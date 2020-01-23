Orkla will report its fourth quarter 2019 results on Thursday, 6 February 2020 at 7.00 a.m. CET. The quarterly report and the presentation material will be available at this time at www.orkla.com.



The quarterly results will be presented at 8.00 a.m. at the Orkla House, Drammensveien 149, Oslo. The presentation and subsequent Q&A session will be held in English and may be viewed in a live webcast at www.orkla.com or followed by telephone. Dial-in details: +47 21 03 33 94. Pincode: 1661193.

To attend the presentation in Oslo, please register in advance by sending an email to: info@orkla.no . Please meet in the Orkla House reception at 07.45 a.m. CET.





Orkla ASA

Oslo, 23 January 2020



Ref.:



VP Investor Relations

Elise Heidenreich

Tel.: +47 951 41 147

Email: elise.andersen.heidenreich@orkla.no

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

