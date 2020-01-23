KYOTO, Japan, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594) (OTC US: NJDCY) today announced its consolidated financial results under the International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) for the period of April 1, 2019 through December 31, 2019.

The highlights are as follows:

Nine-month net sales up 3% Y/Y to a record 1,159.6 billion yen.

Three-month net sales up 5% Q/Q to a record 408.3 billion yen.

Nine-month operating profit down 24% Y/Y to 94.8 billion, mainly due to additional R&D and start-up expenses associated with traction motors (totaling approx.12 billion yen), as well as to business acquisitions collectively costing approx. 3 billion yen.

EPS: ¥171.62 (basic and diluted)

Downward revision to FY2019 guidance.

Selected Consolidated Results of Operations (Unaudited) (IFRS-Based)

Yen in millions, except for per share amounts and percentages Nine months ended

December 31, Increase (Decrease)

% Three months ended

December 31, Increase (Decrease)% 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net sales 1,159,608 1,122,413 3.3 % 408,331 366,966 11.3 % Operating profit 94,754 124,522 (23.9 %) 32,654 28,354 15.2 % Ratio of operating profit to net sales 8.2 % 11.1 % - 8.0 % 7.7 % - Profit before income taxes 94,600 126,223 (25.1 %) 30,957 30,480 1.6 % Ratio of profit before income taxes to net sales 8.2 % 11.2 % - 7.6 % 8.3 % - Profit attributable to owners of the parent 50,507 102,842 (50.9 %) 23,020 24,414 (5.7 %) Ratio of profit attributable to owners of the parent to net sales 4.4 % 9.2 % - 5.6 % 6.7 % - Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent

-Basic 171.62 348.64 - 78.22 82.96 - Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent

-Diluted 171.62 348.64 - 78.22 82.96 -

Full copy of Nidec’s financial statements for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2019:

https://www.nidec.com/en/ir/news/2020/news0123-02/

A conference call webcast (audio-only, user-control slides attached) discussing Nidec’s financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2019 is scheduled for 09:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, January 23, 2020. To listen to the webcast, please visit Nidec website at:

https://www.nidec.com/en/ir/event/conference

About Nidec Corporation

Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594) (OTC US: NJDCY) is a global leader in electric motor drive technology. For the nine months ended December 31, 2019, 28.9% of its consolidated sales were represented by small precision motors; 21.0% by automotive products; 36.0% by appliance, commercial and industrial products; 9.9% by machinery; 3.9% by electronic and optical components, and 0.3% by the remaining products lines. Nidec was founded in Kyoto, Japan in 1973 by Shigenobu Nagamori, its current Chairman and CEO.