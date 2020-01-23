Zürich – 23 Januar 2020 – Amun AG lanciert den „21Shares“ Short Bitcoin ETP (SBTC) an der SIX Swiss Exchange. SBTC repliziert die entgegengesetzte Performance von Bitcoin und gibt Investoren einen bequemen und kosteffektiven Weg, um von Preisschwankungen in beide Richtungen von Bitcoin zu profitieren.

Der SBTC Tracker ist das erste short oder inverse Produkt seiner Art, das als zugrundeliegende Asset digitale Währungen beinhaltet und via einem börsengehandelten Exchange Traded Produkt aufgesetzt ist. Es erlaubt Investoren von fallenden Preisen des Bitcoin Marktes auf gewohnte Art über ihren traditionellen Börsenmakler oder ihrer Bank zu profitieren. Im Gegensatz zum Shorting, was normalerweise mit hohen Kosten (und Margin Calls) verbunden ist, wird der Inverse ETP am Ende jedes Tages automatisch zurückgesetzt und die Performance geht nicht in den nächsten Tag über. Daher ist dieses Instrument ideal geeignet, um von kurzfristigen Preisschwankungen von Bitcoin zu profitieren. Mit dem SBTC Tracker können Investoren zu jeder Zeit in einem sicheren und regulierten Umfeld von negativen Preisbewegungen im grössten und liquidesten Markt der digitalen Währungen profitieren.

„21Shares“ Short Bitcoin ETP – emittiert von Amun AG – ist die ideale Ergänzung zur Produktpalette der bereits existierenden Amun Krypto-ETPs und bietet den Investoren eine grössere Auswahl an Instrumenten, um die steigende Volatilität und ständig ändernde Dynamik des Kryptowährungsmarktes effektiver zu managen.

„Wir haben hart daran gearbeitet, um den ersten Inverse Bitcoin ETP auf einer regulierten Börse hier in der Schweiz zu lancieren. Amun bietet bereits eine breite Auswahl an „long-only“ Investmentprodukten für eine Reihe von verschiedenen Kryptoassets an. Der fehlende Teil des Puzzles war ein „Short-Produkt“, das von fallenden Preisen im Bitcoin Markt profitieren kann.“ sagt Hany Rashwan, CEO der Amun AG. „Unsere Plattform ist nun fast komplett. Das markiert einen wichtigen Meilenstein in unserer Mission Derivate in konventioneller ETP Struktur für den aufsteigenden Kryptomarkt einzuführen. Ich bin stolz, dass das Amun Team weiterhin Pionierarbeit in diesem Bereich leistet und neue investorenfreundliche, institutionell strukturierte Produkte an den Markt bringen wird.“

Das Produkteangebot von Amun besteht nun aus elf Tracker – mit Einzeltiteln oder kreativen Baskets von verschiedenen Kryptoprodukten. Die institutionell strukturierten Trackers sind vollständig gedeckt und bei einer unabhängigen Depotbank in Verwahrung in segregierten Accounts, was sie ideal für private sowie institutionelle Investoren macht, um einen sicheren Zugang zu dem Kryptomarkt zu bekommen. Die elf ETPs können in USD an der SIX Swiss Börse gehandelt werden. Zusätzlich gibt es weitere Anteilsklassen in CHF und EUR an der BX Swiss und Börse Stuttgart. Für 2020 plant Amun die Notierung der Produkte an weiteren europäischen Institutionen mit Hinsicht auf die Zulassung des Basisprospektes von der Schwedischen Financial Supervisory Authority (SFSA) im November 2019.

„21Shares“ ist der neue Name der von Amun emmitierten ETPs. Die restlichen Produkte werden dann im Kurse des zweiten Quartals 2020 zum neuen Branding übertragen. „21Shares“ von Amun repräsentiert die neue Identität der Produkte, die auf konventionelle finanzielle Art emittiert wurden, und unterscheidet sich von Amuns anderen Produkten, die digital emittiert sein werden.

