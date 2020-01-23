Orkla will report its fourth quarter 2019 results on Thursday, 6 February 2020 at 7.00 a.m. CET. The quarterly report and the presentation material will be available at this time at www.orkla.com.
The quarterly results will be presented at 8.00 a.m. at the Orkla House, Drammensveien 149, Oslo. The presentation and subsequent Q&A session will be held in English and may be viewed in a live webcast at www.orkla.com or followed by telephone. Dial-in details: +47 21 03 33 94. Pincode: 1661193.
To attend the presentation in Oslo, please register in advance by sending an email to: info@orkla.no. Please meet in the Orkla House reception at 07.45 a.m. CET.
Orkla ASA
Oslo, 23 January 2020
Ref.:
VP Investor Relations
Elise Heidenreich
Tel.: +47 951 41 147
Email: elise.andersen.heidenreich@orkla.no
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Orkla ASA
Oslo, NORWAY
Orkla ASA LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: