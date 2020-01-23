Zurich, 23 janvier 2020 - Amun AG innove sur le marché des crypto-actifs en lançant le 21Shares Short Bitcoin ETP (SBTC) à la Bourse suisse (SIX), qui suit les performances opposées du Bitcoin pour offrir aux investisseurs un moyen simple, rentable et pratique d'obtenir une exposition dans les deux sens des mouvements de cours du Bitcoin.

Le tracker SBTC est le premier produit « short » (ou inversé) de ce type utilisant un actif numérique comme sous-jacent d'un produit négocié en bourse (ETP- Exchange Traded Products). Il permet aux investisseurs de profiter des mouvements de baisse des cours du Bitcoin via leur courtier ou banque traditionnel. Contrairement au shorting, qui est généralement associé à des coûts élevés, l'ETP « short » est réinitialisé à la fin de chaque jour, la performance n'étant pas reportée sur le suivant. Ainsi, il est idéal pour bénéficier des baisses de cours à court terme du Bitcoin et pendant une courte période. 21Shares Short Bitcoin ETP par Amun est une extension naturelle de la gamme existante et de trackers sur crypto-monnaies qu'Amun AG a lancée en 2019. La suite 21Shares est composée de onze trackers – adossés aussi bien à des sous-jacents uniques qu’à un panier de crypto-monnaies. Entièrement garantis, conservés dans des comptes distincts institutionnels avec un dépositaire indépendant, ces trackers de qualité institutionnelle représentent pour les investisseurs particuliers et institutionnels l’instrument financier idéal pour obtenir une exposition aux classes d'actifs numériques naissantes suivant différentes stratégies. Les 11 ETPs de la gamme des 21Shares sont cotés en francs suisses et en euros sur le SIX Swiss Exchange, six sont également négociés en francs suisses sur BX Swiss, la deuxième bourse suisse. De nouvelles admissions à la cotation sur des bourses européennes devraient intervenir en 2020, après l'approbation par l'Autorité de surveillance financière Suédoise (SFSA) du prospectus de base d'Amun en novembre 2019.



Avec le tracker SBTC, les investisseurs peuvent profiter immédiatement et en toute sécurité de la baisse des cours de l'actif numérique le plus important et le plus liquide, donc mieux gérer la volatilité accrue et l'évolution de la dynamique des marchés des crypto-monnaies. Ils ont désormais la possibilité de diversifier leur portefeuille et d'atténuer leur risque en ajoutant à leur exposition longue une stratégie « short » sans acheter d'options ou de futures sur des crypto-actifs - seuls quelques-uns sont disponibles, sur quelques bourses, principalement la Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) à des prix élevés.

« Nous avons travaillé avec ardeur pour être en mesure de lancer le premier Bitcoin ETP inversé sur une plate-forme de négociation réglementée ici en Suisse. Amun proposait déjà une gamme de produits d'investissement longs pour une variété de crypto-actifs ; la seule pièce manquante était un produit permettant de profiter des mouvements de cours baissiers » commente Hany Rashwan, PDG d'Amun AG. « Notre plate-forme est maintenant presque complete, cette nouvelle étape ouvre la voie à l'introduction de produits dérivés sous forme d’ETPs classique pour le marché des crypto-actifs encore émergent. Je suis fier que l'équipe Amun continue à être pionnière en matière d'innovation et à proposer de nouveaux produits de qualité institutionnelle adaptés aux investisseurs. »

21Shares est le nouveau nom de la gamme de ETPs émis par Amun AG. L'ensemble des ETPs existants seront intégrés sous la nouvelle marque au cours du deuxième trimestre 2020.

Amun rend l'investissement dans les crypto-actifs aussi simple que l'achat d'actions à travers des courtiers ou banquiers traditionnels. Les investisseurs peuvent facilement investir dans des crypto-monnaies en achetant un ETP classique (ou tracker) de la suite d'ETP 21Shares lancée par Amun composée de onze trackers crypto : l'Amun Crypto Basket Index ETP (HODL: SW) , Amun Bitcoin (ABTC: SW), Amun Ethereum (AETH: SW), Amun XRP (AXRP: SW), AMUN Bitcoin Cash ETP (ABCH: SW), Amun Binance ETP (ABNB: SW), Amun Tezos ETP (AXTZ: SW), Amun Bitcoin Suisse ETP (ABBA: SW), Amun Bitwise 10 ETP (KEYS: SW) et Amun Sygnum Platform Winners Index ETP (MOON: SW). L'ensemble de la gamme est cotée sur SIX Swiss Exchange, BX Swiss et Boerse Stuttgart en CHF, USD et EUR. Fondée en 2018, Amun est dirigée par une équipe d'entrepreneurs en série talentueux et de professionnels bancaires expérimentés du monde technologique et financier. Incorporée à Zoug, avec des bureaux à Zurich, Berlin et New York, la société a lancé plusieurs premières mondiales, y compris le premier indice cryptographique coté (HODL) en novembre 2018. Amun possède plus de 50 millions de dollars en AuM au total.

