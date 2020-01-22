SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman encourages 500.com Limited (NYSE: WBAI) investors who have suffered significant losses to submit their losses now to learn if they qualify to recover their investment losses. A securities class action was recently filed against the company and senior executives, and certain investors may have valuable claims.



Class Period: Apr. 27, 2018 – Dec. 31, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Mar. 16, 2020

500.com Limited (WBAI) Securities Class Action:

The complaint alleges that Chinese online gambling operator 500.com concealed that its executives were bribing Japanese lawmakers to influence Japanese gaming policy and secure the development of a casino resort project in Japan.

The market began to learn the truth on Dec. 27, 2019, when media outlets reported that a Japanese elected official was arrested by Tokyo prosecutors and charged with receiving 3 million yen ($27,400) in cash from 500.com.

Then, on Dec. 31, 2019, 500.com announced the initiation of an internal investigation into alleged illegal money transfers, the concurrent resignation of its Chairman of the Board, and the “temporary” departure of its Chief Executive Officer pending the outcome of the internal investigation.

News of 500.com illegal money transfers caused the price of WBAI ADRs to decline sharply.

"We're focused on investors' losses and proving 500.com concealed its involvement in an illicit lobby scheme," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

