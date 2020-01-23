Revenue stable at EUR 13.2 million in 2019 compared to 2018

Substantial increase in revenue in second half over first half of 2019

Industrial sector increased to 50% of total revenue

Deventer, 23rd January 2020 – RoodMicrotec N.V., a leading independent company for semiconductors supply and quality services, today publishes the unaudited preliminary revenue for the full-year 2019. The unaudited preliminary revenue for 2019 is stable compared to 2018 at EUR 13.2 million with a substantial increase in the second half compared to both the first half of 2019 and the second half of 2018. The Test Operations business unit shows a steady increase and continues to run at a good utilization level and the Qualification & Failure Analysis business unit reports a revenue increase in the second half of 2019 thanks to new customer engagements.

The decrease in revenue in the Supply Chain Management business unit compared to 2018 is mainly due to the cancelled customer project which had started to ramp in the fourth quarter of 2018 but was stopped at the end of 2018. Without this project, the revenue of this business unit is maintained at a stable level with a positive view of the coming years based on new customer orders.

“In 2019, RoodMicrotec showed that it can maintain a steady level of revenue in a declining market. Both the impact of challenging market conditions in the automotive sector as well as the decline of semiconductor business during 2019 have had an impact on us but we managed to outperform the market with a stable revenue compared to 2018”, said Martin Sallenhag, CEO of RoodMicrotec.

Sales by business unit in 2019 compared to 2018:

(x € 1,000) 2019 2018 Change Test Operations 6,482 6,060 +7% Supply Chain Management 3,131 3,283 -5% Qualification & Failure Analysis 3,604 4,082 -12% TOTAL 13,217 13,425 -1.5%

Outlook

Based on several new engagements as well as an increasing number of ASIC supply chain projects in the pipeline, RoodMicrotec expects an organic revenue growth rate in the range of 8 to 12% per year with yearly improving positive net results.

Audit

The financial data in this press release have not been audited.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains a number of forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and prognoses of the board of management and on the information currently available to the Company. The statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that are hard to evaluate, such as the general economic conditions, interest rates, exchange rates and amendments to statutory laws and regulations. The board of management of RoodMicrotec cannot guarantee that its expectations will materialise. Furthermore, RoodMicrotec does not accept any obligation to update the statements made in this press release.

Financial calendar

16th April 2020 Trading update quarter 1-2020 30th April 2020 Publication annual report 2019 30th April 2020 Conference call for press and analysts 18th June 2020 Annual general meeting of shareholders 19th June 2020 Annual bondholders meeting 30th July 2020 Publication interim report 2020 30th July 2020 Conference call for press and analysts 15th October 2020 Trading update quarter 3-2020

About RoodMicrotec

RoodMicrotec is a leading independent company for semiconductor supply and quality services. With 50 years of experience in the semiconductor and electronics industry, RoodMicrotec is well-established as a highly valued partner for many companies worldwide. The Company provides full-turnkey ASIC services for complex microchips that are customized to handle specific applications for individual customers. In cooperation with strong partners, RoodMicrotec manages the entire development and production flow of ASICs in the target volume, ranging from low quantities up to multiple millions per year. The turnkey solution includes project management, wafer test, assembly, final test, qualification, failure analysis and logistics. All services comply with the industrial and quality requirements of the high reliability, aerospace, automotive, healthcare and industrial sectors. RoodMicrotec’s headquarter is located in Deventer, Netherlands, with operational units in Nördlingen and Stuttgart, Germany.

For more information visit https://www.roodmicrotec.com

