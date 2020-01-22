New York, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Armored Vehicles Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05778140/?utm_source=GNW





The increasing political tension, terrorism, and hostile activities that are happening around the world are some of the major reasons generating the demand for the armored vehicles market.

Increasing defense spending to fight the aforementioned factors is likely to support the growth of the armored vehicles market.



Scope of the Report

An armored vehicle is a land vehicle protected by armor, generally combining operational mobility with offensive and defensive capabilities. Armored vehicles can be wheeled or tracked, depending on the type. Armored personnel carrier (APC), infantry fighting vehicle (IFV), mine-resistant ambush protected (MRAP), main battle tank (MBT), armored cars, vehicles carrying armored self-propelled artillery, light armored vehicles, armored ambulance, armored recovery vehicles, assault amphibious vehicle, armored vehicle-launched bridge (AVLB), armored utility vehicles, and other support vehicles are some of the examples of vehicles that are included in the study.



Key Market Trends

Main Battle Tank Segment is Projected to Lead the Armored Vehicles Market from 2019 to 2024



Currently, the main battle tank (MBT) segment dominates the market and is expected to continue its domination during the forecast period. This is propelled by the increasing procurements of tanks by various countries, like Hungary, Russia, Thailand, France, and Germany, among others. For instance, in August 2018, the Russian Ministry of Defense signed a contract with Uralvagonzavod (UVZ) for the production of 132 third-generation T-14 Armata main battle tanks (MBT) and T-15 heavy infantry fighting vehicles (IFV). The Russian Ground Forces are expected to receive a total of 100 T-14 MBTs by 2020.



Armored Vehicles Market in Asia-Pacific Region to Register Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period



The Asia-Pacific region currently dominates the market and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing political tensions between Pakistan, India, China, and Japan, and increasing terrorist activities are forcing these countries to increase and modernize their ground forces. These factors are expected to drive the procurement of armored vehicles, thereby, helping the growth of the Asia-Pacific armored vehicles market.



Competitive Landscape

The major players in the market are BAE Systems PLC, Oshkosh Corp., Rheinmetall AG, General Dynamics Corporation, and Textron Inc. The major players are facing a slowdown in revenue, due to decreasing orders for procuring armored vehicles. However, local manufacturing companies of all developing countries are filled with orders and backlogs worth at least five years of production. The increasing presence of local firms is shifting the market dynamics from a concentrated market to a fragmented market.



