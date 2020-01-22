SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diamanti, creators of the first bare-metal hyperconverged platform for Kubernetes and containers, today announced the appointment of Christina Monzon-Le to a new position at the company, Vice President, People. In the new role, she will oversee all human resources functions worldwide, reporting directly to Diamanti CEO Tom Barton.



“We’re delighted that Christina has joined the Diamanti leadership team,” Barton said. “She brings a track record of success in guiding companies through high-growth periods in attracting, retaining and developing top talent in competitive industries.”

Monzon-Le’s appointment adds to a number of new milestones for Diamanti in 2019 - the successful closing of its Series C, an overall doubling of its full time staff, the addition of new customers, and the building of its executive team. In 2019 the company also added Chris Noordyke as VP Business Development and Alliances and Andy Wild as Chief Revenue Officer.

“It’s an exciting time to join Diamanti as we enter 2020 and expand globally,” Monzon-Le said. “We’re competing in one of the most vibrant sectors in information technology as more and more businesses embrace Kubernetes and containers in their architecture. Our goal is to continue to nurture a collaborative, high performance culture where our people and their careers will thrive.”

Monzon-Le joins Diamanti from Guavus where she was head of Global People Operations for the big data analytics company. Previously she served as Vice President, Human Resources at SS8, provider of network security intelligence for enterprises. Prior to that she held senior leadership roles in human resources at Gaia Online, LeCroy and Symantec. She holds an MBA from San Jose State University.

About Diamanti

Diamanti delivers the industry’s only purpose-built, fully integrated enterprise Kubernetes platform, spanning on-premises and public cloud environments. It gives infrastructure architects, IT operations, and application owners the performance, simplicity, security, and enterprise features they need to get cloud-native applications to market fast. Diamanti provides the lowest total cost of ownership to enterprise customers for their most demanding applications. Based in San Jose, California, https://twitter.com/Diamanticom Diamanti is backed by venture investors ClearSky, CRV, Engineering Capital, Goldman Sachs, GSR Ventures, Northgate Capital, Threshold Ventures (formerly DFJ Venture), and Translink Capital. For more information visit www.diamanti.com or follow @DiamantiCom.

Editorial Contact

Lonn Johnston for Diamanti

+1 650.219.7764

lonn@flak42.com