Über Amun

Amun macht die Investition in Kryptoassets so einfach wie den Kauf und Verkauf von Aktien über Ihren herkömmlichen Makler oder Ihres Finanzinstitutes. Anleger können mit einer konventionellen ETP-Struktur (oder einem Tracker) einfach, mit vollem Vertrauen und Sicherheit, kostengünstig in Kryptowährungen investieren, dank der von Amun eingeführten „21Shares“ ETP-Suite, die jetzt aus elf Krypto-ETPs besteht: dem Amun Crypto Basket Index ETP (HODL:SW), Amun Bitcoin (ABTC:SW), Amun Ethereum (AETH:SW), Amun Ripple XRP (AXRP:SW), AMUN Bitcoin Cash ETP (ABCH:SW), Amun Binance ETP (ABNB:SW), Amun Tezos ETP (AXTZ:SW), Amun Bitcoin Suisse ETP (ABBA:SW), Amun Bitwise 10 ETP (KEYS:SW) und Amun Sygnum Platform Winners Index ETP (MOON:SW). Die gesamte Produktepalette wird an der SIX Swiss Exchange, der BX Swiss und der Börse Stuttgart in CHF, USD und EUR in einem regulierten Umfeld gehandelt. Amun wurde 2018 gegründet und wird von einem talentierten Team von Unternehmensgründer aus der Technologie- und Finanzwelt und erfahrener Bänker geleitet. Das Unternehmen mit Sitz in Zug und Büros in Zürich, Berlin und New York hat mehrere Weltneuheiten eingeführt, darunter den ersten in 2018 börsenkotierten Krypto-Index (HODL). Amun hat heute insgesamt elf Krypto-ETPs an der Börse kotiert und hat über 50 Mio. USD AuM.

Pressekontakt

Laurent Kssis

+41 44 260 86 60

press@amun.com

Disclaimer

This document and the information contained herein are not for distribution in or into (directly or indirectly) the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan or any other jurisdiction in which the distribution or release would be unlawful. This document does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in or into the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan.

This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, any securities in the United States. The securities of Amun AG to which these materials relate have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There will not be a public offering of securities in the United States.

This document is only being distributed to and is only directed at: (i) to investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order"); or (ii) high net worth entities, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"); or (iv) persons who fall within Article 43(2) of the Order, including existing members and creditors of the Company or (v) any other persons to whom this document can be lawfully distributed in circumstances where section 21(1) of the FSMA does not apply. The Securities are only available to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such securities will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this document or any of its contents.

In any EEA Member State (other than the Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Great Britain, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain and Sweden) that has implemented the Prospectus Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, together with any applicable implementing measures in any Member State, the "Prospectus Regulation") this communication is only addressed to and is only directed at qualified investors in that Member State within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation. Exclusively for potential investors in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Great Britain, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain and Sweden the 2019 Base Prospectus (EU) is made available on the Issuer’s website under www.amun.com . The approval of the 2019 Base Prospectus (EU) should not be understood as an endorsement by the SFSA of the securities offered or admitted to trading on a regulated market. Eligible potential investors should read the 2019 Base Prospectus (EU) and the relevant Final Terms before making an investment decision in order to understand the potential risks associated with the decision to invest in the securities. You are about to purchase a product that is not simple and may be difficult to understand.

This document is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for securities of Amun AG. Neither this document nor anything contained herein shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any offer or commitment whatsoever in any jurisdiction.

This document constitutes advertisement within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act (the "FinSA") and not a prospectus. In accordance with article 109 of the Swiss Financial Services Ordinance, the Base Prospectus dated 13 November 2019 (the "Base Prospectus") and the Final Terms for SBTC dated 22 January 2020 (the "Final Terms", and together with the Base Prospectus, the "Prospectus") have been prepared in compliance with articles 652a and 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations, as such articles were in effect immediately prior to the entry into effect of the FinSA, and the Listing Rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange in their version in force as of January 1, 2020. Consequently, the Prospectus has not been and will not be reviewed or approved by a Swiss review body pursuant to article 51 of the FinSA, and does not comply with the disclosure requirements applicable to a prospectus approved by such a review body under the FinSA. Copies of the Prospectus are available free of charge from the website of the Issuer.

Copies of this document may not be sent to jurisdictions, or distributed in or sent from jurisdictions, in which this is barred or prohibited by law. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under the securities laws of any jurisdiction.