Tax Income (Loss) $ 1,561 $ 1,501 $ 1,360 $ 1,832 $ 1,713 Income Taxes 289 321 315 417 389 Net Income $ 1,272 $ 1,180 $ 1,045 $ 1,414 $ 1,323



Balance Sheet ($000s, Unaudited)



Assets Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Current Assets Cash & Due from Bank $20,168 $20,243 $30,930 $13,758 $38,555 Federal Funds/Overnight Funds 6,070 1,718 0 0 5,215 Bank Owned CDs 1,322 1,322 1,322 1,069 77 Investment Securities 162,936 161,561 141,013 139,907 139,880 Total Current Assets $190,496 $184,844 $173,265 $154,733 $183,727



Loans Construction and Development $40,420 $41,777 $40,040 $43,661 $47,593 Commercial Real Estate 144,329 144,178 153,527 155,397 146,287 Commercial Loans 29,452 28,177 28,036 42,921 53,833 Multi Family 1,466 1,438 1,970 1,939 1,611 Residential Mortgage 94,199 92,405 85,064 80,391 77,772 Consumer Loans 2,579 1,086 1,384 1,022 830 County/Municipal Loans 2,438 2,301 2,037 2,037 3,109 Loss Share Loans 4,030 3,975 3,933 3,859 3,601 Total Loans $318,914 $315,337 $315,991 $331,227 $334,488 Allowance for Loss (3,042) (2,968) (3,022) (3,073) (3,039) Net Loans $315,872 $312,369 $312,698 $328,154 $331,596 OREO 821 670 575 0 497 FDIC Indemnification 0 0 0 0 0 BOLI 21,909 22,039 22,186 22,323 22,456 Fixed Assets, net 9,511 9,268 9,180 8,982 8,862 Intangible Assets 116 107 100 96 84 Other Assets 11,759 13,336 10,083 9,424 8,740 Total Assets $550,484 $542,633 $528,503 $523,711 $555,960



Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits DDAs $106,821 $99,896 $98,229 $94,680 $103,154 Interest Bearing Demand 62,829 59,270 59,606 63,386 87,685 Celebration Checking 99,694 102,617 100,950 97,277 98,558 Money Market Accts 55,836 49,584 33,080 32,382 33,888 Savings 43,574 44,152 44,407 44,383 44,370 CDs Less Than $100k 56,864 56,664 56,256 56,543 54,228 CDs Greater than $100k 38,007 39,867 38,854 41,846 43,404 Total Deposits $463,625 $452,054 $431,382 $430,497 $465,288





Other Liabilities 1,493 2,492 2,583 2,516 2,143 Net Borrowings (Wholesale Funding) 30,000 30,000 33,795 33,429 34,697 Total Liabilities $ 495,118 $ 484,546 $ 467,760 $ 466,443 $ 502,127 Total Equity 55,366 58,087 60,743 57,268 53,833 Total Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity $ 550,484 $ 542,633 $ 528,503 $ 523,711 $ 555,960



