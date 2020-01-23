Selbyville, Delaware, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Global Light Tower Market revenue is set to cross USD 4 Billion by 2026, as reported in the latest study by Global Market Insights, Inc. Rising investment in construction sector along with the increasing requirement to operate these sites regardless of weather and time will stimulate the product adoption. Moreover, efficiency, reliability and easy installation are some of the prime factors positively impacting the business landscape.

Low up-front cost, easy installation and minimal maintenance are some of the prime factors positively impacting the demand for diesel systems. Moreover, rising frequency of critical accidents specifically during night construction has encouraged the demand for reliable light towers. Accessibility to a wide range of tough and resistant mobile light towers with high quality specifications will complement the industry landscape. Different lamp technologies offer distinct benefits & considerations for contractors as per the suitability for their respective jobsites.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/4499

Electric units will grow owing to introduction of stringent government mandates to promote environment sustainability and address critical need to reduce emissions. In addition, refurbishment and modernization of existing industrial buildings and structures on account of strict mandates is set to stimulate the product demand. Rising need for lighting in remote locations that involve construction activities, operations related to the O&G or mining industries, and emergency or rescue procedures is set to strengthen the industry landscape. Furthermore, the introduction of minimum efficiency norms and global agreements to combat emissions will continue to positively impact the product adoption.

Some major findings of the light tower market report include:

The industry demand for light tower is surging across infrastructure, mining, O&G, construction industries as a source of lighting.

Increasing investments across construction activities is anticipated to drive the business growth.

Major players operating across the light tower industry are Generac, Atlas Copco, Wacker Neuson and Doosan.

Solar based & hybrid lighting towers are witnessing a significant increase in demand owing to strict government mandates pertaining to jobsite safety.

Browse key industry insights spread across 595 pages with 1,292 market data tables & 40 figures & charts from the report, “Light Tower Market Outlook By Power Source (Diesel, Solar, Direct), Technology (Manual Lifting, Hydraulic Lifting), Products (Stationary, Mobile), Lighting (Metal Halide, LED, Electric), Application (Construction, Infrastructure Development {Highway Construction, Railway Line Construction, Bridge Construction}, Oil & Gas, Mining, Military & Defense, Emergency & Disaster Relief), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Application Potential, Price Trend, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2020 – 2026” in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/light-tower-market

UK light tower market is anticipated to witness growth over 7% by 2026. Positive development in economic conditions along with growing ventures in transport infrastructure and energy & housing projects will continue to complement the business outlook. Moreover, growing investment pertaining to development and refurbishment of railways along with other advances toward construction & infrastructure is anticipated to stimulate the product adoption. Rising emphasis on energy efficiency accompanied by strict mandates toward environment protection will further strengthen the industry development.

Increasing demand for hybrid equipment comprising rechargeable battery pack with backup diesel genset is set to strengthen the business landscape. Ongoing government efforts to upgrade the transport infrastructure along with growing retail, manufacturing and tourism sectors will complement the product installation. Rapid digitalization coupled with the introduction of multiple techniques to mitigate GHG emissions in the buildings & construction facility including LED & solar light towers is further anticipated to positively impact the industry outlook.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/4499

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

Contact Us: Arun Hegde Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights, Inc. Phone: 1-302-846-7766 Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 Email: sales@gminsights.com