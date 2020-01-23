KYOTO, Japan, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594; OTC US: NJDCY) (the “Company”) today announced a downward revision to its IFRS-based consolidated full-year financial forecasts for the year ending March 31, 2020, previously announced on October 23, 2019.
1. Revised consolidated financial forecasts (IFRS) for the year ending March 31, 2020
|From April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020 (Millions of yen, except per share amounts and percentages)
|For the year ending March 31, 2020
For the Year Ended
March 31, 2019
|Previous Forecast
(Oct. 23, 2019)
|Revised
Forecast
|Change
Amount
Percent
|Net sales
|1,650,000
|1,550,000
|(100,000
|(6.1
|%)
|1,475,436
|Operating profit
|150,000
|140,000
|(10,000
|(6.7
|%)
|129,907
|Profit before income taxes
|145,000
|140,000
|(5,000
|(3.4
|%)
|130,515
|Profit attributable to owners of the parent
|100,000
|85,000
|(15,000
|(15.0
|%)
|110,427
|Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent -basic
|339.80
|288.83
|374.57
Reasons for the revision
The world economy continues to warrant no optimism due to, among other factors, concerns over a U.S. economic slowdown, China’s sluggish economic recovery, and geopolitical risks involving Iran and other parts of the Middle East. In view of the recent macroeconomic instability, the Company has decided to revise its full-year consolidated financial forecast to better reflect ongoing changes in market dynamics and demand uncertainties.
Notes:
Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains forward-looking statements including expectations, estimates, projections, plans, and strategies. Such forward-looking statements are based on management’s assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available. Certain risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, changes in customer circumstances and demand, exchange rate fluctuations, and the Nidec Group’s ability to design, develop, mass produce and win acceptance of its products and to acquire and successfully integrate companies with complementary technologies and product lines. Please see other disclosure documents filed or published by the Nidec Group companies, including the Japanese security report, for additional information regarding such risks and uncertainties. Nidec undertakes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements unless required by law.
