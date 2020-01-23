KYOTO, Japan, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594) (OTC US: NJDCY) today announced its consolidated financial results under the International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) for the period of April 1, 2019 through December 31, 2019.
The highlights are as follows:
Selected Consolidated Results of Operations (Unaudited) (IFRS-Based)
|Yen in millions, except for per share amounts and percentages
|Nine months ended
December 31,
|Increase (Decrease)
%
|Three months ended
December 31,
|Increase (Decrease)%
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Net sales
|1,159,608
|1,122,413
|3.3
|%
|408,331
|366,966
|11.3
|%
|Operating profit
|94,754
|124,522
|(23.9
|%)
|32,654
|28,354
|15.2
|%
|Ratio of operating profit to net sales
|8.2
|%
|11.1
|%
|-
|8.0
|%
|7.7
|%
|-
|Profit before income taxes
|94,600
|126,223
|(25.1
|%)
|30,957
|30,480
|1.6
|%
|Ratio of profit before income taxes to net sales
|8.2
|%
|11.2
|%
|-
|7.6
|%
|8.3
|%
|-
|Profit attributable to owners of the parent
|50,507
|102,842
|(50.9
|%)
|23,020
|24,414
|(5.7
|%)
|Ratio of profit attributable to owners of the parent to net sales
|4.4
|%
|9.2
|%
|-
|5.6
|%
|6.7
|%
|-
|Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent
-Basic
|171.62
|348.64
|-
|78.22
|82.96
|-
|Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent
-Diluted
|171.62
|348.64
|-
|78.22
|82.96
|-
Full copy of Nidec’s financial statements for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2019:
https://www.nidec.com/en/ir/news/2020/news0123-02/
A conference call webcast (audio-only, user-control slides attached) discussing Nidec’s financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2019 is scheduled for 09:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, January 23, 2020. To listen to the webcast, please visit Nidec website at:
https://www.nidec.com/en/ir/event/conference
About Nidec Corporation
Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594) (OTC US: NJDCY) is a global leader in electric motor drive technology. For the nine months ended December 31, 2019, 28.9% of its consolidated sales were represented by small precision motors; 21.0% by automotive products; 36.0% by appliance, commercial and industrial products; 9.9% by machinery; 3.9% by electronic and optical components, and 0.3% by the remaining products lines. Nidec was founded in Kyoto, Japan in 1973 by Shigenobu Nagamori, its current Chairman and CEO.
|Contact:
|Masahiro Nagayasu
|General Manager
|Investor Relations
|+81-75-935-6140
|ir@nidec.com
Nidec Corporation
Kyoto, JAPAN
